By Topic - January 2018
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Jan. 15, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Australian Antarctic Territory (L212-L214, L214a)
Architecture
Andorra (French) (776); Andorra (Spanish) (439); Azerbaijan (1131-1133, 1139); Bangladesh (861c, 861w); Barbados (1298); Belarus (1053); Belgium (2831); Bhutan (1571-1572, 1573, 1581c, 1581f, 1582); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (347); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (579); Brazil (3342); Cameroun (977-978, 979-980); Chile (1647, 1648a, 1648d); China (Taiwan) (4372, 4376); Congo Republic (1283C, 1295c, 1295d, 1295f); Costa Rica (683, 686); Czech Republic (3728); Denmark (1772-1776, 1776a, 1778-1782, 1782a); Germany (2993-2994); Italy (3444); Ivory Coast (1244-1245); Kazakhstan (823); Latvia (961, 961a, 961b); Malagasy Republic (1476B); Marshall Islands (1167a); Montserrat (1395, 1399); Nevis (1932); Poland (4292, 4293, 4294b, 4294d); Slovenia (1239); Spain (4169, 4211c, 4211d, 4212a, 4212c); Sri Lanka (2088, 2088c); Vanuatu (1101); Vatican City (1664, 1665, 1666, 1667, 1670-1671, 1670a)
Bridges
Bangladesh (860, 862, 862c); Brazil (3332); China (Taiwan) (4357-4360, 4379, 4382)
Castles
Czech Republic (3720); Latvia (962)
Lighthouses
China (Taiwan) (4371); Latvia (971)
Windmills
Kazakhstan (817)
Art
Andorra (Spanish) (440); Brazil (3348); Czech Republic (3720, 3726); Denmark (1772, 1776a); Spain (4216)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips
Belgium (2830); Spain (4212)
Children’s Art
Brazil (3331d, 3331e, 3331f, 3331j, 3331n); Croatia (1046)
Paintings
Antigua (3371-3372, 3390-3392); Belarus (1054); Bosnia & Herzegovina (783); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (359); China (Taiwan) (4377-4380); Costa Rica (685); Czech Republic (3727); Liberia (3012-3015); Poland (4295, 4296, 4298); Vatican City (1668)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Spain (4218)
Nudes
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (359); Czech Republic (3726)
Sculpture & Statues
Andorra (French) (777); Azerbaijan (1139); Bangladesh (860, 861b, 861e); Belarus (1053); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (573a); Brazil (3331a); Cameroun (979-980, 981-982); Congo Republic (1295d); Costa Rica (682); Czech Republic (3723, 3723a); Germany (2996); Latvia (962, 970); Malta (1611-1614); Poland (4294a); Spain (4212a)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Bangladesh (858); Brazil (3337); China (Taiwan) (4381-4382); Vanuatu (1099-1102)
Bicycles
Azerbaijan (1139); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (353); Brazil (3342b); Czech Republic (3722)
Black Americans
Antigua (3390a, 3391b, 3392a); Spain (4212)
Children
Antigua (3390a, 3390c, 3390d, 3391a, 3391c, 3391e, 3392); Azerbaijan (1138); Bangladesh (859, 866b, 866c, 866d, 866f, 866h, 866t, 866u, 866v, 866w, 866x, 866ag, 866al, 866ay, 866bj, 866bo, 866bt, 866bu, 866bv, 866by, 866bz, 866cb, 866cc, 866cf, 866cg, 866ci, 866cj); Belgium (2830); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (571, 573b); Brazil (3331b, 3338d, 3342); China (Taiwan) (4382); Costa Rica (682); Croatia (1046); Czech Republic (3722); Denmark (1778, 1781, 1782a); Liberia (3011b, 3011c); Marshall Islands (1167c); Nevis (1931b, 1932); Slovenia (1244); Spain (4212); Vanuatu (1100, 1102); Vatican City (1662, 1663)
Coins & Currency
Australia (4670, 4670a, 4670b, 4670c, 4670d, 4673a, 4673b)
Endangered Species
Liberia (3001-3004)
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Tristan da Cunha (1114-1117, 1117a)
Europa
Kazakhstan (823); Latvia (961-962, 961a, 961b)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Belarus (1055); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (351); Brazil (3348b); Germany (2996); Kazakhstan (818); Liberia (3009-3010); Poland (4294a)
Famous People
