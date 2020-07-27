By Topic - November 2017

Jul 27, 2020, 6 AM

Ireland issued four stamps April 20 picturing royal sites in Ireland, including the Hill of Tara in County Meath. The Hill of Tara stamp is included in two categories in the November By Topic listing: Architecture, and Archaeology (under Science & Technol

The new stamp-issue listings from the Scott New Issues Update in the Nov. 20, 2017 Linn's Stamp News Monthly Edition fall into the following popular topical collecting areas.

Antarctic & Arctic

Mali (1055a, 1055b); Sierra Leone (3311, 3330, 3722b, 3722c, 3742, 3981c, 3999, 4006, 4026); United Nations (1167)

Architecture

Armenia (1107); Aruba (558-561); Djibouti (1064a, 1065, 1077b, 1077c, 1080, 1083, 1084, 1085, 1096, 1099); Fiji (1357-1360, 1366, 1367, 1368); Greece (2747B, 2780, 2782, 2782a, 2787, 2789); Greece (Mount Athos) (194-200); Ireland (2142, 2145, 2149, 2152-2155, 2155b, 2160b); Israel (2138, 2140, 2142, 2145, 2146, 2148, 2149, 2157); Jordan (2295, 2296); Mali (1050c, 1054d); Malta (1599-1600, 1601); Marshall Islands (1161c, 1162i); Mexico (3053, 3055, 3060); Monaco (2897, 2898, 2901); Nevis (1916, 1919-1920); St. Kitts (959); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1048); Sierra Leone (3208-3211, 3212, 3213, 3215, 3242, 3302b, 3302c, 3305a, 3312a, 3312b, 3313b, 3314a, 3314d, 3318, 3320, 3321, 3324, 3331, 3333, 3335, 3337, 3339, 3343, 3347, 3364, 3366, 3367, 3381, 3407, 3423, 3425d, 3426, 3431c, 3433, 3434b, 3435, 3440, 3443, 3446, 3448, 3455, 3456, 3460, 3506, 3507c, 3510, 3512c, 3514, 3521, 3527c, 3530, 3536, 3538, 3544, 3545, 3546, 3547a, 3550b, 3550d, 3555, 3557d, 3564, 3566, 3567, 3570, 3575, 3576, 3579, 3627, 3628b, 3629b, 3631b, 3631c, 3646, 3648, 3649, 3665-3666, 3718d, 3731, 3732, 3733, 3736, 3803, 3807b, 3808a, 3808b, 3809, 3810, 3811b, 3811d, 3812c, 3827, 3829, 3830, 3840, 3841, 3843, 3848, 3850, 3854, 3859, 3860a, 3860b, 3861, 3866, 3872, 3877, 3928, 3935a, 3941b, 3944, 3947, 3950, 3954, 3956, 3958, 3961, 3967a, 3967d, 3968, 3971b, 3983, 3986, 3990, 3993, 4004a, 4004d, 4010, 4011, 4012, 4030, 4031, 4032, 4035, 4078); Solomon Islands (2329, 2334a, 2336a, 2336d, 2337, 2351, 2359); Sri Lanka (2082a, 2084, 2085, 2085a, 2086, 2087); Sweden (2798-2799, 2799f, 2802d, 2802f, 2805, 2805f); Switzerland (1639-1642, 1642a); Turkey (3537, 3539, 3541, 3542, 3543, 3544, 3547); United Nations (1168, 1171b, 1171c, 1171e, 1171f, 1171h, 1171i, 1171k, 1171l); United Nations (Geneva) (638, 639, 640b, 640c, 640e, 640f, 640h, 640i, 640k, 640l); United Nations (Vienna) (605, 607, 608, 609b, 609c, 609e, 609f, 609h, 609i, 609k, 609l, 610); Uruguay (2577, 2580-2582, 2589, 2598)

Bridges

Djibouti (1071b, 1071d, 1090); Israel (2146); Sierra Leone (3212, 3307b, 3326, 3343, 3346c, 3346d, 3426b, 3438d, 3439c, 3440a, 3728, 3809b, 3810c, 3860c, 3871, 4009d); Turkey (3547); United Nations (Vienna) (610); Uruguay (2589)

Castles

Armenia (1105); Greece (2792, 2792c, 2792f); Ireland (2146-2147); St. Kitts (961); Sierra Leone (3845b, 3846a, 3863, 3864); United Nations (Vienna) (610)

Lighthouses

Bulgaria (4813-4816, 4816a); Djibouti (1078, 1097); Sierra Leone (3509, 3520, 3685, 3705, 3992)

Windmills

Sierra Leone (3638c, 3807); Sweden (2798, 2799b, 2799f)

Art

Djibouti (1077, 1096); Greece (Mount Athos) (194-200); Israel (2140-2142)

Caricatures, Cartoon Art & Comic Strips: Disney

Sierra Leone (3846, 3864)

Children’s Art

Mexico (3058)

Paintings

Armenia (1107-1108); Bulgaria (4817, 4817a); Greece (2791); Ireland (2161-2164, 2164b); Marshall Islands (1161); Mexico (3059); Sierra Leone (3218-3221, 3423-3462, 3511, 3512, 3513, 3522, 3523, 3524, 3638, 3639, 3657, 3658, 3803, 3804-3843, 3848, 3852, 3853, 3854, 3858, 3866, 3870, 3871, 3872, 3876, 3940a, 3969, 3970a, 3987, 4005b, 4005c); Solomon Islands (2328, 2334d, 2335, 2336, 2353, 2354, 2359, 2360, 2361, 2368); Sweden (2805, 2805f); Tuvalu (1374f); Uruguay (2567, 2590); Venezuela (1735)

