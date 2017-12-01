POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic - December 2017
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Dec. 18, 2017 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Colombia (1448); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L150-L155, L155a); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3123, 3131, 3136, 3141, 3149, 3154); Solomon Islands (2374b)
Architecture
Antigua (3362a); Austria (2689, 2691, 2692); Bermuda (1132); Colombia (1433, 1450b); Finland (1525, 1528, 1532); Finland (Aland) (397, 397a); Germany (2944, 2944a); Gibraltar (1638, 1639); Hungary (4443); Luxembourg (1470, 1471, 1473); Moldova (932, 934, 939); Mongolia (2855A); New Zealand (2736, 2737e, 2737i, 2737l, 2743); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L150, L152, L154, L155a); Pitcairn Islands (830); Russia (7839, 7841, 7844, 7845, 7847-7848, 7850, 7852); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035g, 3037c, 3038, 3040, 3042, 3045, 3047, 3049c, 3055b, 3057, 3059, 3060, 3064, 3072, 3076, 3077-3078, 3079, 3080b, 3085, 3098, 3099, 3103, 3105, 3117a, 3117b, 3120, 3157-3158, 3159, 3163c, 3163d, 3164, 3178, 3181, 3182, 3183); St. Vincent (4060-4064, 4065-4066, 4067, 4072, 4075); Serbia (781, RA82, RA84); Slovakia (767); Solomon Islands (2371c, 2373d, 2379a, 2379d, 2396, 2399); South Africa (1565); Tonga (1319c, 1319d, 1325f); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (364d); Tristan da Cunha (1112, 1113); United States (5251); Uzbekistan (827b); Vatican City (1658)
Bridges
Gibraltar (1636); Japan (3230B, 3230C); New Zealand (2737e); Russia (7842); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3104); Serbia (781)
Castles
Finland (Aland) (394); Gibraltar (1642); Moldova (933-938, 939, 941, 941a); Russia (7835); Serbia (784-785); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (808-809)
Lighthouses
Estonia (849-850); Germany (2978-2979); New Zealand (2737a); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3087, 3106, 3171, 3190); Solomon Islands (2389a, 2389d, 2414)
Windmills
Luxembourg (1470)
Art
Bermuda (1133); St. Vincent (4072a, 4074); Slovakia (769)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Germany (B1134)
Paintings
Antigua (3306-3309, 3357); Bermuda (1132, 1134); Iceland (1449, 1450, 1451); Russia (7838, 7849, 7850, 7852); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3042a, 3045d, 3055, 3056, 3057, 3074, 3075, 3159c); St. Vincent (4092-4093); Serbia (783, 786, 789); Tonga (1317); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (362); Vatican City (1661)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Germany (2989); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3056c, 3179); Tonga (1322c)
Nudes
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3055, 3056, 3074)
Sculpture & Statues
Antigua (3316); Finland (1525b, 1525c, 1525f); French Polynesia (1195f); Iceland (1452); Luxembourg (1470a, 1472); Russia (7851); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3037-3038, 3041, 3049b, 3057, 3064, 3068, 3079, 3098, 3099, 3117-3118); St. Vincent (4073, 4075, 4076-4077, 4081-4083); Salvador (1760); Serbia (771); Solomon Islands (2394a, 2395, 2396)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Antigua (3362b); Colombia (1431); Hungary (4443c); Moldova (947); New Zealand (2737e, 2743; Russia (7843); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3050, 3053, 3054, 3067, 3069, 3072, 3073); Serbia (790); Solomon Islands (2373b, 2374c, 2380b, 2381, 2401, 2405, 2406)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Antigua (3362-3363); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3049, 3068, 3163a)
Parachutes
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3051, 3052, 3070); Solomon Islands (2406)
Bicycles
Colombia (1435-1436, 1446a, 1446c, 1447a, 1447c); Germany (2982); Luxembourg (1468, 1469); St. Vincent (4079c); Uzbekistan (827)
Black Americans
Antigua (3349c); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3038, 3041c, 3046, 3065); St. Vincent (4068-4069, 4090-4091)
Children
Antigua (3364d); Finland (1527); Iceland (1453-1455); Moldova (940); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035-3036, 3039b, 3039c, 3042a, 3043, 3058, 3061, 3062, 3080a, 3086, 3088b, 3099, 3105); Serbia (786c); Solomon Islands (2371a, 2372d, 2375c, 2394c, 2397, 2398, 2400, 2414, 2415); Tonga (1322a, 1325f); United States (5253b); Vatican City (1658, 1659)
