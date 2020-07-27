POSTAL UPDATES

By Topic - August 2017

Gibraltar issued this stamp May 25, part of a set honoring the 70th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. The royal couple were married Nov. 20, 1947, in Westminster Abbey. The stamp is included in three categories in the August By Top

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Aug. 21, 2017 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (559, 563, 567); Monaco (2876)

Architecture

Albania (2995); Aruba (534-541); Czech Republic (3699, 3700, 3701, 3706, 3709, 3713, 3714); Ethiopia (1835-1838); Falkland Islands (1187); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (554); Germany (2954, 2967); Hungary (4422, 4423); Iraq (2015, 2018); Italy (3410, 3413, 3414, 3415, 3420, 3423, 3428, 3429, 3430, 3431, 3432); Lithuania (1102); Malta (1586-1588, 1589-1590, 1593, 1594); Mexico (3042, 3043, 3045, 3046); Monaco (2877, 2880, 2885); Poland (4271, 4280, 4283); Solomon Islands (2026, 2028c, 2028d, 2036, 2038a, 2040, 2042a, 2042d, 2045b, 2046d, 2050, 2052, 2059, 2060, 2062, 2064, 2069, 2070, 2073-2074, 2075b, 2077, 2082a, 2082d, 2083c, 2083d, 2088d, 2092c, 2092d, 2097, 2108, 2110, 2113, 2119-2120, 2121-2122, 2128c, 2132, 2134d, 2144, 2146, 2153, 2164, 2189a, 2189b, 2191, 2216, 2218, 2220, 2222d, 2226, 2239, 2241, 2247-2266, 2267-2268, 2289, 2300a, 2301c); United Nations (U38-U39); Viet Nam (3566-3567, 3569)

Bridges

Ethiopia (1845); Germany (2954); Italy (3428); Solomon Islands (2190, 2193d, 2209, 2210)

Castles

Czech Republic (3703); Estonia (840-841); Germany (2972-2974, 2974a); Hungary (4432); Lithuania (1106-1107); Norway (1820); Poland (4282); Solomon Islands (2147, 2249a, 2259)

Lighthouses

Solomon Islands (2081, 2103, 2188, 2213, 2276b, 2304, 2319)

Windmills

Solomon Islands (2193a)

Art

Iraq (2017)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Germany (2956-2957, 2957a); Italy (3421)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

Solomon Islands (2033, 2057)

Children’s Art

Italy (3423)

Paintings

Czech Republic (3705); Falkland Islands (1184-1187); Germany (2949-2950); Hungary (4431, 4433); Italy (3438); Solomon Islands (2034d, 2040, 2045, 2046, 2047, 2048, 2062, 2064, 2069, 2070, 2071, 2072, 2090, 2091, 2112, 2113, 2142, 2150, 2160, 2192, 2193, 2194, 2195, 2217, 2218, 2219, 2220, 2247-2266)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Solomon Islands (2163-2164)

Nudes

Czech Republic (3714); Italy (3427); Solomon Islands (2047a, 2047c, 2217, 2248b)

Sculpture & Statues

Czech Republic (3699, 3714); Estonia (840-841, 843); Ethiopia (1843-1848); Hungary (4421); Italy (3416, 3427); Solomon Islands (2048c, 2072, 2073c, 2088c, 2088d, 2104, 2110, 2144, 2257, 2258, 2259, 2260, 2261, 2262, 2263, 2264, 2265, 2266, 2267a); United Nations (U38-U39); Viet Nam (3567)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Czech Republic (3698, 3701, 3706); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (564); Gibraltar (1608); Hungary (4430e); Mexico (3047); Solomon Islands (2039, 2041, 2043, 2063, 2065, 2066, 2067, 2076, 2078, 2098, 2100, 2128b, 2135b, 2221, 2222, 2223, 2234, 2235, 2236, 2238, 2276, 2286, 2300b, 2315)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Solomon Islands (2042, 2066, 2188a, 2277, 2287)

Parachutes

Czech Republic (3706)

Bicycles

Hungary (4430c); Malta (1594); Viet Nam (3569)

Black Americans

Solomon Islands (2032, 2056, 2123-2124)