Andorra (French) Charles de Gaulle (779); Congo Republic Mao Zedong (1295e), Xi Jinping (1295f); Czech Republic Woodrow Wilson, Vladimir Lenin (3724)
Kennedy
Spain (4211d)
Royalty
Czech Republic (3717, 3724); Denmark (1777); Nevis (1931-1932); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (576-579)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Antigua (3369-3370); Montserrat (1398-1399)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Antigua (3377-3378, 3388); Australia (4674, 4677a); Azerbaijan (1139); Bangladesh (866as, 866ce); Belgium (2833); Chile (1647); China (Taiwan) (4375-4376, 4378); Congo Republic (1295b); Croatia (1046); Czech Republic (3719, 3722); Kazakhstan (818); Liberia (3001-3004, 3009-3010); Marshall Islands (1165c, 1166a, 1166f); Nevis (1926); Spain (4217); Tristan da Cunha (1114-1117, 1117a); Zimbabwe (1237-1240, 1240a)
Land Mammals: Bats
Liberia (3002a)
Land Mammals: Cats
Antigua (3388c); Azerbaijan (1139); Bangladesh (861d, 861e); Belarus (1053, 1055, 1058); Czech Republic (3719, 3721, 3724); Denmark (1780, 1782a); Kazakhstan (818, 821); Liberia (3016-3019, 3020-3023); Marshall Islands (1165g); Spain (4212a)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Antigua (3390b, 3391e); Bangladesh (866bb, 866cg); Czech Republic (3727); Kazakhstan (818); Liberia (3001c); Marshall Islands (1165i, 1167b, 1167c); Slovenia (1244)
Land Mammals: Horses
Antigua (3375-3376); Azerbaijan (1139); Belarus (1052, 1053); Kazakhstan (818); Latvia (962); Marshall Islands (1167a, 1167d); Poland (4292)
Sea Mammals
Belgium (2833); Spain (4170)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Belgium (2833); Brazil (3348b)
Birds
Antigua (3371b, 3373-3374, 3379-3380, 3389, 3390e); Australia (4676, 4677a); Azerbaijan (1139); Bangladesh (857, 860, 866bp, 866ck); Bosnia & Herzegovina (779-780); Chile (1647); China (Taiwan) (4369-4370, 4373, 4377); Congo Republic (1283A, 1286, 1288A, 1292a); Czech Republic (3719); Kazakhstan (818); Latvia (968-969); Liberia (3014, 3025-3028); Marshall Islands (1165a, 1165e); Nevis (1930); St. Martin (90-101, 115); Spain (4169); Tristan da Cunha (1114-1117, 1117a); Vatican City (1666, 1670, 1670a)
Insects
Australia (4658-4667, 4658a, 4659a, 4662a, 4664a, 4664b, 4667a); Costa Rica (687); Nevis (1927); St. Martin (91, 94, 98, 100, 101, 117, 121, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127); Slovenia (1233-1236)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Brazil (3346-3347); Nevis (1926b); St. Martin (90, 92, 93, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 116, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 124, 125, 126, 127)
Fish & Fishing
Antigua (3393, 3394); Azerbaijan (1139); Brazil (3348b); Czech Republic (3719); Falkland Islands (1201-1204); Italy (3442); Marshall Islands (1165h); Niue (957-960, 960a); Virgin Islands (1190-1195, 1194a)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Antigua (3394); China (Taiwan) (4374); Falkland Islands (1204); Virgin Islands (1195)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Kazakhstan (818)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Antigua (3381-3382); Costa Rica (688); Czech Republic (3719); Kazakhstan (818); Spain (4171)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Brazil (3349); Malagasy Republic (1476A); Marshall Islands (1165b, 1165d, 1165f, 1165j)
Flags
Antigua (3390c, 3392d); Australia (4506B); Azerbaijan (1139); Barbados (1294-1298); Belarus (1056); Bhutan (1582); Brazil (3331b); Chile (1647, 1648); Congo Republic (1288A, 1292a, 1295); Costa Rica (686, 689a); Czech Republic (3724); Denmark (1778, 1782a); Ivory Coast (1244-1245); Liberia (2982-2996, 2999-3000); Malta (1609); Montserrat (1399); Spain (4211c, 4212c, 4217); Vatican City (1663)
Flora
Australia (4675, 4677a); Congo Republic (1292a); Spain (4169)
Flowers