Coins & Currency
Antigua (3365f); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3160a)
Endangered Species
New Zealand (2738-2742, 2742b); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3093, 3112)
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Tokelau (473-476, 476a)
Europa
Finland (Aland) (394); Moldova (941, 941a); Serbia (784-785); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (808-809)
Explorers
Solomon Islands (2374b)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Antigua (3316, 3356-3358); Russia (7847-7848); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3062, 3078); St. Vincent (4062b)
Famous People
St. Thomas and Prince Islands George W. Bush (3037c), Barack Obama (3038, 3041c), Mahatma Gandhi (3079, 3098); Solomon Islands Henry Ford (2379, 2404), Thomas Edison (2379b)
Kennedy
Antigua (3364); Tonga (1319); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (364)
Royalty
Austria (2690); Hungary (4441, 4444); Russia (7834); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3042, 3061, 3062); St. Vincent (4063b, 4070-4071, 4072); Serbia (786d, 789); Solomon Islands (2373, 2398); Tonga (1318); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (363); Tristan da Cunha (1110, 1113)
Royalty: Princess Diana
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3043, 3062)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Antigua (3316, 3354, 3359-3361); Finland (1526, 1527, 1532); Finland (Aland) (399, 399d); Germany (B1134); Hungary (4435, 4436, 4439); Japan (2855I); Mongolia (2855B); New Zealand (2737); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3077d, 3089a, 3093, 3112, 3121, 3122, 3123, 3124, 3125, 3126, 3138, 3139, 3140, 3141, 3142, 3143, 3144, 3156, 3178, 3185); St. Vincent (4060a, 4062d, 4077b); San Marino (1999, 2000); Solomon Islands (2392c, 2394a, 2394b, 2399, 2417, 2419); Tokelau (473-476, 476a)
Land Mammals: Bats
Moldova (949-952); Solomon Islands (2383, 2408)
Land Mammals: Cats
Estonia (851); Finland (1532); French Polynesia (1194, 1195a, 1195b, 1195c); Germany (2985); Japan (2855J); Moldova (935, 938); New Zealand (2725); Russia (7843); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3121a, 3127, 3128, 3138, 3139, 3145, 3146, 3156, 3159b, 3166, 3185); St. Vincent (4062b); San Marino (2001); Solomon Islands (2374d)
Land Mammals: Dogs
French Polynesia (1195d, 1195e, 1195f); Japan (2855E); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3042d, 3089, 3108); Solomon Islands (2370a, 2384, 2409)
Land Mammals: Elephants
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3093b)
Land Mammals: Horses
Austria (2689); Colombia (1437b, 1438b); Finland (1535); Hungary (4440b); Luxembourg (1473); Moldova (932b); Mongolia (2855A); Russia (7847-7848); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3042, 3045, 3062, 3072, 3081, 3083d, 3100, 3117-3118); St. Vincent (4060c, 4061e, 4079d); Serbia (791); Uzbekistan (827a)
Sea Mammals
New Zealand (2737h, 2737k); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3167, 3186); St. Vincent (4054-4056)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Colombia (1434); New Zealand (2737j, 2737k); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3097, 3116); St. Vincent (4054b, 4054c, 4054d, 4055a)
Birds
Antigua (3356-3358, 3364); Colombia (1433, 1435-1436, 1437a, 1438a, 1439, 1440, 1448, 1452b); Estonia (847); Finland (1532, 1536c); Finland (Aland) (395); Germany (2980-2981, 2981a, 2985); Hungary (4435-4439, 4440); Japan (2855F, 2855H); Luxembourg (1470a); Mongolia (2874-2877, 2877a); New Zealand (2737f, 2738-2742, 2742b, 2743); Pitcairn Islands (832, 833); Russia (7840); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035d, 3035f, 3036b, 3036g, 3037c, 3038, 3041, 3052, 3060, 3071, 3072, 3077, 3088, 3089, 3090, 3107, 3109, 3117c, 3127, 3129, 3130, 3131, 3132, 3133, 3139, 3142, 3146, 3147, 3148, 3149, 3150, 3151, 3156, 3157-3158, 3159c, 3166, 3168, 3169, 3185, 3187, 3188, 3190, 3193); St. Vincent (4061c, 4092); Salvador (1760); Serbia (788); Solomon Islands (2372b, 2372c, 2385, 2386, 2389a, 2410, 2411, 2414); South Africa (1566); Tonga (1320a, 1320d, 1321); Vatican City (1661)
Insects
