By Topic - November 2018

Monaco issued this stamp July 6, 2018, to commemorate the “The Golden Treasures of the Pharaohs — 2,500 Years of the Goldsmith’s Art in Ancient Egypt” exhibit at the Grimaldi Forum. This stamp showing the funerary mask of King Psusennes I is included in t

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Nov. 19, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Italy (3503)

Architecture

Andorra (French) (791, 792); Australia (4686, 4686a); Canada (3123, 3124, 3127, 3128a); Germany (3050-3051, 3051a); Italy (3504, 3507, 3508, 3509); Japan (3108K, 4150, 4151); Jordan (2363); Kazakhstan (854, 856); Kiribati (1050); Kyrgyzstan (560, 570, 574a); Kyrgyz Express Post (85a); Lebanon (792); Liberia (3077-3078, 3081, 3089-3090, 3091b, 3097, 3104, 3124-3125, 3128, 3129b, 3129e, 3130, 3139-3140, 3157, 3158, 3159, 3162a, 3179-3181); Liechtenstein (1759); Lithuania (1123a, 1126); Luxembourg (1485, 1488, 1495); Macao (1524, 1525, 1526a, 1527); Macedonia (760, 762, 763, 781-782, 784, 785c); Malaysia (1740-1743, 1744, 1745, 1746); Malta (1631-1632, 1633c, 1634); Marshall Islands (1179e, 1181-1182, 1183, 1196, 1201); Mauritius (1180); Moldova (980, 990-991); Monaco (2940, 2941, 2943); Mongolia (2882); Nevis (1953, 1964b); Norway (1851, 1857); Pakistan (1261, 1262, 1263, 1264, 1265, 1267); Romania (6055, 6055a, 6057, 6057a, 6058, 6058a, 6087-6088, 6087a-6088a, 6088b, 6088c, 6089-6091, 6089a-6091a, 6092-6093, 6092a); Russia (7913, 7915, 7916, 7917, 7918, 7920, 7922, 7922a, 7925, 7929, 7931, 7932, 7933, 7935, 7936, 7937, 7939, 7940); St. Helena (1141, 1146); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1060); St. Vincent (3962-3963, 3977, 3980, 4084-4085, 4105, 4107b, 4112b, 4122-4123, 4128a, 4128d, 4128f, 4129a, 4129c, 4131, 4132, 4133, 4134b); Singapore (1892-1893, 1893a); Slovakia (791, 794, 799); Turkey (3568-3571); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (820); United Arab Emirates (1165-1171, 1177); United Nations (1195, 1200, 1201d, 1201e, 1201f, 1201j, 1201k, 1201l, U40-U41); United Nations (Geneva) (652, 658, 659d, 659e, 659f, 659j, 659k, 659l); United Nations (Vienna) (627, 628d, 628e, 628f, 628j, 628k, 628l, UX25); Uruguay (2621b)

Bridges

Canada (3123d, 3127, 3128a); Italy (3505-3506); Japan (4150g); Kazakhstan (857); Kyrgyz Express Post (84-85, 85a); Liberia (3124-3125); Lithuania (1126-1127); Luxembourg (1488-1489); Macedonia (783-786); Malta (1636); Moldova (969-970, 969a-970a); Norway (1850); Romania (6087-6088, 6087a-6088a, 6088b, 6088c); Russia (7931); Serbia (816-817); United Nations (1200, 1201d, 1201j); United Nations (Geneva) (659d, 659j)

Castles

Kiribati (1050); Lithuania (1127); Luxembourg (1487); Macao (1527); Romania (6054-6058, 6054a-6058a); United Nations (1201c, 1201e, 1201i, 1201k); United Nations (Geneva) (658, 659c, 659e, 659i, 659k); United Nations (Vienna) (626, 628c, 628e, 628i, 628k)

Lighthouses

Lithuania (1126); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1063)

Art

Lithuania (1124); Luxembourg (1495); Macedonia (760); Romania (6107-6109, 6107a-6109a)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Luxembourg (1486); Marshall Islands (1202e)

Children’s Art

Luxembourg (1488-1489); Moldova (987-988); Mongolia (2891-2892)

