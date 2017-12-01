By Topic - December 2017

Dec 1, 2017, 6 AM

Moldova issued a Months of the Year souvenir sheet Jan. 5 representing the months of January, February and March. The souvenir sheet is included in four categories in the December By Topic listing: Architecture, Land Mammals: Horses (under Fauna), Flowers

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Dec. 18, 2017 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Colombia (1448); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L150-L155, L155a); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3123, 3131, 3136, 3141, 3149, 3154); Solomon Islands (2374b)

Architecture

Antigua (3362a); Austria (2689, 2691, 2692); Bermuda (1132); Colombia (1433, 1450b); Finland (1525, 1528, 1532); Finland (Aland) (397, 397a); Germany (2944, 2944a); Gibraltar (1638, 1639); Hungary (4443); Luxembourg (1470, 1471, 1473); Moldova (932, 934, 939); Mongolia (2855A); New Zealand (2736, 2737e, 2737i, 2737l, 2743); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L150, L152, L154, L155a); Pitcairn Islands (830); Russia (7839, 7841, 7844, 7845, 7847-7848, 7850, 7852); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035g, 3037c, 3038, 3040, 3042, 3045, 3047, 3049c, 3055b, 3057, 3059, 3060, 3064, 3072, 3076, 3077-3078, 3079, 3080b, 3085, 3098, 3099, 3103, 3105, 3117a, 3117b, 3120, 3157-3158, 3159, 3163c, 3163d, 3164, 3178, 3181, 3182, 3183); St. Vincent (4060-4064, 4065-4066, 4067, 4072, 4075); Serbia (781, RA82, RA84); Slovakia (767); Solomon Islands (2371c, 2373d, 2379a, 2379d, 2396, 2399); South Africa (1565); Tonga (1319c, 1319d, 1325f); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (364d); Tristan da Cunha (1112, 1113); United States (5251); Uzbekistan (827b); Vatican City (1658)

Bridges

Gibraltar (1636); Japan (3230B, 3230C); New Zealand (2737e); Russia (7842); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3104); Serbia (781)

Castles

Finland (Aland) (394); Gibraltar (1642); Moldova (933-938, 939, 941, 941a); Russia (7835); Serbia (784-785); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (808-809)

Lighthouses

Estonia (849-850); Germany (2978-2979); New Zealand (2737a); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3087, 3106, 3171, 3190); Solomon Islands (2389a, 2389d, 2414)

Windmills

Luxembourg (1470)

Art

Bermuda (1133); St. Vincent (4072a, 4074); Slovakia (769)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Germany (B1134)

Paintings

Antigua (3306-3309, 3357); Bermuda (1132, 1134); Iceland (1449, 1450, 1451); Russia (7838, 7849, 7850, 7852); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3042a, 3045d, 3055, 3056, 3057, 3074, 3075, 3159c); St. Vincent (4092-4093); Serbia (783, 786, 789); Tonga (1317); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (362); Vatican City (1661)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Germany (2989); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3056c, 3179); Tonga (1322c)

Nudes

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3055, 3056, 3074)

Sculpture & Statues

Antigua (3316); Finland (1525b, 1525c, 1525f); French Polynesia (1195f); Iceland (1452); Luxembourg (1470a, 1472); Russia (7851); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3037-3038, 3041, 3049b, 3057, 3064, 3068, 3079, 3098, 3099, 3117-3118); St. Vincent (4073, 4075, 4076-4077, 4081-4083); Salvador (1760); Serbia (771); Solomon Islands (2394a, 2395, 2396)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Antigua (3362b); Colombia (1431); Hungary (4443c); Moldova (947); New Zealand (2737e, 2743; Russia (7843); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3050, 3053, 3054, 3067, 3069, 3072, 3073); Serbia (790); Solomon Islands (2373b, 2374c, 2380b, 2381, 2401, 2405, 2406)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Antigua (3362-3363); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3049, 3068, 3163a)

Parachutes

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3051, 3052, 3070); Solomon Islands (2406)

Bicycles

Colombia (1435-1436, 1446a, 1446c, 1447a, 1447c); Germany (2982); Luxembourg (1468, 1469); St. Vincent (4079c); Uzbekistan (827)

Black Americans

Antigua (3349c); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3038, 3041c, 3046, 3065); St. Vincent (4068-4069, 4090-4091)