Hungary (4439); Pitcairn Islands (834-836); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3105, 3134, 3152, 3169, 3188); St. Vincent (4076b); Solomon Islands (2392d); South Africa (1566c)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Hungary (4438, 4439); Japan (2855J); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3036e, 3091, 3110, 3112, 3134b, 3135, 3137d, 3152, 3153, 3194); Solomon Islands (2387, 2392a, 2412)
Fish & Fishing
Colombia (1439); Finland (1532, 1536a); Pitcairn Islands (832); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035h, 3077c, 3122d, 3136, 3140, 3154, 3159d, 3170, 3187, 3189); St. Vincent (4076d, 4092); Solomon Islands (2388, 2413)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Colombia (1434); Iceland (1444-1445); Mongolia (2872b); New Zealand (2737k); Pitcairn Islands (832); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3136c, 3170, 3189, 3191); St. Vincent (4054-4056); Slovakia (769); Solomon Islands (2389b, 2389c, 2413, 2414); Tokelau (473-476, 476a); Virgin Islands (1189)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Mongolia (2872g); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3171, 3190); St. Vincent (4057-4059, 4076c); Solomon Islands (2381, 2392b, 2414)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Finland (1532); Japan (2855H); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035a, 3035e, 3092, 3111, 3137, 3138a, 3138d, 3155, 3172, 3191); St. Vincent (4076f); Solomon Islands (2390, 2415); Tokelau (477-480, 480a); Virgin Islands (1184-1189)
Other Terrestrial Life
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3134d, 3152)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3173, 3192); Solomon Islands (2391, 2416)
Fire Fighting
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3037, 3084, 3103, 3161, 3180); Solomon Islands (2380, 2405)
Flags
Colombia (1434, 1448); Finland (1529, 1532); Gibraltar (1642); Russia (7835); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3037-3038, 3039a, 3040, 3041d, 3042, 3052a, 3052d, 3058, 3059, 3071, 3078, 3085, 3100, 3104, 3119-3120, 3160, 3164, 3179, 3183); St. Vincent (4065-4066, 4072, 4090-4091); Salvador (1761-1762, 1763); Solomon Islands (2374c, 2377, 2400, 2402, 2404); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (362d); Tristan da Cunha (1112, 1113); United States (5253b)
Flora
Colombia (1437b, 1438); Finland (1534); Finland (Aland) (393, 396-397, 397a); St. Vincent (4076e); Serbia (787)
Flowers
Antigua (3306, 3307); Bermuda (1132); Finland (1532, 1533); Finland (Aland) (399b, 399d); French Polynesia (1193, 1195a, 1195b, 1195d); Germany (2968-2969); Gibraltar (1641); Hungary (4444); Japan (2855A, 2855D, 3230C); Moldova (932, 939, 946); Mongolia (2855A); New Zealand (2725); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3036e, 3036f, 3041b, 3042, 3043d, 3055c, 3060, 3074, 3077-3078, 3085b, 3091, 3112, 3122a, 3124b, 3135, 3157-3158, 3169b); St. Vincent (4051-4053, 4070-4071, 4090a, 4090c, 4091); Solomon Islands (2387, 2412); Tonga (1317b, 1320a, 1324); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (362b); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (810-813); Uzbekistan (828-830)
Flowers: Orchids
French Polynesia (1195c); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3175, 3194)
Flowers: Roses
Moldova (933); New Zealand (2725); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3043); St. Vincent (4076a)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Bermuda (1133); French Polynesia (1195e, 1195f); Germany (2990); Mongolia (2855A); New Zealand (2737g, 2744-2750); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035c, 3036d, 3036h, 3056c, 3075, 3077a, 3088, 3107); St. Vincent (4051c); Tonga (1325b, 1325e); Uzbekistan (831-832)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Finland (1532b); Finland (Aland) (398); Moldova (942-945); Mongolia (2872); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3047c, 3095, 3114, 3176, 3195); St. Vincent (4048-4050); Solomon Islands (2393, 2418); Tonga (1318, 1323); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (363)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Colombia (1437-1438, 1450, 1452); Germany (2985); Moldova (933-938); New Zealand (2743e); Russia (7835); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3041b, 3041d, 3060, 3062); St. Vincent (4061c, 4061d, 4062, 4063a, 4063d); Slovakia (767); Solomon Islands (2399)