Paintings

Italy (3500, 3507); Liberia (3077e, 3079-3080, 3081-3084, 3091-3092, 3121, 3168-3169); Lithuania (1128, 1131); Mauritius (1182); Moldova (966-967); Romania (6029-6030, 6029a-6030a, 6060, 6065-6066, 6065a, 6069-6071, 6069a-6070a, 6070b, 6094-6097, 6094a-6097a, 6103, 6103a); St. Vincent (3965-3968)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Ascension (1207); Falkland Islands (1229); Macedonia (763); Russia (7935)

Nudes

Liberia (3168-3169)

Sculpture & Statues

Kyrgyzstan (570); Lebanon (792); Liberia (3090, 3120, 3124-3125, 3128, 3129-3131); Macao (1526a, 1527); Macedonia (758, 781); Malta (1638); Marshall Islands (1181, 1196c); Moldova (992); Romania (6048, 6048a, 6056, 6056a, 6059, 6059a, 6067, 6102, 6102a, 6104, 6104a); Russia (7912, 7936, 7937, 7942); Turkey (3568-3571); United Arab Emirates (1169); United Nations (Geneva) (652j); United Nations (Vienna) (UX26)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Canada (3123, 3126, 3128, 3128a); Nevis (1964-1965); Russia (7914); St. Vincent (4124, 4137)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Italy (3503); Russia (7935c); St. Vincent (4112-4113)

Bicycles

Kyrgyz Express Post (87, 87a); Liberia (3136a, 3137b); Macao (1524); Norway (1851); Romania (6087, 6087a, 6088b, 6088c); United Arab Emirates (1177)

Black Americans

Liberia (3118-3119, 3160d, 3161, 3164-3165); Marshall Islands (1201a); Nevis (1960d); St. Vincent (4105e, 4107a, 4108, 4109, 4135-4136)

Children

Australia (4822, 4840, 4840a); Canada (B27, B27a); Kyrgyzstan (570); Liberia (3098, 3122a, 3122d, 3168); Lithuania (1125); Luxembourg (1486); Macao (1526-1527); Macedonia (759); Marshall Islands (1198); Moldova (989); Mongolia (2883, 2891-2892); Nevis (1962); Norway (1848, 1849a, 1849b); Romania (6092-6093, 6092a); St. Vincent (4097, 4107e, 4108a, 4122b, 4123); Slovakia (791)

Coins & Currency

Kyrgyzstan (570); Moldova (984-986); Mongolia (2882)

Endangered Species

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Liberia (3167, 3167e); St. Vincent (3952-3953)

Europa

Italy (3505-3506); Kazakhstan (857); Lithuania (1126-1127); Luxembourg (1488-1489); Macedonia (783-786); Moldova (969-970, 969a-970a); Norway (1850); Romania (6087-6088, 6087a-6088a, 6088b, 6088c); Serbia (816-817)

Explorers

Italy (3503)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Andorra (French) (791); Japan (4056-4059, 4074, 4150c); Kyrgyzstan (564); Liberia (3087-3088, 3170, 3178); Macao (1526-1527, 1530); Marshall Islands (1198); Moldova (987-988); Mongolia (2884); Russia (7925, 7932, 7935a); United Nations (Geneva) (652j ); Uruguay (2618)

Famous People

Liberia Dwight Eisenhower (3085-3086, 3179d), Richard Nixon (3086), Thomas Jefferson (3102), Donald Trump (3144, 3145, 3146, 3150, 3151, 3152, 3155, 3156, 3158b, 3159, 3179o, 3180, 3181), Bill Clinton (3157a, 3179l), Barack Obama (3164-3165, 3179n), Herbert Hoover (3179a), Franklin D. Roosevelt (3179b), Harry S. Truman (3179c), Lyndon B. Johnson (3179f), Richard M. Nixon (3179g), Gerald R. Ford (3179h), Jimmy Carter (3179i), George H.W. Bush (3179k), George W. Bush (3179m); Marshall Islands Donald Trump (1183), Benjamin Netanyahu (1183d); Nevis Donald Trump (1953), Justin Trudeau (1953a, 1953c), George H. W. Bush (1960), Barack Obama (1960d); St. Vincent Barack Obama (4105e, 4108), Donald Trump (4105f, 4107a, 4107c, 4108, 4109), Bill Clinton (4108), George W. Bush (4108), Dwight Eisenhower (4124c), Franklin D. Roosevelt (4124f)

Kennedy

Liberia (3179e); St. Vincent (4101-4102)

Reagan

Liberia (3179j)

