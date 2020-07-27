By Topic - July 2018

Jul 27, 2020, 6 AM

Poland issued a 2.60-zloty stamp March 24, 2018, honoring Irena Sendler, who rescued 2,500 Jewish children of the Warsaw ghetto during World War II. This stamp is included in three categories in the July By Topic Listing: Judaica, Military, and Women.

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the July 16, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Spain (4254)

Architecture

Albania (3011); Algeria (1715-1717, 1723, 1725-1726, 1734a); Benin (1499); Burkina Faso (1322, 1324, 1374); Cambodia (2355, 2416); Italy (3467, 3468, 3469, 3471, 3472-3474, 3475, 3476, 3482, 3483, 3486, 3488); Lesotho (1431); Saudi Arabia (990B, 1456, 1459, 1461, 1463); Serbia (797b, 799, 806); Singapore (1844, 1845, 1848, 1849, 1852, 1855, 1856, 1861, 1880-1883, 1888, 1889-1891); Slovakia (781); Slovenia (1256, 1261, 1264); Spain (4239-4241, 4255, 4258, 4259, 4265, 4267); Sri Lanka (2114, 2115, 2119, 2119a, 2129); Sudan (664-666); Surinam (1511); Sweden (2816a); Switzerland (1654, 1664, 1666, 1677-1680, 1681, B791a); Thailand (2960-2963, 2981); Togo (2081-2082, 2083); Trinidad & Tobago (917, 924, 925-926, 927d, 927e, 927j); Turkey (3552, 3553, 3554, 3556, 3561, 3572, 3578, 3587, 3588, B318, B319); Tuvalu (1388a); Uganda (2155, 2159, 2160, 2161, 2162, 2163, 2171, 2172); Ukraine (1109-1110, 1118, 1119c, 1119d, 1120, 1121, 1134, 1138b, 1138d, 1139); Vatican City (1679, 1680-1681, 1686); Viet Nam (3580, 3581, 3582, 3583, 3587-3588)

Bridges

Singapore (1888); Spain (4267); Sri Lanka (2117a); Switzerland (1681-1682, B793); Thailand (2960, 2963); Turkey (3554, B318); Uganda (2154); Vatican City (1680-1681)

Castles

Slovakia (782); Spain (4256, 4265a); Switzerland (B793-B794); Turkey (3548-3549, 3588b); Ukraine (1096-1098, 1097a, 1098a, 1138)

Lighthouses

Sri Lanka (2111); Sweden (2813-2815, 2815f)

Art

Albania (3008-3015); Serbia (797d, 810); Spain (4240, 4261)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips

Ukraine (1139-1142)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

Italy (3480-3481)

Children’s Art

Algeria (1723); Serbia (792); Spain (4262); Sri Lanka (2123-2124, 2124a)

Paintings

Burkina Faso (1372-1373); Italy (3490); Russia (7908); Serbia (795); Slovakia (778, 779, 779a); Spain (4264, 4269); Tanzania (2808-2810, 2815-2816); Ukraine (1107, 1109-1110, 1135); Vatican City (1678)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Albania (3006-3007); Switzerland (1665); Syria (1758, 1759a, 1759e, 1759g, 1759k); Uganda (2158)

Sculpture & Statues

Malagasy Republic (1652j); Slovakia (783); Spain (4241); Syria (1759d, 1759e, 1759j, 1759k); Thailand (2982); Turkey (3558. 3559, 3560, 3578, B317); Ukraine (1119, 1120, 1138d); Vatican City (1682-1685); Viet Nam (3577-3580)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Turkey (B320, B321, B322, B323); Ukraine (1112, 1132); Vanuatu (1103)

Bicycles

Burkina Faso (1374); Italy (3486); Singapore (1843, 1846, 1849, 1880); Switzerland (1675); Ukraine (1122)

Black Americans

Tanzania (2800, 2801c); Tuvalu (1404)