Children

Antigua (3364d); Finland (1527); Iceland (1453-1455); Moldova (940); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035-3036, 3039b, 3039c, 3042a, 3043, 3058, 3061, 3062, 3080a, 3086, 3088b, 3099, 3105); Serbia (786c); Solomon Islands (2371a, 2372d, 2375c, 2394c, 2397, 2398, 2400, 2414, 2415); Tonga (1322a, 1325f); United States (5253b); Vatican City (1658, 1659)

Coins & Currency

Antigua (3365f); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3160a)

Endangered Species

New Zealand (2738-2742, 2742b); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3093, 3112)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Tokelau (473-476, 476a)

Europa

Finland (Aland) (394); Moldova (941, 941a); Serbia (784-785); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (808-809)

Explorers

Solomon Islands (2374b)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Antigua (3316, 3356-3358); Russia (7847-7848); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3062, 3078); St. Vincent (4062b)

Famous People

St. Thomas and Prince Islands George W. Bush (3037c), Barack Obama (3038, 3041c), Mahatma Gandhi (3079, 3098); Solomon Islands Henry Ford (2379, 2404), Thomas Edison (2379b)

Kennedy

Antigua (3364); Tonga (1319); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (364)

Royalty

Austria (2690); Hungary (4441, 4444); Russia (7834); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3042, 3061, 3062); St. Vincent (4063b, 4070-4071, 4072); Serbia (786d, 789); Solomon Islands (2373, 2398); Tonga (1318); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (363); Tristan da Cunha (1110, 1113)

Royalty: Princess Diana

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3043, 3062)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Antigua (3316, 3354, 3359-3361); Finland (1526, 1527, 1532); Finland (Aland) (399, 399d); Germany (B1134); Hungary (4435, 4436, 4439); Japan (2855I); Mongolia (2855B); New Zealand (2737); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3077d, 3089a, 3093, 3112, 3121, 3122, 3123, 3124, 3125, 3126, 3138, 3139, 3140, 3141, 3142, 3143, 3144, 3156, 3178, 3185); St. Vincent (4060a, 4062d, 4077b); San Marino (1999, 2000); Solomon Islands (2392c, 2394a, 2394b, 2399, 2417, 2419); Tokelau (473-476, 476a)

Land Mammals: Bats

Moldova (949-952); Solomon Islands (2383, 2408)

Land Mammals: Cats

Estonia (851); Finland (1532); French Polynesia (1194, 1195a, 1195b, 1195c); Germany (2985); Japan (2855J); Moldova (935, 938); New Zealand (2725); Russia (7843); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3121a, 3127, 3128, 3138, 3139, 3145, 3146, 3156, 3159b, 3166, 3185); St. Vincent (4062b); San Marino (2001); Solomon Islands (2374d)

Land Mammals: Dogs

French Polynesia (1195d, 1195e, 1195f); Japan (2855E); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3042d, 3089, 3108); Solomon Islands (2370a, 2384, 2409)

Land Mammals: Elephants

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3093b)

Land Mammals: Horses

Austria (2689); Colombia (1437b, 1438b); Finland (1535); Hungary (4440b); Luxembourg (1473); Moldova (932b); Mongolia (2855A); Russia (7847-7848); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3042, 3045, 3062, 3072, 3081, 3083d, 3100, 3117-3118); St. Vincent (4060c, 4061e, 4079d); Serbia (791); Uzbekistan (827a)

Sea Mammals

New Zealand (2737h, 2737k); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3167, 3186); St. Vincent (4054-4056)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Colombia (1434); New Zealand (2737j, 2737k); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3097, 3116); St. Vincent (4054b, 4054c, 4054d, 4055a)

Birds

Antigua (3356-3358, 3364); Colombia (1433, 1435-1436, 1437a, 1438a, 1439, 1440, 1448, 1452b); Estonia (847); Finland (1532, 1536c); Finland (Aland) (395); Germany (2980-2981, 2981a, 2985); Hungary (4435-4439, 4440); Japan (2855F, 2855H); Luxembourg (1470a); Mongolia (2874-2877, 2877a); New Zealand (2737f, 2738-2742, 2742b, 2743); Pitcairn Islands (832, 833); Russia (7840); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035d, 3035f, 3036b, 3036g, 3037c, 3038, 3041, 3052, 3060, 3071, 3072, 3077, 3088, 3089, 3090, 3107, 3109, 3117c, 3127, 3129, 3130, 3131, 3132, 3133, 3139, 3142, 3146, 3147, 3148, 3149, 3150, 3151, 3156, 3157-3158, 3159c, 3166, 3168, 3169, 3185, 3187, 3188, 3190, 3193); St. Vincent (4061c, 4092); Salvador (1760); Serbia (788); Solomon Islands (2372b, 2372c, 2385, 2386, 2389a, 2410, 2411, 2414); South Africa (1566); Tonga (1320a, 1320d, 1321); Vatican City (1661)

