By Topic - August 2017
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Aug. 21, 2017 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (559, 563, 567); Monaco (2876)
Architecture
Albania (2995); Aruba (534-541); Czech Republic (3699, 3700, 3701, 3706, 3709, 3713, 3714); Ethiopia (1835-1838); Falkland Islands (1187); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (554); Germany (2954, 2967); Hungary (4422, 4423); Iraq (2015, 2018); Italy (3410, 3413, 3414, 3415, 3420, 3423, 3428, 3429, 3430, 3431, 3432); Lithuania (1102); Malta (1586-1588, 1589-1590, 1593, 1594); Mexico (3042, 3043, 3045, 3046); Monaco (2877, 2880, 2885); Poland (4271, 4280, 4283); Solomon Islands (2026, 2028c, 2028d, 2036, 2038a, 2040, 2042a, 2042d, 2045b, 2046d, 2050, 2052, 2059, 2060, 2062, 2064, 2069, 2070, 2073-2074, 2075b, 2077, 2082a, 2082d, 2083c, 2083d, 2088d, 2092c, 2092d, 2097, 2108, 2110, 2113, 2119-2120, 2121-2122, 2128c, 2132, 2134d, 2144, 2146, 2153, 2164, 2189a, 2189b, 2191, 2216, 2218, 2220, 2222d, 2226, 2239, 2241, 2247-2266, 2267-2268, 2289, 2300a, 2301c); United Nations (U38-U39); Viet Nam (3566-3567, 3569)
Bridges
Ethiopia (1845); Germany (2954); Italy (3428); Solomon Islands (2190, 2193d, 2209, 2210)
Castles
Czech Republic (3703); Estonia (840-841); Germany (2972-2974, 2974a); Hungary (4432); Lithuania (1106-1107); Norway (1820); Poland (4282); Solomon Islands (2147, 2249a, 2259)
Lighthouses
Solomon Islands (2081, 2103, 2188, 2213, 2276b, 2304, 2319)
Windmills
Solomon Islands (2193a)
Art
Iraq (2017)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Germany (2956-2957, 2957a); Italy (3421)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney
Solomon Islands (2033, 2057)
Children’s Art
Italy (3423)
Paintings
Czech Republic (3705); Falkland Islands (1184-1187); Germany (2949-2950); Hungary (4431, 4433); Italy (3438); Solomon Islands (2034d, 2040, 2045, 2046, 2047, 2048, 2062, 2064, 2069, 2070, 2071, 2072, 2090, 2091, 2112, 2113, 2142, 2150, 2160, 2192, 2193, 2194, 2195, 2217, 2218, 2219, 2220, 2247-2266)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Solomon Islands (2163-2164)
Nudes
Czech Republic (3714); Italy (3427); Solomon Islands (2047a, 2047c, 2217, 2248b)
Sculpture & Statues
Czech Republic (3699, 3714); Estonia (840-841, 843); Ethiopia (1843-1848); Hungary (4421); Italy (3416, 3427); Solomon Islands (2048c, 2072, 2073c, 2088c, 2088d, 2104, 2110, 2144, 2257, 2258, 2259, 2260, 2261, 2262, 2263, 2264, 2265, 2266, 2267a); United Nations (U38-U39); Viet Nam (3567)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Czech Republic (3698, 3701, 3706); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (564); Gibraltar (1608); Hungary (4430e); Mexico (3047); Solomon Islands (2039, 2041, 2043, 2063, 2065, 2066, 2067, 2076, 2078, 2098, 2100, 2128b, 2135b, 2221, 2222, 2223, 2234, 2235, 2236, 2238, 2276, 2286, 2300b, 2315)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Solomon Islands (2042, 2066, 2188a, 2277, 2287)
Parachutes
Czech Republic (3706)
Bicycles
Hungary (4430c); Malta (1594); Viet Nam (3569)
Black Americans
Solomon Islands (2032, 2056, 2123-2124)
Children
