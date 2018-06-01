POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic - June 2018
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the June 18, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Greenland (775-776, 777-778, 780, 780a, 782, 782a); Niger (1433, 1454)
Architecture
Andorra (French) (785); Ecuador (2202a, 2203h); Nauru (604); Nepal (1067, 1070); Netherlands (1539-1543, 1539b-1543b, 1543c, 1546e, 1546i, 1547, 1552, 1553, 1554, 1557i); New Caledonia (1232); New Zealand (2776, 2781a, 2783, 2783a, 2784, 2784a, 2785, 2785a, 2786, 2786a, 2787c, 2788, 2788a, 2788b, 2791d, 2791e); Niger (1378, 1380, 1381, 1382a, 1383, 1387, 1393, 1398, 1401, 1402, 1403, 1404, 1405, 1409, 1411, 1415b, 1421, 1425, 1427, 1428b, 1428c, 1430, 1431, 1441a, 1475, 1476); Norway (1826, 1830, 1838-1839, 1839b); Oman (585-586, 597-598); Palau (1351, 1355, 1357e, 1358); Palestinian Authority (238d, 245, 250-253, 254, 257, 259, 262, 264, 267, 269, 271, 272, 273-276, 281, 288, 293a, 297, 299, 320); Papua New Guinea (1892, 1893, 1906, 1908, 1909, 1910, 1911b, 1911c, 1913); Paraguay (3057a, 3059a, 3065, 3066, 3068, 3070); Peru (1933, 1937b, 1939, 1947); Philippines (3706, 3710, 3722-3723, 3728c, 3729, 3730b, 3730c, 3731, 3737, 3747d, 3749-3750); Portugal (3894, 3903, 3930, 3939, 3945, 3959, 3995, 3996); Portugal (Azores) (589-590); Portugal (Madeira) (354-355); Qatar (1138, 1139, 1141, 1142b); Romania (5912, 5917-5920, 5917a-5920a, 5928-5931, 5928a-5931a, 5938-5942, 5938a-5941a, 5955, 5955a, 5956, 5956a, 5963, 5963a, 5964, 5964a, 5966, 5966a, 5967, 5968, 5968a, 5969, 5969a, 5970, 5970a, 5973, 5973a, 5975, 5975a, 5977, 5977a, 5979b, 5980, 5980a, 5984-5987, 5984a-5987a); Russia (7854, 7858, 7865, 7868a, 7869, 7872, 7873, 7879, 7880, 7885, 7888, 7897, 7901, 7903); Salvador (1769-1770); San Marino (2006, 2014, 2015a, 2015c)
Bridges
Greenland (779-782, 779a, 780a, 782a); Netherlands (1547c, 1550e, 1550y); New Zealand (2771, 2775, 2775a); Niger (1378, 1381, 1387, 1398, 1411, 1414b, 1476); Peru (1937b); Philippines (3727d); Portugal (3993); Russia (7901); San Marino (2006-2007)
Castles
Netherlands (1544); Portugal (3906-3907, 3981); Romania (5932-5933, 5932a-5933a, 5933b, 5933c, 5938-5942, 5938a-5941a, 5988-5991, 5988a-5991a)
Lighthouses
Philippines (3727c)
Windmills
Netherlands (1553); Philippines (3727a)
Art
Canada (3092-3097, 3097a); Netherlands (1546); Paraguay (3064); Romania (5930, 5930a)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Netherlands (B770)
Children’s Art
Philippines (3751-3752); Romania (5954-5957, 5954a-5957a)
Paintings
Andorra (French) (788); Netherlands (1546d, 1546j, 1552g, 1557i); Niger (1383d, 1413-1426); Norway (1830); Papua New Guinea (1888, 1916c, 1916f); Paraguay (3061); Peru (1951); Philippines (3732, 3758); Portugal (3897, 3900, 3923-3927); Romania (5910-5912, 5910a-5911a, 5962, 5962a, 5968-5971, 5968a-5971a); Russia (7862-7864, 7892, 7893, 7893a); Salvador (1770b)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