Andorra (French) (776); Antigua (3371); Australia (4680-4685, 4683a, 4684a, 4685a); Belarus (1055, 1058); Belgium (2831b); Bhutan (1581a, 1581d); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (351); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (574, 575, 576, 578); Brazil (3338a. 3338c, 3348c, 3348e); Costa Rica (686); Croatia (1045); Czech Republic (3724); Denmark (1782, 1782a, 1784-1788, 1788a); Kazakhstan (822); Montserrat (1396-1397, 1398); Nevis (1928-1929, 1931-1932); Poland (4297); St. Martin (90-101, 116-127); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (578); Spain (4170, 4212); Vanuatu (1099, 1102); Vatican City (1663)
Flowers: Orchids
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (577)
Flowers: Roses
Australia (4586); Belgium (2829, 2829a); Maldive Islands (2543A); Montserrat (1398); Nevis (1931); Vatican City (1664)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Antigua (3383-3384); Azerbaijan (1134-1137); Bangladesh (865, 865e); Belarus (1051, 1055, 1058); Bhutan (1575-1576); Brazil (3339-3340); China (Taiwan) (4365-4368, 4380, 4383-4386); Cocos Islands (390-391, 391c); Congo Republic (1242A-1242B); Costa Rica (RA135); Denmark (1778, 1782a); Italy (3445); Poland (4297); Slovenia (1228-1232, 1242, 1245b); Spain (4170, 4222); Sri Lanka (2088, 2088c); Vatican City (1667)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Liberia (2982)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Belarus (1051, 1053, 1055, 1056, 1058); Costa Rica (689b); Czech Republic (3721, 3724)
Judaica
Vatican City (1665)
Maps & Globes
Australia (4678-4679, 4679a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L213, L214a); Azerbaijan (1139); Bangladesh (858, 864); Belarus (1051, 1055, 1058); Brazil (3348b, 3349); China (Taiwan) (4381-4382); Congo Republic (1286, 1288A, 1292a); Ivory Coast (1246); Liberia (2982-2996, 3024); Poland (4291); Slovenia (1239)
Masks
Bhutan (1581b, 1581e); Brazil (3348e); Congo Republic (1295a); Spain (4169)
Military
Antigua (3390c, 3392c); Australia (4678-4679, 4679a); Bangladesh (866bn, 866cj); Belarus (1053); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (573); Brazil (3337); Chile (1647, 1648); Czech Republic (3716, 3724)
Motor Vehicles
Australian Antarctic Territory (L214, L214a); Bangladesh (866bn, 866cj); Bosnia & Herzegovina (782); Brazil (3342a); Congo Republic (1283D); Sri Lanka (2088a, 2088c)
Automobiles
Antigua (3390b); Bangladesh (866at, 866ce); Barbados (1294-1298); Brazil (3342b); Denmark (1783, 1783d, 1783e, 1783f, 1783g)
Nobel Prize
Spain (4219)
Performing Arts
Dance
Andorra (French) (776); Antigua (3371a, 3371c, 3372)
Music
Antigua (3391d); Azerbaijan (1139); Bhutan (1579-1580); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (355); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (572); Costa Rica (689c); Italy (3440); Poland (4299)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Antigua (3367-3368)
Movies, Television & Stars
Croatia (1044); Germany (2995); Slovenia (1244)
Theater
Azerbaijan (1132d); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (570); Liberia (2997-2998)
Personalized Stamps
Australia (4586-4587)
Petroleum
Azerbaijan (1139); Kazakhstan (824)
Printing
Azerbaijan (1139); Belarus (1057); Slovenia (1238)
Railroads
Antigua (3390a); Azerbaijan (1132); Bangladesh (862a, 862c); Belgium (2832); Brazil (3332, 3342a); China (Taiwan) (4357-4360); Sri Lanka (2088b, 2088c)
Religion
Andorra (French) (776); Azerbaijan (1131, 1139); Belarus (1051); Bhutan (1571-1572, 1573-1574, 1579-1580, 1581c, 1581f, 1582); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (347, 352, 355); Brazil (3331a, 3351); Congo Republic (1283A, 1283C, 1283D); Germany (2994, 2997); Malagasy Republic (1476B); Montserrat (1395c); Nevis (1931-1932); Poland (4295, 4296, 4298, 4299); Slovenia (1238, 1239c, 1241); Vatican City (1668, 1669)
Christmas
Brazil (3343-3344); Liberia (3012-3015); Malta (1611-1614); Marshall Islands (1166-1167); Vatican City (1670-1671, 1670a)
