Mar 29, 2018, 10 AM

Great Britain issued stamps, a souvenir sheet and booklets featuring the television series Game of Thrones on Jan. 23, 2018. This stamp showing the character Sansa Stark (portrayed by Sophie Turner) is included in four categories in the April By Topic Lis

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the April 16, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Architecture

Burkina Faso (1387); Costa Rica (691-692); France (5019); Greece (2804-2805, 2804a-2805a); Grenada (4219, 4220, 4221, 4222, 4223, 4224, 4225, 4226, 4227, 4229b, 4229f, 4238, 4239, 4250-4251, 4254-4255); Grenada Grenadines (2977a, 2977b, 2978b, 2978c); Honduras (C1405, C1410); Hong Kong (1835, 1836-1841, 1841a, 1844, 1847a, 1854, 1855, 1856, 1859a, 1877-1882, 1882a); Hungary (4451); Iceland (1456, 1460-1462); India (2782, 2784, 2785-2787, 2870, 2874, 2894g, 2895, 2895a, 2905, 2908, 2913, 2920b, 2921, 2921a, 2929, 2930, 2930b, 2939b, 2941, 2944, 2947, 2950b, 2952b, 2957a, 2963, 2963l, 2966-2967, 2967a, 2970b, 2971, 2982); Iran (3168, 3178, 3182, 3183b); Iraq (2021, 2023-2026, 2029); Ireland (2169); Israel (2160, 2165-2167); Lebanon (773, 784); Lesotho (1434, 1435, 1436, 1437); Luxembourg (1482); Macedonia (738, 743-744, 745-747, 750); Moldova (963); Monaco (2904, 2908-2909); Mongolia (2879); Montenegro (398, 398a, 407); New Caledonia (1226); Penrhyn (572a, 572b)

Bridges

Grenada (4222); Honduras (C1406); Hungary (4455); Iceland (1458-1459); India (2730); Liechtenstein (1744-1745)

Castles

Albania (2997-2998); Great Britain (3679, 3686a)

Lighthouses

New Caledonia (1235)

Windmills

Honduras (C1410); Montenegro (398, 398a)

Art

Hong Kong (1837, 1841, 1841a)

Children’s Art

Costa Rica (RA136); Great Britain (3674-3677, 3674a, 3675a); Montenegro (406)

Paintings

Albania (3000b, 3001b); France (5346); Great Britain (3665-3673, 3666a, 3667a, 3674a, 3675a); Grenada (4256, 4263-4266); Grenada Grenadines (2987-2988); Hong Kong (1870-1876, 1875a); India (2894h); Ireland (2171, 2172, 2173, 2173b); Liechtenstein (1746-1747); Luxembourg (1484); Monaco (2905); Penrhyn (571)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

India (2894i, 2894j, 2894k)

Sculpture & Statues

Albania (3003a); Burkina Faso (1384, 1387); Greece (2804, 2804a); Grenada (4219, 4223); Grenada Grenadines (2995c, 2995d); Hong Kong (1891-1896, 1896a); Hungary (4454); India (2871, 2894d, 2920a, 2924, 2926, 2929, 2930b, 2977e, 2977h, 2977i, 2977n); Iran (3161, 3177, 3181); Moldova (961)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Grenada (4231-4232, 4262f); India (2967, 2967a); Iraq (2019a, 2019d, 2019g, 2019j, 2020, 2021); Lesotho (1433); Nicaragua (1102E, 1102Ek)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Albania (3001a); Nicaragua (1102E, 1102Ek)

Bicycles

Chile (1653); Hong Kong (1843, 1847a, 1857, 1859a); Hungary (4455); India (2916a, 2916d); Montenegro (398, 398a)

Black Americans

Grenada (4260-4261); Grenada Grenadines (2993-2994); Macedonia (756)

Children

Cayman Islands (1194); Chile (1656); Costa Rica (RA136); France (5345); Grenada (4232f, 4238, 4250b, 4251); Grenada Grenadines (2977a, 2977d, 2978, 2979, 2982a, 2987d); Hong Kong (1845, 1847a, 1859, 1859a, 1860-1865, 1864a, 1877, 1882a); Hungary (4454); Iceland (1462); India (2859-2860, 2860b, 2919, 2952, 2952b); Iran (3157); Ireland (2166); Israel (2169); Liechtenstein (1747); Luxembourg (1480, B510-B511); Monaco (2907); Vatican City (1673)