New Zealand (2790, 2790a, 2791b, 2791d, 2791e); Papua New Guinea (1887, 1891); Romania (5961, 5961a, 5963, 5963a, 5964, 5964a, 5975, 5975a, 5979, 5979a, 5979b)
Sculpture & Statues
Nepal (1071); Netherlands (1552, 1553a); New Zealand (2768, 2768a); Niger (1383a, 1427, 1475, 1476); Norway (1826); Papua New Guinea (1916); Peru (1937a, 1943); Philippines (3728b, 3730a, 3730d, 3749-3750); Portugal (3945a, 3992, 3996); Romania (5962, 5962a, 5985, 5985a, 5986, 5986a, 5987, 5987a); Russia (7857, 7860, 7867, 7868a, 7886, 7890, 7891, 7893a, 7903c)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
New Zealand (2787, 2787a, 2787c, 2791b, 2789a, 2791e); Niger (1379, 1391, 1397, 1409); Papua New Guinea (1911c); Portugal (3928); Qatar (1141); Romania (5909, 5909a); Russia (7899); United States (5281)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Niger (1391)
Parachutes
Russia (7899)
Bicycles
Netherlands (1554d); New Zealand (2770-2775, 2775a); Norway (1827-1828, 1828b); Peru (1953a); Philippines (3747d); Portugal (3945); Romania (5954, 5954a); San Marino (2010)
Black Americans
Netherlands (1547a)
Children
Netherlands (1547, 1549b, 1556, 1556a, B770); New Zealand (2753, 2755, 2756a, 2778, 2780, 2781a, 2785, 2785a, 2787c, 2788b, 2791e); Niger (1385a, 1416d, 1419c, 1426); Oman (585b, 600); Palau (1357a, 1357b, 1357e, 1358a, 1358c); Palestinian Authority (253, 262-264, 267); Papua New Guinea (1888, 1892, 1894, 1897a, 1897c, 1905, 1907, 1908, 1909, 1910, 1911, 1913); Paraguay (3059, 3060, 3067); Peru (1934d, 1935, 1951c); Philippines (3737, 3749-3750, 3751-3752, 3761a, 3761d); Portugal (3923, 3945); Romania (5939, 5939a 5940, 5940a, 5942, 5954-5957, 5954a-5957a); Russia (7857, 7897); San Marino (2008-2010, 2011, 2013)
Coins & Currency
Palestinian Authority (241, 242, 244); Papua New Guinea (1870, 1871c); Paraguay (3057c); Portugal (3904-3905); Romania (5961, 5961a)
Endangered Species
Botswana (1040, 1040e); Niger (1394, 1412); Romania (5943-5946, 5943a-5946a, 5946b)
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Niger (1429, 1432)
Europa
Greenland (779-782, 779a, 780a, 782a); Netherlands (1544); Portugal (3906-3907); Portugal (Azores) (589-590); Portugal (Madeira) (354-355); Romania (5932-5933, 5932a-5933a, 5933b, 5933c); Russia (7901); San Marino (2006-2007)
Explorers
Papua New Guinea (1916-1917)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Andorra (French) (785); New Zealand (2765-2768, 2768a); Papua New Guinea (1853-1858, 1873-1874); Philippines (3738, 3746); Romania (5938-5942, 5938a-5941a, 5984, 5984a); Russia (7858, 7878, 7887, 7895-7896); Tristan da Cunha (1132, 1133a)
Famous People
Niger Jawaharlal Nehru (1377, 1395), Mahatma Gandhi (1377b, 1377d, 1395), Hu Jintao (1378b, 1396), Deng Xiaoping (1428, 1431), Mao Zedong (1428, 1431); Palestinian Authority Yasser Arafat (283b, 284); Philippines Ferdinand Marcos (3739)
Kennedy
Palau (1357-1358)
Royalty
