POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic - November 2018
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Nov. 19, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Italy (3503)
Architecture
Andorra (French) (791, 792); Australia (4686, 4686a); Canada (3123, 3124, 3127, 3128a); Germany (3050-3051, 3051a); Italy (3504, 3507, 3508, 3509); Japan (3108K, 4150, 4151); Jordan (2363); Kazakhstan (854, 856); Kiribati (1050); Kyrgyzstan (560, 570, 574a); Kyrgyz Express Post (85a); Lebanon (792); Liberia (3077-3078, 3081, 3089-3090, 3091b, 3097, 3104, 3124-3125, 3128, 3129b, 3129e, 3130, 3139-3140, 3157, 3158, 3159, 3162a, 3179-3181); Liechtenstein (1759); Lithuania (1123a, 1126); Luxembourg (1485, 1488, 1495); Macao (1524, 1525, 1526a, 1527); Macedonia (760, 762, 763, 781-782, 784, 785c); Malaysia (1740-1743, 1744, 1745, 1746); Malta (1631-1632, 1633c, 1634); Marshall Islands (1179e, 1181-1182, 1183, 1196, 1201); Mauritius (1180); Moldova (980, 990-991); Monaco (2940, 2941, 2943); Mongolia (2882); Nevis (1953, 1964b); Norway (1851, 1857); Pakistan (1261, 1262, 1263, 1264, 1265, 1267); Romania (6055, 6055a, 6057, 6057a, 6058, 6058a, 6087-6088, 6087a-6088a, 6088b, 6088c, 6089-6091, 6089a-6091a, 6092-6093, 6092a); Russia (7913, 7915, 7916, 7917, 7918, 7920, 7922, 7922a, 7925, 7929, 7931, 7932, 7933, 7935, 7936, 7937, 7939, 7940); St. Helena (1141, 1146); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1060); St. Vincent (3962-3963, 3977, 3980, 4084-4085, 4105, 4107b, 4112b, 4122-4123, 4128a, 4128d, 4128f, 4129a, 4129c, 4131, 4132, 4133, 4134b); Singapore (1892-1893, 1893a); Slovakia (791, 794, 799); Turkey (3568-3571); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (820); United Arab Emirates (1165-1171, 1177); United Nations (1195, 1200, 1201d, 1201e, 1201f, 1201j, 1201k, 1201l, U40-U41); United Nations (Geneva) (652, 658, 659d, 659e, 659f, 659j, 659k, 659l); United Nations (Vienna) (627, 628d, 628e, 628f, 628j, 628k, 628l, UX25); Uruguay (2621b)
Bridges
Canada (3123d, 3127, 3128a); Italy (3505-3506); Japan (4150g); Kazakhstan (857); Kyrgyz Express Post (84-85, 85a); Liberia (3124-3125); Lithuania (1126-1127); Luxembourg (1488-1489); Macedonia (783-786); Malta (1636); Moldova (969-970, 969a-970a); Norway (1850); Romania (6087-6088, 6087a-6088a, 6088b, 6088c); Russia (7931); Serbia (816-817); United Nations (1200, 1201d, 1201j); United Nations (Geneva) (659d, 659j)
Castles
Kiribati (1050); Lithuania (1127); Luxembourg (1487); Macao (1527); Romania (6054-6058, 6054a-6058a); United Nations (1201c, 1201e, 1201i, 1201k); United Nations (Geneva) (658, 659c, 659e, 659i, 659k); United Nations (Vienna) (626, 628c, 628e, 628i, 628k)
Lighthouses
Lithuania (1126); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1063)
Art
Lithuania (1124); Luxembourg (1495); Macedonia (760); Romania (6107-6109, 6107a-6109a)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Luxembourg (1486); Marshall Islands (1202e)
Children’s Art
Luxembourg (1488-1489); Moldova (987-988); Mongolia (2891-2892)
Paintings
Italy (3500, 3507); Liberia (3077e, 3079-3080, 3081-3084, 3091-3092, 3121, 3168-3169); Lithuania (1128, 1131); Mauritius (1182); Moldova (966-967); Romania (6029-6030, 6029a-6030a, 6060, 6065-6066, 6065a, 6069-6071, 6069a-6070a, 6070b, 6094-6097, 6094a-6097a, 6103, 6103a); St. Vincent (3965-3968)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Ascension (1207); Falkland Islands (1229); Macedonia (763); Russia (7935)
