POSTAL UPDATES
insights
By Topic - March 2018
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the March 19, 2018 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
British Antarctic Territory (535-540); Djibouti (1309, 1322, 1328, 1341); Greenland (763-765, 766, 767)
Architecture
Bhutan (1587-1588); China (Taiwan) (4387, 4389-4390); China (People’s Republic) (4472, 4474a); Cook Islands (1591b); Croatia (1055); Djibouti (1334); Equatorial Guinea (324d); Falkland Islands (1209-1212); Faroe Islands (693, 693a); Great Britain (3617, 3619, 3621, 3622-3631, 3649, 3653); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1401, 1401k, 1401l, 1405, 1427); Great Britain (Alderney) (572, 572a, 574, 574a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2025, 2029, 2034a, 2044, 2101); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1847, 1848, 1852, 1856, 1859, 1861, 1862, 1867, 1868, 1868a, 1879d, 1890); Greenland (767, B42, B42a); Guyana (4523a, 4523f); Italy (3453-3454, 3456, 3459, 3460, 3461, 3464, 3466); Latvia (972); Lithuania (1109, 1115-1116); Poland (4312); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1052a, 1053, 1054); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (814); United States (5257)
Bridges
Belize (1244); China (Taiwan) (4387); Equatorial Guinea (324a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1846)
Castles
Faroe Islands (678); Great Britain (3582-3590, 3585a, 3587b, 3588e, 3590a); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1382a, 1383-1389, 1424); Great Britain (Alderney) (573, 573a, 575, 575a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2023, 2024, 2026, 2026a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1843, 1843a, 1844, 1844a, 1857, 1858)
Lighthouses
Aruba (571); Great Britain (Alderney) (577, 577a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1843, 1843a, 1866); Marshall Islands (1168j); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1051)
Windmills
Great Britain (3616, 3618, 3620)
Art
Denmark (1799); Great Britain (3631)
Children’s Art
Poland (4304)
Paintings
Andorra (Spanish) (442); British Antarctic Territory (527-530); Cook Islands (1570); Croatia (1052-1054); Denmark (1789-1793, 1793a); Equatorial Guinea (325); Great Britain (3585, 3586, 3587, 3585a, 3587b); Pitcairn Islands (837-840); Poland (4301); Slovakia (774); Slovenia (1247, 1249, 1249a)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
China (People’s Republic) (4464); Great Britain (Northern Ireland) (45); Italy (3461); Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (815)
Nudes
Croatia (1052)
Sculpture & Statues
Croatia (1049-1050, 1050a, 1055); Equatorial Guinea (324b); Falkland Islands (1210); Great Britain (Jersey) (2033, 2034a, 2041); Italy (3459); Lithuania (1111); Pitcairn Islands (840); Poland (4312); Slovakia (775)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
China (People’s Republic) (4465, 4466, 4467, 4470, 4471); Cocos Islands (392-395, 395a); Djibouti (1325a); Gambia (3765c); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1410, 1410a, 1412, 1412a, 1413, 1413a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2062-2068, 2067a)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Greenland (766)
Parachutes
Great Britain (3646); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1404); Guyana (4525e); Italy (3458)
Bicycles
Poland (4304c)
Black Americans
Gambia (3722e, 3722f, 3723c, 3724a, 3761-3762); United States (5259)
Children
Cook Islands (1581, 1582); Croatia (1055); Djibouti (1345); Gambia (3765e); Great Britain (3645, 3647, 3650, 3652, 3653, 3655); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1405, 1415, 1416, 1423, 1424, 1425, 1426, 1427); Great Britain (Alderney) (574, 574a, 589); Great Britain (Jersey) (2043, 2044, 2046, 2048, 2098-2105); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1879a, 1879d); Poland (4304)
Coins & Currency
Great Britain (3652)
Endangered Species
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
Cook Islands (1571-1576, 1583-1587); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1379-1382, 1382a)
Europa
Faroe Islands (678-679); Great Britain (3584); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1384, 1386); Great Britain (Jersey) (2023, 2026, 2026a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1843, 1843a, 1844, 1844a)
Explorers
Pitcairn Islands (837)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
China (Taiwan) (4392-4394); China (People’s Republic) (4459-4464); Cook Islands (1588-1589, 1589a); Faroe Islands (678-679, 687-688, 688a); Great Britain (3649); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1373-1378, 1378a, 1394-1400, 1404); Great Britain (Jersey) (2014-2015, 2106-2107); Guyana (4517-4518); United States (5254)
