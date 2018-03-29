POSTAL UPDATES
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the April 16, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Architecture
Burkina Faso (1387); Costa Rica (691-692); France (5019); Greece (2804-2805, 2804a-2805a); Grenada (4219, 4220, 4221, 4222, 4223, 4224, 4225, 4226, 4227, 4229b, 4229f, 4238, 4239, 4250-4251, 4254-4255); Grenada Grenadines (2977a, 2977b, 2978b, 2978c); Honduras (C1405, C1410); Hong Kong (1835, 1836-1841, 1841a, 1844, 1847a, 1854, 1855, 1856, 1859a, 1877-1882, 1882a); Hungary (4451); Iceland (1456, 1460-1462); India (2782, 2784, 2785-2787, 2870, 2874, 2894g, 2895, 2895a, 2905, 2908, 2913, 2920b, 2921, 2921a, 2929, 2930, 2930b, 2939b, 2941, 2944, 2947, 2950b, 2952b, 2957a, 2963, 2963l, 2966-2967, 2967a, 2970b, 2971, 2982); Iran (3168, 3178, 3182, 3183b); Iraq (2021, 2023-2026, 2029); Ireland (2169); Israel (2160, 2165-2167); Lebanon (773, 784); Lesotho (1434, 1435, 1436, 1437); Luxembourg (1482); Macedonia (738, 743-744, 745-747, 750); Moldova (963); Monaco (2904, 2908-2909); Mongolia (2879); Montenegro (398, 398a, 407); New Caledonia (1226); Penrhyn (572a, 572b)
Bridges
Grenada (4222); Honduras (C1406); Hungary (4455); Iceland (1458-1459); India (2730); Liechtenstein (1744-1745)
Castles
Albania (2997-2998); Great Britain (3679, 3686a)
Lighthouses
New Caledonia (1235)
Windmills
Honduras (C1410); Montenegro (398, 398a)
Art
Hong Kong (1837, 1841, 1841a)
Children’s Art
Costa Rica (RA136); Great Britain (3674-3677, 3674a, 3675a); Montenegro (406)
Paintings
Albania (3000b, 3001b); France (5346); Great Britain (3665-3673, 3666a, 3667a, 3674a, 3675a); Grenada (4256, 4263-4266); Grenada Grenadines (2987-2988); Hong Kong (1870-1876, 1875a); India (2894h); Ireland (2171, 2172, 2173, 2173b); Liechtenstein (1746-1747); Luxembourg (1484); Monaco (2905); Penrhyn (571)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
India (2894i, 2894j, 2894k)
Sculpture & Statues
Albania (3003a); Burkina Faso (1384, 1387); Greece (2804, 2804a); Grenada (4219, 4223); Grenada Grenadines (2995c, 2995d); Hong Kong (1891-1896, 1896a); Hungary (4454); India (2871, 2894d, 2920a, 2924, 2926, 2929, 2930b, 2977e, 2977h, 2977i, 2977n); Iran (3161, 3177, 3181); Moldova (961)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Grenada (4231-4232, 4262f); India (2967, 2967a); Iraq (2019a, 2019d, 2019g, 2019j, 2020, 2021); Lesotho (1433); Nicaragua (1102E, 1102Ek)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Albania (3001a); Nicaragua (1102E, 1102Ek)
Bicycles
Chile (1653); Hong Kong (1843, 1847a, 1857, 1859a); Hungary (4455); India (2916a, 2916d); Montenegro (398, 398a)
Black Americans
Grenada (4260-4261); Grenada Grenadines (2993-2994); Macedonia (756)
Children
Cayman Islands (1194); Chile (1656); Costa Rica (RA136); France (5345); Grenada (4232f, 4238, 4250b, 4251); Grenada Grenadines (2977a, 2977d, 2978, 2979, 2982a, 2987d); Hong Kong (1845, 1847a, 1859, 1859a, 1860-1865, 1864a, 1877, 1882a); Hungary (4454); Iceland (1462); India (2859-2860, 2860b, 2919, 2952, 2952b); Iran (3157); Ireland (2166); Israel (2169); Liechtenstein (1747); Luxembourg (1480, B510-B511); Monaco (2907); Vatican City (1673)
Endangered Species
Great Britain (Guernsey) (1434); India (2958-2960, 2960b); Israel (2173)
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Penrhyn (576-580)
Europa
