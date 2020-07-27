By Topic - March 2018

Jul 27, 2020, 6 AM

Great Britain issued a souvenir sheet of six stamps June 5, 2017, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of its Machin definitive stamps showing Queen Elizabeth II. This souvenir sheet is included in four categories in the March By Topic Listing: Royalty (un

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the March 19, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

British Antarctic Territory (535-540); Djibouti (1309, 1322, 1328, 1341); Greenland (763-765, 766, 767)

Architecture

Bhutan (1587-1588); China (Taiwan) (4387, 4389-4390); China (People’s Republic) (4472, 4474a); Cook Islands (1591b); Croatia (1055); Djibouti (1334); Equatorial Guinea (324d); Falkland Islands (1209-1212); Faroe Islands (693, 693a); Great Britain (3617, 3619, 3621, 3622-3631, 3649, 3653); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1401, 1401k, 1401l, 1405, 1427); Great Britain (Alderney) (572, 572a, 574, 574a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2025, 2029, 2034a, 2044, 2101); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1847, 1848, 1852, 1856, 1859, 1861, 1862, 1867, 1868, 1868a, 1879d, 1890); Greenland (767, B42, B42a); Guyana (4523a, 4523f); Italy (3453-3454, 3456, 3459, 3460, 3461, 3464, 3466); Latvia (972); Lithuania (1109, 1115-1116); Poland (4312); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1052a, 1053, 1054); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (814); United States (5257)

Bridges

Belize (1244); China (Taiwan) (4387); Equatorial Guinea (324a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1846)

Castles

Faroe Islands (678); Great Britain (3582-3590, 3585a, 3587b, 3588e, 3590a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1382a, 1383-1389, 1424); Great Britain (Alderney) (573, 573a, 575, 575a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2023, 2024, 2026, 2026a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1843, 1843a, 1844, 1844a, 1857, 1858)

Lighthouses

Aruba (571); Great Britain (Alderney) (577, 577a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1843, 1843a, 1866); Marshall Islands (1168j); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1051)

Windmills

Great Britain (3616, 3618, 3620)

Art

Denmark (1799); Great Britain (3631)

Children’s Art

Poland (4304)

Paintings

Andorra (Spanish) (442); British Antarctic Territory (527-530); Cook Islands (1570); Croatia (1052-1054); Denmark (1789-1793, 1793a); Equatorial Guinea (325); Great Britain (3585, 3586, 3587, 3585a, 3587b); Pitcairn Islands (837-840); Poland (4301); Slovakia (774); Slovenia (1247, 1249, 1249a)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

China (People’s Republic) (4464); Great Britain (Northern Ireland) (45); Italy (3461); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (815)

Nudes

Croatia (1052)

Sculpture & Statues

Croatia (1049-1050, 1050a, 1055); Equatorial Guinea (324b); Falkland Islands (1210); Great Britain (Jersey) (2033, 2034a, 2041); Italy (3459); Lithuania (1111); Pitcairn Islands (840); Poland (4312); Slovakia (775)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

China (People’s Republic) (4465, 4466, 4467, 4470, 4471); Cocos Islands (392-395, 395a); Djibouti (1325a); Gambia (3765c); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1410, 1410a, 1412, 1412a, 1413, 1413a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2062-2068, 2067a)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Greenland (766)

Parachutes

Great Britain (3646); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1404); Guyana (4525e); Italy (3458)

Bicycles

Poland (4304c)

Black Americans

Gambia (3722e, 3722f, 3723c, 3724a, 3761-3762); United States (5259)

Children

Cook Islands (1581, 1582); Croatia (1055); Djibouti (1345); Gambia (3765e); Great Britain (3645, 3647, 3650, 3652, 3653, 3655); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1405, 1415, 1416, 1423, 1424, 1425, 1426, 1427); Great Britain (Alderney) (574, 574a, 589); Great Britain (Jersey) (2043, 2044, 2046, 2048, 2098-2105); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1879a, 1879d); Poland (4304)

Coins & Currency

Great Britain (3652)

Endangered Species

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

Cook Islands (1571-1576, 1583-1587); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1379-1382, 1382a)

Europa

Faroe Islands (678-679); Great Britain (3584); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1384, 1386); Great Britain (Jersey) (2023, 2026, 2026a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1843, 1843a, 1844, 1844a)

Explorers

Pitcairn Islands (837)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

China (Taiwan) (4392-4394); China (People’s Republic) (4459-4464); Cook Islands (1588-1589, 1589a); Faroe Islands (678-679, 687-688, 688a); Great Britain (3649); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1373-1378, 1378a, 1394-1400, 1404); Great Britain (Jersey) (2014-2015, 2106-2107); Guyana (4517-4518); United States (5254)