Netherlands (1547, 1556, 1556a); New Zealand (2751-2756, 2756a); Niger (1409); Norway (1826); Oman (585, 590); Portugal (3932, 3978); Romania (5942); Tristan da Cunha (1131, 1133a)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Palau (1355-1356); Papua New Guinea (1865-1866); Romania (5992)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Andorra (French) (787); Canada (3092a, 3093, 3097a); Greenland (777); Nepal (1051, 1052, 1053, 1054, 1055); New Caledonia (1232a); New Zealand (2767, 2768a); Niger (1388d, 1394a, 1394b, 1415a, 1422, 1429, 1432, 1433, 1434, 1435, 1436, 1437, 1438, 1454, 1455, 1456, 1457, 1458, 1459, 1476c); Norway (1843); Oman (591, 595, 600d); Palestinian Authority (280-282); Papua New Guinea (1898, 1907); Peru (1941, 1949); Philippines (3738, 3744, 3745, 3761a); Portugal (3916, 3923, 3976, 3986-3991, 3991a); Qatar (1138); Romania (5935, 5935a, 5945, 5945a, 5946b, 5954, 5954a, 5976, 5976a, 5979b); Russia (7881)
Land Mammals: Bats
New Caledonia (1229)
Land Mammals: Cats
Canada (3092a, 3093, 3097a); Latvia (985); Nepal (1050); Netherlands (B770c, B770f); New Caledonia (1230); Niger (1377, 1378, 1395, 1412, 1419a, 1429, 1439, 1440, 1460, 1461); Oman (599b); Philippines (3706); Portugal (3904-3905); Romania (5936, 5936a, 5942, 5967, 5987, 5987a, 5988-5991, 5988a-5991a)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Netherlands (1547, B770d); New Zealand (2766, 2567, 2768, 2768a); Niger (1426, 1441, 1462); Papua New Guinea (1873-1874); Philippines (3738, 3746b, 3753-3754); Russia (7857, 7868, 7868a); San Marino (2009, 2013)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Niger (1442, 1463)
Land Mammals: Horses
Netherlands (1547a); New Zealand (2786, 2786a, 2787c, 2788b, 2789a, 2791e); Niger (1416b, 1443, 1464); Oman (600d); Peru (1934b); Philippines (3728a, 3747b); Portugal (3903, 3905, 3907, 3927, 3939, 3945, 3952, 3959, 3973, 3974, 3978, 3991a, 3993, 3996); Portugal (Azores) (590); Portugal (Madeira) (355); Romania (5932-5933, 5932a-5933a, 5933b, 5933c, 5938-5942, 5938a-5941a); Russia (7858, 7860, 7878, 7886, 7887, 7895-7896)
Sea Mammals
Niger (1429b, 1444, 1465); Portugal (3894); Romania (5937, 5937a)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Niger (1445, 1466)
Birds
Botswana (1040, 1040e); Canada (3092e, 3095, 3097a); Ecuador (2203c, 2203e); Nepal (1044-1049, 1050-1055, 1063); Netherlands (1551a, 1551k, 1552, 1553a, 1557f, 1557g); New Zealand (2757, 2761a, 2762, 2762a, 2764b, 2768, 2768a); Niger (1377c, 1383a, 1386, 1391a, 1394, 1404, 1412, 1415c, 1419c, 1429d, 1430, 1432, 1441b, 1447, 1448, 1449, 1453c, 1468, 1469, 1470, 1476); Norway (1840-1842, 1844); Oman (592, 593, 596); Palestinian Authority (238-239, 246, 249, 253, 256, 259, 261, 264, 267, 270, 271, 276, 282, 283-284, 288, 292, 295, 299, 305, 311, 312, 316, 317); Papua New Guinea (1848-1852, 1851a, 1853-1858, 1875-1879, 1905-1913); Paraguay (3063, 3069b, 3072); Peru (1931, 1934d, 1944, 1948); Philippines (3704, 3709, 3734, 3738, 3746); Portugal (3944-3945, 3994); Qatar (1127b, 1138); Romania (5934, 5934a, 5942, 5943, 5943a, 5944, 5944a, 5946b, 5974, 5974a, 5978, 5978a, 5979, 5979a, 5979b, 5984, 5984a); Russia (7859, 7862, 7894, 7902); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1057); Salvador (1768)
Insects