Albania (2997-2998); Iceland (1458-1459); Liechtenstein (1744-1745); Macedonia (745-747); Montenegro (398, 398a)
Explorers
Monaco (2907b); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (580a)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Chile (1657); France (5336-5343, 5341a, 5343a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1428-1433, 1433a); Grenada (4240-4241, 4255c); Grenada Grenadines (2985-2986); Hungary (4457); India (2871, 2963, 2963l, 2977, 2977s, 2977t); New Caledonia (1225); Penrhyn (574-575, 575a)
Famous People
Grenada Deng Xiaoping (4219, 4220), Donald Trump (4237, 4238a, 4238b, 4238c, 4239e, 4239f), Mike Pence (4237c); India Mohandas K. Gandhi (2928-2930, 2930b, 2943, 2945, 2947, 2950b); Ireland Ernesto “Che” Guevara (2165); Penrhyn Lyndon B. Johnson (572d)
Kennedy
Grenada (4213-4214); Grenada Grenadines (2977-2979); Penrhyn (572)
Royalty
Bahamas (1474-1477); Great Britain (3678, 3689a, MH470); Grenada (4232, 4250-4251); Hungary (4449); India (2805); Ireland (2172, 2173b); Monaco (2907a); Nicaragua (1102C, 1102Ci, 1102D, 1102Dj); Penrhyn (573); Ukraine (1093)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Grenada (4235-4236); Grenada Grenadines (2980-2982)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Albania (2999b); Botswana (1033, 1035a); Cayman Islands (1179, 1181, 1192, 1193, 1196, 1196a); Great Britain (3675, 3675a, 3677, 3692, 3693a, 3695); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1434); Grenada (4233d, 4234, 4241, 4242a, 4267-4269); Grenada Grenadines (2986); Iceland (1462); India (2894h, 2904, 2904b, 2963l); Iran (3170); Ireland (2173, 2173b); Israel (2173); Monaco (2910); Penrhyn (576-580); St. Kitts (963a)
Land Mammals: Bats
Grenada (4217-4218, 4233b); Grenada Grenadines (2983-2984)
Land Mammals: Cats
Great Britain (3683, 3688b); Grenada (4241c, 4243, 4245); Grenada Grenadines (2986c); India (2902, 2904b, 2940, 2957, 2957a, 2977, 2977t, 2978a); Iran (3162); Israel (2165); Luxembourg (1477); Monaco (2910); Montenegro (402, 402a); Seychelles (906)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Chile (1653); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1428-1433, 1433a); Grenada (4240, 4241k, 4242, 4244); Grenada Grenadines (2977a, 2985, 2986k); Hong Kong (1864, 1864a, 1882a); Hungary (4457); Luxembourg (B511); Monaco (2907); Penrhyn (574-575, 575a)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Botswana (1032, 1035a); India (2900, 2904b); Monaco (2910)
Land Mammals: Horses
Botswana (1034, 1035a); Great Britain (3690, 3693a, 3695a); Grenada (4241g); Grenada Grenadines (2978c, 2986g, 2995e); India (2907, 2963c, 2963l, 2977l, 2977q, 2977s); Iran (3169, 3170); Ireland (2169); Israel (2167, 2169); Lesotho (1434); Monaco (2910); Mongolia (2878b); Nicaragua (1102A, 1102Ag)
Birds
Albania (2999); Cayman Islands (1195); Grenada (4212, 4213-4214, 4221, 4222, 4223, 4224, 4225, 4226, 4227, 4228, 4229e, 4233c, 4237, 4238, 4241j, 4243a, 4255g); Grenada Grenadines (2977-2979, 2986j); Hong Kong (1838, 1841a, 1858, 1859a, 1865); Hungary (4455); India (2894f, 2899, 2901, 2902, 2904b, 2958-2960, 2960b, 2963e, 2963l, 2964, 2977f, 2977p); Iran (3157, 3169, 3180, 3183a); Malawi (842-845); Montenegro (398, 398a); New Caledonia (1225, 1235); Penrhyn (572b, 581c); St. Kitts (963b); Ukraine (1092)
Insects