Children

Albania (3013); Algeria (1723, 1724); Burkina Faso (1374); Italy (3489, 3491); Serbia (RA85); Singapore (1843, 1844, 1845, 1848, 1849); Spain (4251); Sri Lanka (2112); Switzerland (B789-B790, B790a, B790b); Tanzania (2800f, 2801a, 2802b, 2802c, 2802f, 2804, 2806a, 2807); Trinidad & Tobago (926); Turkey (3551); Ukraine (1124, 1125, 1141); United Nations (Geneva) (651); Viet Nam (3583)

Coins & Currency

Spain (4259); United Nations (Vienna) (621)

Endangered Species

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Tajikistan (473-476, 476a)

Europa

Switzerland (1681-1682); Turkey (3548-3549); Ukraine (1096-1098, 1097a, 1098a); Vatican City (1680-1681)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Italy (3489); Serbia (802-803); Singapore (1863-1874, 1874a, 1875-1879); Slovenia (1259); Sri Lanka (2115); Tanzania (2821-2822); Tonga (1331-1332, 1332a); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (367-368, 368a); Ukraine (1095, 1104, 1104a, 1104b); Vanuatu (1104-1105, 1105a); Vatican City (1682, 1685); Viet Nam (3584-3585)

Famous People

Algeria Fidel Castro (1735); Saudi Arabia Donald Trump (1460); Tanzania Barack Obama (2800a, 2801c); Donald Trump (2800a, 2801), Mike Pence (2801b); Tuvalu Donald Trump (1403b, 1404b, 1404f, 1405d, 1406c), Mike Pence (1404b, 1406a), Barack Obama (1404c, 1404g), Joe Biden (1404c); Viet Nam Lenin (3582), Ho Chi Minh (3583)

Kennedy

Tanzania (2802-2803)

Royalty

Canada (3098, 3098a); Saudi Arabia (1454, 1457, 1458); Serbia (795); Singapore (1852-1856, 1859); Spain (4260); Thailand (2964, 2966, 2979, 2981, 2982); Tuvalu (1407)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Tanzania (2804-2805)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Algeria (1721); Andorra (Spanish) (444); Italy (3480-3481); Malagasy Republic (1652a, 1652f, 1652h, 1652i, 1652j); Serbia (798b, 798d, 802-803, 805); Singapore (1836, 1837, 1846, 1849); South Africa (F4); Spain (4239, 4241, 4262); Sri Lanka (2123-2124, 2124a); Sudan (656); Surinam (1525, 1527); Sweden (2810b, 2810f); Switzerland (1656, 1668, 1669, 1670, 1670a); Tajikistan (473-476, 476a, 485c); Tanzania (2808, 2810, 2811-2812, 2816, 2821-2822); Trinidad & Tobago (926); Uganda (2153-2162, 2173-2185); Ukraine (1095c, 1119, 1129, 1136); United Nations (Vienna) (621)

Land Mammals: Bats

Tonga (1333c); Ukraine (1095s)

Land Mammals: Cats

Albania (3004-3005); Italy (3479, 3489); Serbia (792, 798c, 802-803); Singapore (1835); Spain (4241, 4258); Sri Lanka (2115, 2119a, 2122a); Tajikistan (473-476, 476a); Tanzania (2806-2807, 2813-2814, 2815b, 2815e); Turkey (3574); Ukraine (1101, 1101a, 1129, 1140, 1142)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Italy (3480, 3481c, 3481d, 3481f); Serbia (802-803); Singapore (1835, 1849, 1875-1879); Slovenia (1259); Tajikistan (485c); Tanzania (2822c); Tonga (1331-1332, 1332a); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (367-368, 368a); Turkey (3573, 3576); Ukraine (1125, 1136); Vanuatu (1104-1105, 1105a); Viet Nam (3584-3585)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Tanzania (2815)

Land Mammals: Horses

Albania (3010); Algeria (1721); Burkina Faso (1376); Serbia (802-803); Spain (4263); Sudan (665); Switzerland (1680); Tajikistan (484-485); Thailand (2982); Turkey (3562, 3566, 3575); Ukraine (1097a, 1098a, 1104, 1104a, 1104b, 1107, 1110, 1124, 1125, 1126, 1129c, 1138, 1139)