Netherlands (1552); Peru (1950)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Ecuador (2203d); Nepal (1044-1049, 1050-1055); Netherlands (1545); Niger (1450, 1471); Oman (594); Papua New Guinea (1912); Paraguay (3058c, 3058d, 3058e)
Fish & Fishing
Netherlands (1551b, 1551l); Niger (1422, 1446, 1467, 1470, 1472); Palestinian Authority (272, 289); Papua New Guinea (1906, 1909, 1910, 1911b, 1913); Romania (5946, 5946a, 5946b); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1058); Tristan da Cunha (1130-1133, 1133a)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Netherlands (1551c, 1551m); Niger (1467, 1472); Tristan da Cunha (1131, 1133a)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Netherlands (1551e, 1551o, 1552d); Papua New Guinea (1867-1872)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Bermuda (1136-1140); Ecuador (2203d); Niger (1429, 1432, 1449, 1451, 1452, 1472, 1473); Peru (1932); Philippines (3720-3721, 3735-3736)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Nepal (1044-1049); Niger (1453, 1474)
Flags
Nepal (1072); Netherlands (1547); New Zealand (2776, 2781a, 2788, 2788a, 2788b, 2791d, 2791e); Niger (1378, 1381, 1393, 1395, 1396, 1397, 1398, 1405, 1408, 1410, 1411, 1415b, 1428b, 1428c, 1431, 1476); Norway (1829); Oman (586b); Palau (1351f, 1355, 1357f); Palestinian Authority (238-239, 245, 253, 254-256, 257, 265-267, 297-299); Papua New Guinea (1850, 1851a, 1852, 1910, 1911b, 1912, 1916f); Paraguay (3056, 3057a, 3061, 3063, 3065, 3068); Peru (1939); Philippines (3723, 3732, 3737, 3750); Portugal (3894, 3913, 3996); Qatar (1127, 1142); Romania (5913-5916, 5913a-5916a, 5930, 5930a, 5933, 5933a, 5933b, 5933c, 5972-5973, 5972a-5973a); Russia (7853, 7854, 7858, 7867, 7868a, 7879); Salvador (1770b)
Flora
Ecuador (2203b); Latvia (986); Nepal (1056-1061); Netherlands (1548b, 1548l, 1551d, 1551n); Niger (1434); Palestinian Authority (238c, 279, 282, 295, 298, 300-302); Philippines (3733); Portugal (3927, 3940-3943)
Flowers
Botswana (1036-1039); Canada (3087-3091, 3091a); Ecuador (2203e); Nepal (1044-1049, 1050-1055); Netherlands (1545, 1548, 1548k-1548o, 1552, 1555a, B770); New Zealand (2752, 2753, 2756a); Niger (1385a, 1399, 1413, 1415b, 1417c, 1420, 1422, 1431, 1471, 1475); Palau (1355f, 1356); Palestinian Authority (238e, 295, 305, 309-310, 316); Papua New Guinea (1873-1874, 1899-1904); Paraguay (3057, 3058, 3061, 3069, 3070-3071); Peru (1942, 1951b); Philippines (3707-3708, 3734, 3738, 3740b, 3741, 3744, 3746, 3754); Portugal (3924, 3925, 3927); Qatar (1138); Romania (5913-5916, 5913a-5916a, 5928-5931, 5928a-5931a, 5954, 5954a); Russia (7863, 7864, 7867, 7868a, 7869)
Flowers: Orchids
Ecuador (2203a); Netherlands (1548h, 1548m); Philippines (3744b); Romania (5896-5899, 5896a-5899a)
Flowers: Roses