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (561); Gibraltar (1612); Italy (3418, 3426); Mali (1150); Mexico (3048); Monaco (2878-2879); Solomon Islands (2029, 2031, 2033a, 2035c, 2036b, 2036d, 2037, 2044c, 2047b, 2053, 2055, 2060, 2061, 2068, 2086a, 2091c, 2108, 2130b, 2141a, 2141d, 2189, 2214, 2217, 2219, 2301); Viet Nam (3568, 3569)
Coins & Currency
Solomon Islands (2120)
Endangered Species
Lithuania (1104-1105); Solomon Islands (2180, 2181, 2205, 2233, 2246); United Nations (1162-1165); United Nations (Geneva) (632-635); United Nations (Vienna) (601-604)
Europa
Czech Republic (3703); Estonia (840-841); Germany (2972, 2973, 2974a); Hungary (4432); Lithuania (1106-1107); Malta (1589-1590); Monaco (2885); Norway (1820-1821); Poland (4282)
Explorers
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (556, 559, 563); Solomon Islands (2129, 2147)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Aruba (532); Gibraltar (1619); Solomon Islands (2048c, 2074, 2119-2120, 2122, 2142, 2160, 2161-2162, 2163a, 2188b, 2248b, 2251b, 2252b, 2253c, 2269); Viet Nam (3564-3565);
Famous People
Solomon Islands Mahatma Gandhi (2191, 2216), Franklin D. Roosevelt (2300, 2315), Joseph Stalin (2300d)
Royalty
Czech Republic (3704); Gibraltar (1611-1619); Hungary (4433, 4434b, 4434c); Italy (3409); Monaco (2875, 2878-2879); Solomon Islands (2035, 2037, 2059, 2061, 2086, 2108, 2194b, 2195d, 2251c, 2255a, 2255b)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Solomon Islands (2036, 2059, 2060)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Aruba (535, 536, 537, 538); Bahamas (1462, 1465); Germany (2958-2961, 2961a); Hungary (4422); Italy (3439); Lithuania (1104-1105); Solomon Islands (2057, 2072, 1090b, 2118, 2141b, 2159, 2160, 2161-2162, 2173, 2174, 2180c, 2181, 2195d, 2198, 2199, 2200, 2207, 2267a, 2267d, 2241, 2246, 2259, 2266, 2283, 2290, 2291, 2301, 2305, 2306); Tristan da Cunha (1104-1109); United Nations (Vienna) (601); Viet Nam (3568)
Land Mammals: Bats
Solomon Islands (2131b)
Land Mammals: Cats
Czech Republic (3706); Estonia (839, 840); Gibraltar (1619); Hungary (4418); Solomon Islands (2086b, 2122, 2147, 2164, 2167, 2184a, 2267c, 2246, 2259, 2292, 2293, 2307, 2308)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Solomon Islands (2057, 2090b, 2137, 2155, 2160, 2168, 2192d, 2270, 2280); Viet Nam (3569)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Germany (2956-2957, 2957a); Solomon Islands (2181d, 2246)
Land Mammals: Horses
Hungary (4430a); Lithuania (1094-1099, 1102a); Solomon Islands (2035d, 2048d, 2059, 2073c, 2088d, 2090d, 2106, 2131c, 2195c, 2252b, 2253c, 2253d, 2255b, 2263); Viet Nam (3568)
Sea Mammals
Solomon Islands (2092, 2114, 2171, 2172, 2196, 2197, 2271, 2281)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Bahamas (1466-1469); Solomon Islands (2294, 2302b, 2309)
Birds
Aruba (532); Czech Republic (3694, 3694a); Estonia (841); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (559, 561, 564, 566); Germany (2949); Hungary (4430); Italy (3415); Mexico (3040); Monaco (2884); Poland (4281, 4283); Solomon Islands (2026a, 2038, 2048a, 2073-2074, 2075c, 2075d, 2090a, 2093, 2101, 2115, 2119c, 2120, 2121, 2142, 2160, 2175, 2176, 2177, 2180a, 2184b, 2184c, 2188c, 2188d, 2200, 2201, 2202, 2205, 2206, 2213, 2220, 2229, 2230, 2242, 2243, 2269, 2272, 2282, 2295, 2310); United States (RW84, RW84A); Uzbekistan (818-826); Viet Nam (3564-3565, 3568, 3569)
