POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic - July 2017
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the July 17, 2017 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Architecture
Iceland (1437); Luxembourg (1462-1463); Saudi Arabia (1444, 1449, 1453); Serbia (750c, 750h, 765e, 766, 777-779, 780, RA71, RA72, RA73, RA76, RA78); Seychelles (905); Sierra Leone (3226-3227); Singapore (1774, 1779, 1779a, 1789, 1790, 1791, 1792, 1793, 1794, 1807, 1809, 1813a, 1816a, 1824, 1827); South Africa (1553e, 1555b, 1564); Sri Lanka (2027, 2033, 2052a, 2053, 2056, 2057, 2063, 2065a, 2066a, 2066b, 2070, 2072, 2073, 2076, 2078); Sweden (2787d, 2787f, 2788); Switzerland (1612, 1626, 1633, 1638a, B783); Tajikistan (450-451, 453, 454, 455); Tanzania (2702, 2706a, 2706b, 2706e, 2707, 2738, 2738A, 2747, 2753, 2754, 2791-2793); Thailand (2892, 2893, 2896, 2898, 2904, 2905, 2911, 2919c, 2919g, 2920-2923); Tonga (1316); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (361); Trinidad & Tobago (908, 909, 910, 911a, 913-915); Tristan da Cunha (1102b, 1103c); Tunisia (1630); Turkey (3507, 3508, 3509, 3510, 3512, 3513, 3514-3517, 3518, 3519, 3522, 3523, 3524, 3529, 3532, 3535); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (807); Tuvalu (1364-1365); Ukraine (1054, 1057, 1061, 1064, 1065, 1066a, 1066c, 1069, 1071, 1083, 1089); United Arab Emirates (1149a, 1151, 1151a, 1153, 1157-1158); Uruguay (2570, 2573); Uzbekistan (811, 817b); Viet Nam (3557, 3558a, 3561, 3562)
Bridges
Iceland (1436); Tanzania (2792, 2793); Turkey (3513, 3522, 3524, 3527); Tuvalu (1364); Uzbekistan (811)
Castles
Iceland (1440-1441); Serbia (757); Slovakia (765-766, 766a); Sweden (2796a); Switzerland (1633, 1637, B783a, B786-B787); Thailand (2919b, 2919m); Uruguay (2572); Vatican City (1655-1656)
Lighthouses
Sri Lanka (2065, 2065a, 2066b)
Windmills
South Africa (1553a); Thailand (2919h); Ukraine (1054)
Art
Serbia (765d); Singapore (1780); South Africa (1555); Sweden (2796)
Children’s Art
Serbia (755);
Paintings
Serbia (750a, 750d, 750f, 754, 758-759, 769-770); Slovenia (1219); Surinam (1504); Tanzania (2764-2767); Tristan da Cunha (1101b, 1102b, 1103b, 1103c); Turkey (3529-3534); Tuvalu (1310-1313); Ukraine (1056, 1087, 1088)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Singapore (1774, 1779a, 1812-1813); Switzerland (1623); Tanzania (2796); Turkey (3525, O346-O349); United Arab Emirates (1148); Uruguay (2569)
Sculpture & Statues
Burundi (757B); Serbia (750, 754, 760, 761-763, 777-779, RA79); Sri Lanka (2029-2032, 2032a, 2034, 2036); Sweden (2788b, 2796b); Syria (1746); Tajikistan (452); Tanzania (2791-2793); Thailand (2892h, 2892j, 2911); Turkey (3505); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (806); Tuvalu (1364-1365); Ukraine (1089); Uruguay (2573); Uzbekistan (811)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Sierra Leone (3222-3225); Singapore (1793, 1795, 1826); South Africa (1562); Switzerland (1615)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Sierra Leone (3223c); Turkey (3511)
Parachutes
Singapore (1795)
Bicycles
