By Topic - June 2018

Jun 1, 2018, 8 AM

Russia issued a 30-ruble stamp Feb. 28, 2018, highlighting the Great Arctic State Reserve. This stamp is included in three categories in the June By Topic Listing: Birds (under Fauna), Space, and Telecommunications.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the June 18, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Greenland (775-776, 777-778, 780, 780a, 782, 782a); Niger (1433, 1454)

Architecture

Andorra (French) (785); Ecuador (2202a, 2203h); Nauru (604); Nepal (1067, 1070); Netherlands (1539-1543, 1539b-1543b, 1543c, 1546e, 1546i, 1547, 1552, 1553, 1554, 1557i); New Caledonia (1232); New Zealand (2776, 2781a, 2783, 2783a, 2784, 2784a, 2785, 2785a, 2786, 2786a, 2787c, 2788, 2788a, 2788b, 2791d, 2791e); Niger (1378, 1380, 1381, 1382a, 1383, 1387, 1393, 1398, 1401, 1402, 1403, 1404, 1405, 1409, 1411, 1415b, 1421, 1425, 1427, 1428b, 1428c, 1430, 1431, 1441a, 1475, 1476); Norway (1826, 1830, 1838-1839, 1839b); Oman (585-586, 597-598); Palau (1351, 1355, 1357e, 1358); Palestinian Authority (238d, 245, 250-253, 254, 257, 259, 262, 264, 267, 269, 271, 272, 273-276, 281, 288, 293a, 297, 299, 320); Papua New Guinea (1892, 1893, 1906, 1908, 1909, 1910, 1911b, 1911c, 1913); Paraguay (3057a, 3059a, 3065, 3066, 3068, 3070); Peru (1933, 1937b, 1939, 1947); Philippines (3706, 3710, 3722-3723, 3728c, 3729, 3730b, 3730c, 3731, 3737, 3747d, 3749-3750); Portugal (3894, 3903, 3930, 3939, 3945, 3959, 3995, 3996); Portugal (Azores) (589-590); Portugal (Madeira) (354-355); Qatar (1138, 1139, 1141, 1142b); Romania (5912, 5917-5920, 5917a-5920a, 5928-5931, 5928a-5931a, 5938-5942, 5938a-5941a, 5955, 5955a, 5956, 5956a, 5963, 5963a, 5964, 5964a, 5966, 5966a, 5967, 5968, 5968a, 5969, 5969a, 5970, 5970a, 5973, 5973a, 5975, 5975a, 5977, 5977a, 5979b, 5980, 5980a, 5984-5987, 5984a-5987a); Russia (7854, 7858, 7865, 7868a, 7869, 7872, 7873, 7879, 7880, 7885, 7888, 7897, 7901, 7903); Salvador (1769-1770); San Marino (2006, 2014, 2015a, 2015c)

Bridges

Greenland (779-782, 779a, 780a, 782a); Netherlands (1547c, 1550e, 1550y); New Zealand (2771, 2775, 2775a); Niger (1378, 1381, 1387, 1398, 1411, 1414b, 1476); Peru (1937b); Philippines (3727d); Portugal (3993); Russia (7901); San Marino (2006-2007)

Castles

Netherlands (1544); Portugal (3906-3907, 3981); Romania (5932-5933, 5932a-5933a, 5933b, 5933c, 5938-5942, 5938a-5941a, 5988-5991, 5988a-5991a)

Lighthouses

Philippines (3727c)

Windmills

Netherlands (1553); Philippines (3727a)

Art

Canada (3092-3097, 3097a); Netherlands (1546); Paraguay (3064); Romania (5930, 5930a)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Netherlands (B770)

Children’s Art

Philippines (3751-3752); Romania (5954-5957, 5954a-5957a)

Paintings

Andorra (French) (788); Netherlands (1546d, 1546j, 1552g, 1557i); Niger (1383d, 1413-1426); Norway (1830); Papua New Guinea (1888, 1916c, 1916f); Paraguay (3061); Peru (1951); Philippines (3732, 3758); Portugal (3897, 3900, 3923-3927); Romania (5910-5912, 5910a-5911a, 5962, 5962a, 5968-5971, 5968a-5971a); Russia (7862-7864, 7892, 7893, 7893a); Salvador (1770b)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