Insects

Hungary (4439); Pitcairn Islands (834-836); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3105, 3134, 3152, 3169, 3188); St. Vincent (4076b); Solomon Islands (2392d); South Africa (1566c)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Hungary (4438, 4439); Japan (2855J); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3036e, 3091, 3110, 3112, 3134b, 3135, 3137d, 3152, 3153, 3194); Solomon Islands (2387, 2392a, 2412)

Fish & Fishing

Colombia (1439); Finland (1532, 1536a); Pitcairn Islands (832); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035h, 3077c, 3122d, 3136, 3140, 3154, 3159d, 3170, 3187, 3189); St. Vincent (4076d, 4092); Solomon Islands (2388, 2413)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Colombia (1434); Iceland (1444-1445); Mongolia (2872b); New Zealand (2737k); Pitcairn Islands (832); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3136c, 3170, 3189, 3191); St. Vincent (4054-4056); Slovakia (769); Solomon Islands (2389b, 2389c, 2413, 2414); Tokelau (473-476, 476a); Virgin Islands (1189)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Mongolia (2872g); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3171, 3190); St. Vincent (4057-4059, 4076c); Solomon Islands (2381, 2392b, 2414)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Finland (1532); Japan (2855H); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035a, 3035e, 3092, 3111, 3137, 3138a, 3138d, 3155, 3172, 3191); St. Vincent (4076f); Solomon Islands (2390, 2415); Tokelau (477-480, 480a); Virgin Islands (1184-1189)

Other Terrestrial Life

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3134d, 3152)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3173, 3192); Solomon Islands (2391, 2416)

Fire Fighting

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3037, 3084, 3103, 3161, 3180); Solomon Islands (2380, 2405)

Flags

Colombia (1434, 1448); Finland (1529, 1532); Gibraltar (1642); Russia (7835); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3037-3038, 3039a, 3040, 3041d, 3042, 3052a, 3052d, 3058, 3059, 3071, 3078, 3085, 3100, 3104, 3119-3120, 3160, 3164, 3179, 3183); St. Vincent (4065-4066, 4072, 4090-4091); Salvador (1761-1762, 1763); Solomon Islands (2374c, 2377, 2400, 2402, 2404); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (362d); Tristan da Cunha (1112, 1113); United States (5253b)

Flora

Colombia (1437b, 1438); Finland (1534); Finland (Aland) (393, 396-397, 397a); St. Vincent (4076e); Serbia (787)

Flowers

Antigua (3306, 3307); Bermuda (1132); Finland (1532, 1533); Finland (Aland) (399b, 399d); French Polynesia (1193, 1195a, 1195b, 1195d); Germany (2968-2969); Gibraltar (1641); Hungary (4444); Japan (2855A, 2855D, 3230C); Moldova (932, 939, 946); Mongolia (2855A); New Zealand (2725); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3036e, 3036f, 3041b, 3042, 3043d, 3055c, 3060, 3074, 3077-3078, 3085b, 3091, 3112, 3122a, 3124b, 3135, 3157-3158, 3169b); St. Vincent (4051-4053, 4070-4071, 4090a, 4090c, 4091); Solomon Islands (2387, 2412); Tonga (1317b, 1320a, 1324); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (362b); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (810-813); Uzbekistan (828-830)

Flowers: Orchids

French Polynesia (1195c); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3175, 3194)

Flowers: Roses

Moldova (933); New Zealand (2725); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3043); St. Vincent (4076a)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Bermuda (1133); French Polynesia (1195e, 1195f); Germany (2990); Mongolia (2855A); New Zealand (2737g, 2744-2750); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035c, 3036d, 3036h, 3056c, 3075, 3077a, 3088, 3107); St. Vincent (4051c); Tonga (1325b, 1325e); Uzbekistan (831-832)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Finland (1532b); Finland (Aland) (398); Moldova (942-945); Mongolia (2872); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3047c, 3095, 3114, 3176, 3195); St. Vincent (4048-4050); Solomon Islands (2393, 2418); Tonga (1318, 1323); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (363)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Colombia (1437-1438, 1450, 1452); Germany (2985); Moldova (933-938); New Zealand (2743e); Russia (7835); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3041b, 3041d, 3060, 3062); St. Vincent (4061c, 4061d, 4062, 4063a, 4063d); Slovakia (767); Solomon Islands (2399)