Insects
French Southern & Antarctic Territories (555, 560); Solomon Islands (2031d, 2055, 2093a, 2249d)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Italy (3421); Solomon Islands (2060, 2094, 2116, 2178, 2203, 2205, 2231, 2244, 2296, 2311)
Fish & Fishing
Aruba (533); Ethiopia (1849-1852); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (565); Malta (1596); Solomon Islands (2138d, 2156, 2169, 2171, 2175c, 2196, 2205, 2242, 2297, 2312, 2317); United Nations (1163, 1164); United Nations (Geneva) (633)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Aruba (533); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (557, 567); Monaco (2882); Solomon Islands (2156, 2171, 2309, 2312, 2313)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Solomon Islands (2208, 2241, 2248b); United Nations (Vienna) (602)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Aruba (533b); Ethiopia (1839-1842); Solomon Islands (2033b, 2138, 2156, 2179, 2180b, 2180d, 2204, 2205, 2215, 2267b, 2298, 2313); United Nations (1162); United Nations (Geneva) (632, 635); United Nations (Vienna) (604)
Other Terrestrial Life
Mexico (3050); Solomon Islands (2031a, 2055)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Solomon Islands (2095, 2117, 2170, 2232, 2245)
Fire Fighting
Solomon Islands (2100, 2135, 2153, 2227, 2240)
Flags
Albania (2995a); Czech Republic (3701); Ethiopia (1845, 1847); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (556, 561); Gibraltar (1605, 1606, 1609); Iraq (2015, 2016-2017); Mexico (3045); Monaco (2877, 2880, 2885); Poland (4281); Solomon Islands (2026a, 2027, 2029b, 2029c, 2038, 2039d, 2041b, 2050, 2051, 2073b, 2074, 2077, 2085, 2088, 2090a, 2099, 2107, 2110, 2114, 2129b, 2130, 2147, 2148, 2181, 2184, 2185b, 2185c, 2187, 2189b, 2206, 2209, 2210, 2213, 2214, 2250a, 2263, 2268, 2278, 2288, 2300d, 2302c, 2315)
Flora
Solomon Islands (2058); United Nations (Geneva) (634)
Flowers
Falkland Islands (1184); Germany (2880, 2970-2971); Gibraltar (1611, 1613, 1614, 1615, 1616, 1617, 1618); Monaco (2881, 2883); Solomon Islands (2035b, 2036, 2045c, 2046d, 2069, 2075b, 2116, 2130b, 2134c, 2150, 2161-2162, 2163-2164, 2178, 2182, 2191, 2203, 2216, 2217, 2218, 2257, 2258, 2259, 2260, 2261, 2262, 2263, 2264, 2265, 2266, 2267-2268, 2311); United Nations (1165); United Nations (Vienna) (603); Viet Nam (3566)
Flowers: Orchids
Solomon Islands (2139, 2157, 2165-2166, 2299, 2314)
Flowers: Roses
Czech Republic (3706); Monaco (2885); Solomon Islands (2060, 2061, 2082b, 2104)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Italy (3409, 3415); Lithuania (1108); Solomon Islands (2091b, 2113, 2247-2266); Viet Nam (3568-3570)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Czech Republic (3695, 3695a); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (562); Germany (2967); Solomon Islands (2140, 2158, 2274, 2284)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Czech Republic (3706); Gibraltar (1619); Hungary (4434a, 4434c); Solomon Islands (2075b, 2086b, 2241)
Judaica
Solomon Islands (2030, 2054)
Maps & Globes