Children

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (561); Gibraltar (1612); Italy (3418, 3426); Mali (1150); Mexico (3048); Monaco (2878-2879); Solomon Islands (2029, 2031, 2033a, 2035c, 2036b, 2036d, 2037, 2044c, 2047b, 2053, 2055, 2060, 2061, 2068, 2086a, 2091c, 2108, 2130b, 2141a, 2141d, 2189, 2214, 2217, 2219, 2301); Viet Nam (3568, 3569)

Coins & Currency

Solomon Islands (2120)

Endangered Species

Lithuania (1104-1105); Solomon Islands (2180, 2181, 2205, 2233, 2246); United Nations (1162-1165); United Nations (Geneva) (632-635); United Nations (Vienna) (601-604)

Europa

Czech Republic (3703); Estonia (840-841); Germany (2972, 2973, 2974a); Hungary (4432); Lithuania (1106-1107); Malta (1589-1590); Monaco (2885); Norway (1820-1821); Poland (4282)

Explorers

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (556, 559, 563); Solomon Islands (2129, 2147)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Aruba (532); Gibraltar (1619); Solomon Islands (2048c, 2074, 2119-2120, 2122, 2142, 2160, 2161-2162, 2163a, 2188b, 2248b, 2251b, 2252b, 2253c, 2269); Viet Nam (3564-3565);

Famous People

Solomon Islands Mahatma Gandhi (2191, 2216), Franklin D. Roosevelt (2300, 2315), Joseph Stalin (2300d)

Royalty

Czech Republic (3704); Gibraltar (1611-1619); Hungary (4433, 4434b, 4434c); Italy (3409); Monaco (2875, 2878-2879); Solomon Islands (2035, 2037, 2059, 2061, 2086, 2108, 2194b, 2195d, 2251c, 2255a, 2255b)

            Royalty: Princess Diana

Solomon Islands (2036, 2059, 2060)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Aruba (535, 536, 537, 538); Bahamas (1462, 1465); Germany (2958-2961, 2961a); Hungary (4422); Italy (3439); Lithuania (1104-1105); Solomon Islands (2057, 2072, 1090b, 2118, 2141b, 2159, 2160, 2161-2162, 2173, 2174, 2180c, 2181, 2195d, 2198, 2199, 2200, 2207, 2267a, 2267d, 2241, 2246, 2259, 2266, 2283, 2290, 2291, 2301, 2305, 2306); Tristan da Cunha (1104-1109); United Nations (Vienna) (601); Viet Nam (3568)

Land Mammals: Bats

Solomon Islands (2131b)

Land Mammals: Cats

Czech Republic (3706); Estonia (839, 840); Gibraltar (1619); Hungary (4418); Solomon Islands (2086b, 2122, 2147, 2164, 2167, 2184a, 2267c, 2246, 2259, 2292, 2293, 2307, 2308)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Solomon Islands (2057, 2090b, 2137, 2155, 2160, 2168, 2192d, 2270, 2280); Viet Nam (3569)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Germany (2956-2957, 2957a); Solomon Islands (2181d, 2246)

Land Mammals: Horses

Hungary (4430a); Lithuania (1094-1099, 1102a); Solomon Islands (2035d, 2048d, 2059, 2073c, 2088d, 2090d, 2106, 2131c, 2195c, 2252b, 2253c, 2253d, 2255b, 2263); Viet Nam (3568)

Sea Mammals

Solomon Islands (2092, 2114, 2171, 2172, 2196, 2197, 2271, 2281)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Bahamas (1466-1469); Solomon Islands (2294, 2302b, 2309)

Birds

Aruba (532); Czech Republic (3694, 3694a); Estonia (841); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (559, 561, 564, 566); Germany (2949); Hungary (4430); Italy (3415); Mexico (3040); Monaco (2884); Poland (4281, 4283); Solomon Islands (2026a, 2038, 2048a, 2073-2074, 2075c, 2075d, 2090a, 2093, 2101, 2115, 2119c, 2120, 2121, 2142, 2160, 2175, 2176, 2177, 2180a, 2184b, 2184c, 2188c, 2188d, 2200, 2201, 2202, 2205, 2206, 2213, 2220, 2229, 2230, 2242, 2243, 2269, 2272, 2282, 2295, 2310); United States (RW84, RW84A); Uzbekistan (818-826); Viet Nam (3564-3565, 3568, 3569)