Niger (1377, 1395); Peru (1937); United States (5280, 5280a)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Netherlands (1548h, 1548m, 1550b, 1550i, 1550v, 1550x); Niger (1376, 1415c, 1417a); Oman (588); Palestinian Authority (277-279, 294b, 313, 314, 315); Papua New Guinea (1881-1886); Paraguay (3057b, 3059b); Peru (1942); Philippines (3714-3719, 3740a); Portugal (3941, 3943); Romania (5962, 5962a); Russia (7877)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Iraq (2033-2035); Nepal (1076); New Zealand (2751-2756, 2756a); Palau (1356); Palestinian Authority (311); Peru (1945-1946, 1952); Philippines (3711c, 3712c); Romania (5949-5953, 5949a-5952a, 5946b); Russia (7874-7877)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Andorra (French) (787); Latvia (984-986); Netherlands (1544); Niger (1396, 1427, 1430); Peru (1934); Portugal (3936, 3937, 3938, 3939, 3973, 3974, 3975); Romania (5938-5942, 5938a-5941a, 5984-5987, 5984a-5987a, 5988-5991, 5988a-5991a)
Maps & Globes
Iraq (2033-2035); Mauritius (1172-1174); Netherlands (1539-1543, 1539b-1543b, 1543c); New Caledonia (1230, 1232); Niger (1378b, 1378c, 1379, 1385, 1393, 1397, 1411, 1431, 1476b); Oman (587, 599); Palestinian Authority (238-239, 260, 261, 283-284, 296, 300-302, 318-320, B4); Papua New Guinea (1848-1852, 1851a, 1905-1913, 1916d, 1917); Paraguay (3056, 3057, 3060, 3062, 3066, 3067, 3068, 3072); Peru (1934, 1941); Portugal (3897); Romania (5909, 5909a, 5193-5916, 5913a-5916a); San Marino (2010)
Masks
Romania (5947-5948, 5947a)
Military
Greenland (775); Netherlands (1541, 1541b, 1543c, 1547); New Caledonia (1229); New Zealand (2782-2791, 2782a, 2783a, 2784a, 2785a, 2786a, 2787a, 2787c, 2788a, 2788b, 2789a, 2790a, 2791a, 2791b, 2791d, 2791e); Niger (1383, 1385a, 1385c, 1391, 1392, 1401, 1409, 1410); Oman (585b, 599); Palau (1357c); Palestinian Authority (270); Papua New Guinea (1899-1904); Paraguay (3060, 3061); Philippines (3724, 3730d); Portugal (3928-3930); Portugal (Azores) (589-590); Portugal (Madeira) (354-355); Romania (5972-5973, 5972a-5973a); Russia (7854, 7855-7856, 7865-7868, 7868a, 7897, 7899-7900); Tristan da Cunha (1133, 1133a)
Motor Vehicles
Niger (1391c, 1398, 1409); Oman (586); Palestinian Authority (270); Papua New Guinea (1910, 1911c); Paraguay (3056); Philippines (3743); Qatar (1139d); Romania (5909, 5909a); Russia (7856)
Automobiles
Netherlands (1554c, 1554g, 1554h); Niger (1380, 1388, 1398, 1406, 1409, 1417d); Norway (1831-1835); Palestinian Authority (253, 259); Portugal (3903, 3912-3916, 3945, 3977); Romania (5988-5991, 5988a-5991a); Russia (7903c); San Marino (2013)
Motorcycles
Portugal (3945)
Nobel Prize
Palestinian Authority (283b, 284)
Performing Arts
Dance
Canada (3092b, 3096, 3097a); Paraguay (3060c); Philippines (3759); Russia (7869, 7878)
Music
Nepal (1064); Netherlands (1557e, 1557h); Niger (1381, 1382, 1399, 1400, 1419b); Palestinian Authority (238b); Paraguay (3067); Peru (1940, 1951a); Philippines (3751b, 3756); Portugal (3923, 3945, 3980); Romania (5982, 5982a)
Music: Rock Stars
Netherlands (1547a, 1557a)
Movies, Television & Stars
Iraq (2031-2032); Niger (1384, 1402); Philippines (3760); Portugal (3946-3953); Russia (7870, 7872, 7896)
Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe
Niger (1387, 1405)
Theater
Netherlands (1553b); Niger (1381, 1399, 1475); Philippines (3757); Romania (5939, 5939a); Russia (7896); Salvador (1769)
Entertainers
Canada (3092c, 3094, 3097a)
Personalized Stamps
Philippines (3712, 3740, 3744)
Petroleum