Sea Mammals

Tuvalu (1393-1394); Ukraine (1094, 1106)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Tonga (1333d)

Birds

Algeria (1715-1717); Italy (3492); Malagasy Republic (1652i); Poland (4329); Saudi Arabia (1454); Serbia (797e, 798a, 802-803, 805); Singapore (1831-1834, 1838, 1845, 1846, 1847, 1849, 1851); Slovakia (778, 779, 779a, 787, 787a); Spain (4240); Sri Lanka (2124, 2124a, 2125-2128, 2128a); Surinam (1511a, 1516, 1518, 1520, 1521, 1523, 1528); Sweden (2810b, 2810f); Switzerland (1667, 1670a); Syria (1759d, 1759j); Tajikistan (475, 476a); Tanzania (2800-2801, 2802, 2815a, 2815d); Tonga (1326-1329); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (369b); Trinidad & Tobago (919); Turkey (3550, 3558, 3564-3567, 3580); Tuvalu (1406b); Uganda (2153-2162, 2163-2172, 2173-2185); Ukraine (1102, 1102a, 1102b, 1119d, 1120, 1122, 1129); Vanuatu (1103); Viet Nam (3574, 3578, 3579)

Insects

Canada (3099-3100, 3100a); Singapore (1833); Slovakia (778, 779, 779a); South Africa (1567); Spain (4240); Surinam (1522, 1526); Switzerland (1667, 1670a); Ukraine (1116)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Malawi (846-850); Surinam (1516-1527); Tajikistan (481, 483); Tonga (1332, 1332a); Trinidad & Tobago (920-922); Tuvalu (1395-1396)

Fish & Fishing

Malagasy Republic (1652d, 1652e, 1652i); Serbia (812); Singapore (1831, 1832, 1848, 1849, 1857-1858, 1858a); Turkey (3579); Tuvalu (1391-1392, 1397c, 1409, 1410); Ukraine (1094, 1139, 1141)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Malagasy Republic (1652c); Singapore (1857-1858, 1858a); Tajikistan (474, 476a); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (369d); Tuvalu (1385-1386, 1391-1392, 1397-1398, 1408-1409, 1410); Ukraine (1094)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Serbia (802-803); Tonga (1333a); Ukraine (1094, 1095d)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Surinam (1514, 1517, 1519); Tonga (1326-1329)

Other Terrestrial Life

United Nations (Geneva) (650)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Slovenia (1263); South Africa (1568); Turkey (3552)

Fire Fighting

Ukraine (1130-1133)

Flags

Algeria (1715-1717, 1722, 1733, 1735); Benin (1499); Burkina Faso (1375); Lesotho (1431); Russia (7904); Saudi Arabia (1454, 1457, 1460); Slovakia (782); Spain (4254); Sri Lanka (2115, 2119a, 2122a); Switzerland (1656, 1661); Tanzania (2800-2801, 2802-2803); Tonga (1330); Trinidad & Tobago (916); Turkey (3548-3549, 3550, 3554, 3555, 3557, 3558, 3572, 3577, 3588, B325); Tuvalu (1403, 1404-1406); Uganda (2153-2162, 2163-2172, 2173-2185); Ukraine (1097a, 1098a, 1129, 1133, 1143); Vanuatu (1103); Viet Nam (3571, 3575-3576, 3582)

Flora

Malagasy Republic (1652a); South Africa (1570c); Sudan (657); Surinam (1516-1527); Tonga (1333b); Viet Nam (3572)