Endangered Species

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1434); India (2958-2960, 2960b); Israel (2173)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Penrhyn (576-580)

Europa

Albania (2997-2998); Iceland (1458-1459); Liechtenstein (1744-1745); Macedonia (745-747); Montenegro (398, 398a)

Explorers

Monaco (2907b); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (580a)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Chile (1657); France (5336-5343, 5341a, 5343a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1428-1433, 1433a); Grenada (4240-4241, 4255c); Grenada Grenadines (2985-2986); Hungary (4457); India (2871, 2963, 2963l, 2977, 2977s, 2977t); New Caledonia (1225); Penrhyn (574-575, 575a)

Famous People

Grenada Deng Xiaoping (4219, 4220), Donald Trump (4237, 4238a, 4238b, 4238c, 4239e, 4239f), Mike Pence (4237c); India Mohandas K. Gandhi (2928-2930, 2930b, 2943, 2945, 2947, 2950b); Ireland Ernesto “Che” Guevara (2165); Penrhyn Lyndon B. Johnson (572d)

Kennedy

Grenada (4213-4214); Grenada Grenadines (2977-2979); Penrhyn (572)

Royalty

Bahamas (1474-1477); Great Britain (3678, 3689a, MH470); Grenada (4232, 4250-4251); Hungary (4449); India (2805); Ireland (2172, 2173b); Monaco (2907a); Nicaragua (1102C, 1102Ci, 1102D, 1102Dj); Penrhyn (573); Ukraine (1093)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Grenada (4235-4236); Grenada Grenadines (2980-2982)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Albania (2999b); Botswana (1033, 1035a); Cayman Islands (1179, 1181, 1192, 1193, 1196, 1196a); Great Britain (3675, 3675a, 3677, 3692, 3693a, 3695); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1434); Grenada (4233d, 4234, 4241, 4242a, 4267-4269); Grenada Grenadines (2986); Iceland (1462); India (2894h, 2904, 2904b, 2963l); Iran (3170); Ireland (2173, 2173b); Israel (2173); Monaco (2910); Penrhyn (576-580); St. Kitts (963a)

Land Mammals: Bats

Grenada (4217-4218, 4233b); Grenada Grenadines (2983-2984)

Land Mammals: Cats

Great Britain (3683, 3688b); Grenada (4241c, 4243, 4245); Grenada Grenadines (2986c); India (2902, 2904b, 2940, 2957, 2957a, 2977, 2977t, 2978a); Iran (3162); Israel (2165); Luxembourg (1477); Monaco (2910); Montenegro (402, 402a); Seychelles (906)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Chile (1653); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1428-1433, 1433a); Grenada (4240, 4241k, 4242, 4244); Grenada Grenadines (2977a, 2985, 2986k); Hong Kong (1864, 1864a, 1882a); Hungary (4457); Luxembourg (B511); Monaco (2907); Penrhyn (574-575, 575a)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Botswana (1032, 1035a); India (2900, 2904b); Monaco (2910)

Land Mammals: Horses

Botswana (1034, 1035a); Great Britain (3690, 3693a, 3695a); Grenada (4241g); Grenada Grenadines (2978c, 2986g, 2995e); India (2907, 2963c, 2963l, 2977l, 2977q, 2977s); Iran (3169, 3170); Ireland (2169); Israel (2167, 2169); Lesotho (1434); Monaco (2910); Mongolia (2878b); Nicaragua (1102A, 1102Ag)

Birds

Albania (2999); Cayman Islands (1195); Grenada (4212, 4213-4214, 4221, 4222, 4223, 4224, 4225, 4226, 4227, 4228, 4229e, 4233c, 4237, 4238, 4241j, 4243a, 4255g); Grenada Grenadines (2977-2979, 2986j); Hong Kong (1838, 1841a, 1858, 1859a, 1865); Hungary (4455); India (2894f, 2899, 2901, 2902, 2904b, 2958-2960, 2960b, 2963e, 2963l, 2964, 2977f, 2977p); Iran (3157, 3169, 3180, 3183a); Malawi (842-845); Montenegro (398, 398a); New Caledonia (1225, 1235); Penrhyn (572b, 581c); St. Kitts (963b); Ukraine (1092)