Switzerland (1627-1628); Tajikistan (462, 462a); Thailand (2920, 2921); Ukraine (1054); United Arab Emirates (1149-1151, 1151a)
Black Americans
Tuvalu (1361-1362, 1366-1368, 1371-1372)
Children
Burundi (757B); Serbia (RA80); Sierra Leone (3241a); Singapore (1791, 1819, 1820, 1827); Sri Lanka (2022, 2027, 2037, 2066b, 2068a); Surinam (1504e); Switzerland (B784-B785, B785a, B785b); Syria (1753); Tajikistan (451a); Tanzania (2718, 2719f, 2721-2724, 2723a, 2789e, 2789f, 2790e, 2790f, 2794c, 2795b); Tonga (1315); Tristan da Cunha (1101a, 1103c); Ukraine (1034, 1069, 1070, 1083); United Arab Emirates (1149b, 1150, 1151a); Uzbekistan (811, 816c); Vatican City (1652)
Coins & Currency
South Africa (1563)
Endangered Species
South Africa (1556); Tanzania (2779-2782)
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Tajikistan (465); Tuvalu (1363, 1363e); Ukraine (1085)
Europa
Iceland (1440-1441); Luxembourg (1466-1467); Serbia (756-757); Slovakia (765-766, 766a); Sweden (2796); Switzerland (1637); Ukraine (1054); Vatican City (1655-1656)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Serbia (767-768); Sierra Leone (3240-3241); Singapore (1762-1766, 1764a, 1764b, 1772-1779, 1779a, 1802, 1806, 1810, 1810a, 1814-1818, 1816a); Sri Lanka (2034); Tajikistan (435, 472); Tanzania (2768, 2796-2797, 2798-2799); Thailand (2894, 2911, 2912); Tonga (1312-1314); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (359-360, 360a); Ukraine (1083)
Famous People
Royalty
Saudi Arabia (1445, 1446, 1447, 1451b, 1452); Serbia (780); Slovenia (1219); Tanzania (2787-2788, 2789-2790, 2794-2795); Thailand (2896, 2897, 2899, 2906, 2913); Tonga (1315); Tristan da Cunha (1101a, 1102a, 1103a, 1103c); Ukraine (1059); United Arab Emirates (1148)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Tanzania (2789a, 2790a);
Fauna
Land Mammals
Iceland (1434); Serbia (759); Sierra Leone (3232d, 3233a, 3233e, 3235, 3240-3241); Singapore (1762-1766, 1764a, 1764b, 1816a); South Africa (1556, 1557b, 1558b, 1558d, 1558f, 1563); Sri Lanka (2022, 2067, 2068a); Sweden (2786, 2786f, 2790b, 2790d, 2790e, 2790f); Switzerland (1629, 1631, 1632, B783a); Syria (1743b, 1743c); Tajikistan (435, 465); Tanzania (2679M-2679N, 2706c, 2708c, 2708e, 2710, 2711, 2722, 2746a, 2746b, 2748, 2749a, 2756c, 2756d, 2756e, 2762, 2766, 2768, 2779-2782, 2783, 2785); Thailand (2911, 2912d, 2912e, 2912g); Turkey (3505); Tuvalu (1363, 1363e, 1369, 1369e); Ukraine (1066, 1085, 1086); Uruguay (2572); Vatican City (1652)
Land Mammals: Bats
Ukraine (1085)
Land Mammals: Cats
Iceland (1435); Nigeria (879B-879E); Serbia (765c, 767-768); Sierra Leone (3228-3231, 3233d, 3235); Singapore (1760, 1813a, 1821); Sri Lanka (2022, 2029-2032, 2032a, 2034, 2054); Surinam (1504b, 1504d); Sweden (2790a, 2790f); Switzerland (1630, 1634); Syria (1743a); Tajikistan (465, 469-471, 471a); Tanzania (2708a, 2708e, 2709, 2710A, 2756b, 2756c, 2757, 2791c); Thailand (2911, 2912c, 2919b, 2919m); Turkey (3505); Ukraine (1071); Uzbekistan (812)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Serbia (755, 767-768); Sweden (2790c, 2790f); Tanzania (2746d, 2779d); Thailand (2911); Viet Nam (3563)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Sierra Leone (3232b); South Africa (1558b); Sri Lanka (2035, 2066b); Tanzania (2708b, 2709A, 2756a, 2783a); Thailand (2911, 2912f)
