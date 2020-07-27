By Topic - November 2017

POSTAL UPDATES
The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Nov. 20, 2017 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.
Antarctic & Arctic
Mali (1055a, 1055b); Sierra Leone (3311, 3330, 3722b, 3722c, 3742, 3981c, 3999, 4006, 4026); United Nations (1167)
Architecture
Armenia (1107); Aruba (558-561); Djibouti (1064a, 1065, 1077b, 1077c, 1080, 1083, 1084, 1085, 1096, 1099); Fiji (1357-1360, 1366, 1367, 1368); Greece (2747B, 2780, 2782, 2782a, 2787, 2789); Greece (Mount Athos) (194-200); Ireland (2142, 2145, 2149, 2152-2155, 2155b, 2160b); Israel (2138, 2140, 2142, 2145, 2146, 2148, 2149, 2157); Jordan (2295, 2296); Mali (1050c, 1054d); Malta (1599-1600, 1601); Marshall Islands (1161c, 1162i); Mexico (3053, 3055, 3060); Monaco (2897, 2898, 2901); Nevis (1916, 1919-1920); St. Kitts (959); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1048); Sierra Leone (3208-3211, 3212, 3213, 3215, 3242, 3302b, 3302c, 3305a, 3312a, 3312b, 3313b, 3314a, 3314d, 3318, 3320, 3321, 3324, 3331, 3333, 3335, 3337, 3339, 3343, 3347, 3364, 3366, 3367, 3381, 3407, 3423, 3425d, 3426, 3431c, 3433, 3434b, 3435, 3440, 3443, 3446, 3448, 3455, 3456, 3460, 3506, 3507c, 3510, 3512c, 3514, 3521, 3527c, 3530, 3536, 3538, 3544, 3545, 3546, 3547a, 3550b, 3550d, 3555, 3557d, 3564, 3566, 3567, 3570, 3575, 3576, 3579, 3627, 3628b, 3629b, 3631b, 3631c, 3646, 3648, 3649, 3665-3666, 3718d, 3731, 3732, 3733, 3736, 3803, 3807b, 3808a, 3808b, 3809, 3810, 3811b, 3811d, 3812c, 3827, 3829, 3830, 3840, 3841, 3843, 3848, 3850, 3854, 3859, 3860a, 3860b, 3861, 3866, 3872, 3877, 3928, 3935a, 3941b, 3944, 3947, 3950, 3954, 3956, 3958, 3961, 3967a, 3967d, 3968, 3971b, 3983, 3986, 3990, 3993, 4004a, 4004d, 4010, 4011, 4012, 4030, 4031, 4032, 4035, 4078); Solomon Islands (2329, 2334a, 2336a, 2336d, 2337, 2351, 2359); Sri Lanka (2082a, 2084, 2085, 2085a, 2086, 2087); Sweden (2798-2799, 2799f, 2802d, 2802f, 2805, 2805f); Switzerland (1639-1642, 1642a); Turkey (3537, 3539, 3541, 3542, 3543, 3544, 3547); United Nations (1168, 1171b, 1171c, 1171e, 1171f, 1171h, 1171i, 1171k, 1171l); United Nations (Geneva) (638, 639, 640b, 640c, 640e, 640f, 640h, 640i, 640k, 640l); United Nations (Vienna) (605, 607, 608, 609b, 609c, 609e, 609f, 609h, 609i, 609k, 609l, 610); Uruguay (2577, 2580-2582, 2589, 2598)
Bridges
Djibouti (1071b, 1071d, 1090); Israel (2146); Sierra Leone (3212, 3307b, 3326, 3343, 3346c, 3346d, 3426b, 3438d, 3439c, 3440a, 3728, 3809b, 3810c, 3860c, 3871, 4009d); Turkey (3547); United Nations (Vienna) (610); Uruguay (2589)
Castles
Armenia (1105); Greece (2792, 2792c, 2792f); Ireland (2146-2147); St. Kitts (961); Sierra Leone (3845b, 3846a, 3863, 3864); United Nations (Vienna) (610)
Lighthouses
Bulgaria (4813-4816, 4816a); Djibouti (1078, 1097); Sierra Leone (3509, 3520, 3685, 3705, 3992)
Windmills
Sierra Leone (3638c, 3807); Sweden (2798, 2799b, 2799f)
Art
Djibouti (1077, 1096); Greece (Mount Athos) (194-200); Israel (2140-2142)
Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney
Sierra Leone (3846, 3864)
Children’s Art
Mexico (3058)
Paintings
Armenia (1107-1108); Bulgaria (4817, 4817a); Greece (2791); Ireland (2161-2164, 2164b); Marshall Islands (1161); Mexico (3059); Sierra Leone (3218-3221, 3423-3462, 3511, 3512, 3513, 3522, 3523, 3524, 3638, 3639, 3657, 3658, 3803, 3804-3843, 3848, 3852, 3853, 3854, 3858, 3866, 3870, 3871, 3872, 3876, 3940a, 3969, 3970a, 3987, 4005b, 4005c); Solomon Islands (2328, 2334d, 2335, 2336, 2353, 2354, 2359, 2360, 2361, 2368); Sweden (2805, 2805f); Tuvalu (1374f); Uruguay (2567, 2590); Venezuela (1735)
Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media
Solomon Islands (2354); Uruguay (2592)
Nudes
Sierra Leone (3423c, 3429, 3450, 3452, 3458, 3835)
Sculpture & Statues