Benin (1011); Ethiopia (1849-1852); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (556); Gibraltar (1604-1610); Iraq (2016-2017); Italy (3409, 3410); Mexico (3045); Poland (4271); Solomon Islands (2030c, 2041b, 2050, 2129c, 2147, 2181, 2206, 2212, 2214, 2235, 2264); United Nations (U38-U39)
Military
Albania (2995); Czech Republic (3706, 3708); Ethiopia (1843-1848); Falkland Islands (1186); Gibraltar (1604-1610, 1619); Italy (3417, 3429); Mexico (3045, 3047); Monaco (2875); Poland (4272, 4273); Solomon Islands (2039, 2063, 2073-2074, 2080, 2102, 2120, 2127, 2128, 2145, 2146, 2184, 2195c, 2209, 2223, 2224c, 2225, 2236, 2237, 2238, 2253d, 2300, 2315)
Motor Vehicles
Czech Republic (3696a); Ethiopia (1845); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (558); Hungary (4430); Malta (1592); Mexico (3046); Solomon Islands (2052, 2100, 2128, 2135a, 2135d, 2146, 2153, 2224, 2227, 2237, 2240, 2268)
Automobiles
Czech Republic (3706); Iraq (2018); Monaco (2871-2872, 2873b, 2880); Solomon Islands (2042b, 2042d, 2083c, 2100, 2134, 2152, 2183, 2208, 2226, 2239, 2279, 2289)
Motorcycles
Hungary (4430d); Malta (1593); Solomon Islands (2028c, 2106)
Mushrooms
Solomon Islands (2096, 2118, 2182, 2207, 2273, 2283)
Nobel Prize
Albania (2830); Solomon Islands (2030, 2036b, 2054, 2085, 2107, 2132, 2133, 2150, 2151, 2190a, 2215, 2300d)
Performing Arts
Dance
Solomon Islands (2072, 2192b)
Music
Czech Republic (3712); Hungary (4416, 4419, 4427, 4429, 4430, 4434d); Iraq (2016-2017); Solomon Islands (2047d, 2048a, 2082, 2104, 2131, 2149, 2247, 2248, 2249, 2250, 2251, 2252, 2253, 2254, 2255, 2256)
Music: Rock Stars
Solomon Islands (2032, 2056, 2151, 2190d)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Solomon Islands (2083, 2105)
Movies, Television & Stars
Hungary (4417); Mexico (3049); Solomon Islands (2033, 2042b, 2044c, 2057, 2068, 2084, 2106, 2190c, 2215)
Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe
Solomon Islands (2034, 2058, 2165-2166)
Theater
Italy (3431);
Philately
Czech Republic (3694, 3694a); Italy (3421); Solomon Islands (2073-2074, 2119-2120, 2121-2122, 2161-2162, 2163-2164, 2267-2268)
Printing
Hungary (4421)
Railroads
Czech Republic (3696b, 3710-3711, 3711a); Ethiopia (1845); Hungary (4430d); Solomon Islands (2033c, 2077, 2099, 2136, 2154, 2185, 2186, 2210, 2211, 2278, 2288, 2303, 2318)
Red Cross
Solomon Islands (2031, 2055, 2189, 2214)
Religion
Albania (2830); Czech Republic (3705, 3713, 3714); Estonia (843); Germany (2954, 2962); Gibraltar (1612); Hungary (4415, 4421-4423); Iraq (2015); Italy (3417, 3430, 3432); Lithuania (1100, 1106); Pakistan (1199); Poland (4278-4279, 4280); Solomon Islands (2026d, 2036b, 2038, 2042a, 2059, 2062, 2073-2074, 2088c, 2088d, 2090b, 2110, 2112, 2121-2122, 2128c, 2132, 2134b, 2134d, 2144, 2146, 2150, 2191d, 2194a, 2195a, 2195b, 2216, 2247-2266, 2301, 2316)
Christmas
Bahamas (1462-1465); Italy (3438-3439); Solomon Islands (2141, 2159); Sweden (2764)
Popes
Solomon Islands (2038, 2062, 2075, 2097, 2132, 2150, 2228, 2241, 2301b, 2301c, 2316)
Science & Technology
Ethiopia (1845); Mexico (3049); Monaco (2876-2877); Solomon Islands (2030, 2054, 2133b, 2133c, 2267c)
Archaeology
Norway (1817-1818)
Astronomy