New Zealand (2790, 2790a, 2791b, 2791d, 2791e); Papua New Guinea (1887, 1891); Romania (5961, 5961a, 5963, 5963a, 5964, 5964a, 5975, 5975a, 5979, 5979a, 5979b)

Sculpture & Statues

Nepal (1071); Netherlands (1552, 1553a); New Zealand (2768, 2768a); Niger (1383a, 1427, 1475, 1476); Norway (1826); Papua New Guinea (1916); Peru (1937a, 1943); Philippines (3728b, 3730a, 3730d, 3749-3750); Portugal (3945a, 3992, 3996); Romania (5962, 5962a, 5985, 5985a, 5986, 5986a, 5987, 5987a); Russia (7857, 7860, 7867, 7868a, 7886, 7890, 7891, 7893a, 7903c)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

New Zealand (2787, 2787a, 2787c, 2791b, 2789a, 2791e); Niger (1379, 1391, 1397, 1409); Papua New Guinea (1911c); Portugal (3928); Qatar (1141); Romania (5909, 5909a); Russia (7899); United States (5281)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Niger (1391)

Parachutes

Russia (7899)

Bicycles

Netherlands (1554d); New Zealand (2770-2775, 2775a); Norway (1827-1828, 1828b); Peru (1953a); Philippines (3747d); Portugal (3945); Romania (5954, 5954a); San Marino (2010)

Black Americans

Netherlands (1547a)

Children

Netherlands (1547, 1549b, 1556, 1556a, B770); New Zealand (2753, 2755, 2756a, 2778, 2780, 2781a, 2785, 2785a, 2787c, 2788b, 2791e); Niger (1385a, 1416d, 1419c, 1426); Oman (585b, 600); Palau (1357a, 1357b, 1357e, 1358a, 1358c); Palestinian Authority (253, 262-264, 267); Papua New Guinea (1888, 1892, 1894, 1897a, 1897c, 1905, 1907, 1908, 1909, 1910, 1911, 1913); Paraguay (3059, 3060, 3067); Peru (1934d, 1935, 1951c); Philippines (3737, 3749-3750, 3751-3752, 3761a, 3761d); Portugal (3923, 3945); Romania (5939, 5939a 5940, 5940a, 5942, 5954-5957, 5954a-5957a); Russia (7857, 7897); San Marino (2008-2010, 2011, 2013)

Coins & Currency

Palestinian Authority (241, 242, 244); Papua New Guinea (1870, 1871c); Paraguay (3057c); Portugal (3904-3905); Romania (5961, 5961a)

Endangered Species

Botswana (1040, 1040e); Niger (1394, 1412); Romania (5943-5946, 5943a-5946a, 5946b)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Niger (1429, 1432)

Europa

Greenland (779-782, 779a, 780a, 782a); Netherlands (1544); Portugal (3906-3907); Portugal (Azores) (589-590); Portugal (Madeira) (354-355); Romania (5932-5933, 5932a-5933a, 5933b, 5933c); Russia (7901); San Marino (2006-2007)

Explorers

Papua New Guinea (1916-1917)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Andorra (French) (785); New Zealand (2765-2768, 2768a); Papua New Guinea (1853-1858, 1873-1874); Philippines (3738, 3746); Romania (5938-5942, 5938a-5941a, 5984, 5984a); Russia (7858, 7878, 7887, 7895-7896); Tristan da Cunha (1132, 1133a)

Famous People

Niger Jawaharlal Nehru (1377, 1395), Mahatma Gandhi (1377b, 1377d, 1395), Hu Jintao (1378b, 1396), Deng Xiaoping (1428, 1431), Mao Zedong (1428, 1431); Palestinian Authority Yasser Arafat (283b, 284); Philippines Ferdinand Marcos (3739)

Kennedy

Palau (1357-1358)