Judaica

Hungary (4445-4446); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3046d)

Maps & Globes

Colombia (1431, 1435-1436, 1448, 1451); Estonia (846, 847, 849-850); Finland (1525, 1527, 1529, 1531, 1532, 1533, 1534, 1535); Luxembourg (1468); Mongolia (2855A); New Zealand (2725, 2744-2750); Pitcairn Islands (828-831, 832); Russia (7835); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3040b, 3049d, 3066, 3104); St. Vincent (4076); Salvador (1761-1762); Serbia (790)

Masks

Bermuda (1135)

Military

Antigua (3362, 3364c); Colombia (1448); Gibraltar (1637); Hungary (4440c); Pitcairn Islands (833); Russia (7839, 7841-7843); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3053, 3054, 3060, 3072, 3073, 3081b, 3100, 3160b, 3177, 3196); St. Vincent (4072e); Salvador (1761-1762, 1763); Serbia (771); Solomon Islands (2373b, 2374c, 2376, 2398, 2401)

Motor Vehicles

Luxembourg (1473a); Mongolia (2855A); New Zealand (2737); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3042b, 3050a, 3084, 3088a, 3103, 3107, 3161, 3180); St. Vincent (4072d); Solomon Islands (2375b, 2380, 2405)

Automobiles

Hungary (4443); Japan (2855B); New Zealand (2743); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3048, 3049c, 3067, 3081); Solomon Islands (2378, 2379, 2403, 2404)

Motorcycles

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3048)

Mushrooms

Iceland (1446-1447); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3094, 3113, 3174, 3193); Solomon Islands (2392, 2417)

Nobel Prize

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3038, 3040, 3041c, 3059, 3157-3158, 3160, 3179); St. Vincent (4090-4091); Solomon Islands (2370, 2372, 2373c, 2395, 2397)

Performing Arts

Dance

Colombia (1450a); French Polynesia (1193); Uzbekistan (827c)

Music

Colombia (1433); Luxembourg (1473); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3045, 3046, 3058, 3064, 3065); St. Vincent (4060d, 4061c, 4064, 4093a); Solomon Islands (2370a)

Music: Rock Stars

Finland (1498); St. Vincent (4068-4069)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3081, 3100); St. Vincent (4086-4089)

Movies, Television & Stars

Antigua (3349-3351); Germany (2980-2981, 2981a); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3044, 3047, 3066, 3081c, 3081d)

Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3096, 3115)

Theater

Luxembourg (1470b); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3164c); Uzbekistan (827)

Personalized Stamps

Finland (Aland) (392); Hungary (4442); Japan (2855A, 2855B, 2855D, 2855E, 2855F, 2855H, 2855I, 2855J, 3010L, 3010M, 3010N); Slovakia (767)

Petroleum

Finland (1532)

Philately

Germany (B1134); Iceland (1448); Luxembourg (1470); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3037-3038, 3077-3078, 3117-3118, 3157-3158, 3178); St. Vincent (4075, 4076-4077); Salvador (1764-1767)

Railroads

Mongolia (2873); Russia (7842); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3049c, 3085, 3104, 3159a, 3162, 3163, 3181, 3182); Solomon Islands (2377, 2402)

Red Cross

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3042b, 3043b, 3086, 3089d, 3105); Serbia (RA84); Solomon Islands (2375, 2400)

Religion

Austria (2689, 2691); Colombia (1450b); Finland (1525, 1532); Hungary (4443b, 4444); Iceland (1442); Luxembourg (1470, 1471); Moldova (934, 939, 940); Russia (7845, 7846, 7847-7848); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3040, 3049b, 3059, 3068, 3079, 3085b, 3098, 3119-3120, 3157-3158, 3163c, 3164a, 3164d, 3182, 3183); St. Vincent (4072b); Slovakia (768); Solomon Islands (2370, 2372, 2395, 2397); Tonga (1317, 1325f); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (362); Vatican City (1657, 1658, 1659, 1660, 1661)

Christmas

Antigua (3306-3309, 3352-3355); Colombia (1449); Finland (1526-1528); Iceland (1453-1455); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3177, 3196); San Marino (2004); Solomon Islands (2394, 2419); United States (CVP101)

Popes

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3041, 3060, 3072, 3080, 3099, 3119-3120); Solomon Islands (2370a, 2371, 2396); Vatican City (1660)

Science & Technology

Germany (2980-2981, 2981a, 2983-2984); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3044, 3063); San Marino (1996-1998, 1999-2001)

Archaeology

Moldova (942-945); St. Vincent (4072a)