Famous People

Kennedy

Cook Islands (1577)

Royalty

British Antarctic Territory (531-534); Cook Islands (1579); Faroe Islands (686); Great Britain (3652, MH461, MH462-MH466, MH467, MH468, MH469); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1415-1420, 1421, 1423, 1424, 1425, 1426, 1427); Great Britain (Jersey) (2035-2041, 2091-2097, 2096a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1849-1855, 1879, 1886-1891); Marshall Islands (1174)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Gambia (3743); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1403, 1408)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Andorra (Spanish) (442); Aruba (567); Christmas Island (562, 565, 565a); Cook Islands (1571-1576, 1583-1587); Djibouti (1304-1308, 1309, 1322, 1328, 1330, 1341); Faroe Islands (688a); Great Britain (3638, 3644, 3651, 3654); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1379-1382, 1382a); Great Britain (Alderney) (586, 587); Great Britain (Jersey) (2053, 2054, 2059, 2061a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1861, 1862, 1864, 1867, 1868, 1868a); Guyana (4513c, 4514, 4521-4522); Lithuania (1112); Poland (4309)

Land Mammals: Bats

Great Britain (Jersey) (2050)

Land Mammals: Cats

Denmark (1791, 1793a); Djibouti (1310, 1329); Gambia (3763-3764); Great Britain (3651); Great Britain (Jersey) (2042, 2044, 2048); Guyana (4519-4520, 4526-4527)

Land Mammals: Dogs

China (Taiwan) (4392-4394); Cook Islands (1588-1589, 1589a); Djibouti (1311, 1330); Great Britain (Jersey) (2040, 2106-2107); Guyana (4517-4518); Italy (3459); United States (5254)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Djibouti (1312, 1331)

Land Mammals: Horses

Great Britain (3598-3605); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1394, 1396, 1400, 1416); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1855, 1879e); Italy (3459); Poland (4304a)

Sea Mammals

Djibouti (1313, 1332)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Faroe Islands (694-695)

Birds

Aruba (570, 571); Belize (1244-1245); China (Taiwan) (4387-4388); China (People’s Republic) (4475); Christmas Island (562-565, 563a, 564a, 565a); Cook Islands (1571-1576, 1583-1587); Denmark (1791, 1793a); Djibouti (1314, 1315, 1316, 1317, 1330, 1333, 1334, 1335, 1336, 1341); Faroe Islands (687, 688a); Fiji (1370-1371); Great Britain (3588c, 3588e, 3606-3615, 3644); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1373-1378, 1378a, 1379-1382, 1382a, 1426); Great Britain (Alderney) (585); Great Britain (Jersey) (2014-2015, 2049, 2057, 2061a, 2103); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1864, 1871, 1874a, 1880-1885); Greenland (763-765); Guyana (4184, 4513d, 4515-4516); Lithuania (1115); Marshall Islands (1169); Slovenia (RA65)

Insects

Aruba (577, 582); China (Taiwan) (4388); Djibouti (1316, 1335); Great Britain (3648, 3649, 3651, 3652, 3653, 3654, 3655); Great Britain (Jersey) (2060, 2061a, 2084, 2085, 2086, 2087, 2090)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Djibouti (1318, 1337, 1342); Great Britain (3650); Great Britain (Jersey) (2060, 2061a, 2069-2074, 2071a, 2074a)

Fish & Fishing

Aruba (572, 573); China (Taiwan) (4387b); Cook Islands (1580); Djibouti (1322d); Great Britain (Jersey) (2061, 2061a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1862, 1868, 1868a); Guyana (4523b, 4523e, 4523f); Marshall Islands (1173)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Ascension (1187-1192); British Antarctic Territory (541-545); Christmas Island (562-565, 563a, 564a, 565a); Djibouti (1313, 1322d, 1332); Great Britain (Jersey) (2056, 2061, 2061a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1862, 1868, 1868a); Guyana (4513a); Marshall Islands (1172)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Cook Islands (1578e); Great Britain (Jersey) (2056, 2061a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1862, 1868, 1868a); Marshall Islands (1170)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Aruba (568); Belize (1244-1245); Christmas Island (565a); Djibouti (1319, 1338); Great Britain (3652); Great Britain (Jersey) (2051, 2052, 2055); Guyana (4513b); Marshall Islands (1171)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Djibouti (1320, 1321, 1339, 1340)

Fire Fighting

Djibouti (1325, 1344); Great Britain (3653); Slovenia (RA65)