Famous People
Kennedy
Cook Islands (1577)
Royalty
British Antarctic Territory (531-534); Cook Islands (1579); Faroe Islands (686); Great Britain (3652, MH461, MH462-MH466, MH467, MH468, MH469); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1415-1420, 1421, 1423, 1424, 1425, 1426, 1427); Great Britain (Jersey) (2035-2041, 2091-2097, 2096a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1849-1855, 1879, 1886-1891); Marshall Islands (1174)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Gambia (3743); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1403, 1408)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Andorra (Spanish) (442); Aruba (567); Christmas Island (562, 565, 565a); Cook Islands (1571-1576, 1583-1587); Djibouti (1304-1308, 1309, 1322, 1328, 1330, 1341); Faroe Islands (688a); Great Britain (3638, 3644, 3651, 3654); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1379-1382, 1382a); Great Britain (Alderney) (586, 587); Great Britain (Jersey) (2053, 2054, 2059, 2061a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1861, 1862, 1864, 1867, 1868, 1868a); Guyana (4513c, 4514, 4521-4522); Lithuania (1112); Poland (4309)
Land Mammals: Bats
Great Britain (Jersey) (2050)
Land Mammals: Cats
Denmark (1791, 1793a); Djibouti (1310, 1329); Gambia (3763-3764); Great Britain (3651); Great Britain (Jersey) (2042, 2044, 2048); Guyana (4519-4520, 4526-4527)
Land Mammals: Dogs
China (Taiwan) (4392-4394); Cook Islands (1588-1589, 1589a); Djibouti (1311, 1330); Great Britain (Jersey) (2040, 2106-2107); Guyana (4517-4518); Italy (3459); United States (5254)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Djibouti (1312, 1331)
Land Mammals: Horses
Great Britain (3598-3605); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1394, 1396, 1400, 1416); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1855, 1879e); Italy (3459); Poland (4304a)
Sea Mammals
Djibouti (1313, 1332)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Faroe Islands (694-695)
Birds
Aruba (570, 571); Belize (1244-1245); China (Taiwan) (4387-4388); China (People’s Republic) (4475); Christmas Island (562-565, 563a, 564a, 565a); Cook Islands (1571-1576, 1583-1587); Denmark (1791, 1793a); Djibouti (1314, 1315, 1316, 1317, 1330, 1333, 1334, 1335, 1336, 1341); Faroe Islands (687, 688a); Fiji (1370-1371); Great Britain (3588c, 3588e, 3606-3615, 3644); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1373-1378, 1378a, 1379-1382, 1382a, 1426); Great Britain (Alderney) (585); Great Britain (Jersey) (2014-2015, 2049, 2057, 2061a, 2103); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1864, 1871, 1874a, 1880-1885); Greenland (763-765); Guyana (4184, 4513d, 4515-4516); Lithuania (1115); Marshall Islands (1169); Slovenia (RA65)
Insects
Aruba (577, 582); China (Taiwan) (4388); Djibouti (1316, 1335); Great Britain (3648, 3649, 3651, 3652, 3653, 3654, 3655); Great Britain (Jersey) (2060, 2061a, 2084, 2085, 2086, 2087, 2090)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Djibouti (1318, 1337, 1342); Great Britain (3650); Great Britain (Jersey) (2060, 2061a, 2069-2074, 2071a, 2074a)
Fish & Fishing
Aruba (572, 573); China (Taiwan) (4387b); Cook Islands (1580); Djibouti (1322d); Great Britain (Jersey) (2061, 2061a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1862, 1868, 1868a); Guyana (4523b, 4523e, 4523f); Marshall Islands (1173)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Ascension (1187-1192); British Antarctic Territory (541-545); Christmas Island (562-565, 563a, 564a, 565a); Djibouti (1313, 1322d, 1332); Great Britain (Jersey) (2056, 2061, 2061a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1862, 1868, 1868a); Guyana (4513a); Marshall Islands (1172)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Cook Islands (1578e); Great Britain (Jersey) (2056, 2061a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1862, 1868, 1868a); Marshall Islands (1170)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Aruba (568); Belize (1244-1245); Christmas Island (565a); Djibouti (1319, 1338); Great Britain (3652); Great Britain (Jersey) (2051, 2052, 2055); Guyana (4513b); Marshall Islands (1171)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Djibouti (1320, 1321, 1339, 1340)
Fire Fighting
Djibouti (1325, 1344); Great Britain (3653); Slovenia (RA65)
Flags