Royalty

Ascension (1203-1207); Australia (4822); Falkland Islands (1225-1229); Kiribati (1046-1050); Liberia (3122-3123); Malaysia (Kelantan) (131-136, 136a); Marshall Islands (1178, 1198, 1204-1205); Monaco (2939, 2940, 2943); Morocco (1169); Nevis (1944-1945, 1962, 1963, 1965); Romania (6037, 6037a, 6076, 6079, 6100, 6100a); Russia (7935d); St. Helena (1142-1146); St. Vincent (4122-4123, 4138); Serbia (818b, 818c); Slovakia (797); United Arab Emirates (1175)

Royalty: Princess Diana

St. Vincent (4096-4098)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Australia (4686, 4686a, 4839, 4840a); Canada (B27, B27a); Japan (4149b, 4149c); Kyrgyzstan (560d, 570); Liberia (3077f, 3087-3088, 3103, 3141, 3142, 3143, 3147, 3148, 3149, 3153, 3154, 3157, 3158a, 3167, 3167e, 3168, 3175-3177); Macao (1526b, 1526d, 1527, 1529c); Macedonia (774-775); Malaysia (1739); Malaysia (Kelantan) (131-136, 136a); Marshall Islands (1198, 1202e); Moldova (975-979, 980, 988, 992); Mongolia (2882, 2886); Nevis (1943, 1962); Romania (6069, 6069a, 6070b, 6076, 6077-6079, 6077a, 6078a); Russia (7926, 7927); St. Vincent (3952-3953, 3967, 4099-4100); Serbia (825); Slovakia (791); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (820); Uruguay (2617)

Land Mammals: Cats

Ascension (1207); Canada (B27, B27a); Falkland Islands (1229); Italy (3509); Marshall Islands (1181-1182, 1198); Mauritius (1179); Norway (1851); Romania (6067, 6076, 6079, 6092a, 6093); St. Vincent (4099a)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Kyrgyzstan (564); Liberia (3077a); Malaysia (1729-1732); Mongolia (2884); Nevis (1961); Romania (6021, 6021a); Uruguay (2618)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Liberia (3144, 3145, 3146, 3150, 3151, 3152, 3155, 3156, 3158b, 3159)

Land Mammals: Horses

Australia (4837-4838, 4838a); Bulgaria (4854); Italy (3509); Kiribati (1050); Kyrgyzstan (560b, 560c, 570); Liberia (3137d); Malaysia (1743); Marshall Islands (1202e); Moldova (967, 981, 987); Mongolia (2891-2892); Norway (1851); Romania (6021, 6021a, 6022, 6022a, 6039, 6039a, 6092a, 6093); Russia (7914, 7925, 7932, 7935a, 7935d, 7942); St. Vincent (3977a, 3977d)

Sea Mammals

Malaysia (1739); Marshall Islands (1199c); Nevis (1951c); St. Vincent (4143b)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Marshall Islands (1199-1200); Nevis (1951-1952)

Birds

Australia (4686, 4686a, 4839, 4840a); Canada (3117-3122, 3117f, 3122a); Germany (3051, 3051a); Italy (3509); Japan (4055, 4056-4059, 4074, 4149f, 4149j); Kiribati (1046-1050); Kyrgyz Express Post (80-83, 83a); Liberia (3083, 3112-3114, 3115-3117, 3121, 3157, 3158, 3159, 3166, 3168-3169, 3170, 3178, 3180a, 3181); Liechtenstein (1760-1762, 1763-1765); Lithuania (1132); Luxembourg (1490-1492); Macao (1526a, 1527); Macedonia (784, 785c); Malawi (851, 852, 853, 856-862); Malaysia (1739); Marshall Islands (1197); Moldova (975, 976, 979, 980, 992); Mongolia (2892); Nevis (1939-1940, 1955-1956); Pakistan (1261); Romania (6049-6053, 6049a-6052a, 6054-6058, 6054a-6058a, 6076, 6079, 6098, 6098a, 6108, 6108a); St. Vincent (3952-3953, 4045-4047, 4094-4095, 4102, 4107a, 4107c, 4108, 4109, 4110-4111, 4139-4140, 4141-4142); Salvador (1778-1779); Serbia (818d, 825b); Slovakia (791); United Arab Emirates (1172a, 1173); United Nations (Vienna) (UX25); United States (5317-5320, 5320b)