Pottery, Ceramics & Other Media

Solomon Islands (2354); Uruguay (2592)

Nudes

Sierra Leone (3423c, 3429, 3450, 3452, 3458, 3835)

Sculpture & Statues

Greece (2744B-2744C, 2789, 2794-2800); Israel (2146); Malta (1602, 1603-1607); Marshall Islands (1161i, 1161o); Mexico (3053); Monaco (2897); Nevis (1919f); Sierra Leone (3209a, 3210b, 3318b, 3318c, 3324, 3340-3341, 3347c, 3520, 3527c, 3529, 3536, 3639c, 3656, 3658, 3661, 3664, 3665-3666, 3738, 3740, 3834, 3859d, 3868, 3877, 3968d, 3970, 3986, 3988, 4025); Solomon Islands (2333a, 2333d, 2334b, 2334c, 2336d, 2359, 2362); Switzerland (1644); United Nations (1169, 1171a, 1171g); United Nations (Geneva) (640a, 640g); United Nations (Vienna) (609a, 609g); Uruguay (2576, 2596)

Aviation

Airplanes, Gliders & Helicopters

Djibouti (1069a, 1073, 1088, 1092); Mali (1057b); Marshall Islands (1161g, 1161j, 1161k); Sierra Leone (3306c, 3309a, 3316a, 3316d, 3325, 3328, 3335, 3352b, 3354, 3355, 3372, 3374, 3375, 3503, 3514, 3532, 3541, 3633, 3643, 3652, 3662, 3710, 3711b, 3713a, 3716, 3717, 3722d, 3730, 3731, 3732, 3733, 3734, 3736, 3737, 3850d, 3972b, 3975c, 3975d, 3990, 4014, 4015, 4016, 4026, 4034, 4035, 4036, 4039); Solomon Islands (2325b, 2337)

Zeppelins, Airships & Balloons

Mali (1050a); Sierra Leone (3353, 3373, 3532)

Parachutes

Sierra Leone (3739)

Bicycles

Aruba (559, 560); Greece (2776, 2780, 2782, 2782a, 2783, 2787); Ireland (2152, 2155, 2155b); Sierra Leone (3550, 3570, 3661)

Black Americans

Nevis (1917c); Sierra Leone (3538, 3551b, 3553d, 3930c); Solomon Islands (2325c, 2330, 2355); Tuvalu (1375a, 1375e); United States (5243-5247, 5247b)

Children

Aruba (560); Djibouti (1062, 1064c, 1066c, 1066d, 1081, 1083, 1084, 1085, 1100c); Fiji (1368, 1369); Ireland (2158); Israel (2158, 2159); Marshall Islands (1161i, 1161r); Mexico (3052, 3054, 3056); Nevis (1913c, 1913d, 1915-1916, 1917e); St. Kitts (959, 960); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1048a, 1048d); Sierra Leone (3242-3243, 3317a, 3317d, 3336, 3337, 3361, 3371, 3381, 3423, 3427, 3434, 3437c, 3439d, 3442, 3444, 3447, 3449, 3451, 3454, 3457, 3458, 3511b, 3511d, 3525b, 3529b, 3531c, 3534, 3540, 3562, 3581, 3582, 3628c, 3629d, 3632c, 3632d, 3637c, 3645b, 3645c, 3648, 3651, 3664, 3666, 3723, 3736, 3743, 3755, 3756, 3757, 3758, 3759, 3760, 3761, 3762, 3763, 3805, 3807, 3809, 3819a, 3819c, 3826, 3829, 3833, 3838, 3839, 3844, 3845, 3852, 3857a, 3859c, 3860, 3870, 3878, 3903b, 3903d, 3923, 3940c, 3942c, 3969b, 3989, 4067, 4086); Solomon Islands (2329a, 2336d, 2352, 2353, 2354, 2363); Sri Lanka (2077, 2083, 2084, 2085a); Sweden (2799d, 2799e, 2799f, 2802c, 2802f); Switzerland (1646); Tuvalu (1374f); United States (5243-5246, 5246b, 5250, 5250b); Uruguay (2591, 2595)

Coins & Currency

Jordan (2299-2304); Monaco (2901); Sierra Leone (3848)

Endangered Species

Botswana (1027-1031, 1031a); Sierra Leone (3400, 3420, 3477, 3497, 4064, 4083)

Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF)

South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (572-575, 575a)

Europa

Armenia (1105); Greece (2792, 2792c, 2792f); Ireland (2146-2147)

Explorers

Mali (1055a, 1055b); Sierra Leone (3311, 3330, 3722, 3742, 4005, 4025)

Fairy Tales, Folklore & Mythology

Botswana (1026a); Djibouti (1080, 1099); Sierra Leone (3511c, 3522, 3533, 3542, 3628d, 3740, 3745, 3818, 3845, 3863, 3969a, 3969c, 4000-4001, 4002-4003); Solomon Islands (2329b, 2344, 2369); Turkey (3541); Tuvalu (1373); Uruguay (2585)

Famous People

Djibouti Donald Trump (1100-1101); Mali Charles de Gaulle (1057); Marshall Islands Harry S Truman (1161c), Franklin D. Roosevelt (1161n); Sierra Leone Abraham Lincoln (3304b), Mahatma Gandhi (3314, 3333, 3630d, 3939, 3958), Ulysses S. Grant (3323), Harry S Truman (3324), Barack Obama (3538), Franklin D. Roosevelt (3937b), Donald Trump (4023, 4043); Solomon Islands Barack Obama (2325c), Bill Clinton (2327c), Donald Trump (2328c), Benjamin Franklin (2362); Tuvalu George W. Bush (1374c), Bill Clinton (1374d), Vladimir Putin (1374e), Jacques Chirac (1374f), Barack Obama (1375a, 1375e)