Insects

France (5334, 5335a); Hong Kong (1862, 1863, 1864a, 1865, 1891, 1896a); India (2909-2912, 2912b); Iran (3138, 3139, 3144, 3146, 3148, 3149, 3150, 3164); Macedonia (748-749); United States (5268)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Cayman Islands (1188-1191); Grenada (4217, 4218b); Hong Kong (1847, 1847a, 1861, 1864a, 1865); India (2903, 2904b); Iran (3141, 3142, 3143)

Fish & Fishing

Grenada (4243c, 4248b, 4252-4253); Hong Kong (1877, 1882a); India (2859, 2860b, 2977, 2977t); Monaco (2906); Montserrat (1400-1401); Penrhyn (576-580, 581a)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Ascension (1193-1198); Grenada (4246-4247, 4248-4249, 4252-4253); Monaco (2906); Montserrat (1400-1401); New Caledonia (1238); St. Kitts (963c); United States (5264, 5265, 5266, 5269, 5270, 5271, 5272, 5273)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Grenada (4249a); New Caledonia (1238); Penrhyn (581d)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Andorra (French) (783); Grenada (4233a, 4241f); Grenada Grenadines (2986f); India (2977, 2977t); Israel (2168); Macedonia (740); St. Kitts (964)

Other Terrestrial Life

St. Kitts (963d)

Fire Fighting

Iran (3161)

Flags

Costa Rica (691); Great Britain (3679, 3686a); Grenada (4214, 4227, 4228, 4231-4232, 4237b, 4237c, 4239e, 4255l, 4262); Grenada Grenadines (2980a, 2995b); Hong Kong (1854, 1855, 1856, 1859a); Iceland (1460-1462); India (2895, 2895a, 2957, 2957a, 2963c, 2963l, 2964, 2978, 2978a); Iran (3161, 3173, 3178, 3179); Iraq (2021-2022); Lebanon (783-785); Lesotho (1430); Luxembourg (1484); Macedonia (742, 743-744, 745, 746); Montenegro (394); New Caledonia (1226); Seychelles (906); Tristan da Cunha (1129); Ukraine (1092); United States (5260-5263, 5262a, 5263a)

Flora

Albania (2996); Bahamas (1470, 1471, 1473); France (5334, 5335a); Hong Kong (1866, 1869a, 1870, 1871, 1875a, 1896a); India (2952, 2952b); Lebanon (775, 783-785)

Flowers

Andorra (French) (782); Bahamas (1472); Cayman Islands (1188, 1189, 1190); Chile (1654); France (5327, 5332, 5335, 5335a); Great Britain (3678, 3682, 3688b); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1429, 1433a); Grenada (4220, 4223, 4224, 4235f, 4250a, 4250s, 4251, 4257); Grenada Grenadines (2985-2986, 2987-2988); Hong Kong (1859a, 1865, 1868, 1869, 1869a, 1875a, 1876, 1881, 1882a, 1888a, 1889, 1890, 1891, 1892, 1895, 1896a); India (2860b, 2894a, 2904b, 2906o, 2912b, 2952b, 2959, 2960b, 2977, 2977t); Iran (3138, 3139, 3141, 3142, 3143, 3144, 3146, 3147, 3148, 3149, 3150, 3161, 3164, 3165, 3169, 3175, 3183a); Liechtenstein (1746-1747, 1750); Macedonia (748); Monaco (2907, 2908); Montenegro (395); Penrhyn (571b, 573b, 574-575, 575a)

Flowers: Orchids

Hong Kong (1867, 1869a)

Flowers: Roses

Grenada Grenadines (2986); Luxembourg (1474)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Albania (2996b); Cayman Islands (1180, 1182); Great Britain (3674, 3674a, 3676); Grenada (4262e); Hong Kong (1862, 1864a, 1865, 1882, 1882a); India (2922, 2957, 2957a); Liechtenstein (1748-1751); Luxembourg (B511); Macedonia (735-737); Monaco (2904); New Caledonia (1236)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Hong Kong (1879, 1882a); Penrhyn (573)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

India (2957, 2957a); Lithuania (1117-1120)

Maps & Globes

Albania (3003b); Chile (1655); Great Britain (3695); Iceland (1462); India (2938-2939, 2939b, 2940, 2957, 2957a, 2978a); Iran (3161, 3177); Macedonia (754); Monaco (2907); New Caledonia (1226); Nicaragua (1102E, 1102Ek); Seychelles (906); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (580-582); United States (5274)

Masks

India (2894c); Israel (2166)