Greece (2744B-2744C, 2789, 2794-2800); Israel (2146); Malta (1602, 1603-1607); Marshall Islands (1161i, 1161o); Mexico (3053); Monaco (2897); Nevis (1919f); Sierra Leone (3209a, 3210b, 3318b, 3318c, 3324, 3340-3341, 3347c, 3520, 3527c, 3529, 3536, 3639c, 3656, 3658, 3661, 3664, 3665-3666, 3738, 3740, 3834, 3859d, 3868, 3877, 3968d, 3970, 3986, 3988, 4025); Solomon Islands (2333a, 2333d, 2334b, 2334c, 2336d, 2359, 2362); Switzerland (1644); United Nations (1169, 1171a, 1171g); United Nations (Geneva) (640a, 640g); United Nations (Vienna) (609a, 609g); Uruguay (2576, 2596)
Aviation
Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters
Djibouti (1069a, 1073, 1088, 1092); Mali (1057b); Marshall Islands (1161g, 1161j, 1161k); Sierra Leone (3306c, 3309a, 3316a, 3316d, 3325, 3328, 3335, 3352b, 3354, 3355, 3372, 3374, 3375, 3503, 3514, 3532, 3541, 3633, 3643, 3652, 3662, 3710, 3711b, 3713a, 3716, 3717, 3722d, 3730, 3731, 3732, 3733, 3734, 3736, 3737, 3850d, 3972b, 3975c, 3975d, 3990, 4014, 4015, 4016, 4026, 4034, 4035, 4036, 4039); Solomon Islands (2325b, 2337)
Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons
Mali (1050a); Sierra Leone (3353, 3373, 3532)
Parachutes
Sierra Leone (3739)
Bicycles
Aruba (559, 560); Greece (2776, 2780, 2782, 2782a, 2783, 2787); Ireland (2152, 2155, 2155b); Sierra Leone (3550, 3570, 3661)
Black Americans
Nevis (1917c); Sierra Leone (3538, 3551b, 3553d, 3930c); Solomon Islands (2325c, 2330, 2355); Tuvalu (1375a, 1375e); United States (5243-5247, 5247b)
Children
Aruba (560); Djibouti (1062, 1064c, 1066c, 1066d, 1081, 1083, 1084, 1085, 1100c); Fiji (1368, 1369); Ireland (2158); Israel (2158, 2159); Marshall Islands (1161i, 1161r); Mexico (3052, 3054, 3056); Nevis (1913c, 1913d, 1915-1916, 1917e); St. Kitts (959, 960); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1048a, 1048d); Sierra Leone (3242-3243, 3317a, 3317d, 3336, 3337, 3361, 3371, 3381, 3423, 3427, 3434, 3437c, 3439d, 3442, 3444, 3447, 3449, 3451, 3454, 3457, 3458, 3511b, 3511d, 3525b, 3529b, 3531c, 3534, 3540, 3562, 3581, 3582, 3628c, 3629d, 3632c, 3632d, 3637c, 3645b, 3645c, 3648, 3651, 3664, 3666, 3723, 3736, 3743, 3755, 3756, 3757, 3758, 3759, 3760, 3761, 3762, 3763, 3805, 3807, 3809, 3819a, 3819c, 3826, 3829, 3833, 3838, 3839, 3844, 3845, 3852, 3857a, 3859c, 3860, 3870, 3878, 3903b, 3903d, 3923, 3940c, 3942c, 3969b, 3989, 4067, 4086); Solomon Islands (2329a, 2336d, 2352, 2353, 2354, 2363); Sri Lanka (2077, 2083, 2084, 2085a); Sweden (2799d, 2799e, 2799f, 2802c, 2802f); Switzerland (1646); Tuvalu (1374f); United States (5243-5246, 5246b, 5250, 5250b); Uruguay (2591, 2595)
Coins & Currency
Jordan (2299-2304); Monaco (2901); Sierra Leone (3848)
Endangered Species
Botswana (1027-1031, 1031a); Sierra Leone (3400, 3420, 3477, 3497, 4064, 4083)
Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)
South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (572-575, 575a)
Europa
Armenia (1105); Greece (2792, 2792c, 2792f); Ireland (2146-2147)
Explorers
Mali (1055a, 1055b); Sierra Leone (3311, 3330, 3722, 3742, 4005, 4025)
Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology
Botswana (1026a); Djibouti (1080, 1099); Sierra Leone (3511c, 3522, 3533, 3542, 3628d, 3740, 3745, 3818, 3845, 3863, 3969a, 3969c, 4000-4001, 4002-4003); Solomon Islands (2329b, 2344, 2369); Turkey (3541); Tuvalu (1373); Uruguay (2585)
Famous People
Djibouti Donald Trump (1100-1101); Mali Charles de Gaulle (1057); Marshall Islands Harry S Truman (1161c), Franklin D. Roosevelt (1161n); Sierra Leone Abraham Lincoln (3304b), Mahatma Gandhi (3314, 3333, 3630d, 3939, 3958), Ulysses S. Grant (3323), Harry S Truman (3324), Barack Obama (3538), Franklin D. Roosevelt (3937b), Donald Trump (4023, 4043); Solomon Islands Barack Obama (2325c), Bill Clinton (2327c), Donald Trump (2328c), Benjamin Franklin (2362); Tuvalu George W. Bush (1374c), Bill Clinton (1374d), Vladimir Putin (1374e), Jacques Chirac (1374f), Barack Obama (1375a, 1375e)
Kennedy
Marshall Islands (1161t); Nevis (1921-1923); Solomon Islands (2326, 2351)
Reagan
Djibouti (1064b); Sierra Leone (3857, 3875)
Royalty
Bermuda (1125-1127); Djibouti (1066, 1085); Jordan (2298, 2299, 2300, 2302, 2303, 2304); Monaco (2900, 2901); Nevis (1913-1914, 1915-1916); St. Kitts (959, 960-962); Sierra Leone (3242-3243, 3313, 3317, 3331, 3336, 3378, 3628, 3647, 3838, 3859, 3860, 3877, 3878, 4005c); Solomon Islands (2327a, 2328a, 2328b, 2337); Sri Lanka (2079-2082, 2082a); Sweden (2797); Tuvalu (1373-1374)