Kennedy

Marshall Islands (1161t); Nevis (1921-1923); Solomon Islands (2326, 2351)

Reagan

Djibouti (1064b); Sierra Leone (3857, 3875)

Royalty

Bermuda (1125-1127); Djibouti (1066, 1085); Jordan (2298, 2299, 2300, 2302, 2303, 2304); Monaco (2900, 2901); Nevis (1913-1914, 1915-1916); St. Kitts (959, 960-962); Sierra Leone (3242-3243, 3313, 3317, 3331, 3336, 3378, 3628, 3647, 3838, 3859, 3860, 3877, 3878, 4005c); Solomon Islands (2327a, 2328a, 2328b, 2337); Sri Lanka (2079-2082, 2082a); Sweden (2797); Tuvalu (1373-1374)

Royalty: Princess Diana

Nevis (1915-1916); St. Kitts (958, 959a, 959b, 959c); Sierra Leone (3242, 3317d, 3627, 3646, 3857c, 3938c); Solomon Islands (2329, 2354)

Fauna

Land Mammals

Djibouti (1081, 1099); Greece (Mount Athos) (198); Ireland (2163, 2164b); Marshall Islands (1161n); Sierra Leone (3213, 3214, 3244, 3245, 3246, 3249, 3251, 3253, 3254, 3258, 3259, 3261, 3263, 3264, 3265, 3268, 3272, 3273, 3277, 3280, 3282, 3283, 3284, 3287, 3291, 3292, 3296, 3299, 3313b, 3332, 3343, 3383, 3384, 3400, 3403, 3404, 3420, 3424b, 3513b, 3513d, 3533, 3537, 3542, 3576, 3587, 3588, 3589, 3590, 3607, 3608, 3609, 3610, 3667, 3668, 3669, 3687, 3688, 3689, 3764, 3765b, 3765c, 3766, 3767b, 3767d, 3768, 3769c, 3769d, 3770a, 3770c, 3771b, 3771d, 3772, 3773, 3774b, 3774c, 3775, 3776d, 3777a, 3777b, 3778b, 3778d, 3779, 3780, 3781, 3782, 3783, 3784, 3785, 3786, 3788, 3789, 3790, 3791, 3792, 3795, 3797, 3798, 3799, 3800, 3801, 3808a, 3814a, 3817a, 3818b, 3842, 3845, 3864, 3884, 3885, 3899a, 3903c, 3904, 3905, 3919, 3923, 3962-3963, 3981a, 3999, 4000-4001, 4021c, 4021d, 4041, 4044-4048, 4049, 4050, 4064c, 4068, 4069, 4083); Solomon Islands (2328, 2336a, 2337, 2353); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (572-575, 575a); Sweden (2802a, 2802f); Switzerland (1645, 1647, 1649, 1650a, 1650b); United Nations (1167); United Nations (Geneva) (641); United States (5248, 5250b); Uruguay (2574); Venezuela (1734g, 1734h, 1734j)

Land Mammals: Bats

Sierra Leone (3247, 3249, 3253, 3254, 3266, 3267, 3271, 3272, 3273, 3285, 3286, 3290, 3291, 3292, 3886, 3906)

Land Mammals: Cats

Botswana (1026a); Canada (B25-B26, B26a); Ireland (2148); Israel (2146); Monaco (2897); Sierra Leone (3212b, 3245, 3248, 3249, 3253, 3261, 3262, 3264, 3267, 3268, 3272, 3278, 3280, 3281, 3283, 3286, 3287, 3291, 3297, 3299, 3300, 3385, 3386, 3400a, 3405, 3406, 3591, 3592, 3611, 3612, 3628d, 3654, 3725d, 3749, 3750, 3764b, 3766b, 3767a, 3768b, 3774a, 3776c, 3793, 3796, 3799, 3818c, 3823c, 3828, 3845c, 3887, 3888, 3889, 3907, 3908, 3909, 3969b, 4051, 4070); Solomon Islands (2329b, 2337c, 2362); Sweden (2800, 2801a); Uruguay (2595)

Land Mammals: Dogs

Djibouti (1099); Mali (1055a, 1055b); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1046, 1048a); Sierra Leone (3212a, 3248, 3249, 3250, 3256, 3269, 3275, 3288, 3294, 3313c, 3313d, 3330, 3332, 3336, 3342, 3362, 3387, 3407, 3423, 3426b, 3439d, 3644, 3663, 3726, 3746, 3769b, 3780c, 3783, 3785, 3806, 3809c, 3827, 3833, 3846a, 3851, 3864, 3874, 3954, 4052, 4071); Solomon Islands (2324, 2337, 2344, 2349, 2362, 2369); Switzerland (1646); Uruguay (2577c)

Land Mammals: Elephants

Sierra Leone (3251, 3266, 3270, 3278, 3289, 3297, 3420, 3593, 3613, 3765a, 3774d, 3786, 3787, 4064d)

Land Mammals: Horses

Djibouti (1068d, 1077a, 1077d, 1099); Ireland (2160, 2160b); Israel (2142, 2148); Mali (1050c); Nevis (1915a); Sierra Leone (3213, 3303b, 3303c, 3322, 3323, 3336, 3343, 3363, 3388, 3408, 3429c, 3441a, 3441b, 3444, 3446, 3449, 3455, 3513d, 3545, 3565, 3745, 3804, 3808, 3816d, 3817, 3818c, 3820c, 3827, 3828, 3836, 3840, 3856c, 3924, 3943, 3972b, 3993, 4004, 4024); Solomon Islands (2362); Sweden (2799d, 2799f); United States (5249, 5250b); Uruguay (2581); Venezuela (1734)

