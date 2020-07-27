By Topic - January 2018

Jul 27, 2020, 6 AM

Denmark issued a booklet of stamps March 30, 2017, celebrating Aarhus as the European Capital of Culture. This stamp showing the ARoS Aarhus Art Museum is included in two categories in the January By Topic Listing: Architecture and Art.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Jan. 15, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Australian Antarctic Territory (L212-L214, L214a)

Architecture

Andorra (French) (776); Andorra (Spanish) (439); Azerbaijan (1131-1133, 1139); Bangladesh (861c, 861w); Barbados (1298); Belarus (1053); Belgium (2831); Bhutan (1571-1572, 1573, 1581c, 1581f, 1582); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (347); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (579); Brazil (3342); Cameroun (977-978, 979-980); Chile (1647, 1648a, 1648d); China (Taiwan) (4372, 4376); Congo Republic (1283C, 1295c, 1295d, 1295f); Costa Rica (683, 686); Czech Republic (3728); Denmark (1772-1776, 1776a, 1778-1782, 1782a); Germany (2993-2994); Italy (3444); Ivory Coast (1244-1245); Kazakhstan (823); Latvia (961, 961a, 961b); Malagasy Republic (1476B); Marshall Islands (1167a); Montserrat (1395, 1399); Nevis (1932); Poland (4292, 4293, 4294b, 4294d); Slovenia (1239); Spain (4169, 4211c, 4211d, 4212a, 4212c); Sri Lanka (2088, 2088c); Vanuatu (1101); Vatican City (1664, 1665, 1666, 1667, 1670-1671, 1670a)

Bridges

Bangladesh (860, 862, 862c); Brazil (3332); China (Taiwan) (4357-4360, 4379, 4382)

Castles

Czech Republic (3720); Latvia (962)

Lighthouses

China (Taiwan) (4371); Latvia (971)

Windmills

Kazakhstan (817)

Art

Andorra (Spanish) (440); Brazil (3348); Czech Republic (3720, 3726); Denmark (1772, 1776a); Spain (4216)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Belgium (2830); Spain (4212)

Children’s Art

Brazil (3331d, 3331e, 3331f, 3331j, 3331n); Croatia (1046)

Paintings

Antigua (3371-3372, 3390-3392); Belarus (1054); Bosnia & Herzegovina (783); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (359); China (Taiwan) (4377-4380); Costa Rica (685); Czech Republic (3727); Liberia (3012-3015); Poland (4295, 4296, 4298); Vatican City (1668)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Spain (4218)

Nudes

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (359); Czech Republic (3726)

Sculpture & Statues

Andorra (French) (777); Azerbaijan (1139); Bangladesh (860, 861b, 861e); Belarus (1053); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (573a); Brazil (3331a); Cameroun (979-980, 981-982); Congo Republic (1295d); Costa Rica (682); Czech Republic (3723, 3723a); Germany (2996); Latvia (962, 970); Malta (1611-1614); Poland (4294a); Spain (4212a)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Bangladesh (858); Brazil (3337); China (Taiwan) (4381-4382); Vanuatu (1099-1102)

Bicycles

Azerbaijan (1139); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (353); Brazil (3342b); Czech Republic (3722)

Black Americans

Antigua (3390a, 3391b, 3392a); Spain (4212)

Children

Antigua (3390a, 3390c, 3390d, 3391a, 3391c, 3391e, 3392); Azerbaijan (1138); Bangladesh (859, 866b, 866c, 866d, 866f, 866h, 866t, 866u, 866v, 866w, 866x, 866ag, 866al, 866ay, 866bj, 866bo, 866bt, 866bu, 866bv, 866by, 866bz, 866cb, 866cc, 866cf, 866cg, 866ci, 866cj); Belgium (2830); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (571, 573b); Brazil (3331b, 3338d, 3342); China (Taiwan) (4382); Costa Rica (682); Croatia (1046); Czech Republic (3722); Denmark (1778, 1781, 1782a); Liberia (3011b, 3011c); Marshall Islands (1167c); Nevis (1931b, 1932); Slovenia (1244); Spain (4212); Vanuatu (1100, 1102); Vatican City (1662, 1663)

Coins & Currency

Australia (4670, 4670a, 4670b, 4670c, 4670d, 4673a, 4673b)

Endangered Species

Liberia (3001-3004)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Tristan da Cunha (1114-1117, 1117a)

Europa

Kazakhstan (823); Latvia (961-962, 961a, 961b)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Belarus (1055); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (351); Brazil (3348b); Germany (2996); Kazakhstan (818); Liberia (3009-3010); Poland (4294a)