Solomon Islands (2030d); United States (5211)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Czech Republic (3700); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (553, 554, 564); Hungary (4431); Poland (4272); Solomon Islands (2046, 2134c, 2211); Viet Nam (3566-3567)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Solomon Islands (2307)
Medicine
Mexico (3046, 3050); Solomon Islands (2031, 2055, 2133d, 2190a)
Scouting
Solomon Islands (2029, 2053)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Estonia (839); Hungary (4418)
Ships & Watercraft
Czech Republic (3697); Estonia (837, 837e); Falkland Islands (1180-1183, 1185, 1186); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (556, 559, 561, 563b, 565); Gibraltar (1604-1610); Italy (3423); Malta (1595); Monaco (2876-2877, 2880); Norway (1817-1818); Poland (4272); Solomon Islands (2039b, 2039c, 2040b, 2040d, 2045b, 2063, 2064, 2069, 2078, 2079, 2080, 2088a, 2088b, 2092, 2101, 2102, 2114, 2129, 2135c, 2147, 2164, 2184, 2189c, 2196, 2209, 2215, 2220, 2224a, 2225, 2235, 2238, 2275, 2285, 2294a, 2300, 2302, 2304d, 2315, 2317); Viet Nam (3570)
Space
Solomon Islands (2044, 2068, 2130, 2148, 2187, 2212)
Sports
Estonia (838); Hungary (4420); Monaco (2871-2872, 2873, 2880, 2884); Solomon Islands (2025, 2049, 2089, 2111, 2123-2124, 2125, 2143, 2183, 2190b, 2208, 2270a); United States (5203, 5204, 5209, 5210)
Baseball
United States (5207)
Basketball
United States (5208)
Golf
United States (5206)
Olympics
Czech Republic (3702); Solomon Islands (2027, 2051, 2088, 2110, 2126, 2144)
Soccer
Solomon Islands (2026, 2050, 2085c, 2126d); United States (5205)
Stamps On Stamps
Czech Republic (3694, 3694a); Hungary (4434); Solomon Islands (2052, 2162)
Telecommunications
Solomon Islands (2300a)
Textiles
Hungary (4415); Iraq (2016-2017); Malta (1597)
Native Costumes
Ethiopia (1844, 1846, 1847); Iraq (2018); Mexico (3043, 3044); Solomon Islands (2159, 2163b, 2192, 2194a, 2217, 2247, 2248, 2249, 2250, 2251, 2252, 2253, 2254, 2255, 2256); Viet Nam (3568-3570)
Toys & Games
Solomon Islands (2034b, 2037b)
Chess
Solomon Islands (2087, 2109, 2215)
United Nations
Germany (2967); Italy (3426); Solomon Islands (2181, 2206); United Nations (U38-U39)
Wine
Germany (2950); Solomon Islands (2113, 2193c)
Women
Albania (2830); Czech Republic (3699, 3702, 3704, 3714); Estonia (838); Ethiopia (1845); French Southern & Antarctic Territories (561); Germany (2950); Gibraltar (1611-1619); Hungary (4417, 4433); Italy (3413, 3418, 3422, 3426); Lithuania (1102a); Mali (1150); Mexico (3043); Monaco (2878-2879); Poland (4281); Solomon Islands (2027c, 2028a, 2028d, 2031b, 2031c, 2032a, 2032d, 2034, 2035, 2036, 2037, 2038, 2044c, 2045, 2047, 2051, 2052, 2055, 2056, 2058, 2059, 2060, 2061, 2062, 2067, 2068, 2069, 2071, 2072, 2073a, 2086, 2089c, 2089d, 2090c, 2108, 2111, 2112, 2119b, 2121d, 2122, 2127d, 2132, 2141a, 2144, 2150, 2163b, 2165-2166, 2189a, 2190, 2192, 2193c, 2194a, 2194c, 2195d, 2206, 2214, 2217, 2219, 2220, 2221, 2234, 2247, 2248, 2249, 2250, 2251, 2252, 2253, 2254, 2255, 2256, 2263, 2264, 2266, 2275a, 2275b, 2285, 2301b, 2316); Viet Nam (3568-3570)
Writers & Literature
Albania (2994); Czech Republic (3707); Falkland Islands (1184-1187); Italy (3411, 3416); Lithuania (1101, 1103); Poland (4283); Solomon Islands (2085a, 2302, 2317)
Journalism
Italy (3413); Lithuania (1102)