Sea Mammals

Israel (2139); Sierra Leone (3252, 3253, 3271, 3272, 3290, 3291, 3594, 3595, 3596, 3614, 3615, 3616, 3670, 3690, 3773c, 3890, 3910, 4053, 4072)

Sea Mammals: Whales

Sierra Leone (3389, 3409, 3597, 3617, 3671, 3691, 4054, 4073); Solomon Islands (2363)

Birds

Armenia (1104); Aruba (550-557); Botswana (1026a, 1027-1031, 1031a); Canada (3017-3022, 3022a, 3026e, 3031, 3032a, 3037); Djibouti (1064b, 1065d, 1078, 1080, 1083, 1099, 1100-1101); Ireland (2156); Israel (2149); Mali (1055a); Marshall Islands (1161b, 1161n, 1161q, 1162g); Mexico (3052, 3055, 3059, 3060); Monaco (2899); Nevis (1923, 1924-1925); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1046); Sierra Leone (3212c, 3214, 3215, 3244, 3245, 3246, 3247, 3248, 3249, 3250, 3251, 3252, 3253, 3254, 3255, 3256, 3257, 3258, 3259, 3260, 3261, 3262, 3264, 3265, 3266, 3267, 3268, 3269, 3271, 3272, 3273, 3274, 3275, 3276, 3278, 3279, 3280, 3281, 3283, 3284, 3285, 3286, 3287, 3288, 3290, 3291, 3292, 3293, 3294, 3295, 3297, 3298, 3299, 3300, 3315a, 3318c, 3330, 3334, 3337, 3340-3341, 3359, 3360d, 3363, 3389b, 3390, 3391, 3392, 3399c, 3410, 3411, 3412, 3434a, 3463-3502, 3509, 3520, 3526, 3529, 3530, 3531, 3535, 3539, 3598, 3599, 3600, 3601, 3618, 3619, 3620, 3621, 3632a, 3665, 3672, 3673, 3674, 3675, 3692, 3693, 3694, 3695, 3725b, 3725c, 3735, 3747, 3748, 3765d, 3766c, 3767c, 3769a, 3769b, 3770b, 3771a, 3771c, 3772a, 3776b, 3778, 3779, 3781c, 3782, 3784, 3787, 3788, 3789, 3792, 3793, 3794, 3795, 3797, 3798, 3800, 3801, 3809, 3814, 3822, 3823a, 3834, 3842, 3864, 3891, 3892, 3893, 3894, 3895, 3899d, 3911, 3912, 3913, 3914, 3915, 3919, 3954, 3968d, 3969b, 3971d, 3972b, 4002-4003, 4005, 4021b, 4021c, 4024, 4055, 4056, 4057, 4058, 4064b, 4074, 4075, 4076, 4077, 4083); Solomon Islands (2320, 2321, 2337, 2338, 2345, 2346, 2351, 2359, 2362); South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands (572-575, 575a); Switzerland (1651); Turkey (3547); United Nations (1172, 1174); United Nations (Geneva) (636, 641); Uruguay (2577a, 2585)

Insects

Sierra Leone (3361, 3381, 3393, 3413, 3497, 3500, 3645d, 3664, 3675, 3700, 3760, 3822d, 3842, 3896, 3916, 4058b, 4077); Solomon Islands (2322, 2347, 2355); Uruguay (2582)

Insects: Butterflies & Moths

Sierra Leone (3244, 3245, 3246, 3247, 3248, 3249, 3250, 3251, 3252, 3253, 3255, 3256, 3257, 3258, 3259, 3260, 3261, 3262, 3264, 3265, 3267, 3269, 3270, 3271, 3272, 3274, 3275, 3276, 3277, 3278, 3279, 3280, 3281, 3283, 3284, 3286, 3288, 3289, 3290, 3291, 3293, 3294, 3295, 3296, 3297, 3298, 3299, 3300, 3394, 3414, 3562a, 3582, 3602, 3622, 3651, 3807, 3822a, 3897, 3917, 3978, 3996, 4021b, 4059, 4078); Solomon Islands (2355); United Nations (1173)

Fish & Fishing

Greece (Mount Athos) (197, 200); Monaco (2902); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1046); Sierra Leone (3255, 3293, 3302b, 3395, 3411, 3415, 3459, 3463c, 3486, 3548, 3568, 3603, 3623, 3668, 3670, 3671, 3673, 3676, 3677, 3678, 3679, 3683, 3688, 3690, 3691, 3693, 3696, 3697, 3698, 3699, 3703, 3770d, 3856a, 3891c, 3911, 4021c, 4053d, 4060, 4061, 4075, 4079, 4080); Solomon Islands (2362)

Fish & Fishing: Marine Life

Monaco (2902); Sierra Leone (3395b, 3395d, 3415, 3568, 3668, 3670, 3671, 3673, 3676, 3677, 3678, 3679, 3683, 3684, 3688, 3690, 3691, 3693, 3696, 3697, 3698, 3699, 3703, 3704, 4060d, 4061, 4072, 4079, 4080); Tuvalu (1376-1377)

Fish & Fishing: Shells

Sierra Leone (3396, 3416, 3668, 3670, 3671, 3673, 3676, 3677, 3678, 3679, 3683, 3684, 3688, 3690, 3691, 3693, 3696, 3697, 3698, 3699, 3703, 3704, 3898, 3918); Solomon Islands (2329b, 2338)