Nudes
Liberia (3168-3169)
Sculpture & Statues
Kyrgyzstan (570); Lebanon (792); Liberia (3090, 3120, 3124-3125, 3128, 3129-3131); Macao (1526a, 1527); Macedonia (758, 781); Malta (1638); Marshall Islands (1181, 1196c); Moldova (992); Romania (6048, 6048a, 6056, 6056a, 6059, 6059a, 6067, 6102, 6102a, 6104, 6104a); Russia (7912, 7936, 7937, 7942); Turkey (3568-3571); United Arab Emirates (1169); United Nations (Geneva) (652j); United Nations (Vienna) (UX26)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Canada (3123, 3126, 3128, 3128a); Nevis (1964-1965); Russia (7914); St. Vincent (4124, 4137)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Italy (3503); Russia (7935c); St. Vincent (4112-4113)
Bicycles
Kyrgyz Express Post (87, 87a); Liberia (3136a, 3137b); Macao (1524); Norway (1851); Romania (6087, 6087a, 6088b, 6088c); United Arab Emirates (1177)
Black Americans
Liberia (3118-3119, 3160d, 3161, 3164-3165); Marshall Islands (1201a); Nevis (1960d); St. Vincent (4105e, 4107a, 4108, 4109, 4135-4136)
Children
Australia (4822, 4840, 4840a); Canada (B27, B27a); Kyrgyzstan (570); Liberia (3098, 3122a, 3122d, 3168); Lithuania (1125); Luxembourg (1486); Macao (1526-1527); Macedonia (759); Marshall Islands (1198); Moldova (989); Mongolia (2883, 2891-2892); Nevis (1962); Norway (1848, 1849a, 1849b); Romania (6092-6093, 6092a); St. Vincent (4097, 4107e, 4108a, 4122b, 4123); Slovakia (791)
Coins & Currency
Kyrgyzstan (570); Moldova (984-986); Mongolia (2882)
Endangered Species
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Liberia (3167, 3167e); St. Vincent (3952-3953)
Europa
Italy (3505-3506); Kazakhstan (857); Lithuania (1126-1127); Luxembourg (1488-1489); Macedonia (783-786); Moldova (969-970, 969a-970a); Norway (1850); Romania (6087-6088, 6087a-6088a, 6088b, 6088c); Serbia (816-817)
Explorers
Italy (3503)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Andorra (French) (791); Japan (4056-4059, 4074, 4150c); Kyrgyzstan (564); Liberia (3087-3088, 3170, 3178); Macao (1526-1527, 1530); Marshall Islands (1198); Moldova (987-988); Mongolia (2884); Russia (7925, 7932, 7935a); United Nations (Geneva) (652j ); Uruguay (2618)
Famous People
Liberia Dwight Eisenhower (3085-3086, 3179d), Richard Nixon (3086), Thomas Jefferson (3102), Donald Trump (3144, 3145, 3146, 3150, 3151, 3152, 3155, 3156, 3158b, 3159, 3179o, 3180, 3181), Bill Clinton (3157a, 3179l), Barack Obama (3164-3165, 3179n), Herbert Hoover (3179a), Franklin D. Roosevelt (3179b), Harry S. Truman (3179c), Lyndon B. Johnson (3179f), Richard M. Nixon (3179g), Gerald R. Ford (3179h), Jimmy Carter (3179i), George H.W. Bush (3179k), George W. Bush (3179m); Marshall Islands Donald Trump (1183), Benjamin Netanyahu (1183d); Nevis Donald Trump (1953), Justin Trudeau (1953a, 1953c), George H. W. Bush (1960), Barack Obama (1960d); St. Vincent Barack Obama (4105e, 4108), Donald Trump (4105f, 4107a, 4107c, 4108, 4109), Bill Clinton (4108), George W. Bush (4108), Dwight Eisenhower (4124c), Franklin D. Roosevelt (4124f)
Kennedy
Liberia (3179e); St. Vincent (4101-4102)
Reagan
Liberia (3179j)
Royalty