Insects

French Southern & Antarctic Territories (555, 560); Solomon Islands (2031d, 2055, 2093a, 2249d)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Italy (3421); Solomon Islands (2060, 2094, 2116, 2178, 2203, 2205, 2231, 2244, 2296, 2311)

Fish & Fishing

Aruba (533); Ethiopia (1849-1852); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (565); Malta (1596); Solomon Islands (2138d, 2156, 2169, 2171, 2175c, 2196, 2205, 2242, 2297, 2312, 2317); United Nations (1163, 1164); United Nations (Geneva) (633)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Aruba (533); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (557, 567); Monaco (2882); Solomon Islands (2156, 2171, 2309, 2312, 2313)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Solomon Islands (2208, 2241, 2248b); United Nations (Vienna) (602)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Aruba (533b); Ethiopia (1839-1842); Solomon Islands (2033b, 2138, 2156, 2179, 2180b, 2180d, 2204, 2205, 2215, 2267b, 2298, 2313); United Nations (1162); United Nations (Geneva) (632, 635); United Nations (Vienna) (604)

Other Terrestrial Life

Mexico (3050); Solomon Islands (2031a, 2055)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Solomon Islands (2095, 2117, 2170, 2232, 2245)

Fire Fighting

Solomon Islands (2100, 2135, 2153, 2227, 2240)

Flags

Albania (2995a); Czech Republic (3701); Ethiopia (1845, 1847); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (556, 561); Gibraltar (1605, 1606, 1609); Iraq (2015, 2016-2017); Mexico (3045); Monaco (2877, 2880, 2885); Poland (4281); Solomon Islands (2026a, 2027, 2029b, 2029c, 2038, 2039d, 2041b, 2050, 2051, 2073b, 2074, 2077, 2085, 2088, 2090a, 2099, 2107, 2110, 2114, 2129b, 2130, 2147, 2148, 2181, 2184, 2185b, 2185c, 2187, 2189b, 2206, 2209, 2210, 2213, 2214, 2250a, 2263, 2268, 2278, 2288, 2300d, 2302c, 2315)

Flora

Solomon Islands (2058); United Nations (Geneva) (634)

Flowers

Falkland Islands (1184); Germany (2880, 2970-2971); Gibraltar (1611, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1617, 1618); Monaco (2881, 2883); Solomon Islands (2035b, 2036, 2045c, 2046d, 2069, 2075b, 2116, 2130b, 2134c, 2150, 2161-2162, 2163-2164, 2178, 2182, 2191, 2203, 2216, 2217, 2218, 2257, 2258, 2259, 2260, 2261, 2262, 2263, 2264, 2265, 2266, 2267-2268, 2311); United Nations (1165); United Nations (Vienna) (603); Viet Nam (3566)

Flowers: Orchids

Solomon Islands (2139, 2157, 2165-2166, 2299, 2314)

Flowers: Roses

Czech Republic (3706); Monaco (2885); Solomon Islands (2060, 2061, 2082b, 2104)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Italy (3409, 3415); Lithuania (1108); Solomon Islands (2091b, 2113, 2247-2266); Viet Nam (3568-3570)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Czech Republic (3695, 3695a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (562); Germany (2967); Solomon Islands (2140, 2158, 2274, 2284)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Czech Republic (3706); Gibraltar (1619); Hungary (4434a, 4434c); Solomon Islands (2075b, 2086b, 2241)

Judaica

Solomon Islands (2030, 2054)

Maps & Globes

Benin (1011); Ethiopia (1849-1852); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (556); Gibraltar (1604-1610); Iraq (2016-2017); Italy (3409, 3410); Mexico (3045); Poland (4271); Solomon Islands (2030c, 2041b, 2050, 2129c, 2147, 2181, 2206, 2212, 2214, 2235, 2264); United Nations (U38-U39)