Insects

Australia (4840, 4840a); Japan (4148h); Russia (7924)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Italy (3496); Malawi (854, 855); Malaysia (1739); Marshall Islands (1190-1195); Moldova (980); Mongolia (2881b); Nevis (1957)

Fish & Fishing

Australia (4828, 4828a, 4830, 4830a, 4831, 4831a, 4832, 4836, 4836a, 4836b); Bhutan (1599d); Macao (1523b); Malawi (860); Malaysia (1733-1736, 1737, 1739); Marshall Islands (1177); Moldova (988); Nevis (1951-1952, 1954, 1958-1959); Norway (1845); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1061); St. Vincent (4103-4104, 4116, 4143-4144)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Australia (4827, 4827a, 4829, 4829a, 4830, 4830a, 4831, 4831a, 4832, 4833, 4835, 4836, 4836a, 4836b); Liberia (3099b, 3099d); Romania (6033, 6033a, 6035, 6035a); St. Vincent (4116-4117, 4143-4144)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Australia (4827, 4827a, 4832a, 4833, 4836a, 4836b); Liberia (3099-3102); Nevis (1949)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Australia (4823-4826, 4826a, 4828, 4828a, 4829, 4829a, 4832b, 4832c, 4834, 4835, 4836a, 4836b); Liberia (3106-3108); Malaysia (1739); Moldova (976); Nevis (1941-1942); Romania (6034, 6034a, 6036, 6036a); St. Vincent (4114-4115, 4145-4146, 4147-4148)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Guyana (2675K-2675P)

Fire Fighting

Canada (3123, 3125, 3128a); Liberia (3139b, 3139d, 3139f); St. Vincent (4106); United States (5316)

Flags

Australia (4686, 4686a); Italy (3509); Kazakhstan (853b); Kiribati (1050); Lebanon (799); Liberia (3085-3086, 3092, 3093-3094, 3131, 3139-3140, 3157, 3158, 3159, 3162, 3164-3165, 3166, 3179-3180); Lithuania (1125); Macedonia (765, 781-782); Malaysia (1742); Marshall Islands (1177, 1178, 1183, 1196a, 1201); Mauritius (1181); Moldova (992); Mongolia (2881, 2885); Nevis (1953, 1960-1961); Pakistan (1262); Romania (6092a, 6093); Russia (7910, 7913, 7915-7922, 7922a, 7925); St. Helena (1137, 1138, 1139, 1140); St. Vincent (4084-4085, 4101-4102, 4105-4106, 4107, 4125, 4137-4138); Salvador (1778-1779); Slovakia (798); Turkey (3568-3571); United Arab Emirates (1167, 1168, 1175); United Nations (1199-1201, 1201a-1201l); United Nations (Geneva) (657-659, 659a-659l); United Nations (Vienna) (626-628, 628a-628l); Uruguay (2617, 2625)

Flora

Japan (4148i, 4148j, 4149a, 4149i, 4150); Lebanon (799); Liberia (3109, 3111); Macedonia (761); Mauritius (1179); Moldova (971-974, 974a); Pakistan (1258-1260); Romania (6031-6032, 6031a-6032a); Uruguay (2617)

Flowers

Ascension (1206, 1207); Canada (B27, B27a); Falkland Islands (1229); Italy (3498); Japan (3108K, 4106-4108, 4148a, 4148b,4148f, 4148g, 4149b, 4149e); Kiribati (1048); Kyrgyzstan (564); Liberia (3079-3080, 3098, 3109, 3110, 3120c, 3122-3123, 3139d); Macedonia (761b, 761d); Malawi (857); Malaysia (1739, 1753-1756, 1757-1760); Malaysia (Kelantan) (131-136, 136a); Marshall Islands (1181, 1204b, 1205); Moldova (980); Mongolia (2881); Nevis (1939, 1955-1956, 1961); Romania (6021, 6021a, 6025-6028, 6025a-6028a, 6092a, 6093, 6094, 6094a, 6095, 6095a, 6107, 6107a); Russia (7923, 7924); St. Helena (1146); St. Vincent (3964, 3977-3980, 4122, 4128-4129); Slovakia (795, 798); Turkey (3568-3571); United Arab Emirates (1165-1171); Uruguay (2617)