Ascension (1203-1207); Australia (4822); Falkland Islands (1225-1229); Kiribati (1046-1050); Liberia (3122-3123); Malaysia (Kelantan) (131-136, 136a); Marshall Islands (1178, 1198, 1204-1205); Monaco (2939, 2940, 2943); Morocco (1169); Nevis (1944-1945, 1962, 1963, 1965); Romania (6037, 6037a, 6076, 6079, 6100, 6100a); Russia (7935d); St. Helena (1142-1146); St. Vincent (4122-4123, 4138); Serbia (818b, 818c); Slovakia (797); United Arab Emirates (1175)
Royalty: Princess Diana
St. Vincent (4096-4098)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Australia (4686, 4686a, 4839, 4840a); Canada (B27, B27a); Japan (4149b, 4149c); Kyrgyzstan (560d, 570); Liberia (3077f, 3087-3088, 3103, 3141, 3142, 3143, 3147, 3148, 3149, 3153, 3154, 3157, 3158a, 3167, 3167e, 3168, 3175-3177); Macao (1526b, 1526d, 1527, 1529c); Macedonia (774-775); Malaysia (1739); Malaysia (Kelantan) (131-136, 136a); Marshall Islands (1198, 1202e); Moldova (975-979, 980, 988, 992); Mongolia (2882, 2886); Nevis (1943, 1962); Romania (6069, 6069a, 6070b, 6076, 6077-6079, 6077a, 6078a); Russia (7926, 7927); St. Vincent (3952-3953, 3967, 4099-4100); Serbia (825); Slovakia (791); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (820); Uruguay (2617)
Land Mammals: Cats
Ascension (1207); Canada (B27, B27a); Falkland Islands (1229); Italy (3509); Marshall Islands (1181-1182, 1198); Mauritius (1179); Norway (1851); Romania (6067, 6076, 6079, 6092a, 6093); St. Vincent (4099a)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Kyrgyzstan (564); Liberia (3077a); Malaysia (1729-1732); Mongolia (2884); Nevis (1961); Romania (6021, 6021a); Uruguay (2618)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Liberia (3144, 3145, 3146, 3150, 3151, 3152, 3155, 3156, 3158b, 3159)
Land Mammals: Horses
Australia (4837-4838, 4838a); Bulgaria (4854); Italy (3509); Kiribati (1050); Kyrgyzstan (560b, 560c, 570); Liberia (3137d); Malaysia (1743); Marshall Islands (1202e); Moldova (967, 981, 987); Mongolia (2891-2892); Norway (1851); Romania (6021, 6021a, 6022, 6022a, 6039, 6039a, 6092a, 6093); Russia (7914, 7925, 7932, 7935a, 7935d, 7942); St. Vincent (3977a, 3977d)
Sea Mammals
Malaysia (1739); Marshall Islands (1199c); Nevis (1951c); St. Vincent (4143b)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Marshall Islands (1199-1200); Nevis (1951-1952)
Birds
Australia (4686, 4686a, 4839, 4840a); Canada (3117-3122, 3117f, 3122a); Germany (3051, 3051a); Italy (3509); Japan (4055, 4056-4059, 4074, 4149f, 4149j); Kiribati (1046-1050); Kyrgyz Express Post (80-83, 83a); Liberia (3083, 3112-3114, 3115-3117, 3121, 3157, 3158, 3159, 3166, 3168-3169, 3170, 3178, 3180a, 3181); Liechtenstein (1760-1762, 1763-1765); Lithuania (1132); Luxembourg (1490-1492); Macao (1526a, 1527); Macedonia (784, 785c); Malawi (851, 852, 853, 856-862); Malaysia (1739); Marshall Islands (1197); Moldova (975, 976, 979, 980, 992); Mongolia (2892); Nevis (1939-1940, 1955-1956); Pakistan (1261); Romania (6049-6053, 6049a-6052a, 6054-6058, 6054a-6058a, 6076, 6079, 6098, 6098a, 6108, 6108a); St. Vincent (3952-3953, 4045-4047, 4094-4095, 4102, 4107a, 4107c, 4108, 4109, 4110-4111, 4139-4140, 4141-4142); Salvador (1778-1779); Serbia (818d, 825b); Slovakia (791); United Arab Emirates (1172a, 1173); United Nations (Vienna) (UX25); United States (5317-5320, 5320b)
Insects
Australia (4840, 4840a); Japan (4148h); Russia (7924)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Italy (3496); Malawi (854, 855); Malaysia (1739); Marshall Islands (1190-1195); Moldova (980); Mongolia (2881b); Nevis (1957)