Military

Albania (2995); Czech Republic (3706, 3708); Ethiopia (1843-1848); Falkland Islands (1186); Gibraltar (1604-1610, 1619); Italy (3417, 3429); Mexico (3045, 3047); Monaco (2875); Poland (4272, 4273); Solomon Islands (2039, 2063, 2073-2074, 2080, 2102, 2120, 2127, 2128, 2145, 2146, 2184, 2195c, 2209, 2223, 2224c, 2225, 2236, 2237, 2238, 2253d, 2300, 2315)

Motor Vehicles

Czech Republic (3696a); Ethiopia (1845); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (558); Hungary (4430); Malta (1592); Mexico (3046); Solomon Islands (2052, 2100, 2128, 2135a, 2135d, 2146, 2153, 2224, 2227, 2237, 2240, 2268)

Automobiles

Czech Republic (3706); Iraq (2018); Monaco (2871-2872, 2873b, 2880); Solomon Islands (2042b, 2042d, 2083c, 2100, 2134, 2152, 2183, 2208, 2226, 2239, 2279, 2289)

Motorcycles

Hungary (4430d); Malta (1593); Solomon Islands (2028c, 2106)

Mushrooms

Solomon Islands (2096, 2118, 2182, 2207, 2273, 2283)

Nobel Prize

Albania (2830); Solomon Islands (2030, 2036b, 2054, 2085, 2107, 2132, 2133, 2150, 2151, 2190a, 2215, 2300d)

Performing Arts

Dance

Solomon Islands (2072, 2192b)

Music

Czech Republic (3712); Hungary (4416, 4419, 4427, 4429, 4430, 4434d); Iraq (2016-2017); Solomon Islands (2047d, 2048a, 2082, 2104, 2131, 2149, 2247, 2248, 2249, 2250, 2251, 2252, 2253, 2254, 2255, 2256)

Music: Rock Stars

Solomon Islands (2032, 2056, 2151, 2190d)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Solomon Islands (2083, 2105)

Movies, Television & Stars

Hungary (4417); Mexico (3049); Solomon Islands (2033, 2042b, 2044c, 2057, 2068, 2084, 2106, 2190c, 2215)

Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe

Solomon Islands (2034, 2058, 2165-2166)

Theater

Italy (3431);

Philately

Czech Republic (3694, 3694a); Italy (3421); Solomon Islands (2073-2074, 2119-2120, 2121-2122, 2161-2162, 2163-2164, 2267-2268)

Printing

Hungary (4421)

Railroads

Czech Republic (3696b, 3710-3711, 3711a); Ethiopia (1845); Hungary (4430d); Solomon Islands (2033c, 2077, 2099, 2136, 2154, 2185, 2186, 2210, 2211, 2278, 2288, 2303, 2318)

Red Cross

Solomon Islands (2031, 2055, 2189, 2214)

Religion

Albania (2830); Czech Republic (3705, 3713, 3714); Estonia (843); Germany (2954, 2962); Gibraltar (1612); Hungary (4415, 4421-4423); Iraq (2015); Italy (3417, 3430, 3432); Lithuania (1100, 1106); Pakistan (1199); Poland (4278-4279, 4280); Solomon Islands (2026d, 2036b, 2038, 2042a, 2059, 2062, 2073-2074, 2088c, 2088d, 2090b, 2110, 2112, 2121-2122, 2128c, 2132, 2134b, 2134d, 2144, 2146, 2150, 2191d, 2194a, 2195a, 2195b, 2216, 2247-2266, 2301, 2316)

Christmas

Bahamas (1462-1465); Italy (3438-3439); Solomon Islands (2141, 2159); Sweden (2764)

Popes

Solomon Islands (2038, 2062, 2075, 2097, 2132, 2150, 2228, 2241, 2301b, 2301c, 2316)

Science & Technology

Ethiopia (1845); Mexico (3049); Monaco (2876-2877); Solomon Islands (2030, 2054, 2133b, 2133c, 2267c)

Archaeology

Norway (1817-1818)

Astronomy

Solomon Islands (2030d); United States (5211)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Czech Republic (3700); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (553, 554, 564); Hungary (4431); Poland (4272); Solomon Islands (2046, 2134c, 2211); Viet Nam (3566-3567)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Solomon Islands (2307)