Royalty: Princess Diana
Nevis (1915-1916); St. Kitts (958, 959a, 959b, 959c); Sierra Leone (3242, 3317d, 3627, 3646, 3857c, 3938c); Solomon Islands (2329, 2354)
Fauna
Land Mammals
Djibouti (1081, 1099); Greece (Mount Athos) (198); Ireland (2163, 2164b); Marshall Islands (1161n); Sierra Leone (3213, 3214, 3244, 3245, 3246, 3249, 3251, 3253, 3254, 3258, 3259, 3261, 3263, 3264, 3265, 3268, 3272, 3273, 3277, 3280, 3282, 3283, 3284, 3287, 3291, 3292, 3296, 3299, 3313b, 3332, 3343, 3383, 3384, 3400, 3403, 3404, 3420, 3424b, 3513b, 3513d, 3533, 3537, 3542, 3576, 3587, 3588, 3589, 3590, 3607, 3608, 3609, 3610, 3667, 3668, 3669, 3687, 3688, 3689, 3764, 3765b, 3765c, 3766, 3767b, 3767d, 3768, 3769c, 3769d, 3770a, 3770c, 3771b, 3771d, 3772, 3773, 3774b, 3774c, 3775, 3776d, 3777a, 3777b, 3778b, 3778d, 3779, 3780, 3781, 3782, 3783, 3784, 3785, 3786, 3788, 3789, 3790, 3791, 3792, 3795, 3797, 3798, 3799, 3800, 3801, 3808a, 3814a, 3817a, 3818b, 3842, 3845, 3864, 3884, 3885, 3899a, 3903c, 3904, 3905, 3919, 3923, 3962-3963, 3981a, 3999, 4000-4001, 4021c, 4021d, 4041, 4044-4048, 4049, 4050, 4064c, 4068, 4069, 4083); Solomon Islands (2328, 2336a, 2337, 2353); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (572-575, 575a); Sweden (2802a, 2802f); Switzerland (1645, 1647, 1649, 1650a, 1650b); United Nations (1167); United Nations (Geneva) (641); United States (5248, 5250b); Uruguay (2574); Venezuela (1734g, 1734h, 1734j)
Land Mammals: Bats
Sierra Leone (3247, 3249, 3253, 3254, 3266, 3267, 3271, 3272, 3273, 3285, 3286, 3290, 3291, 3292, 3886, 3906)
Land Mammals: Cats
Botswana (1026a); Canada (B25-B26, B26a); Ireland (2148); Israel (2146); Monaco (2897); Sierra Leone (3212b, 3245, 3248, 3249, 3253, 3261, 3262, 3264, 3267, 3268, 3272, 3278, 3280, 3281, 3283, 3286, 3287, 3291, 3297, 3299, 3300, 3385, 3386, 3400a, 3405, 3406, 3591, 3592, 3611, 3612, 3628d, 3654, 3725d, 3749, 3750, 3764b, 3766b, 3767a, 3768b, 3774a, 3776c, 3793, 3796, 3799, 3818c, 3823c, 3828, 3845c, 3887, 3888, 3889, 3907, 3908, 3909, 3969b, 4051, 4070); Solomon Islands (2329b, 2337c, 2362); Sweden (2800, 2801a); Uruguay (2595)
Land Mammals: Dogs
Djibouti (1099); Mali (1055a, 1055b); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1046, 1048a); Sierra Leone (3212a, 3248, 3249, 3250, 3256, 3269, 3275, 3288, 3294, 3313c, 3313d, 3330, 3332, 3336, 3342, 3362, 3387, 3407, 3423, 3426b, 3439d, 3644, 3663, 3726, 3746, 3769b, 3780c, 3783, 3785, 3806, 3809c, 3827, 3833, 3846a, 3851, 3864, 3874, 3954, 4052, 4071); Solomon Islands (2324, 2337, 2344, 2349, 2362, 2369); Switzerland (1646); Uruguay (2577c)
Land Mammals: Elephants
Sierra Leone (3251, 3266, 3270, 3278, 3289, 3297, 3420, 3593, 3613, 3765a, 3774d, 3786, 3787, 4064d)
Land Mammals: Horses
Djibouti (1068d, 1077a, 1077d, 1099); Ireland (2160, 2160b); Israel (2142, 2148); Mali (1050c); Nevis (1915a); Sierra Leone (3213, 3303b, 3303c, 3322, 3323, 3336, 3343, 3363, 3388, 3408, 3429c, 3441a, 3441b, 3444, 3446, 3449, 3455, 3513d, 3545, 3565, 3745, 3804, 3808, 3816d, 3817, 3818c, 3820c, 3827, 3828, 3836, 3840, 3856c, 3924, 3943, 3972b, 3993, 4004, 4024); Solomon Islands (2362); Sweden (2799d, 2799f); United States (5249, 5250b); Uruguay (2581); Venezuela (1734)
Sea Mammals
Israel (2139); Sierra Leone (3252, 3253, 3271, 3272, 3290, 3291, 3594, 3595, 3596, 3614, 3615, 3616, 3670, 3690, 3773c, 3890, 3910, 4053, 4072)
Sea Mammals: Whales
Sierra Leone (3389, 3409, 3597, 3617, 3671, 3691, 4054, 4073); Solomon Islands (2363)
Birds