Fish & Fishing
Australia (4828, 4828a, 4830, 4830a, 4831, 4831a, 4832, 4836, 4836a, 4836b); Bhutan (1599d); Macao (1523b); Malawi (860); Malaysia (1733-1736, 1737, 1739); Marshall Islands (1177); Moldova (988); Nevis (1951-1952, 1954, 1958-1959); Norway (1845); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1061); St. Vincent (4103-4104, 4116, 4143-4144)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Australia (4827, 4827a, 4829, 4829a, 4830, 4830a, 4831, 4831a, 4832, 4833, 4835, 4836, 4836a, 4836b); Liberia (3099b, 3099d); Romania (6033, 6033a, 6035, 6035a); St. Vincent (4116-4117, 4143-4144)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Australia (4827, 4827a, 4832a, 4833, 4836a, 4836b); Liberia (3099-3102); Nevis (1949)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Australia (4823-4826, 4826a, 4828, 4828a, 4829, 4829a, 4832b, 4832c, 4834, 4835, 4836a, 4836b); Liberia (3106-3108); Malaysia (1739); Moldova (976); Nevis (1941-1942); Romania (6034, 6034a, 6036, 6036a); St. Vincent (4114-4115, 4145-4146, 4147-4148)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Guyana (2675K-2675P)
Fire Fighting
Canada (3123, 3125, 3128a); Liberia (3139b, 3139d, 3139f); St. Vincent (4106); United States (5316)
Flags
Australia (4686, 4686a); Italy (3509); Kazakhstan (853b); Kiribati (1050); Lebanon (799); Liberia (3085-3086, 3092, 3093-3094, 3131, 3139-3140, 3157, 3158, 3159, 3162, 3164-3165, 3166, 3179-3180); Lithuania (1125); Macedonia (765, 781-782); Malaysia (1742); Marshall Islands (1177, 1178, 1183, 1196a, 1201); Mauritius (1181); Moldova (992); Mongolia (2881, 2885); Nevis (1953, 1960-1961); Pakistan (1262); Romania (6092a, 6093); Russia (7910, 7913, 7915-7922, 7922a, 7925); St. Helena (1137, 1138, 1139, 1140); St. Vincent (4084-4085, 4101-4102, 4105-4106, 4107, 4125, 4137-4138); Salvador (1778-1779); Slovakia (798); Turkey (3568-3571); United Arab Emirates (1167, 1168, 1175); United Nations (1199-1201, 1201a-1201l); United Nations (Geneva) (657-659, 659a-659l); United Nations (Vienna) (626-628, 628a-628l); Uruguay (2617, 2625)
Flora
Japan (4148i, 4148j, 4149a, 4149i, 4150); Lebanon (799); Liberia (3109, 3111); Macedonia (761); Mauritius (1179); Moldova (971-974, 974a); Pakistan (1258-1260); Romania (6031-6032, 6031a-6032a); Uruguay (2617)
Flowers
Ascension (1206, 1207); Canada (B27, B27a); Falkland Islands (1229); Italy (3498); Japan (3108K, 4106-4108, 4148a, 4148b,4148f, 4148g, 4149b, 4149e); Kiribati (1048); Kyrgyzstan (564); Liberia (3079-3080, 3098, 3109, 3110, 3120c, 3122-3123, 3139d); Macedonia (761b, 761d); Malawi (857); Malaysia (1739, 1753-1756, 1757-1760); Malaysia (Kelantan) (131-136, 136a); Marshall Islands (1181, 1204b, 1205); Moldova (980); Mongolia (2881); Nevis (1939, 1955-1956, 1961); Romania (6021, 6021a, 6025-6028, 6025a-6028a, 6092a, 6093, 6094, 6094a, 6095, 6095a, 6107, 6107a); Russia (7923, 7924); St. Helena (1146); St. Vincent (3964, 3977-3980, 4122, 4128-4129); Slovakia (795, 798); Turkey (3568-3571); United Arab Emirates (1165-1171); Uruguay (2617)
Flowers: Orchids