France (5334, 5335a); Hong Kong (1862, 1863, 1864a, 1865, 1891, 1896a); India (2909-2912, 2912b); Iran (3138, 3139, 3144, 3146, 3148, 3149, 3150, 3164); Macedonia (748-749); United States (5268)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Cayman Islands (1188-1191); Grenada (4217, 4218b); Hong Kong (1847, 1847a, 1861, 1864a, 1865); India (2903, 2904b); Iran (3141, 3142, 3143)
Fish & Fishing
Grenada (4243c, 4248b, 4252-4253); Hong Kong (1877, 1882a); India (2859, 2860b, 2977, 2977t); Monaco (2906); Montserrat (1400-1401); Penrhyn (576-580, 581a)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Ascension (1193-1198); Grenada (4246-4247, 4248-4249, 4252-4253); Monaco (2906); Montserrat (1400-1401); New Caledonia (1238); St. Kitts (963c); United States (5264, 5265, 5266, 5269, 5270, 5271, 5272, 5273)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Grenada (4249a); New Caledonia (1238); Penrhyn (581d)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Andorra (French) (783); Grenada (4233a, 4241f); Grenada Grenadines (2986f); India (2977, 2977t); Israel (2168); Macedonia (740); St. Kitts (964)
Other Terrestrial Life
St. Kitts (963d)
Fire Fighting
Iran (3161)
Flags
Costa Rica (691); Great Britain (3679, 3686a); Grenada (4214, 4227, 4228, 4231-4232, 4237b, 4237c, 4239e, 4255l, 4262); Grenada Grenadines (2980a, 2995b); Hong Kong (1854, 1855, 1856, 1859a); Iceland (1460-1462); India (2895, 2895a, 2957, 2957a, 2963c, 2963l, 2964, 2978, 2978a); Iran (3161, 3173, 3178, 3179); Iraq (2021-2022); Lebanon (783-785); Lesotho (1430); Luxembourg (1484); Macedonia (742, 743-744, 745, 746); Montenegro (394); New Caledonia (1226); Seychelles (906); Tristan da Cunha (1129); Ukraine (1092); United States (5260-5263, 5262a, 5263a)
Flora
Albania (2996); Bahamas (1470, 1471, 1473); France (5334, 5335a); Hong Kong (1866, 1869a, 1870, 1871, 1875a, 1896a); India (2952, 2952b); Lebanon (775, 783-785)
Flowers
Andorra (French) (782); Bahamas (1472); Cayman Islands (1188, 1189, 1190); Chile (1654); France (5327, 5332, 5335, 5335a); Great Britain (3678, 3682, 3688b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1429, 1433a); Grenada (4220, 4223, 4224, 4235f, 4250a, 4250s, 4251, 4257); Grenada Grenadines (2985-2986, 2987-2988); Hong Kong (1859a, 1865, 1868, 1869, 1869a, 1875a, 1876, 1881, 1882a, 1888a, 1889, 1890, 1891, 1892, 1895, 1896a); India (2860b, 2894a, 2904b, 2906o, 2912b, 2952b, 2959, 2960b, 2977, 2977t); Iran (3138, 3139, 3141, 3142, 3143, 3144, 3146, 3147, 3148, 3149, 3150, 3161, 3164, 3165, 3169, 3175, 3183a); Liechtenstein (1746-1747, 1750); Macedonia (748); Monaco (2907, 2908); Montenegro (395); Penrhyn (571b, 573b, 574-575, 575a)
Flowers: Orchids
Hong Kong (1867, 1869a)
Flowers: Roses
Grenada Grenadines (2986); Luxembourg (1474)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Albania (2996b); Cayman Islands (1180, 1182); Great Britain (3674, 3674a, 3676); Grenada (4262e); Hong Kong (1862, 1864a, 1865, 1882, 1882a); India (2922, 2957, 2957a); Liechtenstein (1748-1751); Luxembourg (B511); Macedonia (735-737); Monaco (2904); New Caledonia (1236)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Hong Kong (1879, 1882a); Penrhyn (573)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
India (2957, 2957a); Lithuania (1117-1120)
Maps & Globes
Albania (3003b); Chile (1655); Great Britain (3695); Iceland (1462); India (2938-2939, 2939b, 2940, 2957, 2957a, 2978a); Iran (3161, 3177); Macedonia (754); Monaco (2907); New Caledonia (1226); Nicaragua (1102E, 1102Ek); Seychelles (906); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (580-582); United States (5274)