Netherlands (1554b)
Philately
Netherlands (1553, 1556, 1556a); New Zealand (2740b); Philippines (3738, 3744, 3745, 3746)
Railroads
New Zealand (2786, 2786a, 2787c, 2788b, 2789a, 2791e); Niger (1393, 1411); Philippines (3747c); Romania (5978, 5978a, 5979b); San Marino (2006-2007)
Red Cross
Netherlands (1549)
Religion
Andorra (French) (785, 787); Ecuador (2203h); Nepal (1067, 1070, 1071, 1073); Netherlands (1539, 1539b, 1543c, 1553); Niger (1382a, 1398, 1401, 1428c, 1476); Oman (597-598); Palau (1355); Palestinian Authority (238d, 245, 250-253, 267, 271, 273-276, 280-282, 285, 293a, 320); Papua New Guinea (1887-1892); Paraguay (3061a, 3066, 3070); Peru (1935, 1937, 1938, 1951); Philippines (3728b, 3729, 3730b, 3731, 3761); Pitcairn Islands (845b); Portugal (3895, 3933-3939, 3979); Romania (5910-5912, 5910a-5911a, 5917-5920, 5917a-5920a, 5942, 5977, 5977a, 5979b, 5980, 5980a, 5985, 5985a, 5986, 5986a, 5987, 5987a); Russia (7858, 7873, 7878, 7880, 7887, 7888, 7895-7896); San Marino (2015b); Tristan da Cunha (1130, 1133a)
Christmas
Andorra (French) (784); Netherlands (1557b, 1557h, 1557j); New Zealand (2757-2764, 2761a, 2762a, 2763a, 2764a, 2764b); Norway (1838-1839, 1839b); Papua New Guinea (1893-1898); Peru (1936); Philippines (3751-3752); Salvador (1772)
Popes
Niger (1386, 1404, 1427, 1430); Palestinian Authority (257-259, 271d); Peru (1934)
Science & Technology
Netherlands (1554i)
Archaeology
Peru (1945-1946, 1947a, 1947d); Portugal (3992); Romania (5949-5953, 5949a-5952a, 5946b)
Astronomy
Romania (5964, 5964a)
Computers & Mathematics
Papua New Guinea (1911d); Portugal (3898)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Andorra (French) (786); Ecuador (2202b, 2202d, 2202e, 2203f, 2203g); Greenland (776, 778, 780, 780a, 782, 782a); Nepal (1068, 1069); New Zealand (2770-2775, 2775a); Palestinian Authority (312); Paraguay (3071, 3072); Peru (1947b, 1947c); Philippines (3727b, 3728); Portugal (3992-3996); Romania (5974, 5974a, 5979b); Russia (7895); Tristan da Cunha (1132, 1133a)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Ecuador (2202c); Nepal (1066); Paraguay (3072); Romania (5976, 5976a, 5979b)
Medicine
New Zealand (2784, 2784a, 2787c, 2788b, 2791e); Oman (589); Papua New Guinea (1903a, 1903d); Paraguay (3060f); Romania (5965, 5965a)
Scouting
Ecuador (2206); Palestinian Authority (250-253); Romania (5980-5983, 5980a-5983a)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
New Caledonia (1230); Philippines (3713); Portugal (3904-3905)
Ships & Watercraft
Ecuador (2203f); Nauru (604); Netherlands (1547c, 1554a); New Caledonia (1229, 1230); New Zealand (2740b, 2776-2781, 2781a); Niger (1391, 1392, 1410); Palau (1357d); Palestinian Authority (272); Papua New Guinea (1911c, 1912, 1916c); Paraguay (3071); Peru (1938b, 1953b); Philippines (3728d, 3747a); Pitcairn Islands (845); Portugal (3894, 3906-3907, 3929, 3995, 3996); Portugal (Azores) (590); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1058); Tristan da Cunha (1133, 1133a)
Space
New Zealand (2769); Niger (1385, 1403); Romania (5980-5983, 5980a-5983a); Russia (7871, 7902)
Sports