Reptiles & Amphibians

Sierra Leone (3244, 3245, 3246, 3248, 3250, 3251, 3252, 3254, 3255, 3256, 3257, 3258, 3259, 3260, 3261, 3262, 3263, 3264, 3265, 3268, 3269, 3270, 3271, 3273, 3274, 3275, 3277, 3278, 3279, 3280, 3281, 3282, 3283, 3284, 3287, 3288, 3289, 3290, 3292, 3293, 3294, 3296, 3297, 3298, 3299, 3300, 3397, 3400c, 3417, 3438c, 3497, 3604, 3605, 3606, 3624, 3625, 3626, 3675, 3680, 3681, 3682, 3683, 3700, 3701, 3702, 3703, 3775b, 3776a, 3777c, 3777d, 3787, 3790, 3796, 3801, 3845d, 4062, 4064a, 4081, 4086)

Other Terrestrial Life

Mali (1054d); Sierra Leone (3382, 3583, 3585, 3645a)

Dinosaurs & Prehistoric Animals

Sierra Leone (3246, 3250, 3256, 3261, 3262, 3272, 3279, 3280, 3281, 3291, 3298, 3299, 3300, 3398, 3399, 3418, 3419, 3556, 3576, 3684, 3704, 3856b, 3874, 3899b, 3899c, 3900a, 3900d, 3919, 3920, 4041, 4063, 4082); Solomon Islands (2323, 2337a, 2348)

Fire Fighting

Marshall Islands (1161h); Sierra Leone (3351, 3371, 3372, 3714, 3733, 3734, 4013, 4033)

Flags

Aruba (558, 559); Bermuda (1129, 1131); Botswana (1026a); Bulgaria (4818); Djibouti (1064d, 1066, 1071, 1073, 1076b, 1085, 1090, 1092, 1093, 1095, 1100-1101); Ireland (2150); Israel (2139, 2145, 2146, 2154, 2159); Jordan (2294, 2296); Mali (1054b, 1055b, 1057a); Marshall Islands (1161c, 1161e, 1161h, 1161o, 1161q, 1161r, 1162); Mexico (3055, 3060b); Nevis (1923); St. Kitts (959); Sierra Leone (3208-3211, 3242-3243, 3304, 3314b, 3320, 3323, 3324, 3325, 3327, 3335, 3338, 3339, 3343, 3344c, 3504d, 3514, 3519, 3521, 3554, 3567, 3570, 3573, 3579, 3628d, 3630a, 3630b, 3634, 3641, 3649, 3650, 3651, 3653, 3660, 3662, 3665, 3686, 3707c, 3722a, 3722b, 3764-3801, 3807c, 3810c, 3830, 3844a, 3859, 3877, 3878, 3880-3881, 3926, 3927, 3931, 3935d, 3937, 3938, 3942a, 3945, 3946, 3950, 3954, 3956, 3957, 3972a, 3972b, 3982, 3995, 4005, 4007b, 4007c, 4009, 4013, 4020b, 4023, 4029, 4033, 4043); Solomon Islands (2326, 2327c, 2330b, 2330d, 2332, 2336c, 2337, 2351, 2355, 2366); Switzerland (1646, 1647); Tuvalu (1373, 1375)

Flora

Greece (2793, 2793a, 2793c); Israel (2152, 2153, 2153a); Jordan (2303); Malta (1599-1600); Sierra Leone (3725a, 3820, 3840, 3872, 4065, 4084); Sweden (2802e, 2802f); United Nations (Geneva) (637); Venezuela (1734b)

Flowers

Fiji (1361-1365); Greece (2780, 2782, 2782a, 2787); Ireland (2155, 2155b); Israel (2146, 2149g, 2149j, 2150, 2151, 2153a); Mexico (3052); Monaco (2901); Nevis (1913-1914, 1915d, 1916a); St. Kitts (960-962); Sierra Leone (3212, 3340-3341, 3393, 3394, 3406, 3413, 3414, 3423d, 3424d, 3430c, 3432b, 3433c, 3437a, 3438a, 3442a, 3442d, 3447, 3453, 3457, 3464, 3467, 3468, 3469, 3470, 3471, 3472, 3473, 3474, 3476, 3477, 3480, 3484, 3487, 3489, 3490, 3491, 3492, 3493, 3495, 3496, 3497, 3500, 3513, 3523, 3524, 3542, 3602, 3622, 3627a, 3627d, 3635d, 3636c, 3664, 3665-3666, 3718c, 3725, 3745, 3794, 3804, 3805, 3806, 3807, 3808, 3809, 3810, 3811, 3812, 383, 3814, 3815, 3816, 3817, 3818, 3819, 3820, 3821, 3822, 3823, 3824, 3825, 3826, 3827, 3828, 3829, 3830, 3831, 3832, 3833, 3835, 3836, 3837, 3838, 3839, 3840, 3841, 3842, 3843, 3853c, 3893c, 3895, 3896a, 3896b, 3897c, 3897d, 3913, 3915, 3916, 3917, 3939d, 3960, 3978, 3996, 4065, 4084); Solomon Islands (2322, 2335a, 2337, 2354); Sweden (2806); Switzerland (1651); Tuvalu (1375c); United Nations (Geneva) (642, 643); United Nations (Vienna) (611-613); Uruguay (2589)

Flowers: Orchids

Djibouti (1079, 1098); Sierra Leone (3401, 3421, 3561, 3581, 3901, 3921, 4066, 4085); Solomon Islands (232, 2347)

Flowers: Roses

Israel (2149); Sierra Leone (3436c, 3646, 3665, 3878); Solomon Islands (2334a, 2357); Tuvalu (1375)