Masks
India (2894c); Israel (2166)
Military
France (5345); Greece (2804-2805, 2804a-2805a); Grenada (4228, 4231-4232, 4250c, 4257, 4262); Grenada Grenadines (2989, 2991, 2995); Hong Kong (1854); Hungary (4449, 4450); India (2907, 2937, 2964, 2968, 2978, 2978a); Iraq (2021-2022); Israel (2162-2164, 2169); Lebanon (777); Luxembourg (1477-1479, 1483); Macedonia (745-747, 754); Montenegro (394); Penrhyn (572a, 572c, 573d); Tristan da Cunha (1126-1129)
Motor Vehicles
Botswana (1035, 1035a); Greece (2805, 2805a); Honduras (C1406); India (2917c, 2917d); Iraq (2019c, 2019f, 2019i, 2019l, 2020, 2021); Israel (2171); Lesotho (1433, 1435, 1436)
Automobiles
Andorra (French) (781); Grenada Grenadines (2977f); India (2918); Luxembourg (B512-B515)
Motorcycles
India (2916b); Lesotho (1433)
Mushrooms
Hong Kong (1892, 1896a); United States (5267)
Nobel Prize
Germany (3003)
Performing Arts
Dance
Albania (3001b); Grenada (4237); Hong Kong (1857, 1859a); India (2896-2897, 2897b, 2969-2970, 2970b)
Music
Albania (3000c); Cayman Islands (1192, 1194, 1196, 1196a); Chile (1657); France (5329, 5335a); Hong Kong (1857, 1859a, 1860, 1864a, 1865); Hungary (4452-4453); India (2795, 2796, 2884-2893, 2893b); Israel (2171, 2172); Lebanon (774, 780); Moldova (962); New Caledonia (1238); Ukraine (1091)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Grenada (4257-4259); Grenada Grenadines (2989-2992)
Movies, Television & Stars
Great Britain (3679-3693, 3686a, 3688b, 3689a, 3693a, 3695, 3695f, 3695g); Grenada Grenadines (2990, 2995a); India (2898); Israel (2170); Monaco (2907a); Mongolia (2879); Ukraine (1091)
Theater
France (5019); Hong Kong (1857, 1859a); Israel (2166)
Entertainers
Monaco (2910)
Personalized Stamps
India (2730, 2781-2784, 2785-2787); Iran (3180); Ukraine (1090)
Philately
Great Britain (Alderney) (597); Hungary (4449-4451); Iraq (2023-2026); Monaco (2907); New Caledonia (1235)
Railroads
India (2917a, 2917b); Iraq (2019b, 2019e, 2019h, 2019k, 2020); Luxembourg (1475-1476)
Religion
Grenada (4250-4251); Hong Kong (1871, 1874, 1875a); Hungary (4454); India (2760, 2781, 2786, 2787, 2870, 2894a, 2894d, 2895, 2895a, 2913, 2920, 2924, 2926, 2931, 2961-2962, 2962b, 2970b, 2971, 2979); Iran (3158, 3160, 3171, 3172, 3174, 3178, 3179, 3182); Iraq (2021, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027-2029); Ireland (2167, 2171, 2173b); Israel (2160); Macedonia (738, 750); Penrhyn (571); Vatican City (1672, 1673)
Christmas
Bahamas (1470-1473); Cayman Islands (1192-1196, 1196a); Chile (1656); France (5328, 5335a); Great Britain (3665-3673, 3666a, 3667a, 3674-3677, 3674a, 3675a); Grenada (4263-4266); Hungary (4452-4453); Ireland (2168, 2168a, 2168b); Luxembourg (B510-B511); Monaco (2905, 2908-2909); New Caledonia (1238); Penrhyn (581)
Popes
Vatican City (1674-1677, 1677a)
Science & Technology
Germany (3007, 3008, 3008a); Honduras (C1401-C1410); India (2939, 2939b); Macedonia (753); Moldova (963)
Archaeology
Iran (3161); Ireland (2174-2175, 2174a, 2174b, 2175a, 2175b); Israel (2165-2167)
Astronomy
Cayman Islands (1184-1187); Macedonia (741)
Computers & Mathematics