Flowers: Orchids

Malaysia (1739); Singapore (1894-1898)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Bhutan (1599b, 1599c, 1600); Japan (4054-4055, 4148c, 4148e, 4149c, 4149d, 4149g, 4149h); Kyrgyzstan (561-562, 562a); Liberia (3087-3088, 3109b, 3110); Macedonia (766-769, 787); Malaysia (1753-1756); Marshall Islands (1182); Moldova (980); Mongolia (2886, 2887, 2888); Romania (6092a, 6093); St. Vincent (4126-4127); Salvador (1778-1779); Uruguay (2621a)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Macao (1525, 1526a, 1527); Russia (7936); Serbia (826b)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Kiribati (1046-1050); Malaysia (Kelantan) (131-136, 136a); Marshall Islands (1198); Romania (6054-6058, 6054a-6058a, 6076, 6079); Russia (7926-7929, 7932, 7935a); St. Vincent (3983-3984)

Judaica

Italy (3496); Liberia (3097-3098); Marshall Islands (1183)

Maps & Globes

Bhutan (1599-1600); Italy (3503); Kazakhstan (853); Liberia (3124, 3162-3163); Lithuania (1130); Malaysia (1737-1739, 1747); Marshall Islands (1177, 1203); Moldova (989, 992); Mongolia (2882); Pakistan (1263); Romania (6033-6036, 6033a-6036a); Russia (7926-7929); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1063); Serbia (826); United Nations (1194, U40-U41); United Nations (Vienna) (622, 622a); Uruguay (2625)

Masks

Macedonia (773); Monaco (2939)

Military

Ascension (1205, 1206, 1207); Bulgaria (4854); Canada (3123, 3124, 3128a); Falkland Islands (1227, 1228, 1229); Italy (3509); Kiribati (1046, 1048, 1049, 1050); Liberia (3077c, 3093-3094, 3132, 3164); Macedonia (770); Malta (1633); Marshall Islands (1204-1205); Moldova (990); Nevis (1953b); Norway (1851); Pakistan (1261); Romania (6038-6041, 6038a-6041a, 6048, 6048a, 6059-6060, 6059a, 6098-6101, 6098a-6101a); Russia (7906-7907, 7914, 7935a, 7938); St. Vincent (3977-3980, 4124-4125, 4137-4138); United Arab Emirates (1167); Uruguay (2620, 2622-2624, 2625)

Motor Vehicles

Canada (3123, 3124, 3125, 3126, 3128a); Liberia (3077-3078); Malaysia (1732b); Nevis (1960d); Romania (6088, 6088a, 6088b, 6088c); Russia (7906); United Nations (1200, 1201d, 1201j); United Nations (Geneva) (659d, 659j); United Nations (Vienna) (628d, 628j)

Automobiles

Canada (3123d, 3127, 3128a); Kiribati (1049); Liberia (3077-3078, 3091b); Mongolia (2892); Romania (6088, 6088a, 6088b, 6088c); St. Vincent (4113); Serbia (818c); United Nations (1200, 1201d, 1201j); United Nations (Geneva) (659d, 659j); United Nations (Vienna) (628d, 628j); United States (5321-5330)

Nobel Prize

Liberia (3077-3078, 3164-3165, 3179i, 3179n); Monaco (2942); Nevis (1960d); St. Vincent (3983c, 4105e, 4107a, 4108, 4109, 4124f); Serbia (819f); United Nations (Geneva) (656)

Performing Arts

Dance

Liechtenstein (1766); St. Vincent (4130)

Music

Kiribati (1050); Liechtenstein (1766); Macedonia (757); Malaysia (1748-1752); Marshall Islands (1198); Moldova (981, 992); Norway (1822, 1848-1849, 1849a, 1849b); Romania (6021, 6021a, 6068, 6068a, 6089, 6089a, 6090, 6090a)

Music: Rock Stars

Liberia (3118-3119); United States (5312-5315)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Liberia (3102-3105, 3132-3135); Marshall Islands (1184-1189); Nevis (1950); St. Vincent (4118-4121)

Movies, Television & Stars

Ascension (1203-1207); Falkland Islands (1225-1229); Kiribati (1047, 1048, 1049, 1050); Liberia (3095-3096, 3160-3161); Marshall Islands (1204-1205); Nevis (1963); Romania (6042-6047, 6042a-6047a, 6047b)

Theater

Italy (3507); Liberia (3126); Romania (6057, 6057a, 6092-6093, 6092a); Slovakia (789)

Entertainers

Luxembourg (1496); Romania (6021-6024, 6021a-6024a)