Astronomy

St. Vincent (4068c); Tonga (1322-1324); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (365-366)

Computers & Mathematics

Luxembourg (1473b); New Zealand (2743); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3044a); San Marino (1996-1998)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Colombia (1442, 1452a); Finland (1536b); Gibraltar (1640); Iceland (1448); New Zealand (2729-2730, 2731-2735, 2735a, 2737d); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035b, 3036a, 3036c, 3056d, 3176, 3195); Salvador (1764-1767); Tonga (1320b, 1320c)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

New Zealand (2737m)

Medicine

Moldova (947); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3086, 3105); Solomon Islands (2375)

Scouting

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3039, 3058)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Finland (1532); French Polynesia (1194)

Ships & Watercraft

Antigua (3362c); Colombia (1434, 1448); Finland (1536a); Finland (Aland) (390-391); Germany (2944, 2944a); Gibraltar (1639); Hungary (4443f); Japan (3230C); New Zealand (2736, 2737b, 2737h, 2737n, 2743e); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L155a); Pitcairn Islands (828-831, 832, 833); Russia (7835, 7838, 7841); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3054, 3057c, 3066, 3072, 3073, 3102, 3105, 3106, 3159d); St. Vincent (4065-4066, 4079b, 4093a); Solomon Islands (2374b, 2376, 2401); Tonga (1325a, 1325d); Tristan da Cunha (1111); Uzbekistan (827)

Space

Antigua (3314-3315, 3365-3366); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3051, 3052, 3070, 3071); Solomon Islands (2381c, 2382, 2406, 2407); Tonga (1322-1323); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (365-366)

Sports

Estonia (845, 847); Finland (1505); Luxembourg (1468, 1469); New Zealand (2725, 2736); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3082, 3101); Serbia (781, 791, RA81, RA83); Slovakia (770); United States (5252-5253, 5253b)

Basketball

St. Vincent (4078b)

Golf

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3102); Uzbekistan (833)

Olympics

Colombia (1435-1436, 1446-1447); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3083, 3102); St. Vincent (4078-4080); Uzbekistan (833)

Soccer

Hungary (4447); Russia (7844); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3164, 3183); Slovakia (770)

Stamps On Stamps

Austria (2690); Colombia (1451); Hungary (4441); Luxembourg (1473); Russia (7840); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3159, 3178); St. Vincent (4060-4064, 4065-4066, 4067); Salvador (1764-1767); Tristan da Cunha (1113)

Telecommunications

Colombia (1444-1445, 1451); Luxembourg (1473); New Zealand (2743)

Textiles

Tonga (1322c)

Native Costumes

Colombia (1450a); Finland (1532b); French Polynesia (1193, 1194); Moldova (940, 948); New Zealand (2726-2728); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3154, 3159a, 3178); Tonga (1324)

Toys & Games

Solomon Islands (2415)

Chess

St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3165, 3184)

United Nations

Colombia (1439); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3040b)

Wine

Germany (2990); Moldova (939)

Women

Antigua (3349c, 3364b); Bermuda (1134); Colombia (1450a); Finland (1525b, 1532b); Finland (Aland) (397a); French Polynesia (1193, 1194); Germany (2944, 2944a); Hungary (4440, 4444, 4448); Iceland (1448); Luxembourg (1470a); Moldova (932, 947, 948); New Zealand (2727, 2728, 2737, 2743); Russia (7842, 7846, 7850, 7852); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3037-3038, 3042, 3043, 3045a, 3045d, 3046, 3047, 3055, 3056, 3057, 3059, 3061, 3062, 3066, 3074, 3081c, 3086, 3088b, 3089b, 3096, 3099, 3100, 3102, 3105, 3115, 3119a, 3124d, 3157b, 3158, 3159a, 3178, 3184); St. Vincent (4070-4071, 4075, 4076-4077, 4081-4083, 4092, 4093); San Marino (2003); Serbia (786, RA81); Solomon Islands (2372, 2373c, 2375, 2397, 2398, 2400); Tonga (1318, 1319a, 1319c, 1322a, 1325); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (363, 364b, 364d); Tristan da Cunha (1113); Uzbekistan (827a, 827c, 833); Vatican City (1657, 1659)

Writers & Literature

Antigua (3359-3361, 3364a); Colombia (1441); Germany (2991); Hungary (4440, 4448); Russia (7837, 7846); St. Vincent (4073-4074); Serbia (783); Slovakia (768, 769); Solomon Islands (2374)

Journalism

Colombia (1453); Serbia (789)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Hungary (4197a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.