Malaysia (1739); Singapore (1894-1898)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Bhutan (1599b, 1599c, 1600); Japan (4054-4055, 4148c, 4148e, 4149c, 4149d, 4149g, 4149h); Kyrgyzstan (561-562, 562a); Liberia (3087-3088, 3109b, 3110); Macedonia (766-769, 787); Malaysia (1753-1756); Marshall Islands (1182); Moldova (980); Mongolia (2886, 2887, 2888); Romania (6092a, 6093); St. Vincent (4126-4127); Salvador (1778-1779); Uruguay (2621a)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Macao (1525, 1526a, 1527); Russia (7936); Serbia (826b)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Kiribati (1046-1050); Malaysia (Kelantan) (131-136, 136a); Marshall Islands (1198); Romania (6054-6058, 6054a-6058a, 6076, 6079); Russia (7926-7929, 7932, 7935a); St. Vincent (3983-3984)
Judaica
Italy (3496); Liberia (3097-3098); Marshall Islands (1183)
Maps & Globes
Bhutan (1599-1600); Italy (3503); Kazakhstan (853); Liberia (3124, 3162-3163); Lithuania (1130); Malaysia (1737-1739, 1747); Marshall Islands (1177, 1203); Moldova (989, 992); Mongolia (2882); Pakistan (1263); Romania (6033-6036, 6033a-6036a); Russia (7926-7929); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1063); Serbia (826); United Nations (1194, U40-U41); United Nations (Vienna) (622, 622a); Uruguay (2625)
Masks
Macedonia (773); Monaco (2939)
Military
Ascension (1205, 1206, 1207); Bulgaria (4854); Canada (3123, 3124, 3128a); Falkland Islands (1227, 1228, 1229); Italy (3509); Kiribati (1046, 1048, 1049, 1050); Liberia (3077c, 3093-3094, 3132, 3164); Macedonia (770); Malta (1633); Marshall Islands (1204-1205); Moldova (990); Nevis (1953b); Norway (1851); Pakistan (1261); Romania (6038-6041, 6038a-6041a, 6048, 6048a, 6059-6060, 6059a, 6098-6101, 6098a-6101a); Russia (7906-7907, 7914, 7935a, 7938); St. Vincent (3977-3980, 4124-4125, 4137-4138); United Arab Emirates (1167); Uruguay (2620, 2622-2624, 2625)
Motor Vehicles
Canada (3123, 3124, 3125, 3126, 3128a); Liberia (3077-3078); Malaysia (1732b); Nevis (1960d); Romania (6088, 6088a, 6088b, 6088c); Russia (7906); United Nations (1200, 1201d, 1201j); United Nations (Geneva) (659d, 659j); United Nations (Vienna) (628d, 628j)
Automobiles
Canada (3123d, 3127, 3128a); Kiribati (1049); Liberia (3077-3078, 3091b); Mongolia (2892); Romania (6088, 6088a, 6088b, 6088c); St. Vincent (4113); Serbia (818c); United Nations (1200, 1201d, 1201j); United Nations (Geneva) (659d, 659j); United Nations (Vienna) (628d, 628j); United States (5321-5330)
Nobel Prize
Liberia (3077-3078, 3164-3165, 3179i, 3179n); Monaco (2942); Nevis (1960d); St. Vincent (3983c, 4105e, 4107a, 4108, 4109, 4124f); Serbia (819f); United Nations (Geneva) (656)
Performing Arts
Dance
Liechtenstein (1766); St. Vincent (4130)
Music
Kiribati (1050); Liechtenstein (1766); Macedonia (757); Malaysia (1748-1752); Marshall Islands (1198); Moldova (981, 992); Norway (1822, 1848-1849, 1849a, 1849b); Romania (6021, 6021a, 6068, 6068a, 6089, 6089a, 6090, 6090a)
Music: Rock Stars
Liberia (3118-3119); United States (5312-5315)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Liberia (3102-3105, 3132-3135); Marshall Islands (1184-1189); Nevis (1950); St. Vincent (4118-4121)
Movies, Television & Stars
Ascension (1203-1207); Falkland Islands (1225-1229); Kiribati (1047, 1048, 1049, 1050); Liberia (3095-3096, 3160-3161); Marshall Islands (1204-1205); Nevis (1963); Romania (6042-6047, 6042a-6047a, 6047b)
Theater
Italy (3507); Liberia (3126); Romania (6057, 6057a, 6092-6093, 6092a); Slovakia (789)
Entertainers
Luxembourg (1496); Romania (6021-6024, 6021a-6024a)
Personalized Stamps
France (3043R); Japan (4005K); Norway (1846-1847); Slovakia (795); United Nations (Geneva) (652); United Nations (Vienna) (622, 622a)