Flags

Belize (1244-1245); British Antarctic Territory (535); China (People’s Republic) (4471); Christmas Island (562, 565, 565a); Gambia (3765b, 3765c, 3648); Great Britain (3648); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1390-1393, 1402, 1403, 1404); Great Britain (Alderney) (574, 574a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2048); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1053)

Flora

Cook Islands (1580-1582, 1591a); Denmark (1791, 1793a); Faroe Islands (682, 683, 685); Gambia (3763b, 3764); Great Britain (England) (33); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1384); Great Britain (Alderney) (584, 585, 586, 587); Great Britain (Jersey) (2045); United States (5254);

Flowers

Aruba (575-582); Bhutan (1583-1584); China (Taiwan) (4388, 4393, 4394); China (People’s Republic) (4463, 4464, 4475); Cook Islands (1578f, 1589, 1589a); Croatia (1049-1050, 1050a); Denmark (1789, 1793a); Djibouti (1318, 1337); Great Britain (3606, 3632, 3634a, 3644, 3654, MH 468c, MH468g); Great Britain (Scotland) (47); Great Britain (Wales & Monmouthshire) (47); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1374, 1375, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1378a, 1382a, 1387, 1408); Great Britain (Alderney) (572, 572a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2014-2015, 2058, 2061a, 2069, 2070, 2071, 2071, 2072, 2074a, 2095, 2096a, 2097); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1879f, 1886-1891); Guyana (4181Q, 4524b); Poland (4304a, 4304b); St. Helena (1128-1131); United States (5255)

Flowers: Orchids

Bhutan (1585-1586); China (Taiwan) (4391); Djibouti (1323, 1342); Guyana (4181)

Flowers: Roses

Denmark (1794-1798, 1798a); Great Britain (England) (34); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1404)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Cook Islands (1578b); Gambia (3763c, 3764); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1378, 1378a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1863, 1865, 1866, 1868, 1874a); Poland (4304, 4310); United States (5256)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

China (People’s Republic) (4459); Cook Islands (1579); Djibouti (1324, 1343); Great Britain (Jersey) (2032, 2032a, 2100, 2102, 2103)

Maps & Globes

Great Britain (Alderney) (565-571); Pitcairn Islands (837-840); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1052)

Military

China (People’s Republic) (4465-4471); Cook Islands (1577a); Gambia (3765); Great Britain (3630, 3632-3637, 3634a, 3637a, 3642, 3648); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1383, 1401e, 1401k, 1402-1408, 1409-1414, 1409a-1414a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2025, 2062-2068, 2067a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1879c, 1879d, 1879e); Guyana (4525); Pitcairn Islands (837-840); Poland (4303, 4309)

Motor Vehicles

China (People’s Republic) (4465, 4468, 4471); Cocos Islands (395, 395a); Djibouti (1325, 1344); Great Britain (3644, 3651); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1405); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1866); Guyana (4525); Lithuania (1116)

Automobiles

Gambia (3759); Great Britain (3651, 3653, 3655); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1420); Great Britain (Alderney) (574, 574a); Italy (3463, 3464)

Motorcycles

Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1875-1878)

Mushrooms

Slovakia (773)

Nobel Prize

Djibouti (1327, 1346); Poland (4311)

Performing Arts

Dance

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1385); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1860)

Music

Great Britain (Guernsey) (1421-1427); Great Britain (Alderney) (584-590); Great Britain (Jersey) (2046, 2101); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1860a, 1860e); Poland (4305b); United States (5259)

Music: Rock Stars

Gambia (3758); Great Britain (3591-3597, 3594a)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Gambia (3757-3760); Ghana (2940-2941, 2953-2956)

Movies, Television & Stars

Aruba (563); British Antarctic Territory (527-530); Gambia (3722-3724); Great Britain (3656-3664, 3664i, 3664j, 3664k, 3664l, 3664m, 3664n); Marshall Islands (1174); Poland (4306-4308, 4308a)

Theater

Great Britain (3629); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1386); Great Britain (Jersey) (2075-2083); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1860c); Italy (3453-3454)

Philately

Denmark (1783h); Great Britain (MH467, MH468, MH469); Guyana (4184)

Printing

Faroe Islands (693a); Poland (4305)

Railroads

China (Taiwan) (4387); Great Britain (3647); Great Britain (Alderney) (576, 576a)

Red Cross

Slovenia (RA64)

Religion

Andorra (Spanish) (442); Cook Islands (1570, 1578f); Djibouti (1326, 1334, 1345); Falkland Islands (1209-1212); Faroe Islands (684, 693, 693a); Great Britain (3637, 3637a); Latvia (976); Lithuania (1111, 1116); Poland (4301, 4302, 4312); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1050); Slovakia (775); Slovenia (1250-1253, 1252a, 1253a); United States (5257)