Royalty

Netherlands (1547, 1556, 1556a); New Zealand (2751-2756, 2756a); Niger (1409); Norway (1826); Oman (585, 590); Portugal (3932, 3978); Romania (5942); Tristan da Cunha (1131, 1133a)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Palau (1355-1356); Papua New Guinea (1865-1866); Romania (5992)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Andorra (French) (787); Canada (3092a, 3093, 3097a); Greenland (777); Nepal (1051, 1052, 1053, 1054, 1055); New Caledonia (1232a); New Zealand (2767, 2768a); Niger (1388d, 1394a, 1394b, 1415a, 1422, 1429, 1432, 1433, 1434, 1435, 1436, 1437, 1438, 1454, 1455, 1456, 1457, 1458, 1459, 1476c); Norway (1843); Oman (591, 595, 600d); Palestinian Authority (280-282); Papua New Guinea (1898, 1907); Peru (1941, 1949); Philippines (3738, 3744, 3745, 3761a); Portugal (3916, 3923, 3976, 3986-3991, 3991a); Qatar (1138); Romania (5935, 5935a, 5945, 5945a, 5946b, 5954, 5954a, 5976, 5976a, 5979b); Russia (7881)

Land Mammals: Bats

New Caledonia (1229)

Land Mammals: Cats

Canada (3092a, 3093, 3097a); Latvia (985); Nepal (1050); Netherlands (B770c, B770f); New Caledonia (1230); Niger (1377, 1378, 1395, 1412, 1419a, 1429, 1439, 1440, 1460, 1461); Oman (599b); Philippines (3706); Portugal (3904-3905); Romania (5936, 5936a, 5942, 5967, 5987, 5987a, 5988-5991, 5988a-5991a)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Netherlands (1547, B770d); New Zealand (2766, 2567, 2768, 2768a); Niger (1426, 1441, 1462); Papua New Guinea (1873-1874); Philippines (3738, 3746b, 3753-3754); Russia (7857, 7868, 7868a); San Marino (2009, 2013)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Niger (1442, 1463)

Land Mammals: Horses

Netherlands (1547a); New Zealand (2786, 2786a, 2787c, 2788b, 2789a, 2791e); Niger (1416b, 1443, 1464); Oman (600d); Peru (1934b); Philippines (3728a, 3747b); Portugal (3903, 3905, 3907, 3927, 3939, 3945, 3952, 3959, 3973, 3974, 3978, 3991a, 3993, 3996); Portugal (Azores) (590); Portugal (Madeira) (355); Romania (5932-5933, 5932a-5933a, 5933b, 5933c, 5938-5942, 5938a-5941a); Russia (7858, 7860, 7878, 7886, 7887, 7895-7896)

Sea Mammals

Niger (1429b, 1444, 1465); Portugal (3894); Romania (5937, 5937a)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Niger (1445, 1466)

Birds

Botswana (1040, 1040e); Canada (3092e, 3095, 3097a); Ecuador (2203c, 2203e); Nepal (1044-1049, 1050-1055, 1063); Netherlands (1551a, 1551k, 1552, 1553a, 1557f, 1557g); New Zealand (2757, 2761a, 2762, 2762a, 2764b, 2768, 2768a); Niger (1377c, 1383a, 1386, 1391a, 1394, 1404, 1412, 1415c, 1419c, 1429d, 1430, 1432, 1441b, 1447, 1448, 1449, 1453c, 1468, 1469, 1470, 1476); Norway (1840-1842, 1844); Oman (592, 593, 596); Palestinian Authority (238-239, 246, 249, 253, 256, 259, 261, 264, 267, 270, 271, 276, 282, 283-284, 288, 292, 295, 299, 305, 311, 312, 316, 317); Papua New Guinea (1848-1852, 1851a, 1853-1858, 1875-1879, 1905-1913); Paraguay (3063, 3069b, 3072); Peru (1931, 1934d, 1944, 1948); Philippines (3704, 3709, 3734, 3738, 3746); Portugal (3944-3945, 3994); Qatar (1127b, 1138); Romania (5934, 5934a, 5942, 5943, 5943a, 5944, 5944a, 5946b, 5974, 5974a, 5978, 5978a, 5979, 5979a, 5979b, 5984, 5984a); Russia (7859, 7862, 7894, 7902); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1057); Salvador (1768)