Popes
Spain (4212c); Vatican City (1662-1667)
Science & Technology
Belgium (2831b); Brazil (3326); Costa Rica (684c); Slovenia (1243); Spain (4212b)
Archaeology
Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (349-350, 354); Germany (2996); Spain (4214, 4217)
Astronomy
Czech Republic (3728); Italy (3444)
Computers & Mathematics
Bangladesh (858)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Andorra (French) (778); Andorra (Spanish) (438); Australia (4677, 4677a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L212, L214, L214a); Bhutan (1571e); China (Taiwan) (4374, 4379); Costa Rica (689b); Montserrat (1394-1395); Poland (4291); Slovenia (1237)
Medicine
Bangladesh (866g, 866bu); Costa Rica (683); Croatia (1046); Liberia (3011); Spain (4211a, 4212d); United States (B6)
Scouting
Antigua (3392b, 3392d); Azerbaijan (1138); Bangladesh (857)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Bangladesh (863)
Ships & Watercraft
Australia (4668-4673, 4670a, 4670b, 4670c, 4670d, 4673a, 4673b); Australian Antarctic Territory (L212, L214a); Azerbaijan (1139); Bangladesh (858, 861a, 861e, 865, 865e); Belarus (1056); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (579); Brazil (3337); Cameroun (983); Chile (1648b); China (Taiwan) (4364, 4381-4382); Costa Rica (689b); Denmark (1781, 1782a); Falkland Islands (1201-1204); Malta (1608-1610); Marshall Islands (1164); Poland (4293); Sri Lanka (2088b, 2088c); Vanuatu (1100)
Space
Australia (4678-4679, 4679a); Belgium (2831); Costa Rica (684c); Spain (4211b)
Sports
Azerbaijan (1133, 1139); Barbados (1294-1298); Cameroun (979-980); China (Taiwan) (4375-4376); Poland (4293, 4294); Spain (4212)
Baseball
Antigua (3392c); China (Taiwan) (4375e, 4376)
Basketball
China (Taiwan) (4375f, 4376)
Olympics
Australia (4506B); Brazil (3331, 3345); Liberia (2999-3000)
Soccer
Costa Rica (684a)
Stamps On Stamps
Azerbaijan (1139); Congo Republic (1295d); Czech Republic (3717, 3724); Kazakhstan (820)
Telecommunications
Bangladesh (864)
Textiles
Native Costumes
Andorra (French) (776); Azerbaijan (1139); Bhutan (1573a, 1574, 1581b, 1581e); China (Taiwan) (4361-4364); Kazakhstan (820)
Toys & Games
Brazil (3338); Czech Republic (3722); Spain (4212)
Chess
Azerbaijan (1139); Malagasy Republic (1475)
United Nations
Spain (4214)
Universal Postal Union
Bosnia & Herzegovina (782); Ivory Coast (1244-1245)
Wine
Germany (2993-2994); Spain (4222b)
Women
Andorra (French) (776); Andorra (Spanish) (440); Antigua (3369-3370, 3371-3372, 3391c, 3391d); Azerbaijan (1133d, 1139); Bangladesh (865c, 865e, 866e, 866l, 866s, 866w, 866x, 866aa, 866ab, 866ac, 866ad, 866ae, 866af, 866ah, 866aj, 866ak, 866am, 866an, 866ao, 866ap, 866aq, 866ar, 866as, 866ay, 866bu, 866bw, 866bx, 866by, 866bz, 866ca, 866cb, 866cc, 866cd, 866ce, 866cf, 866cg, 866ci, 866cj); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (352, 359); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (571, 573b, 579); Brazil (3331k, 3331l, 3331m, 3331n, 3338, 3342, 3348c, 3348e); Cameroun (979-980); China (Taiwan) (4361, 4362, 4382); Costa Rica (682, 683, 684); Croatia (1044); Czech Republic (3717, 3722, 3726-3727); Denmark (1777, 1782, 1782a); Liberia (3011c, 3011d); Malagasy Republic (1475); Marshall Islands (1167b, 1167c); Montserrat (1398-1399); Nevis (1931-1932); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (576-579); Spain (4211, 4213, 4221); Sri Lanka (2088, 2088c); Vanuatu (1102); Vatican City (1663)
Writers & Literature
Belarus (1054); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (572); China (Taiwan) (4361-4364); Slovenia (1238); Spain (4219, 4220, 4221)
Journalism
Bangladesh (866e, 866bu)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Bangladesh (841a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
Number changes: To stamps in 2018 Catalog, Congo Republic (1283A becomes 1283B, 1295 becomes 1296).