Military

France (5345); Greece (2804-2805, 2804a-2805a); Grenada (4228, 4231-4232, 4250c, 4257, 4262); Grenada Grenadines (2989, 2991, 2995); Hong Kong (1854); Hungary (4449, 4450); India (2907, 2937, 2964, 2968, 2978, 2978a); Iraq (2021-2022); Israel (2162-2164, 2169); Lebanon (777); Luxembourg (1477-1479, 1483); Macedonia (745-747, 754); Montenegro (394); Penrhyn (572a, 572c, 573d); Tristan da Cunha (1126-1129)

Motor Vehicles

Botswana (1035, 1035a); Greece (2805, 2805a); Honduras (C1406); India (2917c, 2917d); Iraq (2019c, 2019f, 2019i, 2019l, 2020, 2021); Israel (2171); Lesotho (1433, 1435, 1436)

Automobiles

Andorra (French) (781); Grenada Grenadines (2977f); India (2918); Luxembourg (B512-B515)

Motorcycles

India (2916b); Lesotho (1433)

Mushrooms

Hong Kong (1892, 1896a); United States (5267)

Nobel Prize

Germany (3003)

Performing Arts

Dance

Albania (3001b); Grenada (4237); Hong Kong (1857, 1859a); India (2896-2897, 2897b, 2969-2970, 2970b)

Music

Albania (3000c); Cayman Islands (1192, 1194, 1196, 1196a); Chile (1657); France (5329, 5335a); Hong Kong (1857, 1859a, 1860, 1864a, 1865); Hungary (4452-4453); India (2795, 2796, 2884-2893, 2893b); Israel (2171, 2172); Lebanon (774, 780); Moldova (962); New Caledonia (1238); Ukraine (1091)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Grenada (4257-4259); Grenada Grenadines (2989-2992)

Movies, Television & Stars

Great Britain (3679-3693, 3686a, 3688b, 3689a, 3693a, 3695, 3695f, 3695g); Grenada Grenadines (2990, 2995a); India (2898); Israel (2170); Monaco (2907a); Mongolia (2879); Ukraine (1091)

Theater

France (5019); Hong Kong (1857, 1859a); Israel (2166)

Entertainers

Monaco (2910)

Personalized Stamps

India (2730, 2781-2784, 2785-2787); Iran (3180); Ukraine (1090)

Philately

Great Britain (Alderney) (597); Hungary (4449-4451); Iraq (2023-2026); Monaco (2907); New Caledonia (1235)

Railroads

India (2917a, 2917b); Iraq (2019b, 2019e, 2019h, 2019k, 2020); Luxembourg (1475-1476)

Religion

Grenada (4250-4251); Hong Kong (1871, 1874, 1875a); Hungary (4454); India (2760, 2781, 2786, 2787, 2870, 2894a, 2894d, 2895, 2895a, 2913, 2920, 2924, 2926, 2931, 2961-2962, 2962b, 2970b, 2971, 2979); Iran (3158, 3160, 3171, 3172, 3174, 3178, 3179, 3182); Iraq (2021, 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027-2029); Ireland (2167, 2171, 2173b); Israel (2160); Macedonia (738, 750); Penrhyn (571); Vatican City (1672, 1673)

Christmas

Bahamas (1470-1473); Cayman Islands (1192-1196, 1196a); Chile (1656); France (5328, 5335a); Great Britain (3665-3673, 3666a, 3667a, 3674-3677, 3674a, 3675a); Grenada (4263-4266); Hungary (4452-4453); Ireland (2168, 2168a, 2168b); Luxembourg (B510-B511); Monaco (2905, 2908-2909); New Caledonia (1238); Penrhyn (581)

Popes

Vatican City (1674-1677, 1677a)

Science & Technology

Germany (3007, 3008, 3008a); Honduras (C1401-C1410); India (2939, 2939b); Macedonia (753); Moldova (963)

Archaeology

Iran (3161); Ireland (2174-2175, 2174a, 2174b, 2175a, 2175b); Israel (2165-2167)

Astronomy

Cayman Islands (1184-1187); Macedonia (741)

Computers & Mathematics

Burkina Faso (1386); Grenada (4225); Iran (3169); Lesotho (1433); Moldova (960); Mongolia (2880)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Botswana (1032-1035, 1035a); Chile (1655); Great Britain (Alderney) (597); Grenada (4229-4230); Honduras (C1399); Hong Kong (1848-1853, 1873, 1875a); India (2730, 2781, 2902, 2904b, 2951, 2952b, 2953-2956, 2956b); Lesotho (1429); New Caledonia (1237); Nicaragua (1102E, 1102Ek)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Chile (1655); India (2860, 2860a, 2860b)