Insects

Netherlands (1552); Peru (1950)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Ecuador (2203d); Nepal (1044-1049, 1050-1055); Netherlands (1545); Niger (1450, 1471); Oman (594); Papua New Guinea (1912); Paraguay (3058c, 3058d, 3058e)

Fish & Fishing

Netherlands (1551b, 1551l); Niger (1422, 1446, 1467, 1470, 1472); Palestinian Authority (272, 289); Papua New Guinea (1906, 1909, 1910, 1911b, 1913); Romania (5946, 5946a, 5946b); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1058); Tristan da Cunha (1130-1133, 1133a)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Netherlands (1551c, 1551m); Niger (1467, 1472); Tristan da Cunha (1131, 1133a)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Netherlands (1551e, 1551o, 1552d); Papua New Guinea (1867-1872)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Bermuda (1136-1140); Ecuador (2203d); Niger (1429, 1432, 1449, 1451, 1452, 1472, 1473); Peru (1932); Philippines (3720-3721, 3735-3736)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Nepal (1044-1049); Niger (1453, 1474)

Flags

Nepal (1072); Netherlands (1547); New Zealand (2776, 2781a, 2788, 2788a, 2788b, 2791d, 2791e); Niger (1378, 1381, 1393, 1395, 1396, 1397, 1398, 1405, 1408, 1410, 1411, 1415b, 1428b, 1428c, 1431, 1476); Norway (1829); Oman (586b); Palau (1351f, 1355, 1357f); Palestinian Authority (238-239, 245, 253, 254-256, 257, 265-267, 297-299); Papua New Guinea (1850, 1851a, 1852, 1910, 1911b, 1912, 1916f); Paraguay (3056, 3057a, 3061, 3063, 3065, 3068); Peru (1939); Philippines (3723, 3732, 3737, 3750); Portugal (3894, 3913, 3996); Qatar (1127, 1142); Romania (5913-5916, 5913a-5916a, 5930, 5930a, 5933, 5933a, 5933b, 5933c, 5972-5973, 5972a-5973a); Russia (7853, 7854, 7858, 7867, 7868a, 7879); Salvador (1770b)

Flora

Ecuador (2203b); Latvia (986); Nepal (1056-1061); Netherlands (1548b, 1548l, 1551d, 1551n); Niger (1434); Palestinian Authority (238c, 279, 282, 295, 298, 300-302); Philippines (3733); Portugal (3927, 3940-3943)

Flowers

Botswana (1036-1039); Canada (3087-3091, 3091a); Ecuador (2203e); Nepal (1044-1049, 1050-1055); Netherlands (1545, 1548, 1548k-1548o, 1552, 1555a, B770); New Zealand (2752, 2753, 2756a); Niger (1385a, 1399, 1413, 1415b, 1417c, 1420, 1422, 1431, 1471, 1475); Palau (1355f, 1356); Palestinian Authority (238e, 295, 305, 309-310, 316); Papua New Guinea (1873-1874, 1899-1904); Paraguay (3057, 3058, 3061, 3069, 3070-3071); Peru (1942, 1951b); Philippines (3707-3708, 3734, 3738, 3740b, 3741, 3744, 3746, 3754); Portugal (3924, 3925, 3927); Qatar (1138); Romania (5913-5916, 5913a-5916a, 5928-5931, 5928a-5931a, 5954, 5954a); Russia (7863, 7864, 7867, 7868a, 7869)

Flowers: Orchids

Ecuador (2203a); Netherlands (1548h, 1548m); Philippines (3744b); Romania (5896-5899, 5896a-5899a)