Famous People

Andorra (French) Charles de Gaulle (779); Congo Republic Mao Zedong (1295e), Xi Jinping (1295f); Czech Republic Woodrow Wilson, Vladimir Lenin (3724)

Kennedy

Spain (4211d)

Royalty

Czech Republic (3717, 3724); Denmark (1777); Nevis (1931-1932); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (576-579)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Antigua (3369-3370); Montserrat (1398-1399)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Antigua (3377-3378, 3388); Australia (4674, 4677a); Azerbaijan (1139); Bangladesh (866as, 866ce); Belgium (2833); Chile (1647); China (Taiwan) (4375-4376, 4378); Congo Republic (1295b); Croatia (1046); Czech Republic (3719, 3722); Kazakhstan (818); Liberia (3001-3004, 3009-3010); Marshall Islands (1165c, 1166a, 1166f); Nevis (1926); Spain (4217); Tristan da Cunha (1114-1117, 1117a); Zimbabwe (1237-1240, 1240a)

Land Mammals: Bats

Liberia (3002a)

Land Mammals: Cats

Antigua (3388c); Azerbaijan (1139); Bangladesh (861d, 861e); Belarus (1053, 1055, 1058); Czech Republic (3719, 3721, 3724); Denmark (1780, 1782a); Kazakhstan (818, 821); Liberia (3016-3019, 3020-3023); Marshall Islands (1165g); Spain (4212a)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Antigua (3390b, 3391e); Bangladesh (866bb, 866cg); Czech Republic (3727); Kazakhstan (818); Liberia (3001c); Marshall Islands (1165i, 1167b, 1167c); Slovenia (1244)

Land Mammals: Horses

Antigua (3375-3376); Azerbaijan (1139); Belarus (1052, 1053); Kazakhstan (818); Latvia (962); Marshall Islands (1167a, 1167d); Poland (4292)

Sea Mammals

Belgium (2833); Spain (4170)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Belgium (2833); Brazil (3348b)

Birds

Antigua (3371b, 3373-3374, 3379-3380, 3389, 3390e); Australia (4676, 4677a); Azerbaijan (1139); Bangladesh (857, 860, 866bp, 866ck); Bosnia & Herzegovina (779-780); Chile (1647); China (Taiwan) (4369-4370, 4373, 4377); Congo Republic (1283A, 1286, 1288A, 1292a); Czech Republic (3719); Kazakhstan (818); Latvia (968-969); Liberia (3014, 3025-3028); Marshall Islands (1165a, 1165e); Nevis (1930); St. Martin (90-101, 115); Spain (4169); Tristan da Cunha (1114-1117, 1117a); Vatican City (1666, 1670, 1670a)

Insects

Australia (4658-4667, 4658a, 4659a, 4662a, 4664a, 4664b, 4667a); Costa Rica (687); Nevis (1927); St. Martin (91, 94, 98, 100, 101, 117, 121, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127); Slovenia (1233-1236)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Brazil (3346-3347); Nevis (1926b); St. Martin (90, 92, 93, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 116, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 124, 125, 126, 127)

Fish & Fishing

Antigua (3393, 3394); Azerbaijan (1139); Brazil (3348b); Czech Republic (3719); Falkland Islands (1201-1204); Italy (3442); Marshall Islands (1165h); Niue (957-960, 960a); Virgin Islands (1190-1195, 1194a)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Antigua (3394); China (Taiwan) (4374); Falkland Islands (1204); Virgin Islands (1195)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Kazakhstan (818)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Antigua (3381-3382); Costa Rica (688); Czech Republic (3719); Kazakhstan (818); Spain (4171)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Brazil (3349); Malagasy Republic (1476A); Marshall Islands (1165b, 1165d, 1165f, 1165j)

Flags

Antigua (3390c, 3392d); Australia (4506B); Azerbaijan (1139); Barbados (1294-1298); Belarus (1056); Bhutan (1582); Brazil (3331b); Chile (1647, 1648); Congo Republic (1288A, 1292a, 1295); Costa Rica (686, 689a); Czech Republic (3724); Denmark (1778, 1782a); Ivory Coast (1244-1245); Liberia (2982-2996, 2999-3000); Malta (1609); Montserrat (1399); Spain (4211c, 4212c, 4217); Vatican City (1663)

Flora

Australia (4675, 4677a); Congo Republic (1292a); Spain (4169)