Armenia (1104); Aruba (550-557); Botswana (1026a, 1027-1031, 1031a); Canada (3017-3022, 3022a, 3026e, 3031, 3032a, 3037); Djibouti (1064b, 1065d, 1078, 1080, 1083, 1099, 1100-1101); Ireland (2156); Israel (2149); Mali (1055a); Marshall Islands (1161b, 1161n, 1161q, 1162g); Mexico (3052, 3055, 3059, 3060); Monaco (2899); Nevis (1923, 1924-1925); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1046); Sierra Leone (3212c, 3214, 3215, 3244, 3245, 3246, 3247, 3248, 3249, 3250, 3251, 3252, 3253, 3254, 3255, 3256, 3257, 3258, 3259, 3260, 3261, 3262, 3264, 3265, 3266, 3267, 3268, 3269, 3271, 3272, 3273, 3274, 3275, 3276, 3278, 3279, 3280, 3281, 3283, 3284, 3285, 3286, 3287, 3288, 3290, 3291, 3292, 3293, 3294, 3295, 3297, 3298, 3299, 3300, 3315a, 3318c, 3330, 3334, 3337, 3340-3341, 3359, 3360d, 3363, 3389b, 3390, 3391, 3392, 3399c, 3410, 3411, 3412, 3434a, 3463-3502, 3509, 3520, 3526, 3529, 3530, 3531, 3535, 3539, 3598, 3599, 3600, 3601, 3618, 3619, 3620, 3621, 3632a, 3665, 3672, 3673, 3674, 3675, 3692, 3693, 3694, 3695, 3725b, 3725c, 3735, 3747, 3748, 3765d, 3766c, 3767c, 3769a, 3769b, 3770b, 3771a, 3771c, 3772a, 3776b, 3778, 3779, 3781c, 3782, 3784, 3787, 3788, 3789, 3792, 3793, 3794, 3795, 3797, 3798, 3800, 3801, 3809, 3814, 3822, 3823a, 3834, 3842, 3864, 3891, 3892, 3893, 3894, 3895, 3899d, 3911, 3912, 3913, 3914, 3915, 3919, 3954, 3968d, 3969b, 3971d, 3972b, 4002-4003, 4005, 4021b, 4021c, 4024, 4055, 4056, 4057, 4058, 4064b, 4074, 4075, 4076, 4077, 4083); Solomon Islands (2320, 2321, 2337, 2338, 2345, 2346, 2351, 2359, 2362); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (572-575, 575a); Switzerland (1651); Turkey (3547); United Nations (1172, 1174); United Nations (Geneva) (636, 641); Uruguay (2577a, 2585)
Insects
Sierra Leone (3361, 3381, 3393, 3413, 3497, 3500, 3645d, 3664, 3675, 3700, 3760, 3822d, 3842, 3896, 3916, 4058b, 4077); Solomon Islands (2322, 2347, 2355); Uruguay (2582)
Insects: Butterflies & Moths
Sierra Leone (3244, 3245, 3246, 3247, 3248, 3249, 3250, 3251, 3252, 3253, 3255, 3256, 3257, 3258, 3259, 3260, 3261, 3262, 3264, 3265, 3267, 3269, 3270, 3271, 3272, 3274, 3275, 3276, 3277, 3278, 3279, 3280, 3281, 3283, 3284, 3286, 3288, 3289, 3290, 3291, 3293, 3294, 3295, 3296, 3297, 3298, 3299, 3300, 3394, 3414, 3562a, 3582, 3602, 3622, 3651, 3807, 3822a, 3897, 3917, 3978, 3996, 4021b, 4059, 4078); Solomon Islands (2355); United Nations (1173)
Fish & Fishing
Greece (Mount Athos) (197, 200); Monaco (2902); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1046); Sierra Leone (3255, 3293, 3302b, 3395, 3411, 3415, 3459, 3463c, 3486, 3548, 3568, 3603, 3623, 3668, 3670, 3671, 3673, 3676, 3677, 3678, 3679, 3683, 3688, 3690, 3691, 3693, 3696, 3697, 3698, 3699, 3703, 3770d, 3856a, 3891c, 3911, 4021c, 4053d, 4060, 4061, 4075, 4079, 4080); Solomon Islands (2362)
Fish & Fishing: Marine Life
Monaco (2902); Sierra Leone (3395b, 3395d, 3415, 3568, 3668, 3670, 3671, 3673, 3676, 3677, 3678, 3679, 3683, 3684, 3688, 3690, 3691, 3693, 3696, 3697, 3698, 3699, 3703, 3704, 4060d, 4061, 4072, 4079, 4080); Tuvalu (1376-1377)
Fish & Fishing: Shells
Sierra Leone (3396, 3416, 3668, 3670, 3671, 3673, 3676, 3677, 3678, 3679, 3683, 3684, 3688, 3690, 3691, 3693, 3696, 3697, 3698, 3699, 3703, 3704, 3898, 3918); Solomon Islands (2329b, 2338)
Reptiles & Amphibians
Sierra Leone (3244, 3245, 3246, 3248, 3250, 3251, 3252, 3254, 3255, 3256, 3257, 3258, 3259, 3260, 3261, 3262, 3263, 3264, 3265, 3268, 3269, 3270, 3271, 3273, 3274, 3275, 3277, 3278, 3279, 3280, 3281, 3282, 3283, 3284, 3287, 3288, 3289, 3290, 3292, 3293, 3294, 3296, 3297, 3298, 3299, 3300, 3397, 3400c, 3417, 3438c, 3497, 3604, 3605, 3606, 3624, 3625, 3626, 3675, 3680, 3681, 3682, 3683, 3700, 3701, 3702, 3703, 3775b, 3776a, 3777c, 3777d, 3787, 3790, 3796, 3801, 3845d, 4062, 4064a, 4081, 4086)
Other Terrestrial Life
Mali (1054d); Sierra Leone (3382, 3583, 3585, 3645a)
Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals
Sierra Leone (3246, 3250, 3256, 3261, 3262, 3272, 3279, 3280, 3281, 3291, 3298, 3299, 3300, 3398, 3399, 3418, 3419, 3556, 3576, 3684, 3704, 3856b, 3874, 3899b, 3899c, 3900a, 3900d, 3919, 3920, 4041, 4063, 4082); Solomon Islands (2323, 2337a, 2348)
Fire Fighting
Marshall Islands (1161h); Sierra Leone (3351, 3371, 3372, 3714, 3733, 3734, 4013, 4033)
Flags