Flowers: Roses

Niger (1377, 1395); Peru (1937); United States (5280, 5280a)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Netherlands (1548h, 1548m, 1550b, 1550i, 1550v, 1550x); Niger (1376, 1415c, 1417a); Oman (588); Palestinian Authority (277-279, 294b, 313, 314, 315); Papua New Guinea (1881-1886); Paraguay (3057b, 3059b); Peru (1942); Philippines (3714-3719, 3740a); Portugal (3941, 3943); Romania (5962, 5962a); Russia (7877)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Iraq (2033-2035); Nepal (1076); New Zealand (2751-2756, 2756a); Palau (1356); Palestinian Authority (311); Peru (1945-1946, 1952); Philippines (3711c, 3712c); Romania (5949-5953, 5949a-5952a, 5946b); Russia (7874-7877)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Andorra (French) (787); Latvia (984-986); Netherlands (1544); Niger (1396, 1427, 1430); Peru (1934); Portugal (3936, 3937, 3938, 3939, 3973, 3974, 3975); Romania (5938-5942, 5938a-5941a, 5984-5987, 5984a-5987a, 5988-5991, 5988a-5991a)

Maps & Globes

Iraq (2033-2035); Mauritius (1172-1174); Netherlands (1539-1543, 1539b-1543b, 1543c); New Caledonia (1230, 1232); Niger (1378b, 1378c, 1379, 1385, 1393, 1397, 1411, 1431, 1476b); Oman (587, 599); Palestinian Authority (238-239, 260, 261, 283-284, 296, 300-302, 318-320, B4); Papua New Guinea (1848-1852, 1851a, 1905-1913, 1916d, 1917); Paraguay (3056, 3057, 3060, 3062, 3066, 3067, 3068, 3072); Peru (1934, 1941); Portugal (3897); Romania (5909, 5909a, 5193-5916, 5913a-5916a); San Marino (2010)

Masks

Romania (5947-5948, 5947a)

Military

Greenland (775); Netherlands (1541, 1541b, 1543c, 1547); New Caledonia (1229); New Zealand (2782-2791, 2782a, 2783a, 2784a, 2785a, 2786a, 2787a, 2787c, 2788a, 2788b, 2789a, 2790a, 2791a, 2791b, 2791d, 2791e); Niger (1383, 1385a, 1385c, 1391, 1392, 1401, 1409, 1410); Oman (585b, 599); Palau (1357c); Palestinian Authority (270); Papua New Guinea (1899-1904); Paraguay (3060, 3061); Philippines (3724, 3730d); Portugal (3928-3930); Portugal (Azores) (589-590); Portugal (Madeira) (354-355); Romania (5972-5973, 5972a-5973a); Russia (7854, 7855-7856, 7865-7868, 7868a, 7897, 7899-7900); Tristan da Cunha (1133, 1133a)

Motor Vehicles

Niger (1391c, 1398, 1409); Oman (586); Palestinian Authority (270); Papua New Guinea (1910, 1911c); Paraguay (3056); Philippines (3743); Qatar (1139d); Romania (5909, 5909a); Russia (7856)

Automobiles

Netherlands (1554c, 1554g, 1554h); Niger (1380, 1388, 1398, 1406, 1409, 1417d); Norway (1831-1835); Palestinian Authority (253, 259); Portugal (3903, 3912-3916, 3945, 3977); Romania (5988-5991, 5988a-5991a); Russia (7903c); San Marino (2013)

Motorcycles

Portugal (3945)

Nobel Prize

Palestinian Authority (283b, 284)

Performing Arts

Dance

Canada (3092b, 3096, 3097a); Paraguay (3060c); Philippines (3759); Russia (7869, 7878)

Music

Nepal (1064); Netherlands (1557e, 1557h); Niger (1381, 1382, 1399, 1400, 1419b); Palestinian Authority (238b); Paraguay (3067); Peru (1940, 1951a); Philippines (3751b, 3756); Portugal (3923, 3945, 3980); Romania (5982, 5982a)

Music: Rock Stars

Netherlands (1547a, 1557a)

Movies, Television & Stars

Iraq (2031-2032); Niger (1384, 1402); Philippines (3760); Portugal (3946-3953); Russia (7870, 7872, 7896)

Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe

Niger (1387, 1405)

Theater

Netherlands (1553b); Niger (1381, 1399, 1475); Philippines (3757); Romania (5939, 5939a); Russia (7896); Salvador (1769)

Entertainers

Canada (3092c, 3094, 3097a)

Personalized Stamps

Philippines (3712, 3740, 3744)

Petroleum

Netherlands (1554b)