Philately
Liberia (3124-3125, 3128); Macao (1523-1524); Moldova (992); Romania (6067)
Railroads
Japan (4150j, 4151-4152); Kyrgyz Express Post (85, 85a); Malaysia (1744-1747); Marshall Islands (1202-1203); Moldova (969, 969a); Norway (1852-1853); Romania (6088, 6088a, 6088b, 6088c); Russia (7935)
Religion
Andorra (French) (792); Ascension (1207); Falkland Islands (1229); Italy (3502, 3504); Lebanon (792, 797); Liberia (3077-3078, 3124d, 3168-3169); Lithuania (1131); Macedonia (763, 782, 787); Malta (1634, 1638); Marshall Islands (1181-1182); Monaco (2943); Pakistan (1262, 1263); Romania (6029-6030, 6029a-6030a, 6041, 6041a, 6055, 6055a, 6060, 6069-6071, 6069a-6070a, 6070b, 6072, 6072a, 6073, 6073a, 6107-6109, 6107a-6109a); Russia (7925, 7929, 7931, 7932, 7933b, 7935a, 7935b, 7937, 7939, 7940); St. Helena (1146); St. Vincent (3962-3963, 3965, 3966, 3968, 4084a, 4084f, 4122-4123); Singapore (1893); Slovakia (791); United Nations (Geneva) (652a, 652e)
Christmas
Liberia (3081-3084, 3171-3174); Macedonia (762); Moldova (966-967); St. Vincent (4130-4134)
Popes
Liberia (3089-3090, 3097-3098); St. Vincent (3983-3984, 3998-4000)
Science & Technology
Bhutan (1599a); Canada (3117f); Germany (2984A); Italy (3498); Lithuania (1128); Luxembourg (1485); Macedonia (760); Moldova (982-983); Russia (7910, 7911); Serbia (826); Slovakia (794, 796)
Archaeology
Liberia (3120-3121); Moldova (984-986, 991); Monaco (2939); United Arab Emirates (1171); United Nations (1201b, 1201h); United Nations (Geneva) (657, 659b, 659h); United Nations (Vienna) (628b, 628h)
Astronomy
Australia (4686, 4686a); Nevis (1946-1948)
Computers & Mathematics
Canada (3123d, 3127, 3128a); Italy (3497); Serbia (826d)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Australia (4814-4821, 4817a, 4818a, 4819a, 4820a, 4821a); Bhutan (1600); Japan (4150e); Macao (1525); Macedonia (764); Malaysia (1737-1739); Malta (1635, 1637); Marshall Islands (1179-1180); Mauritius (1182); Mongolia (2885); Norway (1854-1857); St. Vincent (4128); Serbia (820); United Nations (1199, 1201a, 1201g); United Nations (Geneva) (653, 659a, 659g); United Nations (Vienna) (625, 628a, 628g)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Marshall Islands (1179c); St. Vincent (4129e); Serbia (821)
Medicine
Canada (3123b, 3126, 3128a); Liberia (3105); Macedonia (759, 761); Malaysia (1757-1760); Moldova (968); St. Vincent (3978d); United States (5316)
Scouting
Lithuania (1125)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Mauritius (1179)
Ships & Watercraft
Bhutan (1599d); Canada (3123, 3124, 3128a); Germany (3050-3051, 3051a); Kyrgyz Express Post (86, 87a); Liberia (3078, 3093-3094, 3137b); Lithuania (1126-1127); Malaysia (1737-1739); Marshall Islands (1177); Mauritius (1179); Monaco (2940); Norway (1854); Romania (6088, 6088a, 6088b, 6088c, 6092a, 6093); Russia (7934); St. Helena (1137-1141); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1062); St. Vincent (4124, 4128a, 4128c, 4128d, 4129b, 41129d); United Arab Emirates (1168, 1176); United Nations (1195, 1200, 1201d, 1201f, 1201j, 1201l); United Nations (Geneva) (659d, 659f, 659j, 659l); United Nations (Vienna) (627, 628d, 628f, 628j, 628l); Uruguay (2625)
Space
Bulgaria (4851, 4853, 4853a); Kazakhstan (853); Kyrgyzstan (563); Liberia (3095-3096, 3160-3161, 3162-3163); Russia (7934); St. Vincent (4101, 4102d); Serbia (824); United Nations (1196-1198); United Nations (Geneva) (653-655); United Nations (Vienna) (623-625)