Aruba (558, 559); Bermuda (1129, 1131); Botswana (1026a); Bulgaria (4818); Djibouti (1064d, 1066, 1071, 1073, 1076b, 1085, 1090, 1092, 1093, 1095, 1100-1101); Ireland (2150); Israel (2139, 2145, 2146, 2154, 2159); Jordan (2294, 2296); Mali (1054b, 1055b, 1057a); Marshall Islands (1161c, 1161e, 1161h, 1161o, 1161q, 1161r, 1162); Mexico (3055, 3060b); Nevis (1923); St. Kitts (959); Sierra Leone (3208-3211, 3242-3243, 3304, 3314b, 3320, 3323, 3324, 3325, 3327, 3335, 3338, 3339, 3343, 3344c, 3504d, 3514, 3519, 3521, 3554, 3567, 3570, 3573, 3579, 3628d, 3630a, 3630b, 3634, 3641, 3649, 3650, 3651, 3653, 3660, 3662, 3665, 3686, 3707c, 3722a, 3722b, 3764-3801, 3807c, 3810c, 3830, 3844a, 3859, 3877, 3878, 3880-3881, 3926, 3927, 3931, 3935d, 3937, 3938, 3942a, 3945, 3946, 3950, 3954, 3956, 3957, 3972a, 3972b, 3982, 3995, 4005, 4007b, 4007c, 4009, 4013, 4020b, 4023, 4029, 4033, 4043); Solomon Islands (2326, 2327c, 2330b, 2330d, 2332, 2336c, 2337, 2351, 2355, 2366); Switzerland (1646, 1647); Tuvalu (1373, 1375)
Flora
Greece (2793, 2793a, 2793c); Israel (2152, 2153, 2153a); Jordan (2303); Malta (1599-1600); Sierra Leone (3725a, 3820, 3840, 3872, 4065, 4084); Sweden (2802e, 2802f); United Nations (Geneva) (637); Venezuela (1734b)
Flowers
Fiji (1361-1365); Greece (2780, 2782, 2782a, 2787); Ireland (2155, 2155b); Israel (2146, 2149g, 2149j, 2150, 2151, 2153a); Mexico (3052); Monaco (2901); Nevis (1913-1914, 1915d, 1916a); St. Kitts (960-962); Sierra Leone (3212, 3340-3341, 3393, 3394, 3406, 3413, 3414, 3423d, 3424d, 3430c, 3432b, 3433c, 3437a, 3438a, 3442a, 3442d, 3447, 3453, 3457, 3464, 3467, 3468, 3469, 3470, 3471, 3472, 3473, 3474, 3476, 3477, 3480, 3484, 3487, 3489, 3490, 3491, 3492, 3493, 3495, 3496, 3497, 3500, 3513, 3523, 3524, 3542, 3602, 3622, 3627a, 3627d, 3635d, 3636c, 3664, 3665-3666, 3718c, 3725, 3745, 3794, 3804, 3805, 3806, 3807, 3808, 3809, 3810, 3811, 3812, 383, 3814, 3815, 3816, 3817, 3818, 3819, 3820, 3821, 3822, 3823, 3824, 3825, 3826, 3827, 3828, 3829, 3830, 3831, 3832, 3833, 3835, 3836, 3837, 3838, 3839, 3840, 3841, 3842, 3843, 3853c, 3893c, 3895, 3896a, 3896b, 3897c, 3897d, 3913, 3915, 3916, 3917, 3939d, 3960, 3978, 3996, 4065, 4084); Solomon Islands (2322, 2335a, 2337, 2354); Sweden (2806); Switzerland (1651); Tuvalu (1375c); United Nations (Geneva) (642, 643); United Nations (Vienna) (611-613); Uruguay (2589)
Flowers: Orchids
Djibouti (1079, 1098); Sierra Leone (3401, 3421, 3561, 3581, 3901, 3921, 4066, 4085); Solomon Islands (232, 2347)
Flowers: Roses
Israel (2149); Sierra Leone (3436c, 3646, 3665, 3878); Solomon Islands (2334a, 2357); Tuvalu (1375)
Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops
Fiji (1362); Greece (2801-2803); Israel (2143-2145, 2149); Mexico (3052, 3057); Sierra Leone (3244, 3245, 3246, 3247, 3248, 3249, 3250, 3251, 3252, 3253, 3254, 3255, 3256, 3257, 3258, 3259, 3260, 3261, 3262, 3263, 3264, 3265, 3266, 3267, 3268, 3269, 3270, 3271, 3272, 3273, 3274, 3275, 3276, 3277, 3278, 3279, 3281, 3282, 3283, 3284, 3285, 3286, 3287, 3288, 3289, 3290, 3291, 3292, 3293, 3294, 3295, 3296, 3297, 3298, 3300, 3424b, 3428c, 3430c, 3431d, 3432d, 3434b, 3435a, 3438a, 3448, 3452, 3806c, 3818, 3822, 3829, 3845b, 3853, 3871, 3979, 3997); Sweden (2803-2804, 2804f); Switzerland (1653); Uruguay (2580, 2582); Venezuela (1734)
Gems, Minerals & Jewelry
Sierra Leone (3560, 3580, 3751, 3752, 3753, 3900b, 3900c, 3920, 4022, 4042)
Heraldry & Coats of Arms
Bermuda (1128); Sierra Leone (3628d, 3665-3666, 3971a, 3972b); Solomon Islands (2329b); Switzerland (1645); Uruguay (2580-2582); Venezuela (1734)
Judaica
Djibouti (1067, 1086); Israel (2140-2142, 2145, 2146, 2147, 2154, 2156, 2157-2159); Mali (1054a); Sierra Leone (3359, 3379, 3380, 3630b, 3724, 3744); Tuvalu (1375)
Maps & Globes
Botswana (1031a); Bulgaria (4816a); Djibouti (1067a, 1071); Jordan (2294, 2296); Mali (1055a, 1055b); Marshall Islands (1160); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1049); Sierra Leone (3208-3211, 3303a, 3313c, 3315c, 3315d, 3320, 3322, 3325, 3334, 3339, 3343, 3378, 3382, 3567, 3570, 3583, 3585, 3664, 3665b, 3722c, 3742, 3764-3801, 3848, 3850, 3882-3883, 3959, 3972a, 3981a, 3990, 4017, 4021b, 4023c); Solomon Islands (2337); Switzerland (1646, 1648); United Nations (1166-1167, 1168, 1174); United Nations (Geneva) (636-637, 643); United Nations (Vienna) (605-606, 610, 613); Uruguay (2580-2582)