Philately

Netherlands (1553, 1556, 1556a); New Zealand (2740b); Philippines (3738, 3744, 3745, 3746)

Railroads

New Zealand (2786, 2786a, 2787c, 2788b, 2789a, 2791e); Niger (1393, 1411); Philippines (3747c); Romania (5978, 5978a, 5979b); San Marino (2006-2007)

Red Cross

Netherlands (1549)

Religion

Andorra (French) (785, 787); Ecuador (2203h); Nepal (1067, 1070, 1071, 1073); Netherlands (1539, 1539b, 1543c, 1553); Niger (1382a, 1398, 1401, 1428c, 1476); Oman (597-598); Palau (1355); Palestinian Authority (238d, 245, 250-253, 267, 271, 273-276, 280-282, 285, 293a, 320); Papua New Guinea (1887-1892); Paraguay (3061a, 3066, 3070); Peru (1935, 1937, 1938, 1951); Philippines (3728b, 3729, 3730b, 3731, 3761); Pitcairn Islands (845b); Portugal (3895, 3933-3939, 3979); Romania (5910-5912, 5910a-5911a, 5917-5920, 5917a-5920a, 5942, 5977, 5977a, 5979b, 5980, 5980a, 5985, 5985a, 5986, 5986a, 5987, 5987a); Russia (7858, 7873, 7878, 7880, 7887, 7888, 7895-7896); San Marino (2015b); Tristan da Cunha (1130, 1133a)

Christmas

Andorra (French) (784); Netherlands (1557b, 1557h, 1557j); New Zealand (2757-2764, 2761a, 2762a, 2763a, 2764a, 2764b); Norway (1838-1839, 1839b); Papua New Guinea (1893-1898); Peru (1936); Philippines (3751-3752); Salvador (1772)

Popes

Niger (1386, 1404, 1427, 1430); Palestinian Authority (257-259, 271d); Peru (1934)

Science & Technology

Netherlands (1554i)

Archaeology

Peru (1945-1946, 1947a, 1947d); Portugal (3992); Romania (5949-5953, 5949a-5952a, 5946b)

Astronomy

Romania (5964, 5964a)

Computers & Mathematics

Papua New Guinea (1911d); Portugal (3898)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Andorra (French) (786); Ecuador (2202b, 2202d, 2202e, 2203f, 2203g); Greenland (776, 778, 780, 780a, 782, 782a); Nepal (1068, 1069); New Zealand (2770-2775, 2775a); Palestinian Authority (312); Paraguay (3071, 3072); Peru (1947b, 1947c); Philippines (3727b, 3728); Portugal (3992-3996); Romania (5974, 5974a, 5979b); Russia (7895); Tristan da Cunha (1132, 1133a)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Ecuador (2202c); Nepal (1066); Paraguay (3072); Romania (5976, 5976a, 5979b)

Medicine

New Zealand (2784, 2784a, 2787c, 2788b, 2791e); Oman (589); Papua New Guinea (1903a, 1903d); Paraguay (3060f); Romania (5965, 5965a)

Scouting

Ecuador (2206); Palestinian Authority (250-253); Romania (5980-5983, 5980a-5983a)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

New Caledonia (1230); Philippines (3713); Portugal (3904-3905)

Ships & Watercraft

Ecuador (2203f); Nauru (604); Netherlands (1547c, 1554a); New Caledonia (1229, 1230); New Zealand (2740b, 2776-2781, 2781a); Niger (1391, 1392, 1410); Palau (1357d); Palestinian Authority (272); Papua New Guinea (1911c, 1912, 1916c); Paraguay (3071); Peru (1938b, 1953b); Philippines (3728d, 3747a); Pitcairn Islands (845); Portugal (3894, 3906-3907, 3929, 3995, 3996); Portugal (Azores) (590); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1058); Tristan da Cunha (1133, 1133a)

Space

New Zealand (2769); Niger (1385, 1403); Romania (5980-5983, 5980a-5983a); Russia (7871, 7902)

Sports

Greenland (772-774); Niger (1388, 1406); Norway (1827-1828, 1828b); Paraguay (3056); Portugal (3912-3916); Russia (7898, 7903)