Land Mammals: Horses
Iceland (1438); Serbia (767-768, 777, 779, 780); South Africa (1557a); Sri Lanka (2051, 2052a, 2060, 2066a, 2066b); Sweden (2790, 2791); Tanzania (2749b); Thailand (2911); Ukraine (1066); Uruguay (2566d)
Sea Mammals
Tanzania (2743c, 2743f); Tonga (1305, 1310); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (350, 352); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (804)
Sea Mammals: Whales
South Africa (1558c); Tanzania (2743d); Tonga (1303); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (351, 357)
Birds
Serbia (764, 767-768, 773); Sierra Leone (3233); Singapore (1778, 1779a, 1796-1799, 1808, 1814-1818, 1816a); South Africa (1554, 1558c, 1558e); Sri Lanka (2037, 2050, 2052a, 2068, 2068a, 2074); Surinam (1506); Syria (1751); Tajikistan (468, 472); Tanzania (2722, 2746, 2747, 2749, 2758-2759, 2760-2761, 2769-2770, 2771-2774, 2780b, 2796-2797); Thailand (2911, 2912h); Tokelau (469-472, 472a); Tonga (1301, 1302, 1306, 1308, 1312-1314); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (347, 353, 356, 358, 359-360, 360a); Trinidad & Tobago (902-902A, 902Ab); Tristan da Cunha (1103c); Tunisia (1632); Turkey (3519b, 3527); Tuvalu (1367, 1368a); Ukraine (1054, 1059, 1061, 1064, 1083); United Arab Emirates (1159); Uzbekistan (811, 813, 814, 815); Vatican City (1653); Viet Nam (3558, 3558a)
Insects
Tajikistan (466)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Sri Lanka (2037); Sweden (2794-2795); Uruguay (2571)
Fish & Fishing
Ascension (1177-1188); Singapore (1773, 1779a, 1802, 1810, 1810a); South Africa (1554b, 1558c); Tanzania (2743a, 2743b, 2743e, 2744c, 2744d, 2745b); Tonga (1304, 1307, 1309, 1311, 1315c); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (348, 354, 355); Tuvalu (1363, 1363e)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Tanzania (2706f, 2744b, 2744c, 2744e, 2745, 2745e); Tonga (1300, 1309); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (349); Tristan da Cunha (1103c); Tuvalu (1363e)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Tanzania (2744f); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (805-807); United Arab Emirates (1154-1155)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Serbia (764, 767-768); Singapore (1770, 1775, 1777, 1779a); Tajikistan (466); Tanzania (2705, 2744a, 2775-2778, 2779b, 2780, 2781b2782); Thailand (2911)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Ukraine (1086a)
Fire Fighting
Singapore (1825, 1827); Ukraine (1079-1081)
Flags
Burundi (757B); Saudi Arabia (1449, 1452); Serbia (772, 780, RA77); Seychelles (905); Singapore (1789-1795); South Africa (1556); Swaziland (814, 816, 818); Switzerland (1617, 1633, B786-B787); Syria (1745, 1755); Tajikistan (458, 467); Tanzania (2736, 2737, 2738, 2738A, 2765); Thailand (2919b, 2919h, 2919i, 2919k, 2919l, 2919m, 2921, 2922); Trinidad & Tobago (901Ab, 902Ab); Tristan da Cunha (1103c); Turkey (3513, 3514, 3518, 3521, 3527, 3528, 3535); Tuvalu (1366-1368); Ukraine (1062, 1089); United Arab Emirates (1156, 1157-1158); Uzbekistan (811)