Masks
Greece (2777, 2784); Ireland (2138, 2138a)
Military
Djibouti (1068, 1069, 1070, 1073, 1077a, 1085, 1087, 1088, 1089, 1092); Ireland (2143, 2149, 2150); Israel (2138, 2141, 2148); Malta (1601); Marshall Islands (1161g, 1161o); Mexico (3055, 3060); Monaco (2901); Nevis (1922c); Sierra Leone (3243, 3303, 3304, 3305, 3306a, 3309a, 3316, 3322, 3323, 3324, 3325, 3328, 3335, 3343, 3345a, 3345d, 3355, 3373, 3375, 3503, 3514, 3516, 3532, 3541, 3558c, 3643, 3644, 3648, 3662, 3663, 3710, 3711, 3717d, 3730, 3731, 3737, 3808, 3849, 3850, 3867, 3868, 3937a, 3937b, 3954, 3972, 3973, 3990, 3991, 4014, 4026, 4034); Solomon Islands (2325b, 2336c, 2361); Tuvalu (1375d, 1375e, 1375f); Uruguay (2579); Venezuela (1735)
Motor Vehicles
Aruba (559); Djibouti (1068a, 1069b); Ireland (2152, 2155b, 2159, 2160b); Mexico (3060a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1048d); Sierra Leone (3212-3215, 3305a, 3306a, 3306d, 3316b, 3325, 3351, 3352, 3355, 3371, 3372, 3375, 3514, 3555c, 3644, 3663, 3711c, 3711d, 3713b, 3714, 3731, 3732, 3733, 3734, 3850, 3949, 3973c, 3999, 4010a, 4013, 4033)
Automobiles
Marshall Islands (1161e); Sierra Leone (3211, 3308, 3327, 3349, 3351, 3369, 3371, 3372, 3538, 3550b, 3555, 3575, 3579, 3631b, 3712b, 3713c, 3732, 3733, 3830, 3855, 3873, 3932, 3951, 3976, 3981d, 3994, 3999, 4010, 4011, 4012, 4030, 4031, 4032); Solomon Islands (2326b, 2326c, 2341, 2366); Turkey (3536, 3544); Uruguay (2577c)
Motorcycles
Aruba (561); Djibouti (1072, 1091); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1048); Sierra Leone (3338, 3350, 3370, 3550b, 3715, 3731, 3735, 3874, 3994); Solomon Islands (2340, 2365)
Mushrooms
Sierra Leone (3402, 3422, 3465, 3482, 3485, 3499, 3502, 3558, 3578, 3582, 3651, 3902, 3922, 4067, 4086); Solomon Islands (2337)
Nobel Prize
Djibouti (1064, 1067, 1083, 1086); Israel (2154); Mali (1054); Sierra Leone (3315, 3316, 3317c, 3334, 3335, 3359, 3360, 3379, 3380, 3505, 3516, 3531, 3538, 3540, 3558, 3560, 3578, 3580, 3630, 3649, 3721, 3724, 3741, 3744, 3935, 3936, 3937, 3938, 3954, 3955, 3956, 3957, 3971, 3989, 4020, 4040); Solomon Islands (2325c, 2327, 2329a, 2330c, 2352); Tuvalu (1375a, 1375e)
Performing Arts
Dance
Marshall Islands (1163); Sierra Leone (3429b, 3436d, 3441c, 3449, 3809d, 3839, 3847); Solomon Islands (2335, 2360)
Music
Fiji (1366); Greece (2779, 2786); Israel (2149); Nevis (1917d); Sierra Leone (3238-3239, 3367, 3432b, 3432c, 3434d, 3527, 3528, 3536, 3537, 3557, 3577, 3637, 3656, 3658, 3807a, 3815a, 3815d, 3845a, 3847, 3865, 3870, 3964d); Solomon Islands (2333, 2354, 2358); Switzerland (1648); United States (5247-5250, 5250b); Uruguay (2578, 2583, 2589, 2590, 2597, 2597a)
Music: Rock Stars
Sierra Leone (3506, 3517, 4020a)
Music: Rock Stars: Elvis
Sierra Leone (3319, 3338, 3941, 3960)
Movies, Television & Stars
Armenia (1106); Marshall Islands (1161a); Monaco (2900); Nevis (1917-1918); Sierra Leone (3319, 3338, 3526, 3535, 3631d, 3635, 3659, 3654, 3846, 3855, 3856, 3857, 3866, 3873, 3874, 3875, 3964, 3965, 3982, 3983); Solomon Islands (2331, 2356, 2362)
Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe
Sierra Leone (3559, 3579, 3636, 3655); Solomon Islands (2332, 2357)
Theater
Greece (2777, 2784, 2801, 2803); Ireland (2138, 2138a); Israel (2155); Sierra Leone (3238-3239, 3527b, 3527c, 3528b, 3528c, 3537, 3637b, 3637d, 3847)
Personalized Stamps
Greece (2744B-2744C, 2747A-2747B, 2761C, 2783, 2784, 2785, 2786, 2787, 2788); Sierra Leone (3301); United Nations (1168); United Nations (Vienna) (610)
Philately
Armenia (1104); Monaco (2900); Sierra Leone (3208-3211, 3302, 3312, 3321, 3331, 3340-3341, 3665-3666, 3882-3883, 3962-3963, 4000-4001); Solomon Islands (2321, 2346, 2362); Sri Lanka (2079-2082, 2082a); Switzerland (1651)
Printing
Sierra Leone (3313d); Sweden (2804c, 2804d, 2804f)
Railroads
Djibouti (1071, 1090); Ireland (2152-2155, 2155b); Israel (2145, 2146); Marshall Islands (1161s); Sierra Leone (3307, 3326, 3346, 3347, 3348, 3366, 3367, 3368, 3562c, 3582, 3708, 3709, 3712a, 3712d, 3728, 3729, 3993, 4008, 4009, 4028, 4029); Solomon Islands (2339, 2364); Switzerland (1639-1642, 1642a)