Fruits, Vegetables & Food Crops

Fiji (1362); Greece (2801-2803); Israel (2143-2145, 2149); Mexico (3052, 3057); Sierra Leone (3244, 3245, 3246, 3247, 3248, 3249, 3250, 3251, 3252, 3253, 3254, 3255, 3256, 3257, 3258, 3259, 3260, 3261, 3262, 3263, 3264, 3265, 3266, 3267, 3268, 3269, 3270, 3271, 3272, 3273, 3274, 3275, 3276, 3277, 3278, 3279, 3281, 3282, 3283, 3284, 3285, 3286, 3287, 3288, 3289, 3290, 3291, 3292, 3293, 3294, 3295, 3296, 3297, 3298, 3300, 3424b, 3428c, 3430c, 3431d, 3432d, 3434b, 3435a, 3438a, 3448, 3452, 3806c, 3818, 3822, 3829, 3845b, 3853, 3871, 3979, 3997); Sweden (2803-2804, 2804f); Switzerland (1653); Uruguay (2580, 2582); Venezuela (1734)

Gems, Minerals & Jewelry

Sierra Leone (3560, 3580, 3751, 3752, 3753, 3900b, 3900c, 3920, 4022, 4042)

Heraldry & Coats of Arms

Bermuda (1128); Sierra Leone (3628d, 3665-3666, 3971a, 3972b); Solomon Islands (2329b); Switzerland (1645); Uruguay (2580-2582); Venezuela (1734)

Judaica

Djibouti (1067, 1086); Israel (2140-2142, 2145, 2146, 2147, 2154, 2156, 2157-2159); Mali (1054a); Sierra Leone (3359, 3379, 3380, 3630b, 3724, 3744); Tuvalu (1375)

Maps & Globes

Botswana (1031a); Bulgaria (4816a); Djibouti (1067a, 1071); Jordan (2294, 2296); Mali (1055a, 1055b); Marshall Islands (1160); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1049); Sierra Leone (3208-3211, 3303a, 3313c, 3315c, 3315d, 3320, 3322, 3325, 3334, 3339, 3343, 3378, 3382, 3567, 3570, 3583, 3585, 3664, 3665b, 3722c, 3742, 3764-3801, 3848, 3850, 3882-3883, 3959, 3972a, 3981a, 3990, 4017, 4021b, 4023c); Solomon Islands (2337); Switzerland (1646, 1648); United Nations (1166-1167, 1168, 1174); United Nations (Geneva) (636-637, 643); United Nations (Vienna) (605-606, 610, 613); Uruguay (2580-2582)

Masks

Greece (2777, 2784); Ireland (2138, 2138a)

Military

Djibouti (1068, 1069, 1070, 1073, 1077a, 1085, 1087, 1088, 1089, 1092); Ireland (2143, 2149, 2150); Israel (2138, 2141, 2148); Malta (1601); Marshall Islands (1161g, 1161o); Mexico (3055, 3060); Monaco (2901); Nevis (1922c); Sierra Leone (3243, 3303, 3304, 3305, 3306a, 3309a, 3316, 3322, 3323, 3324, 3325, 3328, 3335, 3343, 3345a, 3345d, 3355, 3373, 3375, 3503, 3514, 3516, 3532, 3541, 3558c, 3643, 3644, 3648, 3662, 3663, 3710, 3711, 3717d, 3730, 3731, 3737, 3808, 3849, 3850, 3867, 3868, 3937a, 3937b, 3954, 3972, 3973, 3990, 3991, 4014, 4026, 4034); Solomon Islands (2325b, 2336c, 2361); Tuvalu (1375d, 1375e, 1375f); Uruguay (2579); Venezuela (1735)

Motor Vehicles

Aruba (559); Djibouti (1068a, 1069b); Ireland (2152, 2155b, 2159, 2160b); Mexico (3060a); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1048d); Sierra Leone (3212-3215, 3305a, 3306a, 3306d, 3316b, 3325, 3351, 3352, 3355, 3371, 3372, 3375, 3514, 3555c, 3644, 3663, 3711c, 3711d, 3713b, 3714, 3731, 3732, 3733, 3734, 3850, 3949, 3973c, 3999, 4010a, 4013, 4033)

Automobiles

Marshall Islands (1161e); Sierra Leone (3211, 3308, 3327, 3349, 3351, 3369, 3371, 3372, 3538, 3550b, 3555, 3575, 3579, 3631b, 3712b, 3713c, 3732, 3733, 3830, 3855, 3873, 3932, 3951, 3976, 3981d, 3994, 3999, 4010, 4011, 4012, 4030, 4031, 4032); Solomon Islands (2326b, 2326c, 2341, 2366); Turkey (3536, 3544); Uruguay (2577c)

Motorcycles

Aruba (561); Djibouti (1072, 1091); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1048); Sierra Leone (3338, 3350, 3370, 3550b, 3715, 3731, 3735, 3874, 3994); Solomon Islands (2340, 2365)

Mushrooms

Sierra Leone (3402, 3422, 3465, 3482, 3485, 3499, 3502, 3558, 3578, 3582, 3651, 3902, 3922, 4067, 4086); Solomon Islands (2337)

Nobel Prize

Djibouti (1064, 1067, 1083, 1086); Israel (2154); Mali (1054); Sierra Leone (3315, 3316, 3317c, 3334, 3335, 3359, 3360, 3379, 3380, 3505, 3516, 3531, 3538, 3540, 3558, 3560, 3578, 3580, 3630, 3649, 3721, 3724, 3741, 3744, 3935, 3936, 3937, 3938, 3954, 3955, 3956, 3957, 3971, 3989, 4020, 4040); Solomon Islands (2325c, 2327, 2329a, 2330c, 2352); Tuvalu (1375a, 1375e)