Flora
Sierra Leone (3232c, 3233, 3235); Sweden (2796); Syria (1749, 1750, 1752); Tanzania (2706f, 2736, 2737); Ukraine (1026-1027, 1026a, 1026b); United Arab Emirates (1148); United States (5202); Uruguay (2568); Uzbekistan (811)
Flowers
Serbia (764a-764d); Sierra Leone (3216-3217); Singapore (1764b, 1772, 1774, 1776, 1779a, 1801, 1802, 1810, 1810a, 1813a); Sri Lanka (2037, 2038-2049, 2045a, 2049a); Surinam (1505); Sweden (2793d, 2793f, 2794-2795); Switzerland (B783b); Tajikistan (456, 466); Tanzania (2748, 2749); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (360, 360a); Trinidad & Tobago (901-901A, 901Ab); Turkey (3520, 3530, 3531, 3533, 3534); Tuvalu (1369f); Uganda (2151-2152); Ukraine (1034, 1056, 1066b, 1068); United States (5201); Uruguay (2568, 2569d, 2571b)
Flowers: Orchids
Singapore (1789, 1790, 1791, 1792, 1793, 1794, 1800); Thailand (2915)
Flowers: Roses
Thailand (2895, 2906); Turkey (O340-O345)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Serbia (782); Sierra Leone (3241a); South Africa (1558a); Sweden (2790b, 2790f, 2793c, 2793f); Syria (1751, 1752); Tajikistan (459); Tanzania (2746, 2747, 2762-2763); Turkey (3519c, 3525); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (805, 807); Ukraine (1068, 1072-1075); United States (5201); Uzbekistan (811)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
United Arab Emirates (1154-1155)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Sierra Leone (3216-3217); Switzerland (1636, B783a); Tanzania (2765); Thailand (2919b, 2919e); Tuvalu (1368b); Ukraine (1064, 1066)
Holograms & 3-D
Nigeria (827A, 879B-879E)
Judaica
Ukraine (1068-1071, 1077)
Maps & Globes
Burundi (757B); Saudi Arabia (1448, 1450); Serbia (780); Singapore (1764b, 1778, 1779a); South Africa (1562); Sri Lanka (2032a, 2034, 2064a, 2065a, 2066a, 2072, 2074); Swaziland (814); Syria (1745, 1747, 1749); Tanzania (2736, 2737, 2791, 2792); Thailand (2919a, 2919g); Trinidad & Tobago (912); Turkey (3518, 3522, 3526); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (805); Tuvalu (1364); United Arab Emirates (1152); Uruguay (2569e); Uzbekistan (817)
Military
Luxembourg (1462, 1464-1465); Serbia (753, 754, 760, 780); Sierra Leone (3222-3225); Singapore (1793, 1795, 1822, 1823, 1826, 1827); Sri Lanka (2057, 2066a, 2066b); Syria (1745); Tanzania (2735, 2753, 2754a, 2754f); Thailand (2900); Trinidad & Tobago (913-915); Turkey (3521, 3522, 3527, 3528); Tuvalu (1366); Ukraine (1062, 1089); United Arab Emirates (1153); Uruguay (2565); Uzbekistan (811g)
Motor Vehicles
Singapore (1822, 1823, 1825, 1826); South Africa (1559); Sri Lanka (2066b, 2075); Tajikistan (450-451); Tanzania (2738, 2738A); Thailand (2920-2923); Ukraine (1079-1081); Uruguay (2564);
Automobiles
Singapore (1824); Thailand (2920, 2921, 2922); Uruguay (2564); Uzbekistan (811d)
Motorcycles
Singapore (1791); Thailand (2921); Ukraine (1082)