Flowers

Andorra (French) (776); Antigua (3371); Australia (4680-4685, 4683a, 4684a, 4685a); Belarus (1055, 1058); Belgium (2831b); Bhutan (1581a, 1581d); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (351); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (574, 575, 576, 578); Brazil (3338a. 3338c, 3348c, 3348e); Costa Rica (686); Croatia (1045); Czech Republic (3724); Denmark (1782, 1782a, 1784-1788, 1788a); Kazakhstan (822); Montserrat (1396-1397, 1398); Nevis (1928-1929, 1931-1932); Poland (4297); St. Martin (90-101, 116-127); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (578); Spain (4170, 4212); Vanuatu (1099, 1102); Vatican City (1663)

Flowers: Orchids

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (577)

Flowers: Roses

Australia (4586); Belgium (2829, 2829a); Maldive Islands (2543A); Montserrat (1398); Nevis (1931); Vatican City (1664)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Antigua (3383-3384); Azerbaijan (1134-1137); Bangladesh (865, 865e); Belarus (1051, 1055, 1058); Bhutan (1575-1576); Brazil (3339-3340); China (Taiwan) (4365-4368, 4380, 4383-4386); Cocos Islands (390-391, 391c); Congo Republic (1242A-1242B); Costa Rica (RA135); Denmark (1778, 1782a); Italy (3445); Poland (4297); Slovenia (1228-1232, 1242, 1245b); Spain (4170, 4222); Sri Lanka (2088, 2088c); Vatican City (1667)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Liberia (2982)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Belarus (1051, 1053, 1055, 1056, 1058); Costa Rica (689b); Czech Republic (3721, 3724)

Judaica

Vatican City (1665)

Maps & Globes

Australia (4678-4679, 4679a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L213, L214a); Azerbaijan (1139); Bangladesh (858, 864); Belarus (1051, 1055, 1058); Brazil (3348b, 3349); China (Taiwan) (4381-4382); Congo Republic (1286, 1288A, 1292a); Ivory Coast (1246); Liberia (2982-2996, 3024); Poland (4291); Slovenia (1239)

Masks

Bhutan (1581b, 1581e); Brazil (3348e); Congo Republic (1295a); Spain (4169)

Military

Antigua (3390c, 3392c); Australia (4678-4679, 4679a); Bangladesh (866bn, 866cj); Belarus (1053); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (573); Brazil (3337); Chile (1647, 1648); Czech Republic (3716, 3724)

Motor Vehicles

Australian Antarctic Territory (L214, L214a); Bangladesh (866bn, 866cj); Bosnia & Herzegovina (782); Brazil (3342a); Congo Republic (1283D); Sri Lanka (2088a, 2088c)

Automobiles

Antigua (3390b); Bangladesh (866at, 866ce); Barbados (1294-1298); Brazil (3342b); Denmark (1783, 1783d, 1783e, 1783f, 1783g)

Nobel Prize

Spain (4219)

Performing Arts

Dance

Andorra (French) (776); Antigua (3371a, 3371c, 3372)

Music

Antigua (3391d); Azerbaijan (1139); Bhutan (1579-1580); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (355); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (572); Costa Rica (689c); Italy (3440); Poland (4299)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Antigua (3367-3368)

Movies, Television & Stars

Croatia (1044); Germany (2995); Slovenia (1244)

Theater

Azerbaijan (1132d); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (570); Liberia (2997-2998)

Personalized Stamps

Australia (4586-4587)

Petroleum

Azerbaijan (1139); Kazakhstan (824)

Printing

Azerbaijan (1139); Belarus (1057); Slovenia (1238)

Railroads

Antigua (3390a); Azerbaijan (1132); Bangladesh (862a, 862c); Belgium (2832); Brazil (3332, 3342a); China (Taiwan) (4357-4360); Sri Lanka (2088b, 2088c)

Religion

Andorra (French) (776); Azerbaijan (1131, 1139); Belarus (1051); Bhutan (1571-1572, 1573-1574, 1579-1580, 1581c, 1581f, 1582); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (347, 352, 355); Brazil (3331a, 3351); Congo Republic (1283A, 1283C, 1283D); Germany (2994, 2997); Malagasy Republic (1476B); Montserrat (1395c); Nevis (1931-1932); Poland (4295, 4296, 4298, 4299); Slovenia (1238, 1239c, 1241); Vatican City (1668, 1669)

Christmas

Brazil (3343-3344); Liberia (3012-3015); Malta (1611-1614); Marshall Islands (1166-1167); Vatican City (1670-1671, 1670a)

Popes

Spain (4212c); Vatican City (1662-1667)