Performing Arts

Dance

Marshall Islands (1163); Sierra Leone (3429b, 3436d, 3441c, 3449, 3809d, 3839, 3847); Solomon Islands (2335, 2360)

Music

Fiji (1366); Greece (2779, 2786); Israel (2149); Nevis (1917d); Sierra Leone (3238-3239, 3367, 3432b, 3432c, 3434d, 3527, 3528, 3536, 3537, 3557, 3577, 3637, 3656, 3658, 3807a, 3815a, 3815d, 3845a, 3847, 3865, 3870, 3964d); Solomon Islands (2333, 2354, 2358); Switzerland (1648); United States (5247-5250, 5250b); Uruguay (2578, 2583, 2589, 2590, 2597, 2597a)

Music: Rock Stars

Sierra Leone (3506, 3517, 4020a)

Music: Rock Stars: Elvis

Sierra Leone (3319, 3338, 3941, 3960)

Movies, Television & Stars

Armenia (1106); Marshall Islands (1161a); Monaco (2900); Nevis (1917-1918); Sierra Leone (3319, 3338, 3526, 3535, 3631d, 3635, 3659, 3654, 3846, 3855, 3856, 3857, 3866, 3873, 3874, 3875, 3964, 3965, 3982, 3983); Solomon Islands (2331, 2356, 2362)

Movies, Television & Stars: Marilyn Monroe

Sierra Leone (3559, 3579, 3636, 3655); Solomon Islands (2332, 2357)

Theater

Greece (2777, 2784, 2801, 2803); Ireland (2138, 2138a); Israel (2155); Sierra Leone (3238-3239, 3527b, 3527c, 3528b, 3528c, 3537, 3637b, 3637d, 3847)

Personalized Stamps

Greece (2744B-2744C, 2747A-2747B, 2761C, 2783, 2784, 2785, 2786, 2787, 2788); Sierra Leone (3301); United Nations (1168); United Nations (Vienna) (610)

Philately

Armenia (1104); Monaco (2900); Sierra Leone (3208-3211, 3302, 3312, 3321, 3331, 3340-3341, 3665-3666, 3882-3883, 3962-3963, 4000-4001); Solomon Islands (2321, 2346, 2362); Sri Lanka (2079-2082, 2082a); Switzerland (1651)

Printing

Sierra Leone (3313d); Sweden (2804c, 2804d, 2804f)

Railroads

Djibouti (1071, 1090); Ireland (2152-2155, 2155b); Israel (2145, 2146); Marshall Islands (1161s); Sierra Leone (3307, 3326, 3346, 3347, 3348, 3366, 3367, 3368, 3562c, 3582, 3708, 3709, 3712a, 3712d, 3728, 3729, 3993, 4008, 4009, 4028, 4029); Solomon Islands (2339, 2364); Switzerland (1639-1642, 1642a)

Red Cross

Djibouti (1063, 1082); Sierra Leone (3352, 3361, 3381, 3525, 3534, 3723, 3844c, 3935, 3954)

Religion

Canada (3023-3025, 3025a); Djibouti (1064, 1077b, 1077c, 1080b, 1080c, 1083, 1096); Greece (2747B, 2780, 2782, 2782a, 2787, 2790-2791); Greece (Mount Athos) (194-200); Ireland (2139); Malta (1599-1600, 1602, 1603-1607); Nevis (1919c, 1919e); Sierra Leone (3317c, 3360d, 3510, 3512c, 3521, 3522, 3531, 3540, 3550b, 3661, 3664, 3721d, 3802-3803, 3804, 3805, 3806b, 3808a, 3816, 3817b, 3817c, 3818a, 3824, 3825, 3836, 3837, 3854c, 3854d, 3936, 3955, 3966, 3971, 3983, 3984, 3986, 3989, 4032); Solomon Islands (2329a, 2359); Sri Lanka (2083-2085, 2085a, 2086, 2087); Switzerland (1644-1645); Turkey (3537, 3539, 3543, 3544, 3547); Uruguay (2581)

Christmas

Fiji (1366-1369); Sierra Leone (3218-3221, 3513, 3524, 3903, 3923); United States (5247-5250, 5250b); Uruguay (2576)

Popes

Djibouti (1065, 1083, 1084); Sierra Leone (3317b, 3318, 3337, 3529, 3530, 3531b, 3538, 3539, 3629, 3648, 3665-3666, 3802a, 3802c, 3803, 3806d, 3844d, 3857d, 3861, 3879, 3936, 3938d, 3942, 3955, 3961, 3971a); Solomon Islands (2328, 2329d, 2353)

Science & Technology

Djibouti (1067, 1086); Israel (2139); Mali (1054a); Marshall Islands (1161m); Sierra Leone (3283, 3358, 3359, 3360, 3378, 3379, 3380, 3505c, 3516, 3556, 3576, 3630b, 3631, 3650, 3721a, 3724, 3725, 3744, 4020c, 4021, 4040, 4041); Uruguay (2575); Venezuela (1734)

Archaeology

Greece (2789); Ireland (2142-2145); Jordan (2304, 2305-2314); Nevis (1919-1920); Sri Lanka (2087d, 2087l); Turkey (3540, 3541)

Astronomy

Armenia (1109); Mali (1050a); Uruguay (2593)

Computers & Mathematics

Marshall Islands (1161l); Mexico (3052)

Earth Science & Earth Features

Armenia (1104, 1108); Israel (2144); Mali (1050c, 1050d); Marshall Islands (1161b); Monaco (2902); Sierra Leone (3428b, 3430b, 3433b, 3435b, 3436b, 3437, 3438, 3440c, 3440d, 3445, 3450, 3455, 3457, 3460, 3638, 3722a, 3742, 3853d, 3980, 3981, 3998, 3999); Solomon Islands (2365, 3302, 3321); Switzerland (1652); United Nations (1166, 1170, 1171d, 1171j); United Nations (Geneva) (640d, 640j); United Nations (Vienna) (609d, 609j); United Nations (Vienna) (606)