Nobel Prize
Serbia (776); Tuvalu (1366-1368)
Performing Arts
Dance
Singapore (1781); Sri Lanka (2028); Tanzania (2719c, 2719d, 2720); Ukraine (1068)
Music
Luxembourg (1464); Serbia (765h); Singapore (1783); Switzerland (1616, 1633); Syria (1744, 1746a, 1748); Thailand (2901); Ukraine (1068); Uzbekistan (811); Vatican City (1650); Viet Nam (3559-3562)
Movies, Television & Stars
Canada (2991, 2991a); Serbia (774); South Africa (1557b); Sweden (2793e, 2793f); Switzerland (1634); Tuvalu (1371-1372); Ukraine (1061, 1078)
Theater
Serbia (751-752); Singapore (1782); South Africa (1557); Sweden (2788); Tajikistan (454); Tanzania (2798-2799)
Personalized Stamps
Ukraine (1060, 1084)
Philately
Saudi Arabia (1450); Serbia (756-757); Singapore (1764a, 1764b, 1816a); Switzerland (B783); Tajikistan (468); Tanzania (2791-2793); Tuvalu (1364-1365)
Railroads
Sierra Leone (3226-3227); Switzerland (1612, 1635); Tanzania (2791a); Thailand (2920-2923); Tuvalu (1364b); Ukraine (1065); Uzbekistan (811e)
Red Cross
Serbia (766, RA72, RA78); Tajikistan (450-451); Thailand (2906)
Religion
Saudi Arabia (1444, 1453); Serbia (750, 769-770, 778, RA73, RA79); Seychelles (905); Singapore (1804, 1805, 1808, 1809); Sri Lanka (2029-2032, 2032a, 2036, 2070); Switzerland (1624); Tanzania (2702, 2791b); Thailand (2892, 2911, 2915-2918); Turkey (3515, 3516, 3517, 3518, 3524, 3529, 3532); Ukraine (1064, 1066c); Uzbekistan (811b); Vatican City (1651, 1652, 1653-1654, 1655-1656)
Christmas
Serbia (758-759); Singapore (1803, 1807, 1811, 1811a); Sri Lanka (2067-2068, 2068a); Sweden (2789-2790, 2790f); Switzerland (1618-1621, 1621a); Tanzania (2764-2767); Tonga (1316); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (361); Tuvalu (1310-1313)
Popes
Sierra Leone (3216-3217); Vatican City (1650)
Science & Technology
Serbia (775-776); Slovakia (764); Sri Lanka (2053, 2075); Sweden (2788a); Switzerland (1615); Syria (1751, 1754); Tajikistan (467); Turkey (3526); Ukraine (1055); Uruguay (2569a, 2569f); Uzbekistan (811)
Archaeology
South Africa (1553j); Sri Lanka (2036); Syria (1746); Tanzania (2751, 2752, 2754c, 2754d, 2754e, 2755); Turkey (3510); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (806)
Astronomy
Sierra Leone (3236-3237); Sweden (2787, 2787f); Tanzania (2750); Uruguay (2569e); Vatican City (1655)
Computers & Mathematics
Serbia (775); Sweden (2793d, 2793f); Trinidad & Tobago (911c); Tunisia (1631-1632)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Iceland (1439); Sierra Leone (3232, 3233); Singapore (1813a); South Africa (1553, 1558, 1560); Sri Lanka (2058, 2059, 2061, 2062, 2064, 2064a, 2065a, 2066, 2066a, 2066b); Switzerland (1617, 1625-1626, 1638); Tanzania (2784, 2786); Tuvalu (1369-1370); Ukraine (1087); Uzbekistan (817a)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Sierra Leone (3234); Sri Lanka (2032a, 2055, 2064a, 2066b); Tanzania (2784c); Turkey (3509); Ukraine (1061)
Medicine
Serbia (766); South Africa (1559, 1561, 1564f); Switzerland (1622); Tanzania (2721, 2738)
Scouting
Singapore (1819); Sri Lanka (2022)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Singapore (1821); Sri Lanka (2054)