Science & Technology

Belgium (2831b); Brazil (3326); Costa Rica (684c); Slovenia (1243); Spain (4212b)

Archaeology

Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (349-350, 354); Germany (2996); Spain (4214, 4217)

Astronomy

Czech Republic (3728); Italy (3444)

Computers & Mathematics

Bangladesh (858)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Andorra (French) (778); Andorra (Spanish) (438); Australia (4677, 4677a); Australian Antarctic Territory (L212, L214, L214a); Bhutan (1571e); China (Taiwan) (4374, 4379); Costa Rica (689b); Montserrat (1394-1395); Poland (4291); Slovenia (1237)

Medicine

Bangladesh (866g, 866bu); Costa Rica (683); Croatia (1046); Liberia (3011); Spain (4211a, 4212d); United States (B6)

Scouting

Antigua (3392b, 3392d); Azerbaijan (1138); Bangladesh (857)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Bangladesh (863)

Ships & Watercraft

Australia (4668-4673, 4670a, 4670b, 4670c, 4670d, 4673a, 4673b); Australian Antarctic Territory (L212, L214a); Azerbaijan (1139); Bangladesh (858, 861a, 861e, 865, 865e); Belarus (1056); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (579); Brazil (3337); Cameroun (983); Chile (1648b); China (Taiwan) (4364, 4381-4382); Costa Rica (689b); Denmark (1781, 1782a); Falkland Islands (1201-1204); Malta (1608-1610); Marshall Islands (1164); Poland (4293); Sri Lanka (2088b, 2088c); Vanuatu (1100)

Space

Australia (4678-4679, 4679a); Belgium (2831); Costa Rica (684c); Spain (4211b)

Sports

Azerbaijan (1133, 1139); Barbados (1294-1298); Cameroun (979-980); China (Taiwan) (4375-4376); Poland (4293, 4294); Spain (4212)

Baseball

Antigua (3392c); China (Taiwan) (4375e, 4376)

Basketball

China (Taiwan) (4375f, 4376)

Olympics

Australia (4506B); Brazil (3331, 3345); Liberia (2999-3000)

Soccer

Costa Rica (684a)

Stamps On Stamps

Azerbaijan (1139); Congo Republic (1295d); Czech Republic (3717, 3724); Kazakhstan (820)

Telecommunications

Bangladesh (864)

Textiles

Native Costumes

Andorra (French) (776); Azerbaijan (1139); Bhutan (1573a, 1574, 1581b, 1581e); China (Taiwan) (4361-4364); Kazakhstan (820)

Toys & Games

Brazil (3338); Czech Republic (3722); Spain (4212)

Chess

Azerbaijan (1139); Malagasy Republic (1475)

United Nations

Spain (4214)

Universal Postal Union

Bosnia & Herzegovina (782); Ivory Coast (1244-1245)

Wine

Germany (2993-2994); Spain (4222b)

Women

Andorra (French) (776); Andorra (Spanish) (440); Antigua (3369-3370, 3371-3372, 3391c, 3391d); Azerbaijan (1133d, 1139); Bangladesh (865c, 865e, 866e, 866l, 866s, 866w, 866x, 866aa, 866ab, 866ac, 866ad, 866ae, 866af, 866ah, 866aj, 866ak, 866am, 866an, 866ao, 866ap, 866aq, 866ar, 866as, 866ay, 866bu, 866bw, 866bx, 866by, 866bz, 866ca, 866cb, 866cc, 866cd, 866ce, 866cf, 866cg, 866ci, 866cj); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Croat) (352, 359); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (571, 573b, 579); Brazil (3331k, 3331l, 3331m, 3331n, 3338, 3342, 3348c, 3348e); Cameroun (979-980); China (Taiwan) (4361, 4362, 4382); Costa Rica (682, 683, 684); Croatia (1044); Czech Republic (3717, 3722, 3726-3727); Denmark (1777, 1782, 1782a); Liberia (3011c, 3011d); Malagasy Republic (1475); Marshall Islands (1167b, 1167c); Montserrat (1398-1399); Nevis (1931-1932); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (576-579); Spain (4211, 4213, 4221); Sri Lanka (2088, 2088c); Vanuatu (1102); Vatican City (1663)

Writers & Literature

Belarus (1054); Bosnia & Herzegovina (Serb) (572); China (Taiwan) (4361-4364); Slovenia (1238); Spain (4219, 4220, 4221)

Journalism

Bangladesh (866e, 866bu)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Bangladesh (841a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in 2018 Catalog, Congo Republic (1283A becomes 1283B, 1295 becomes 1296).