Red Cross
Djibouti (1063, 1082); Sierra Leone (3352, 3361, 3381, 3525, 3534, 3723, 3844c, 3935, 3954)
Religion
Canada (3023-3025, 3025a); Djibouti (1064, 1077b, 1077c, 1080b, 1080c, 1083, 1096); Greece (2747B, 2780, 2782, 2782a, 2787, 2790-2791); Greece (Mount Athos) (194-200); Ireland (2139); Malta (1599-1600, 1602, 1603-1607); Nevis (1919c, 1919e); Sierra Leone (3317c, 3360d, 3510, 3512c, 3521, 3522, 3531, 3540, 3550b, 3661, 3664, 3721d, 3802-3803, 3804, 3805, 3806b, 3808a, 3816, 3817b, 3817c, 3818a, 3824, 3825, 3836, 3837, 3854c, 3854d, 3936, 3955, 3966, 3971, 3983, 3984, 3986, 3989, 4032); Solomon Islands (2329a, 2359); Sri Lanka (2083-2085, 2085a, 2086, 2087); Switzerland (1644-1645); Turkey (3537, 3539, 3543, 3544, 3547); Uruguay (2581)
Christmas
Fiji (1366-1369); Sierra Leone (3218-3221, 3513, 3524, 3903, 3923); United States (5247-5250, 5250b); Uruguay (2576)
Popes
Djibouti (1065, 1083, 1084); Sierra Leone (3317b, 3318, 3337, 3529, 3530, 3531b, 3538, 3539, 3629, 3648, 3665-3666, 3802a, 3802c, 3803, 3806d, 3844d, 3857d, 3861, 3879, 3936, 3938d, 3942, 3955, 3961, 3971a); Solomon Islands (2328, 2329d, 2353)
Science & Technology
Djibouti (1067, 1086); Israel (2139); Mali (1054a); Marshall Islands (1161m); Sierra Leone (3283, 3358, 3359, 3360, 3378, 3379, 3380, 3505c, 3516, 3556, 3576, 3630b, 3631, 3650, 3721a, 3724, 3725, 3744, 4020c, 4021, 4040, 4041); Uruguay (2575); Venezuela (1734)
Archaeology
Greece (2789); Ireland (2142-2145); Jordan (2304, 2305-2314); Nevis (1919-1920); Sri Lanka (2087d, 2087l); Turkey (3540, 3541)
Astronomy
Armenia (1109); Mali (1050a); Uruguay (2593)
Computers & Mathematics
Marshall Islands (1161l); Mexico (3052)
Earth Science & Earth Features
Armenia (1104, 1108); Israel (2144); Mali (1050c, 1050d); Marshall Islands (1161b); Monaco (2902); Sierra Leone (3428b, 3430b, 3433b, 3435b, 3436b, 3437, 3438, 3440c, 3440d, 3445, 3450, 3455, 3457, 3460, 3638, 3722a, 3742, 3853d, 3980, 3981, 3998, 3999); Solomon Islands (2365, 3302, 3321); Switzerland (1652); United Nations (1166, 1170, 1171d, 1171j); United Nations (Geneva) (640d, 640j); United Nations (Vienna) (609d, 609j); United Nations (Vienna) (606)
Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls
Israel (2143)
Medicine
Bulgaria (4819); Mali (1054c); Mexico (3055); Monaco (2899); Sierra Leone (3313, 3332, 3358d, 3361, 3372, 3375, 3381, 3382, 3505a, 3525, 3558, 3578, 3583-3586, 3645, 3664, 3711d, 3713b, 3723, 3733, 3741, 3743, 3754, 3759, 3760, 3940c, 4040); Sweden (2806)
Scouting
Sierra Leone (3562, 3582, 3632, 3651, 4067, 4086); Sri Lanka (2077)
Service Organizations (Intl.)
Djibouti (1062, 1081); Ireland (2148); Sierra Leone (3561, 3581, 3940, 3959); Uruguay (2595)
Ships & Watercraft
Bermuda (1128-1131); Bulgaria (4817, 4817a); Djibouti (1069, 1070, 1088, 1089); Greece (Mount Athos) (200); Israel (2139, 2140, 2142); Mali (1050b, 1050d); Marshall Islands (1162); Monaco (2898, 2902); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1049); Sierra Leone (3302a, 3302c, 3306b, 3311, 3316c, 3321, 3330, 3333, 3344, 3345, 3352, 3355d, 3364, 3365, 3424, 3425a, 3427b, 3431, 3434c, 3439, 3440, 3442, 3456, 3457, 3459, 3509, 3520, 3548c, 3549d, 3556b, 3568, 3569, 3638a, 3643b, 3643d, 3662, 3686, 3706, 3707, 3711a, 3712c, 3713c, 3727, 3742, 3805c, 3807c, 3808b, 3810, 3819c, 3820b, 3823, 3828, 3830, 3831, 3833, 3843, 3844, 3848, 3862, 3866, 3974, 3975a, 3975b, 3992, 4005a, 4005d, 4006, 4007, 4021b, 4025, 4026, 4027); Solomon Islands (2326a, 2331b, 2336b, 2336c, 2338, 2361, 2363); Sweden (2798, 2799a, 2799b, 2799f, 2801, 2801a, 2802e, 2802f); United Nations (Vienna) (610); Uruguay (2577)
Space
Djibouti (1074, 1093); Mali (1054a, 1055c, 1055d); Marshall Islands (1161d, 1161p, 1161t); Sierra Leone (3309, 3310, 3328, 3329, 3356, 3357, 3358b, 3376, 3377, 3504, 3515, 3543, 3634, 3653, 3717a, 3718, 3719, 3720, 3738, 3739, 3740, 3851, 3869, 3977, 3995, 4017, 4018, 4019, 4037, 4038, 4039); Solomon Islands (2324, 2325, 2326b, 2349, 2350)
Sports