Medicine

Burkina Faso (1385); Hong Kong (1878, 1882a)

Scouting

India (2919)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Seychelles (906)

Ships & Watercraft

Albania (3003); Botswana (1032, 1033, 1035a); Grenada (4221, 4222, 4226, 4228, 4230, 4255j, 4262); Grenada Grenadines (2995c); Hungary (4455); India (2784, 2859, 2860b, 2963d, 2963l, 2978, 2978a); Israel (2162-2164); Macedonia (742, 743); Monaco (2907); Montenegro (395, 406, 407); Penrhyn (581b); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (580b); Tristan da Cunha (1126-1129)

Space

Germany (3004); Grenada (4215-4216); India (2927); Mongolia (2879, 2880); Penrhyn (572a, 572b); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (582a)

Sports

Albania (3002); Grenada (4260-4261); Grenada Grenadines (2993-2994); Hong Kong (1857, 1859a); Israel (2167); Macedonia (739, 756)

Basketball

Hong Kong (1864, 1864a); Macedonia (755)

Olympics

Grenada (4254-4255); Hungary (4456); Lithuania (1121-1122); Montenegro (402, 402a); Nicaragua (1102-1102E, 1102f-1102Ek)

Soccer

Hong Kong (1857, 1859a); India (2860, 2860a, 2860b); Monaco (2903)

Stamps On Stamps

Iraq (2023-2026); Nicaragua (1102C, 1102Ci, 1102D, 1102Dj, 1102E, 1102Ek)

Telecommunications

Grenada Grenadines (2995d); India (2921, 2921a, 2927); Mongolia (2880)

Textiles

Grenada (4245); India (2894j); Iran (3183a)

Native Costumes

Benin (653A); Chile (1653, 1656); Faroe Islands (691-692, 692a); Hong Kong (1853, 1871, 1875a, 1883-1890, 1888a, 1893, 1894, 1896a); India (2754, 2756, 2760, 2761, 2795, 2798, 2801, 2805, 2894b, 2896-2897, 2897b, 2906, 2969-2970, 2970b); Iran (3163, 3167); Iraq (2022); Lesotho (1430); Nicaragua (1102, 1102f)

Toys & Games

France (5329, 5335a); Grenada Grenadines (2978d); India (2859, 2860b)

United Nations

Hong Kong (1835); Iran (3182)

Women

Albania (3000a, 3001b, 3002b, 3003a); Bahamas (1474-1477); Burkina Faso (1385); Cayman Islands (1194); Chile (1657); Faroe Islands (691, 692a); France (5345); Great Britain (3678, 3679, 3682, 3685, 3686, 3686a, 3688, 3688b, 3689a, MH470); Grenada (4213, 4214a, 4227, 4232e, 4235-4236, 4237-4239, 4250-4251, 4255o, 4255p, 4262c, 4262d); Grenada Grenadines (2977, 2978b, 2979c, 2980-2982, 2987-2988, 2995c, 2995d); Honduras (C1409); Hong Kong (1842, 1843, 1844, 1847a, 1855, 1857, 1859, 1859a, 1880, 1881, 1882a, 1883-1890, 1888a, 1894, 1896a); Iceland (1457, 1462); India (2860, 2860a, 2860b, 2891, 2891b, 2894h, 2896, 2897b, 2905, 2906, 2924, 2925, 2929, 2930b, 2949, 2950b, 2969-2970, 2970b); Iran (3174); Iraq (2022); Ireland (2166, 2173, 2173b); Israel (2171); Lebanon (779); Liechtenstein (1746-1747); Monaco (2907); Nicaragua (1102C, 1102Ci, 1102D, 1102Dj); Penrhyn (572a, 572b, 573); Ukraine (1091, 1093); Vatican City (1673)

Writers & Literature

Albania (3000a, 3001c); Germany (3003); Great Britain (Alderney) (591-596, 596a); Iceland (1457); India (2754, 2923-2925, 2932-2936, 2936b, 2942, 2972, 2973, 2980); Iran (3163, 3167); Lebanon (776); Macedonia (752); Moldova (964, 965); Monaco (2904)

Journalism

India (2946, 2947, 2950b); Lebanon (782)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Albania (2989a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.