Flowers

Poland (4327, 4331); Russia (7905); Singapore (1816b); Slovenia (1266, 1268-1271); South Africa (1567, F4b); Sri Lanka (2112); Sweden (2808, 2808f, 2810a, 2810b, 2810f); Switzerland (1663, 1679, 1670a); Tajikistan (482); Tanzania (2802e, 2805); Thailand (2967); Tonga (1331-1332, 1332a); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (367-368, 368a, 369c); Trinidad & Tobago (922); Turkey (3554, 3562, 3581-3586, O350-O354, O355-O363); Tuvalu (1395-1396); Ukraine (1099-1106, 1099a, 1099b, 1100a, 1100b, 1101a, 1102a, 1102b, 1103a, 1104a, 1104b, 1105a, 1113-1116, 1123, 1138, 1142); Vanuatu (1104-1105, 1105a); Viet Nam (3573, 3574, 3582)

Flowers: Orchids

Singapore (1850-1851); Surinam (1522); Tajikistan (483)

Flowers: Roses

Serbia (805); Tajikistan (481); Thailand (2983)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Algeria (1728-1731); Burkina Faso (1376); Malagasy Republic (1652g, 1652i); Serbia (793-794); Singapore (18483, 1849); South Africa (1570d); Spain (4241, 4257); Surinam (1513); Tanzania (2806c, 2807); Trinidad & Tobago (927e, 927f, 927h, 927i); Turkey (3563, 3581-3586); Ukraine (1106, 1129); United Nations (Geneva) (651); Viet Nam (3572-3573)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Algeria (1713); Malagasy Republic (1652f, 1652i); Singapore (1839-1842); Syria (1759c, 1759i); Thailand (2989); Ukraine (1137)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Andorra (Spanish) (444); Burkina Faso (1376); Malagasy Republic (1652); Slovakia (782); Spain (4258); Switzerland (B795); Uganda (2153-2162); Ukraine (1099-1106, 1099a, 1099b, 1100a, 1100b, 1101a, 1102a, 1102b, 1103a, 1104a, 1104b, 1105a, 1119, 1121, 1138)

Holograms & 3-D

Switzerland (1655)

Judaica

Poland (4333)

Maps & Globes

Algeria (1714, 1722, 1724, 1733); Italy (3479, 3482, 3483); Malagasy Republic (1647); Russia (7904); Saudi Arabia (1455, 1458); Serbia (796, 797a); Slovenia (1264, 1272); Spain (4254, 4256); Sri Lanka (2117a); Sudan (661-663); Sweden (2816a); Switzerland (1656, 1658, 1660a, B789, B790a, B790b); Thailand (2990); Turkey (3551, 3572); Uganda (2160); Ukraine (1129a); United Nations (Vienna) (620)

Masks

Serbia (797e); Spain (4255); Surinam (1515)

Military

Albania (3008, 3015); Algeria (1721); Burkina Faso (1375); Central Africa (1502); Italy (3485, 3487); Poland (4329, 4333); Russia (7904, 7909); Saudi Arabia (1454); Serbia (807, 808, 809, 810); Slovakia (783); Surinam (1511); Tanzania (2802d, 2817); Thailand (2979b, 2979e, 2980a, 2990); Turkey (3556, B320-B325); Tuvalu (1387-1388, 1403); Ukraine (1111-1112, 1121, 1129b, 1134); Viet Nam (3571, 3575-3576, 3582)

Motor Vehicles

Algeria (1721e, 1723); Singapore (1844, 1849, 1862); Switzerland (1664); Tajikistan (486); Turkey (3556, B325); Ukraine (1111, 1130, 1131)

Automobiles

Italy (3489); Singapore (1880, 1883); Switzerland (1663)

Motorcycles

Italy (3489); Turkey (3567)

Mushrooms

Surinam (1510); Ukraine (1095)

Nobel Prize

Serbia (797f); Tanzania (2800a, 2801c); Tuvalu (1404c, 1404g); Ukraine (1108)

Performing Arts

Dance

Spain (4240); Sri Lanka (2109, 2121-2122, 2122a); Trinidad & Tobago (927c, 927g); Uganda (2156); Ukraine (1123)