Greenland (772-774); Niger (1388, 1406); Norway (1827-1828, 1828b); Paraguay (3056); Portugal (3912-3916); Russia (7898, 7903)
Baseball
Niger (1387, 1405)
Olympics
Latvia (987); Niger (1389, 1407); Palau (1351); Philippines (3725-3726); Poland (4326)
Soccer
Netherlands (1547); Niger (1390, 1408, 1476); Oman (599); Palestinian Authority (264); Papua New Guinea (1848-1852, 1851a); Qatar (1138); Romania (5958, 5958a); Russia (7861, 7881, 7890-7893, 7893a); San Marino (2005)
Stamps On Stamps
Niger (1429, 1432, 1475); Oman (585, 586b, 587); Palestinian Authority (296); Philippines (3707-3708, 3711a, 3712a, 3746); Portugal (3978); Tristan da Cunha (1131, 1133a)
Telecommunications
Papua New Guinea (1911d); Paraguay (3068); Russia (7870, 7871, 7902)
Textiles
Netherlands (1554g, 1555); Portugal (3923-3927); Romania (5979, 5979a, 5979b)
Native Costumes
Oman (585, 590, 600); Palestinian Authority (238a, 238c, 265-267, 268-270, 298); Papua New Guinea (1859-1864, 1871, 1892, 1893, 1894, 1896, 1897b, 1897d, 1900, 1901, 1902, 1903, 1905, 1906, 1907, 1908, 1910, 1911); Paraguay (3056, 3060); Peru (1943, 1951); Portugal (3895, 3993); Romania (5977, 5977a, 5979b); Russia (7869)
Toys & Games
Niger (1441c, 1461); Oman (600e); Romania (5955, 5955a, 5956, 5956a, 5957, 5957a)
United Nations
Palestinian Authority (238-239, 283-284, 297, 299, B4); Papua New Guinea (1912, 1913); Paraguay (3070); Portugal (3980-3981)
Wine
Netherlands (1557i); Niger (1414a); Philippines (3740a)
Women
Canada (3092b, 3092e, 3095, 3096, 3097a); Netherlands (1547, 1549a, 1549c, 1550d, 1550j, 1550x, 1550y, 1552, 1553, 1554f, 1555, 1556, 1556a, 1557d, B770b); New Zealand (2751-2756, 2756a, 2770, 2771, 2775a, 2778, 2780, 2781a, 2785, 2785a, 2787c, 2788b, 2789, 2789a, 2791b, 2791d, 2791e); Niger (1381b, 1381d, 1383, 1387, 1389b, 1399, 1401, 1405, 1409, 1413, 1414b, 1414c, 1415, 1416, 1419, 1420, 1421, 1422, 1423, 1426); Norway (1830); Palau (1351, 1355-1356, 1357d, 1357e, 1358a, 1358b); Palestinian Authority (238a, 238c, 264, 265-267, 268-270, 271, 293b, 298, 306-308); Papua New Guinea (1848-1852, 1851a, 1860, 1861, 1862, 1863, 1864, 1865-1866, 1888, 1892, 1894, 1905, 1907, 1908, 1909, 1910, 1911, 1912, 1913); Paraguay (3057c, 3059, 3060, 3067); Peru (1937); Philippines (3707-3708, 3711a, 3711c, 3712a, 3712c, 3725c, 3726, 3730a, 3732b, 3737, 3749-3750, 3759, 3760, 3761c, 3762); Portugal (3894, 3901, 3923, 3924, 3925, 3927, 3945, 3946-3953, 3957, 3958, 3959, 3974, 3975, 3978); Romania (5939, 5939a, 5940, 5940a, 5942, 5972, 5972a, 5992); Russia (7853, 7867, 7868, 7868a, 7869, 7878); San Marino (2008-2010, 2011, 2013, 2014); Tristan da Cunha (1131, 1133a)
Writers & Literature
Iraq (2030); Norway (1830); Palestinian Authority (234-237, 306-308); Paraguay (3062); Philippines (3755, 3757); Portugal (3896, 3898, 3899, 3901); Romania (5947-5948, 5947a, 5959-5960, 5959a-5960a); Russia (7882)
Journalism
Netherlands (1546f); New Zealand (2776-2781, 2781a); Norway (1829); Tristan da Cunha (1132, 1133a)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Philippines (3651a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?