Ships & Watercraft
Serbia (772); Singapore (1773, 1774, 1776, 1779a, 1788, 1820, 1826); South Africa (1560b); Sri Lanka (2052, 2052a); Tanzania (2706e, 2754a); Tristan da Cunha (1101b, 1103b, 1103c); Tunisia (1630); Turkey (3529); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (806); Ukraine (1062); Uruguay (2564, 2566b); Viet Nam (3558, 3558a)
Space
Canada (2991, 2991a); Sri Lanka (2071); Tajikistan (456, 457, 459)
Sports
Nigeria (879B-879E); Serbia (RA75); Singapore (1760-1761); Sri Lanka (2069); Tuvalu (1361-1362); Ukraine (1082); United Arab Emirates (1149-1151, 1151a); Uzbekistan (811a); Viet Nam (3557-3558, 3558a)
Olympics
Serbia (RA77); Singapore (1785-1788); Sri Lanka (2029-2032, 2032a); Syria (1755); Tajikistan (460-462, 462a); Ukraine (1063); Uruguay (2566); Uzbekistan (811)
Soccer
Nigeria (879B-879E); Saudi Arabia (1443); Tajikistan (460, 462a); Thailand (2919); Ukraine (1058)
Stamps On Stamps
Serbia (756-757); United Arab Emirates (1152)
Telecommunications
Sri Lanka (2071); Sweden (2793c, 2793f); Tajikistan (457, 459); Trinidad & Tobago (911c)
Textiles
Sweden (2793e, 2793f); Ukraine (1071, 1088); Uzbekistan (811)
Native Costumes
Iceland (1433); Singapore (1764a, 1813a); Sri Lanka (2028, 2037); Switzerland (1633); Tanzania (2715-2720); Thailand (2907-2910, 2914); Turkey (3533); Ukraine (1034, 1088); United Arab Emirates (1149b, 1150, 1151a, 1156); Uruguay (2570); Uzbekistan (816); Viet Nam (3559-3562)
Toys & Games
Serbia (RA80); Singapore (1767-1771); Sri Lanka (2037); Switzerland (B784, B785a, B785b); Tanzania (2703, 2706d)
Chess
Syria (1748); Tajikistan (463, 464)
United Nations
Sierra Leone (3236-3237); Sri Lanka (2072); Tanzania (2762-2763); Trinidad & Tobago (912); Turkey (3525); Viet Nam (3559-3562)
Universal Postal Union
Syria (1747, 1757); Turkey (3523)
Wine
South Africa (1558a)
Women
Burundi (757B); Iceland (1436-1437); Serbia (751, 765e, 774, 776); Singapore (1764a, 1772, 1774, 1776, 1779a, 1781, 1782, 1786, 1790, 1791, 1792, 1793, 1795, 1813a, 1822); Slovenia (1219); South Africa (1555i, 1559, 1564j); Sri Lanka (2027, 2037, 2068a, 2071); Sweden (2788); Switzerland (1633, B785, B785a, B785b); Syria (1748, 1749, 1752, 1753); Tajikistan (451a); Tanzania (2715, 2716, 2717, 2719, 2720, 2721-2724, 2723a, 2787-2788, 2789a, 2789c, 2789d, 2790a, 2790c, 2790d, 2791-2793, 2794b, 2795); Thailand (2899, 2906, 2912, 2913); Tonga (1315); Trinidad & Tobago (911a, 911b); Tristan da Cunha (1101a, 1102a, 1103a, 1103c); Tunisia (1628); Turkey (3535); Tuvalu (1364-1365, 1366d, 1371-1372); Ukraine (1056, 1059, 1063, 1068, 1069, 1086b, 1088); Uruguay (2569, 2572); Uzbekistan (811, 816b, 816d); Viet Nam (3558, 3558a, 3559-3562)
Writers & Literature
Serbia (764, 765a); Sweden (2791, 2792); Thailand (2914); Turkey (3506-3507); Ukraine (1057, 1076); United States (5202); Uruguay (2570, 2572); Viet Nam (3563)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Serbia (660b, 660c, 660d), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
Number changes: To stamps in 2018 Catal