Medicine

Mexico (3046, 3050); Solomon Islands (2031, 2055, 2133d, 2190a)

Scouting

Solomon Islands (2029, 2053)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Estonia (839); Hungary (4418)

Ships & Watercraft

Czech Republic (3697); Estonia (837, 837e); Falkland Islands (1180-1183, 1185, 1186); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (556, 559, 561, 563b, 565); Gibraltar (1604-1610); Italy (3423); Malta (1595); Monaco (2876-2877, 2880); Norway (1817-1818); Poland (4272); Solomon Islands (2039b, 2039c, 2040b, 2040d, 2045b, 2063, 2064, 2069, 2078, 2079, 2080, 2088a, 2088b, 2092, 2101, 2102, 2114, 2129, 2135c, 2147, 2164, 2184, 2189c, 2196, 2209, 2215, 2220, 2224a, 2225, 2235, 2238, 2275, 2285, 2294a, 2300, 2302, 2304d, 2315, 2317); Viet Nam (3570)

Space

Solomon Islands (2044, 2068, 2130, 2148, 2187, 2212)

Sports

Estonia (838); Hungary (4420); Monaco (2871-2872, 2873, 2880, 2884); Solomon Islands (2025, 2049, 2089, 2111, 2123-2124, 2125, 2143, 2183, 2190b, 2208, 2270a); United States (5203, 5204, 5209, 5210)

Baseball

United States (5207)

Basketball

United States (5208)

Golf

United States (5206)

Olympics

Czech Republic (3702); Solomon Islands (2027, 2051, 2088, 2110, 2126, 2144)

Soccer

Solomon Islands (2026, 2050, 2085c, 2126d); United States (5205)

Stamps On Stamps

Czech Republic (3694, 3694a); Hungary (4434); Solomon Islands (2052, 2162)

Telecommunications

Solomon Islands (2300a)

Textiles

Hungary (4415); Iraq (2016-2017); Malta (1597)

Native Costumes

Ethiopia (1844, 1846, 1847); Iraq (2018); Mexico (3043, 3044); Solomon Islands (2159, 2163b, 2192, 2194a, 2217, 2247, 2248, 2249, 2250, 2251, 2252, 2253, 2254, 2255, 2256); Viet Nam (3568-3570)

Toys & Games

Solomon Islands (2034b, 2037b)

Chess

Solomon Islands (2087, 2109, 2215)

United Nations

Germany (2967); Italy (3426); Solomon Islands (2181, 2206); United Nations (U38-U39)

Wine

Germany (2950); Solomon Islands (2113, 2193c)

Women

Albania (2830); Czech Republic (3699, 3702, 3704, 3714); Estonia (838); Ethiopia (1845); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (561); Germany (2950); Gibraltar (1611-1619); Hungary (4417, 4433); Italy (3413, 3418, 3422, 3426); Lithuania (1102a); Mali (1150); Mexico (3043); Monaco (2878-2879); Poland (4281); Solomon Islands (2027c, 2028a, 2028d, 2031b, 2031c, 2032a, 2032d, 2034, 2035, 2036, 2037, 2038, 2044c, 2045, 2047, 2051, 2052, 2055, 2056, 2058, 2059, 2060, 2061, 2062, 2067, 2068, 2069, 2071, 2072, 2073a, 2086, 2089c, 2089d, 2090c, 2108, 2111, 2112, 2119b, 2121d, 2122, 2127d, 2132, 2141a, 2144, 2150, 2163b, 2165-2166, 2189a, 2190, 2192, 2193c, 2194a, 2194c, 2195d, 2206, 2214, 2217, 2219, 2220, 2221, 2234, 2247, 2248, 2249, 2250, 2251, 2252, 2253, 2254, 2255, 2256, 2263, 2264, 2266, 2275a, 2275b, 2285, 2301b, 2316); Viet Nam (3568-3570)

Writers & Literature

Albania (2994); Czech Republic (3707); Falkland Islands (1184-1187); Italy (3411, 3416); Lithuania (1101, 1103); Poland (4283); Solomon Islands (2085a, 2302, 2317)

Journalism

Italy (3413); Lithuania (1102)