Belize (1244-1245); British Antarctic Territory (535); China (People’s Republic) (4471); Christmas Island (562, 565, 565a); Gambia (3765b, 3765c, 3648); Great Britain (3648); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1390-1393, 1402, 1403, 1404); Great Britain (Alderney) (574, 574a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2048); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1053)
Flora
Cook Islands (1580-1582, 1591a); Denmark (1791, 1793a); Faroe Islands (682, 683, 685); Gambia (3763b, 3764); Great Britain (England) (33); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1384); Great Britain (Alderney) (584, 585, 586, 587); Great Britain (Jersey) (2045); United States (5254);
Flowers
Aruba (575-582); Bhutan (1583-1584); China (Taiwan) (4388, 4393, 4394); China (People’s Republic) (4463, 4464, 4475); Cook Islands (1578f, 1589, 1589a); Croatia (1049-1050, 1050a); Denmark (1789, 1793a); Djibouti (1318, 1337); Great Britain (3606, 3632, 3634a, 3644, 3654, MH 468c, MH468g); Great Britain (Scotland) (47); Great Britain (Wales & Monmouthshire) (47); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1374, 1375, 1376, 1377, 1378, 1378a, 1382a, 1387, 1408); Great Britain (Alderney) (572, 572a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2014-2015, 2058, 2061a, 2069, 2070, 2071, 2071, 2072, 2074a, 2095, 2096a, 2097); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1879f, 1886-1891); Guyana (4181Q, 4524b); Poland (4304a, 4304b); St. Helena (1128-1131); United States (5255)
Flowers: Orchids
Bhutan (1585-1586); China (Taiwan) (4391); Djibouti (1323, 1342); Guyana (4181)
Flowers: Roses
Denmark (1794-1798, 1798a); Great Britain (England) (34); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1404)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Cook Islands (1578b); Gambia (3763c, 3764); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1378, 1378a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1863, 1865, 1866, 1868, 1874a); Poland (4304, 4310); United States (5256)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
China (People’s Republic) (4459); Cook Islands (1579); Djibouti (1324, 1343); Great Britain (Jersey) (2032, 2032a, 2100, 2102, 2103)
Maps & Globes
Great Britain (Alderney) (565-571); Pitcairn Islands (837-840); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1052)
Military
China (People’s Republic) (4465-4471); Cook Islands (1577a); Gambia (3765); Great Britain (3630, 3632-3637, 3634a, 3637a, 3642, 3648); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1383, 1401e, 1401k, 1402-1408, 1409-1414, 1409a-1414a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2025, 2062-2068, 2067a); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1879c, 1879d, 1879e); Guyana (4525); Pitcairn Islands (837-840); Poland (4303, 4309)
Motor Vehicles
China (People’s Republic) (4465, 4468, 4471); Cocos Islands (395, 395a); Djibouti (1325, 1344); Great Britain (3644, 3651); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1405); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1866); Guyana (4525); Lithuania (1116)
Automobiles
Gambia (3759); Great Britain (3651, 3653, 3655); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1420); Great Britain (Alderney) (574, 574a); Italy (3463, 3464)
Motorcycles
Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1875-1878)
Mushrooms
Slovakia (773)
Nobel Prize
Djibouti (1327, 1346); Poland (4311)
Performing Arts
Dance
Great Britain (Guernsey) (1385); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1860)
Music
Great Britain (Guernsey) (1421-1427); Great Britain (Alderney) (584-590); Great Britain (Jersey) (2046, 2101); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1860a, 1860e); Poland (4305b); United States (5259)
Music: Rock Stars
Gambia (3758); Great Britain (3591-3597, 3594a)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Gambia (3757-3760); Ghana (2940-2941, 2953-2956)
Movies, Television & Stars
Aruba (563); British Antarctic Territory (527-530); Gambia (3722-3724); Great Britain (3656-3664, 3664i, 3664j, 3664k, 3664l, 3664m, 3664n); Marshall Islands (1174); Poland (4306-4308, 4308a)
Theater
Great Britain (3629); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1386); Great Britain (Jersey) (2075-2083); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1860c); Italy (3453-3454)
Philately
Denmark (1783h); Great Britain (MH467, MH468, MH469); Guyana (4184)
Printing
Faroe Islands (693a); Poland (4305)
Railroads
China (Taiwan) (4387); Great Britain (3647); Great Britain (Alderney) (576, 576a)
Red Cross
Slovenia (RA64)
Religion