Baseball

Niger (1387, 1405)

Olympics

Latvia (987); Niger (1389, 1407); Palau (1351); Philippines (3725-3726); Poland (4326)

Soccer

Netherlands (1547); Niger (1390, 1408, 1476); Oman (599); Palestinian Authority (264); Papua New Guinea (1848-1852, 1851a); Qatar (1138); Romania (5958, 5958a); Russia (7861, 7881, 7890-7893, 7893a); San Marino (2005)

Stamps On Stamps

Niger (1429, 1432, 1475); Oman (585, 586b, 587); Palestinian Authority (296); Philippines (3707-3708, 3711a, 3712a, 3746); Portugal (3978); Tristan da Cunha (1131, 1133a)

Telecommunications

Papua New Guinea (1911d); Paraguay (3068); Russia (7870, 7871, 7902)

Textiles

Netherlands (1554g, 1555); Portugal (3923-3927); Romania (5979, 5979a, 5979b)

Native Costumes

Oman (585, 590, 600); Palestinian Authority (238a, 238c, 265-267, 268-270, 298); Papua New Guinea (1859-1864, 1871, 1892, 1893, 1894, 1896, 1897b, 1897d, 1900, 1901, 1902, 1903, 1905, 1906, 1907, 1908, 1910, 1911); Paraguay (3056, 3060); Peru (1943, 1951); Portugal (3895, 3993); Romania (5977, 5977a, 5979b); Russia (7869)

Toys & Games

Niger (1441c, 1461); Oman (600e); Romania (5955, 5955a, 5956, 5956a, 5957, 5957a)

United Nations

Palestinian Authority (238-239, 283-284, 297, 299, B4); Papua New Guinea (1912, 1913); Paraguay (3070); Portugal (3980-3981)

Wine

Netherlands (1557i); Niger (1414a); Philippines (3740a)

Women

Canada (3092b, 3092e, 3095, 3096, 3097a); Netherlands (1547, 1549a, 1549c, 1550d, 1550j, 1550x, 1550y, 1552, 1553, 1554f, 1555, 1556, 1556a, 1557d, B770b); New Zealand (2751-2756, 2756a, 2770, 2771, 2775a, 2778, 2780, 2781a, 2785, 2785a, 2787c, 2788b, 2789, 2789a, 2791b, 2791d, 2791e); Niger (1381b, 1381d, 1383, 1387, 1389b, 1399, 1401, 1405, 1409, 1413, 1414b, 1414c, 1415, 1416, 1419, 1420, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1426); Norway (1830); Palau (1351, 1355-1356, 1357d, 1357e, 1358a, 1358b); Palestinian Authority (238a, 238c, 264, 265-267, 268-270, 271, 293b, 298, 306-308); Papua New Guinea (1848-1852, 1851a, 1860, 1861, 1862, 1863, 1864, 1865-1866, 1888, 1892, 1894, 1905, 1907, 1908, 1909, 1910, 1911, 1912, 1913); Paraguay (3057c, 3059, 3060, 3067); Peru (1937); Philippines (3707-3708, 3711a, 3711c, 3712a, 3712c, 3725c, 3726, 3730a, 3732b, 3737, 3749-3750, 3759, 3760, 3761c, 3762); Portugal (3894, 3901, 3923, 3924, 3925, 3927, 3945, 3946-3953, 3957, 3958, 3959, 3974, 3975, 3978); Romania (5939, 5939a, 5940, 5940a, 5942, 5972, 5972a, 5992); Russia (7853, 7867, 7868, 7868a, 7869, 7878); San Marino (2008-2010, 2011, 2013, 2014); Tristan da Cunha (1131, 1133a)

Writers & Literature

Iraq (2030); Norway (1830); Palestinian Authority (234-237, 306-308); Paraguay (3062); Philippines (3755, 3757); Portugal (3896, 3898, 3899, 3901); Romania (5947-5948, 5947a, 5959-5960, 5959a-5960a); Russia (7882)

Journalism

Netherlands (1546f); New Zealand (2776-2781, 2781a); Norway (1829); Tristan da Cunha (1132, 1133a)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Philippines (3651a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.