Personalized Stamps

France (3043R); Japan (4005K); Norway (1846-1847); Slovakia (795); United Nations (Geneva) (652); United Nations (Vienna) (622, 622a)

Philately

Liberia (3124-3125, 3128); Macao (1523-1524); Moldova (992); Romania (6067)

Railroads

Japan (4150j, 4151-4152); Kyrgyz Express Post (85, 85a); Malaysia (1744-1747); Marshall Islands (1202-1203); Moldova (969, 969a); Norway (1852-1853); Romania (6088, 6088a, 6088b, 6088c); Russia (7935)

Religion

Andorra (French) (792); Ascension (1207); Falkland Islands (1229); Italy (3502, 3504); Lebanon (792, 797); Liberia (3077-3078, 3124d, 3168-3169); Lithuania (1131); Macedonia (763, 782, 787); Malta (1634, 1638); Marshall Islands (1181-1182); Monaco (2943); Pakistan (1262, 1263); Romania (6029-6030, 6029a-6030a, 6041, 6041a, 6055, 6055a, 6060, 6069-6071, 6069a-6070a, 6070b, 6072, 6072a, 6073, 6073a, 6107-6109, 6107a-6109a); Russia (7925, 7929, 7931, 7932, 7933b, 7935a, 7935b, 7937, 7939, 7940); St. Helena (1146); St. Vincent (3962-3963, 3965, 3966, 3968, 4084a, 4084f, 4122-4123); Singapore (1893); Slovakia (791); United Nations (Geneva) (652a, 652e)

Christmas

Liberia (3081-3084, 3171-3174); Macedonia (762); Moldova (966-967); St. Vincent (4130-4134)

Popes

Liberia (3089-3090, 3097-3098); St. Vincent (3983-3984, 3998-4000)

Science & Technology

Bhutan (1599a); Canada (3117f); Germany (2984A); Italy (3498); Lithuania (1128); Luxembourg (1485); Macedonia (760); Moldova (982-983); Russia (7910, 7911); Serbia (826); Slovakia (794, 796)

Archaeology

Liberia (3120-3121); Moldova (984-986, 991); Monaco (2939); United Arab Emirates (1171); United Nations (1201b, 1201h); United Nations (Geneva) (657, 659b, 659h); United Nations (Vienna) (628b, 628h)

Astronomy

Australia (4686, 4686a); Nevis (1946-1948)

Computers & Mathematics

Canada (3123d, 3127, 3128a); Italy (3497); Serbia (826d)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Australia (4814-4821, 4817a, 4818a, 4819a, 4820a, 4821a); Bhutan (1600); Japan (4150e); Macao (1525); Macedonia (764); Malaysia (1737-1739); Malta (1635, 1637); Marshall Islands (1179-1180); Mauritius (1182); Mongolia (2885); Norway (1854-1857); St. Vincent (4128); Serbia (820); United Nations (1199, 1201a, 1201g); United Nations (Geneva) (653, 659a, 659g); United Nations (Vienna) (625, 628a, 628g)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Marshall Islands (1179c); St. Vincent (4129e); Serbia (821)

Medicine

Canada (3123b, 3126, 3128a); Liberia (3105); Macedonia (759, 761); Malaysia (1757-1760); Moldova (968); St. Vincent (3978d); United States (5316)

Scouting

Lithuania (1125)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Mauritius (1179)

Ships & Watercraft

Bhutan (1599d); Canada (3123, 3124, 3128a); Germany (3050-3051, 3051a); Kyrgyz Express Post (86, 87a); Liberia (3078, 3093-3094, 3137b); Lithuania (1126-1127); Malaysia (1737-1739); Marshall Islands (1177); Mauritius (1179); Monaco (2940); Norway (1854); Romania (6088, 6088a, 6088b, 6088c, 6092a, 6093); Russia (7934); St. Helena (1137-1141); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1062); St. Vincent (4124, 4128a, 4128c, 4128d, 4129b, 41129d); United Arab Emirates (1168, 1176); United Nations (1195, 1200, 1201d, 1201f, 1201j, 1201l); United Nations (Geneva) (659d, 659f, 659j, 659l); United Nations (Vienna) (627, 628d, 628f, 628j, 628l); Uruguay (2625)

Space

Bulgaria (4851, 4853, 4853a); Kazakhstan (853); Kyrgyzstan (563); Liberia (3095-3096, 3160-3161, 3162-3163); Russia (7934); St. Vincent (4101, 4102d); Serbia (824); United Nations (1196-1198); United Nations (Geneva) (653-655); United Nations (Vienna) (623-625)