Burkina Faso (1386); Grenada (4225); Iran (3169); Lesotho (1433); Moldova (960); Mongolia (2880)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Botswana (1032-1035, 1035a); Chile (1655); Great Britain (Alderney) (597); Grenada (4229-4230); Honduras (C1399); Hong Kong (1848-1853, 1873, 1875a); India (2730, 2781, 2902, 2904b, 2951, 2952b, 2953-2956, 2956b); Lesotho (1429); New Caledonia (1237); Nicaragua (1102E, 1102Ek)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Chile (1655); India (2860, 2860a, 2860b)
Medicine
Burkina Faso (1385); Hong Kong (1878, 1882a)
Scouting
India (2919)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Seychelles (906)
Ships & Watercraft
Albania (3003); Botswana (1032, 1033, 1035a); Grenada (4221, 4222, 4226, 4228, 4230, 4255j, 4262); Grenada Grenadines (2995c); Hungary (4455); India (2784, 2859, 2860b, 2963d, 2963l, 2978, 2978a); Israel (2162-2164); Macedonia (742, 743); Monaco (2907); Montenegro (395, 406, 407); Penrhyn (581b); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (580b); Tristan da Cunha (1126-1129)
Space
Germany (3004); Grenada (4215-4216); India (2927); Mongolia (2879, 2880); Penrhyn (572a, 572b); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (582a)
Sports
Albania (3002); Grenada (4260-4261); Grenada Grenadines (2993-2994); Hong Kong (1857, 1859a); Israel (2167); Macedonia (739, 756)
Basketball
Hong Kong (1864, 1864a); Macedonia (755)
Olympics
Grenada (4254-4255); Hungary (4456); Lithuania (1121-1122); Montenegro (402, 402a); Nicaragua (1102-1102E, 1102f-1102Ek)
Soccer
Hong Kong (1857, 1859a); India (2860, 2860a, 2860b); Monaco (2903)
Stamps On Stamps
Iraq (2023-2026); Nicaragua (1102C, 1102Ci, 1102D, 1102Dj, 1102E, 1102Ek)
Telecommunications
Grenada Grenadines (2995d); India (2921, 2921a, 2927); Mongolia (2880)
Textiles
Grenada (4245); India (2894j); Iran (3183a)
Native Costumes
Benin (653A); Chile (1653, 1656); Faroe Islands (691-692, 692a); Hong Kong (1853, 1871, 1875a, 1883-1890, 1888a, 1893, 1894, 1896a); India (2754, 2756, 2760, 2761, 2795, 2798, 2801, 2805, 2894b, 2896-2897, 2897b, 2906, 2969-2970, 2970b); Iran (3163, 3167); Iraq (2022); Lesotho (1430); Nicaragua (1102, 1102f)
Toys & Games
France (5329, 5335a); Grenada Grenadines (2978d); India (2859, 2860b)
United Nations
Hong Kong (1835); Iran (3182)
Women
Albania (3000a, 3001b, 3002b, 3003a); Bahamas (1474-1477); Burkina Faso (1385); Cayman Islands (1194); Chile (1657); Faroe Islands (691, 692a); France (5345); Great Britain (3678, 3679, 3682, 3685, 3686, 3686a, 3688, 3688b, 3689a, MH470); Grenada (4213, 4214a, 4227, 4232e, 4235-4236, 4237-4239, 4250-4251, 4255o, 4255p, 4262c, 4262d); Grenada Grenadines (2977, 2978b, 2979c, 2980-2982, 2987-2988, 2995c, 2995d); Honduras (C1409); Hong Kong (1842, 1843, 1844, 1847a, 1855, 1857, 1859, 1859a, 1880, 1881, 1882a, 1883-1890, 1888a, 1894, 1896a); Iceland (1457, 1462); India (2860, 2860a, 2860b, 2891, 2891b, 2894h, 2896, 2897b, 2905, 2906, 2924, 2925, 2929, 2930b, 2949, 2950b, 2969-2970, 2970b); Iran (3174); Iraq (2022); Ireland (2166, 2173, 2173b); Israel (2171); Lebanon (779); Liechtenstein (1746-1747); Monaco (2907); Nicaragua (1102C, 1102Ci, 1102D, 1102Dj); Penrhyn (572a, 572b, 573); Ukraine (1091, 1093); Vatican City (1673)
Writers & Literature
Albania (3000a, 3001c); Germany (3003); Great Britain (Alderney) (591-596, 596a); Iceland (1457); India (2754, 2923-2925, 2932-2936, 2936b, 2942, 2972, 2973, 2980); Iran (3163, 3167); Lebanon (776); Macedonia (752); Moldova (964, 965); Monaco (2904)
Journalism
India (2946, 2947, 2950b); Lebanon (782)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Albania (2989a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