Sports
Australia (4686, 4686a, 4837-4838, 4838a); Kyrgyzstan (569); Kyrgyz Express Post (86-87, 87a); Liberia (3135); Mongolia (2892); Romania (6105-6106, 6105a-6106a); St. Vincent (4135-4136); United Arab Emirates (1177)
Baseball
Kyrgyz Express Post (87a)
Basketball
Kyrgyz Express Post (87a)
Golf
Kyrgyz Express Post (87, 87a)
Olympics
Kyrgyzstan (565-568, 568a); Liberia (3136-3138); Macedonia (771-772); Marshall Islands (1176); Romania (6061-6064, 6061a-6064a, 6064b)
Soccer
Bulgaria (4852-4853, 4853a); Kazakhstan (856); Kyrgyzstan (571-574, 574a); Russia (7915-7922, 7922a, 7931); Serbia (822-824); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (820); Uruguay (2626)
Stamps On Stamps
Liberia (3102); Moldova (992)
Telecommunications
Kyrgyzstan (563); Russia (7911, 7934); St. Vincent (4101d); Serbia (818)
Textiles
Italy (3507); Liechtenstein (1763-1765); Macedonia (761); Marshall Islands (1181); Russia (7928)
Native Costumes
Bhutan (1599-1600); Japan (4148d); Kyrgyzstan (560); Lithuania (1129); Macao (1529c, 1529d); Malaysia (1748-1752); Moldova (981); Mongolia (2881, 2882, 2891); United Arab Emirates (1175); Uruguay (2619)
Toys & Games
United States (5321-5330)
United Nations
Andorra (French) (791); Bhutan (1599-1600); United Nations (1194, 1195, U40-U41); United Nations (Vienna) (622, 622a);
Women
Ascension (1203-1207); Australia (4822); Bhutan (1599b, 1600); Canada (3123, 3124, 3126, 3128, 3128a); Falkland Islands (1225-1229); France (3043R); Italy (3497-3500); Kiribati (1047, 1048, 1049, 1050); Kyrgyzstan (560d, 566, 568a); Kyrgyz Express Post (86-87, 87a); Liberia (3077b, 3078, 3090, 3095d, 3120c, 3122-3123, 3124-3125, 3128, 3129-3131, 3138b, 3141, 3142, 3143, 3147, 3148, 3149, 3153, 3154, 3157, 3158a, 3159a, 3160e, 3161, 3162, 3168-3169); Liechtenstein (1763, 1764, 1766b, 1766c, 1766f, 1766g); Lithuania (1124, 1130); Luxembourg (1486, 1496); Macao (1523c, 1524, 1526c, 1527); Macedonia (771); Malaysia (1738, 1748, 1749, 1752); Marshall Islands (1176f, 1178,1181, 1183b, 1183d, 1183f, 1198, 1201, 1204-1205); Moldova (980, 981, 987); Mongolia (2881, 2885, 2891); Nevis (1944-1945, 1953, 1960-1961, 1962, 1963, 1965); Romania (6020, 6020a, 6021-6024, 6021a-6024a, 6042, 6042a, 6043, 6043a, 6044, 6044a, 6065-6066, 6065a, 6087, 6087a, 6088b, 6088c, 6092-6093, 6092a, 6096, 6096a, 6097, 6097a); Russia (7928); St. Helena (1142-1146); St. Vincent (3964, 3966b, 3983c, 4096-4098, 4105d, 4107c, 4107d, 4108, 4109, 4122-4123, 4130, 4138); Salvador (1773b, 1773d); Singapore (1898); Slovakia (791); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (820); United Nations (1194); United Nations (Vienna) (UX26); United States (5316); Uruguay (2619, 2621)
Writers & Literature
Andorra (French) (793); Australia (4839-4840, 4840a); Italy (3499, 3500); Kazakhstan (855); Kyrgyzstan (560); Kyrgyz Express Post (79); Liberia (3126-3127, 3175-3177); Lithuania (1124); Luxembourg (1494); Marshall Islands (1198); Monaco (2941); Mongolia (2890); Romania (6079); Russia (7912); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1063); Salvador (1773); Serbia (819)
Journalism
Marshall Islands (1202e)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Japan (3230Cd), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?