Andorra (Spanish) (442); Cook Islands (1570, 1578f); Djibouti (1326, 1334, 1345); Falkland Islands (1209-1212); Faroe Islands (684, 693, 693a); Great Britain (3637, 3637a); Latvia (976); Lithuania (1111, 1116); Poland (4301, 4302, 4312); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1050); Slovakia (775); Slovenia (1250-1253, 1252a, 1253a); United States (5257)
Christmas
Andorra (Spanish) (443); Christmas Island (562-565, 563a, 564a, 565a); Cook Islands (1590-1591); Croatia (1049-1050, 1050a); Equatorial Guinea (325); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1421-1427); Great Britain (Alderney) (584-590); Great Britain (Jersey) (2098-2105); Greenland (768-771, 771a); Lithuania (1115); St. Helena (1128-1131); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1054); Slovenia (1246-1249, 1248a, 1249a)
Science & Technology
British Antarctic Territory (535-540); Djibouti (1327b, 1346); Faroe Islands (682, 683, 685); Great Britain (Jersey) (2055, 2061a); Latvia (972); Lithuania (1109); Poland (4311)
Archaeology
Great Britain (Jersey) (2027-2034, 2032a, 2034a)
Astronomy
Croatia (1054); Great Britain (Alderney) (578-583, 583a)
Computers & Mathematics
China (People’s Republic) (4469); Djibouti (1346)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Aruba (568, 569, 574); Cook Islands (1578); Croatia (1053); Equatorial Guinea (324c); Great Britain (Alderney) (573, 573a); Guyana (4523-4524); Marshall Islands (1168); St. Helena (1132-1136); United States (5258)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Djibouti (1339); Marshall Islands (1168f)
Medicine
Croatia (1055); Djibouti (1327a); Great Britain (3648, 3653)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Gambia (3763-3764); Great Britain (Jersey) (2042-2048); Guyana (4519-4520)
Ships & Watercraft
Aruba (570, 572); British Antarctic Territory (535-540); China (Taiwan) (4388); China (People’s Republic) (4466, 4470, 4471, 4472); Cook Islands (1577a, 1578c); Falkland Islands (1211); Faroe Islands (678-679, 694-695); Great Britain (3635, 3637a, 3648, 3655); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1401, 1401k, 1401l); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1843, 1843a, 1844, 1844a, 1845, 1847, 1857, 1862, 1868, 1868a, 1879c); Guyana (4523b, 4523e, 4523f, 4525d, 4525f); Pitcairn Islands (838); Poland (4305a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1052, 1053)
Space
China (People’s Republic) (4468); Cook Islands (1577a, 1577b); Gambia (3722-3724); Latvia (974)
Sports
China (People’s Republic) (4473-4474, 4474a); Croatia (1051); Gambia (3761-3762); Great Britain (3598-3605, 3622); Great Britain (Jersey) (2042); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1875-1878, 1879b); Italy (3458)
Basketball
Slovenia (1254)
Golf
Christmas Island (562-565, 563a, 564a, 565a)
Soccer
China (People’s Republic) (4458); Italy (3462)
Telecommunications
Aruba (562, 564, 566); Great Britain (3652)
Textiles
China (People’s Republic) (4463); Great Britain (Northern Ireland) (44); Great Britain (Scotland) (48); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1390-1393); Lithuania (1114)
Native Costumes
Cook Islands (1578e); Faroe Islands (689-690); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1385, 1386, 1388); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1879a); Greenland (767)
Toys & Games
Great Britain (3638-3647, 3652); Great Britain (Jersey) (2104)
Chess
Latvia (975)
Wine
China (People’s Republic) (4460)
Women
British Antarctic Territory (527-530, 531-534); Cocos Islands (395, 395a); Cook Islands (1578b, 1578f, 1579, 1580); Croatia (1051, 1052); Denmark (1789-1793, 1793a); Djibouti (1322d, 1327a, 1327c, 1345); Faroe Islands (679, 686, 688, 688a, 689); Gambia (3723, 3724a, 3724, 3765); Great Britain (3586, 3587b, 3634, 3634a, 3648, 3639, 3649, 3652, 3653, 3655, MH461, MH462-MH466, MH467, MH468, MH469); Great Britain (Guernsey) (1385, 1386, 1388, 1402, 1403, 1408, 1415-1420); Great Britain (Alderney) (574, 574a); Great Britain (Jersey) (2045, 2047, 2048, 2075-2083, 2091-2097, 2096a, 2098, 2101, 2102, 2104, 2105); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1849-1855, 1856, 1860, 1879b, 1879d, 1879f, 1886-1891); Guyana (4525a); Marshall Islands (1174); Poland (4307, 4308a, 4311, 4312); Slovakia (772, 774); United States (5259)
Writers & Literature
Djibouti (1327d); Great Britain (3648-3655); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1860b); Latvia (973); Slovakia (772)
Journalism
Cook Islands (1580-1582); Gambia (3765d); Great Britain (Isle of Man) (1858, 1859); Poland (4305)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Belize (1190b, 1194a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?