Music

Algeria (1718-1719, 1726); Andorra (Spanish) (447); Burkina Faso (1370); Italy (3477); Russia (7904); Serbia (797e); Slovakia (776); Sweden (2810c, 2810e, 2810f); Switzerland (B790, B790a, B790b, B791b); Togo (1848Q, 1848W, 1990E, 1990G, 1990J, 1990L, 1990N, 2084); Trinidad & Tobago (916, 923, 925, 927h, 927i); Ukraine (1122, 1123, 1127, 1129b, 1129e)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Tanzania (2817-2820); Tuvalu (1401)

Movies, Television & Stars

Italy (3484, 3488); Tuvalu (1401, 1407); Ukraine (1128)

Theater

Algeria (1715-1717, 1726); Serbia (806)

Entertainers

Spain (4263)

Petroleum

Turkey (3554)

Philately

Italy (3477); Serbia (796); Singapore (1816b, 1852-1856, 1862); Slovakia (781); Sri Lanka (2120); Switzerland (B791, B792, B795); United Nations (Vienna) (599g)

Printing

Algeria (1734); Serbia (797c)

Railroads

Italy (3471); Saudi Arabia (1462); Sri Lanka (2114, 2116-2117, 2117a); Switzerland (1654, 1671-1673); Turkey (3552, 3554, 3572); Ukraine (1118)

Red Cross

Slovenia (RA66); Tanzania (2804a, 2804d)

Religion

Andorra (Spanish) (444, 447); Burkina Faso (1372-1373); Cambodia (2355, 2416); Italy (3467, 3472-3474, 3478); Poland (4327, 4329, 4330); Saudi Arabia (990B, 1456, 1461, 1463); Serbia (804-805, RA86); Singapore (1881, 1883, 1891); Slovakia (776, 787, 787a); Slovenia (1265-1267); Spain (4255, 4259, 5265b, 4265c); Sri Lanka (2108, 2119, 2119a, 2129); Sudan (666); Switzerland (1666); Thailand (2989); Togo (2083); Trinidad & Tobago (916); Turkey (3554); Uganda (2153-2162); Ukraine (1104, 1104a, 1104b, 1121a, 1138b, 1139); Vatican City (1678, 1679, 1680-1681, 1684, 1686); Viet Nam (3587-3588)

Christmas

Italy (3490-3491); Serbia (793-794); Slovakia (777-779, 779a); Sri Lanka (2123-2124, 2124a); Sweden (2809-2810, 2810f); Switzerland (1657-1660, 1660a); Tonga (1333); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (369); Trinidad & Tobago (923, 924, 925-926); Ukraine (1136)

Popes

Uganda (2160, 2163-2172)

Science & Technology

Algeria (1727); Italy (3476); Serbia (811); Slovenia (1262); South Africa (1571); Ukraine (1108)

Archaeology

Burkina Faso (1322, 1324); Switzerland (1665); Syria (1758-1759, 1759f); Tanzania (2808-2810); Turkey (3578)

Astronomy

Tajikistan (487a)

Computers & Mathematics

Albania (3016); Algeria (1724); Slovenia (1258); Spain (4269); Sweden (2812-2813)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Italy (3470); Malagasy Republic (1652a); South Africa (F4); Spain (4241); Surinam (1512); Thailand (2960-2963); Turkey (3562, 3579-3580); Tuvalu (1397-1398, 1399-1400); Ukraine (1121b, 1121c, 1138c)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Algeria (1720); Italy (3468); Surinam (1511a)

Medicine

Algeria (1732); Spain (4251); Switzerland (1662, 1674); Tonga (1330); Ukraine (1113-1116, 1144); United Nations (1192-1193); United Nations (Geneva) (650-651); United Nations (Vienna) (620-621)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Italy (3479); Tanzania (2806-2807)

Ships & Watercraft

Italy (3481a); Malagasy Republic (1652b, 1652d, 1652e); Singapore (1852, 1853, 1885, 1886, 1888); Spain (4240, 4241, 4256, 4268); Sri Lanka (2116, 2117a); Surinam (1529); Thailand (2960, 2961, 2962); Tonga (Niuafo’ou) (369a); Turkey (B324); Ukraine (1109-1110, 1129c, 1133); Viet Nam (3582)