Judaica
Hungary (4445-4446); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3046d)
Maps & Globes
Colombia (1431, 1435-1436, 1448, 1451); Estonia (846, 847, 849-850); Finland (1525, 1527, 1529, 1531, 1532, 1533, 1534, 1535); Luxembourg (1468); Mongolia (2855A); New Zealand (2725, 2744-2750); Pitcairn Islands (828-831, 832); Russia (7835); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3040b, 3049d, 3066, 3104); St. Vincent (4076); Salvador (1761-1762); Serbia (790)
Masks
Bermuda (1135)
Military
Antigua (3362, 3364c); Colombia (1448); Gibraltar (1637); Hungary (4440c); Pitcairn Islands (833); Russia (7839, 7841-7843); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3053, 3054, 3060, 3072, 3073, 3081b, 3100, 3160b, 3177, 3196); St. Vincent (4072e); Salvador (1761-1762, 1763); Serbia (771); Solomon Islands (2373b, 2374c, 2376, 2398, 2401)
Motor Vehicles
Luxembourg (1473a); Mongolia (2855A); New Zealand (2737); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3042b, 3050a, 3084, 3088a, 3103, 3107, 3161, 3180); St. Vincent (4072d); Solomon Islands (2375b, 2380, 2405)
Automobiles
Hungary (4443); Japan (2855B); New Zealand (2743); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3048, 3049c, 3067, 3081); Solomon Islands (2378, 2379, 2403, 2404)
Motorcycles
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3048)
Mushrooms
Iceland (1446-1447); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3094, 3113, 3174, 3193); Solomon Islands (2392, 2417)
Nobel Prize
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3038, 3040, 3041c, 3059, 3157-3158, 3160, 3179); St. Vincent (4090-4091); Solomon Islands (2370, 2372, 2373c, 2395, 2397)
Performing Arts
Dance
Colombia (1450a); French Polynesia (1193); Uzbekistan (827c)
Music
Colombia (1433); Luxembourg (1473); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3045, 3046, 3058, 3064, 3065); St. Vincent (4060d, 4061c, 4064, 4093a); Solomon Islands (2370a)
Music: Rock Stars
Finland (1498); St. Vincent (4068-4069)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3081, 3100); St. Vincent (4086-4089)
Movies, Television & Stars
Antigua (3349-3351); Germany (2980-2981, 2981a); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3044, 3047, 3066, 3081c, 3081d)
Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3096, 3115)
Theater
Luxembourg (1470b); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3164c); Uzbekistan (827)
Personalized Stamps
Finland (Aland) (392); Hungary (4442); Japan (2855A, 2855B, 2855D, 2855E, 2855F, 2855H, 2855I, 2855J, 3010L, 3010M, 3010N); Slovakia (767)
Petroleum
Finland (1532)
Philately
Germany (B1134); Iceland (1448); Luxembourg (1470); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3037-3038, 3077-3078, 3117-3118, 3157-3158, 3178); St. Vincent (4075, 4076-4077); Salvador (1764-1767)
Railroads
Mongolia (2873); Russia (7842); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3049c, 3085, 3104, 3159a, 3162, 3163, 3181, 3182); Solomon Islands (2377, 2402)
Red Cross
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3042b, 3043b, 3086, 3089d, 3105); Serbia (RA84); Solomon Islands (2375, 2400)
Religion
Austria (2689, 2691); Colombia (1450b); Finland (1525, 1532); Hungary (4443b, 4444); Iceland (1442); Luxembourg (1470, 1471); Moldova (934, 939, 940); Russia (7845, 7846, 7847-7848); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3040, 3049b, 3059, 3068, 3079, 3085b, 3098, 3119-3120, 3157-3158, 3163c, 3164a, 3164d, 3182, 3183); St. Vincent (4072b); Slovakia (768); Solomon Islands (2370, 2372, 2395, 2397); Tonga (1317, 1325f); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (362); Vatican City (1657, 1658, 1659, 1660, 1661)
Christmas
Antigua (3306-3309, 3352-3355); Colombia (1449); Finland (1526-1528); Iceland (1453-1455); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3177, 3196); San Marino (2004); Solomon Islands (2394, 2419); United States (CVP101)
Popes
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3041, 3060, 3072, 3080, 3099, 3119-3120); Solomon Islands (2370a, 2371, 2396); Vatican City (1660)
Science & Technology
Germany (2980-2981, 2981a, 2983-2984); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3044, 3063); San Marino (1996-1998, 1999-2001)
Archaeology
Moldova (942-945); St. Vincent (4072a)
Astronomy
St. Vincent (4068c); Tonga (1322-1324); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (365-366)