Botswana (1022-1026, 1026a); Canada (3026-3038, 3032a); Djibouti (1075, 1094); Greece (2761C, 2776, 2783); Ireland (2151, 2157, 2159-2160, 2160b); Israel (2147); Sierra Leone (3308, 3327, 3429c, 3441b, 3507, 3518, 3544, 3545, 3546, 3549, 3550, 3551, 3552, 3563, 3564, 3565, 3566, 3569, 3570, 3571, 3572, 3640, 3659, 3924, 3925, 3926, 3928, 3929, 3932, 3938a, 3943, 3944, 3945, 3946, 3947, 3948, 3951); Solomon Islands (2330, 2341, 2342, 2355, 2366, 2367); Uruguay (2582)
Baseball
Sierra Leone (3559, 3579)
Basketball
Greece (2776, 2783)
Golf
Sierra Leone (3553, 3573, 3930, 3949)
Olympics
Sierra Leone (3641, 3642, 3660, 3661, 3927, 3946); Turkey (3537-3539)
Soccer
Greece (2776, 2783); Mali (1057c, 1057d); Sierra Leone (3320, 3334, 3339, 3547, 3567, 3629c, 3880-3881, 3931, 3934, 3950, 3953); Uruguay (2594)
Stamps On Stamps
Sierra Leone (3312, 3331, 3975d); Solomon Islands (2337, 2362); Sri Lanka (2079-2082, 2082a)
Telecommunications
Mexico (3056); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1045); Sierra Leone (3319d, 3650)
Textiles
Bulgaria (4818)
Native Costumes
Djibouti (1065a, 1081); Marshall Islands (1161f, 1161r, 1163); Sierra Leone (3343a, 3424c, 3430, 3438c, 3444, 3450, 3458, 3510, 3521, 3882-3883); Switzerland (1646, 1648)
Toys & Games
Mexico (3052); Nevis (1917f); Sierra Leone (3428d, 3512b, 3831, 3840, 3853b, 3854, 3860)
Chess
Djibouti (1076, 1095); Sierra Leone (3462, 3508, 3519, 3554, 3574, 3933, 3952); Solomon Islands (2343, 2368)
United Nations
Marshall Islands (1161c); Sierra Leone (3306, 3325, 3665b); Sri Lanka (2087); United Nations (1169-1171); United Nations (Geneva) (638-640); United Nations (Vienna) (607-609, 610); Uruguay (2575)
Wine
Greece (2781, 2788); Sierra Leone (3436, 3448)
Women
Aruba (559, 560, 561); Bermuda (1125-1127); Botswana (1022-1026, 1026a); Bulgaria (4818); Djibouti (1062, 1063b, 1063d, 1064, 1065a, 1066, 1076d, 1081, 1082, 1083, 1085, 1100c); Fiji (1366, 1368, 1369); Greece (2776, 2783); Ireland (2148, 2151, 2155b, 2162, 2164, 2164b); Israel (2141, 2142, 2147, 2149, 2155, 2158, 2159); Malta (1603, 1604); Marshall Islands (1161h, 1161i, 1161r); Mexico (3052, 3054); Monaco (2900, 2901); Nevis (1913a, 1914, 1917a, 1917c, 1917f, 1921, 1922); St. Kitts (958, 959a, 959b, 959c, 960-962); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1045b, 1045d); Sierra Leone (3242-3243, 3283, 3313, 3317, 3319c, 3324, 3331, 3336, 3338, 3360b, 3360d, 3361, 3366, 3382a, 3423-3462, 3505d, 3507c, 3508a, 3511b, 3512a, 3516, 3518, 3520, 3526b, 3526c, 3527b, 3528b, 3529c, 3531, 3534, 3537, 3540, 3543c, 3548c, 3549a, 3549c, 3550b, 3551b, 3551c, 3552a, 3553b, 3553c, 3554b, 3559, 3563, 3568, 3572, 3579, 3583a, 3584, 3585a, 3586, 3627, 3628, 3630a, 3635, 3636, 3637a, 3637b, 3639b, 3639c, 3642d, 3645a, 3646, 3647, 3654, 3655, 3657, 3660, 3664, 3665-3666, 3721a, 3721b, 3741, 3743, 3802, 3805, 3806, 3807, 3808a, 3809, 3810, 3812, 3813, 3816a, 3817, 3818b, 3819, 3823d, 3825, 3826, 3827, 3828, 3829, 3830, 3831, 3832, 3833, 3835, 3837, 3838, 3839, 3841, 3843, 3844, 3847, 3848, 3852, 3855, 3857, 3859, 3860, 3862, 3866, 3870, 3873, 3877, 3878, 3926b, 3926c, 3927c, 3930b, 3935b, 3935c, 3936, 3940b, 3940c, 3941c, 3942c, 3946, 3948, 3955, 3960, 3961, 3964, 3965, 3967b, 3969d, 3970c, 3982, 3983, 3987, 4005c, 4017, 4023a, 4037, 4043); Solomon Islands (2326c, 2326d, 2327a, 2327b, 2328a, 2328b, 2329, 2332, 2335, 2336d, 2337, 2342b, 2343, 2351, 2354, 2357, 2360, 2362, 2367, 2368); Sri Lanka (2077, 2079-2082, 2082a, 2083-2085, 2085a); Sweden (2797, 2798, 2799, 2799f); Switzerland (1646-1648, 1653); Tuvalu (1373-1374, 1375c); United Nations (1168); Uruguay (2567, 2583, 2584, 2590, 2592)
Writers & Literature
Greece (2744B-2744C, 2778, 2785, 2794-2800); Ireland (2156); Sierra Leone (3338, 3505d, 3630, 3649, 3721b, 3721c, 3845, 3863, 3966, 3967, 3984, 3985, 4020a); Solomon Islands (2357); Sweden (2798-2799, 2799f); United States (5243-5246, 5246b); Uruguay (2584, 2592, 2596)
Journalism
Sierra Leone (3718a)
Addendum
Unaccompanied minors, such as Bulgaria (4709a, 4710a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.