Space

Tajikistan (477, 487b, 487c); Tuvalu (1389-1390); United States (5283)

Sports

Canada (3101, 3101a); Spain (4266); Switzerland (1675, 1676); Tajikistan (484-485); Vanuatu (1103)

Basketball

Vanuatu (1103d)

Golf

Vanuatu (1103i)

Olympics

Poland (4328); Serbia (800-801); Slovakia (784, 786); Slovenia (1260); Switzerland (1661); Ukraine (1145)

Soccer

Tajikistan (478-480); Vanuatu (1103f)

Stamps On Stamps

Saudi Arabia (1455); Singapore (1816b, 1852-1856, 1859); Slovakia (781); Sri Lanka (2120); Sudan (661-663); Switzerland (B792, B795)

Telecommunications

Albania (3016); Singapore (1863b, 1871, 1874a); Slovenia (1255); Sweden (2807); Switzerland (1659, 1660a); Tajikistan (477); Tanzania (2802a, 2802c); Turkey (3566)

Textiles

Albania (3014); Slovakia (787, 787a); Sudan (657); Thailand (2996); Turkey (O364-O372); Ukraine (1117)

Native Costumes

Spain (4255); Sri Lanka (2109, 2121-2122, 2122a); Tajikistan (477); Trinidad & Tobago (927); Turkey (3559, 3565); Tuvalu (1387b, 1388b); Uganda (2156); Ukraine (1107, 1119a, 1123-1126, 1129, 1139, 1140, 1143)

Toys & Games

Ukraine (1138)

United Nations

Burkina Faso (1322, 1324); Cambodia (2355); Spain (4259); Turkey (3578); Viet Nam (3577-3580)

Universal Postal Union

Turkey (3564-3567)

Wine

South Africa (1570)

Women

Albania (3009, 3012, 3014); Algeria (1718-1719); Burkina Faso (1374); Canada (3098, 3098a); Italy (3476, 3478); Poland (4329, 4333); Serbia (796, 809, 810); Singapore (1816b, 1843, 1844, 1845, 1847, 1848, 1849, 1852-1856, 1859, 1860, 1862, 1880, 1881, 1884, 1888); Slovenia (1255, RA66); South Africa (1569, 1572); Spain (4240, 4251, 4261, 4269); Sri Lanka (2112, 2113); Sudan (657); Switzerland (1673, 1674, 1677, 1679); Syria (1759d, 1759j); Tanzania (2800-2801, 2802a, 2802e, 2802f, 2804-2805); Thailand (2978); Togo (1848Q, 1848W, 1990E, 1990G, 1990J, 1990L, 1990N); Trinidad & Tobago (924, 925, 927); Tuvalu (1403, 1404-1406, 1407); Ukraine (1117, 1119a, 1120, 1122, 1123, 1125, 1126, 1139, 1141); United Nations (Vienna) (620); United States (5283); Vanuatu (1103c, 1103e, 1103j, 1103l, 1103n); Vatican City (1686)

Writers & Literature

Algeria (1736); Andorra (Spanish) (445); Russia (7908); Serbia (797e, 797f); Slovakia (788); Slovenia (1257); Sri Lanka (2118); Turkey (3577)

Journalism

Singapore (1849)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Saudi Arabia (1408d), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.

Number changes: To stamps in 2019 Catalogue, Benin (1495-1496 become 1497-1498, 1497-1499 become 1500-1502); to stamps in Nov. 20, 2017 update, Sri Lanka (2087 becomes 2016a, 2087a-2087t become 2087-2106); to stamps in Jan. 15, 2018 update, Sri Lanka (2088 becomes 2107); to stamps 2018 Catalogue; Togo (1990E becomes 1990F, 1990F becomes 1990H, 1990G becomes 1990I, 1990H becomes 1990K, 1990I becomes 1990M, 1990J becomes 1990O).