Sports

Australia (4686, 4686a, 4837-4838, 4838a); Kyrgyzstan (569); Kyrgyz Express Post (86-87, 87a); Liberia (3135); Mongolia (2892); Romania (6105-6106, 6105a-6106a); St. Vincent (4135-4136); United Arab Emirates (1177)

Baseball

Kyrgyz Express Post (87a)

Basketball

Kyrgyz Express Post (87a)

Golf

Kyrgyz Express Post (87, 87a)

Olympics

Kyrgyzstan (565-568, 568a); Liberia (3136-3138); Macedonia (771-772); Marshall Islands (1176); Romania (6061-6064, 6061a-6064a, 6064b)

Soccer

Bulgaria (4852-4853, 4853a); Kazakhstan (856); Kyrgyzstan (571-574, 574a); Russia (7915-7922, 7922a, 7931); Serbia (822-824); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (820); Uruguay (2626)

Stamps On Stamps

Liberia (3102); Moldova (992)

Telecommunications

Kyrgyzstan (563); Russia (7911, 7934); St. Vincent (4101d); Serbia (818)

Textiles

Italy (3507); Liechtenstein (1763-1765); Macedonia (761); Marshall Islands (1181); Russia (7928)

Native Costumes

Bhutan (1599-1600); Japan (4148d); Kyrgyzstan (560); Lithuania (1129); Macao (1529c, 1529d); Malaysia (1748-1752); Moldova (981); Mongolia (2881, 2882, 2891); United Arab Emirates (1175); Uruguay (2619)

Toys & Games

United States (5321-5330)

United Nations

Andorra (French) (791); Bhutan (1599-1600); United Nations (1194, 1195, U40-U41); United Nations (Vienna) (622, 622a);

Women

Ascension (1203-1207); Australia (4822); Bhutan (1599b, 1600); Canada (3123, 3124, 3126, 3128, 3128a); Falkland Islands (1225-1229); France (3043R); Italy (3497-3500); Kiribati (1047, 1048, 1049, 1050); Kyrgyzstan (560d, 566, 568a); Kyrgyz Express Post (86-87, 87a); Liberia (3077b, 3078, 3090, 3095d, 3120c, 3122-3123, 3124-3125, 3128, 3129-3131, 3138b, 3141, 3142, 3143, 3147, 3148, 3149, 3153, 3154, 3157, 3158a, 3159a, 3160e, 3161, 3162, 3168-3169); Liechtenstein (1763, 1764, 1766b, 1766c, 1766f, 1766g); Lithuania (1124, 1130); Luxembourg (1486, 1496); Macao (1523c, 1524, 1526c, 1527); Macedonia (771); Malaysia (1738, 1748, 1749, 1752); Marshall Islands (1176f, 1178,1181, 1183b, 1183d, 1183f, 1198, 1201, 1204-1205); Moldova (980, 981, 987); Mongolia (2881, 2885, 2891); Nevis (1944-1945, 1953, 1960-1961, 1962, 1963, 1965); Romania (6020, 6020a, 6021-6024, 6021a-6024a, 6042, 6042a, 6043, 6043a, 6044, 6044a, 6065-6066, 6065a, 6087, 6087a, 6088b, 6088c, 6092-6093, 6092a, 6096, 6096a, 6097, 6097a); Russia (7928); St. Helena (1142-1146); St. Vincent (3964, 3966b, 3983c, 4096-4098, 4105d, 4107c, 4107d, 4108, 4109, 4122-4123, 4130, 4138); Salvador (1773b, 1773d); Singapore (1898); Slovakia (791); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (820); United Nations (1194); United Nations (Vienna) (UX26); United States (5316); Uruguay (2619, 2621)

Writers & Literature

Andorra (French) (793); Australia (4839-4840, 4840a); Italy (3499, 3500); Kazakhstan (855); Kyrgyzstan (560); Kyrgyz Express Post (79); Liberia (3126-3127, 3175-3177); Lithuania (1124); Luxembourg (1494); Marshall Islands (1198); Monaco (2941); Mongolia (2890); Romania (6079); Russia (7912); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1063); Salvador (1773); Serbia (819)

Journalism

Marshall Islands (1202e)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Japan (3230Cd), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.