Computers & Mathematics
Luxembourg (1473b); New Zealand (2743); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3044a); San Marino (1996-1998)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Colombia (1442, 1452a); Finland (1536b); Gibraltar (1640); Iceland (1448); New Zealand (2729-2730, 2731-2735, 2735a, 2737d); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3035b, 3036a, 3036c, 3056d, 3176, 3195); Salvador (1764-1767); Tonga (1320b, 1320c)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
New Zealand (2737m)
Medicine
Moldova (947); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3086, 3105); Solomon Islands (2375)
Scouting
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3039, 3058)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Finland (1532); French Polynesia (1194)
Ships & Watercraft
Antigua (3362c); Colombia (1434, 1448); Finland (1536a); Finland (Aland) (390-391); Germany (2944, 2944a); Gibraltar (1639); Hungary (4443f); Japan (3230C); New Zealand (2736, 2737b, 2737h, 2737n, 2743e); New Zealand (Ross Dependency) (L155a); Pitcairn Islands (828-831, 832, 833); Russia (7835, 7838, 7841); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3054, 3057c, 3066, 3072, 3073, 3102, 3105, 3106, 3159d); St. Vincent (4065-4066, 4079b, 4093a); Solomon Islands (2374b, 2376, 2401); Tonga (1325a, 1325d); Tristan da Cunha (1111); Uzbekistan (827)
Space
Antigua (3314-3315, 3365-3366); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3051, 3052, 3070, 3071); Solomon Islands (2381c, 2382, 2406, 2407); Tonga (1322-1323); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (365-366)
Sports
Estonia (845, 847); Finland (1505); Luxembourg (1468, 1469); New Zealand (2725, 2736); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3082, 3101); Serbia (781, 791, RA81, RA83); Slovakia (770); United States (5252-5253, 5253b)
Basketball
St. Vincent (4078b)
Golf
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3102); Uzbekistan (833)
Olympics
Colombia (1435-1436, 1446-1447); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3083, 3102); St. Vincent (4078-4080); Uzbekistan (833)
Soccer
Hungary (4447); Russia (7844); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3164, 3183); Slovakia (770)
Stamps On Stamps
Austria (2690); Colombia (1451); Hungary (4441); Luxembourg (1473); Russia (7840); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3159, 3178); St. Vincent (4060-4064, 4065-4066, 4067); Salvador (1764-1767); Tristan da Cunha (1113)
Telecommunications
Colombia (1444-1445, 1451); Luxembourg (1473); New Zealand (2743)
Textiles
Tonga (1322c)
Native Costumes
Colombia (1450a); Finland (1532b); French Polynesia (1193, 1194); Moldova (940, 948); New Zealand (2726-2728); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3154, 3159a, 3178); Tonga (1324)
Toys & Games
Solomon Islands (2415)
Chess
St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3165, 3184)
United Nations
Colombia (1439); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3040b)
Wine
Germany (2990); Moldova (939)
Women
Antigua (3349c, 3364b); Bermuda (1134); Colombia (1450a); Finland (1525b, 1532b); Finland (Aland) (397a); French Polynesia (1193, 1194); Germany (2944, 2944a); Hungary (4440, 4444, 4448); Iceland (1448); Luxembourg (1470a); Moldova (932, 947, 948); New Zealand (2727, 2728, 2737, 2743); Russia (7842, 7846, 7850, 7852); St. Thomas and Prince Islands (3037-3038, 3042, 3043, 3045a, 3045d, 3046, 3047, 3055, 3056, 3057, 3059, 3061, 3062, 3066, 3074, 3081c, 3086, 3088b, 3089b, 3096, 3099, 3100, 3102, 3105, 3115, 3119a, 3124d, 3157b, 3158, 3159a, 3178, 3184); St. Vincent (4070-4071, 4075, 4076-4077, 4081-4083, 4092, 4093); San Marino (2003); Serbia (786, RA81); Solomon Islands (2372, 2373c, 2375, 2397, 2398, 2400); Tonga (1318, 1319a, 1319c, 1322a, 1325); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (363, 364b, 364d); Tristan da Cunha (1113); Uzbekistan (827a, 827c, 833); Vatican City (1657, 1659)
Writers & Literature
Antigua (3359-3361, 3364a); Colombia (1441); Germany (2991); Hungary (4440, 4448); Russia (7837, 7846); St. Vincent (4073-4074); Serbia (783); Slovakia (768, 769); Solomon Islands (2374)
Journalism
Colombia (1453); Serbia (789)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Hungary (4197a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?