Christmas

Andorra (Spanish) (443); Christmas Island (562-565, 563a, 564a, 565a); Cook Islands (1590-1591); Croatia (1049-1050, 1050a); Equatorial Guinea (325); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1421-1427); Great Britain (Alderney) (584-590); Great Britain (Jersey) (2098-2105); Greenland (768-771, 771a); Lithuania (1115); St. Helena (1128-1131); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1054); Slovenia (1246-1249, 1248a, 1249a)

Science & Technology

British Antarctic Territory (535-540); Djibouti (1327b, 1346); Faroe Islands (682, 683, 685); Great Britain (Jersey) (2055, 2061a); Latvia (972); Lithuania (1109); Poland (4311)

Archaeology

Great Britain (Jersey) (2027-2034, 2032a, 2034a)

Astronomy

Croatia (1054); Great Britain (Alderney) (578-583, 583a)

Computers & Mathematics

China (People’s Republic) (4469); Djibouti (1346)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Aruba (568, 569, 574); Cook Islands (1578); Croatia (1053); Equatorial Guinea (324c); Great Britain (Alderney) (573, 573a); Guyana (4523-4524); Marshall Islands (1168); St. Helena (1132-1136); United States (5258)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Djibouti (1339); Marshall Islands (1168f)

Medicine

Croatia (1055); Djibouti (1327a); Great Britain (3648, 3653)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Gambia (3763-3764); Great Britain (Jersey) (2042-2048); Guyana (4519-4520)

Ships & Watercraft

Aruba (570, 572); British Antarctic Territory (535-540); China (Taiwan) (4388); China (People’s Republic) (4466, 4470, 4471, 4472); Cook Islands (1577a, 1578c); Falkland Islands (1211); Faroe Islands (678-679, 694-695); Great Britain (3635, 3637a, 3648, 3655); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1401, 1401k, 1401l); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1843, 1843a, 1844, 1844a, 1845, 1847, 1857, 1862, 1868, 1868a, 1879c); Guyana (4523b, 4523e, 4523f, 4525d, 4525f); Pitcairn Islands (838); Poland (4305a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1052, 1053)

Space

China (People’s Republic) (4468); Cook Islands (1577a, 1577b); Gambia (3722-3724); Latvia (974)

Sports

China (People’s Republic) (4473-4474, 4474a); Croatia (1051); Gambia (3761-3762); Great Britain (3598-3605, 3622); Great Britain (Jersey) (2042); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1875-1878, 1879b); Italy (3458)

Basketball

Slovenia (1254)

Golf

Christmas Island (562-565, 563a, 564a, 565a)

Soccer

China (People’s Republic) (4458); Italy (3462)

Telecommunications

Aruba (562, 564, 566); Great Britain (3652)

Textiles

China (People’s Republic) (4463); Great Britain (Northern Ireland) (44); Great Britain (Scotland) (48); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1390-1393); Lithuania (1114)

Native Costumes

Cook Islands (1578e); Faroe Islands (689-690); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1385, 1386, 1388); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1879a); Greenland (767)

Toys & Games

Great Britain (3638-3647, 3652); Great Britain (Jersey) (2104)

Chess

Latvia (975)

Wine

China (People’s Republic) (4460)

Women

British Antarctic Territory (527-530, 531-534); Cocos Islands (395, 395a); Cook Islands (1578b, 1578f, 1579, 1580); Croatia (1051, 1052); Denmark (1789-1793, 1793a); Djibouti (1322d, 1327a, 1327c, 1345); Faroe Islands (679, 686, 688, 688a, 689); Gambia (3723, 3724a, 3724, 3765); Great Britain (3586, 3587b, 3634, 3634a, 3648, 3639, 3649, 3652, 3653, 3655, MH461, MH462-MH466, MH467, MH468, MH469); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1385, 1386, 1388, 1402, 1403, 1408, 1415-1420); Great Britain (Alderney) (574, 574a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2045, 2047, 2048, 2075-2083, 2091-2097, 2096a, 2098, 2101, 2102, 2104, 2105); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1849-1855, 1856, 1860, 1879b, 1879d, 1879f, 1886-1891); Guyana (4525a); Marshall Islands (1174); Poland (4307, 4308a, 4311, 4312); Slovakia (772, 774); United States (5259)

Writers & Literature

Djibouti (1327d); Great Britain (3648-3655); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1860b); Latvia (973); Slovakia (772)

Journalism

Cook Islands (1580-1582); Gambia (3765d); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1858, 1859); Poland (4305)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Belize (1190b, 1194a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.