Earth Sciences & Earth Features: Waterfalls

Israel (2143)

Medicine

Bulgaria (4819); Mali (1054c); Mexico (3055); Monaco (2899); Sierra Leone (3313, 3332, 3358d, 3361, 3372, 3375, 3381, 3382, 3505a, 3525, 3558, 3578, 3583-3586, 3645, 3664, 3711d, 3713b, 3723, 3733, 3741, 3743, 3754, 3759, 3760, 3940c, 4040); Sweden (2806)

Scouting

Sierra Leone (3562, 3582, 3632, 3651, 4067, 4086); Sri Lanka (2077)

Service Organizations (Intl.)

Djibouti (1062, 1081); Ireland (2148); Sierra Leone (3561, 3581, 3940, 3959); Uruguay (2595)

Ships & Watercraft

Bermuda (1128-1131); Bulgaria (4817, 4817a); Djibouti (1069, 1070, 1088, 1089); Greece (Mount Athos) (200); Israel (2139, 2140, 2142); Mali (1050b, 1050d); Marshall Islands (1162); Monaco (2898, 2902); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1049); Sierra Leone (3302a, 3302c, 3306b, 3311, 3316c, 3321, 3330, 3333, 3344, 3345, 3352, 3355d, 3364, 3365, 3424, 3425a, 3427b, 3431, 3434c, 3439, 3440, 3442, 3456, 3457, 3459, 3509, 3520, 3548c, 3549d, 3556b, 3568, 3569, 3638a, 3643b, 3643d, 3662, 3686, 3706, 3707, 3711a, 3712c, 3713c, 3727, 3742, 3805c, 3807c, 3808b, 3810, 3819c, 3820b, 3823, 3828, 3830, 3831, 3833, 3843, 3844, 3848, 3862, 3866, 3974, 3975a, 3975b, 3992, 4005a, 4005d, 4006, 4007, 4021b, 4025, 4026, 4027); Solomon Islands (2326a, 2331b, 2336b, 2336c, 2338, 2361, 2363); Sweden (2798, 2799a, 2799b, 2799f, 2801, 2801a, 2802e, 2802f); United Nations (Vienna) (610); Uruguay (2577)

Space

Djibouti (1074, 1093); Mali (1054a, 1055c, 1055d); Marshall Islands (1161d, 1161p, 1161t); Sierra Leone (3309, 3310, 3328, 3329, 3356, 3357, 3358b, 3376, 3377, 3504, 3515, 3543, 3634, 3653, 3717a, 3718, 3719, 3720, 3738, 3739, 3740, 3851, 3869, 3977, 3995, 4017, 4018, 4019, 4037, 4038, 4039); Solomon Islands (2324, 2325, 2326b, 2349, 2350)

Sports

Botswana (1022-1026, 1026a); Canada (3026-3038, 3032a); Djibouti (1075, 1094); Greece (2761C, 2776, 2783); Ireland (2151, 2157, 2159-2160, 2160b); Israel (2147); Sierra Leone (3308, 3327, 3429c, 3441b, 3507, 3518, 3544, 3545, 3546, 3549, 3550, 3551, 3552, 3563, 3564, 3565, 3566, 3569, 3570, 3571, 3572, 3640, 3659, 3924, 3925, 3926, 3928, 3929, 3932, 3938a, 3943, 3944, 3945, 3946, 3947, 3948, 3951); Solomon Islands (2330, 2341, 2342, 2355, 2366, 2367); Uruguay (2582)

Baseball

Sierra Leone (3559, 3579)

Basketball

Greece (2776, 2783)

Golf

Sierra Leone (3553, 3573, 3930, 3949)

Olympics

Sierra Leone (3641, 3642, 3660, 3661, 3927, 3946); Turkey (3537-3539)

Soccer

Greece (2776, 2783); Mali (1057c, 1057d); Sierra Leone (3320, 3334, 3339, 3547, 3567, 3629c, 3880-3881, 3931, 3934, 3950, 3953); Uruguay (2594)

Stamps On Stamps

Sierra Leone (3312, 3331, 3975d); Solomon Islands (2337, 2362); Sri Lanka (2079-2082, 2082a)

Telecommunications

Mexico (3056); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1045); Sierra Leone (3319d, 3650)

Textiles

Bulgaria (4818)

Native Costumes

Djibouti (1065a, 1081); Marshall Islands (1161f, 1161r, 1163); Sierra Leone (3343a, 3424c, 3430, 3438c, 3444, 3450, 3458, 3510, 3521, 3882-3883); Switzerland (1646, 1648)

Toys & Games

Mexico (3052); Nevis (1917f); Sierra Leone (3428d, 3512b, 3831, 3840, 3853b, 3854, 3860)

Chess

Djibouti (1076, 1095); Sierra Leone (3462, 3508, 3519, 3554, 3574, 3933, 3952); Solomon Islands (2343, 2368)

United Nations

Marshall Islands (1161c); Sierra Leone (3306, 3325, 3665b); Sri Lanka (2087); United Nations (1169-1171); United Nations (Geneva) (638-640); United Nations (Vienna) (607-609, 610); Uruguay (2575)

Wine

Greece (2781, 2788); Sierra Leone (3436, 3448)

Women

Aruba (559, 560, 561); Bermuda (1125-1127); Botswana (1022-1026, 1026a); Bulgaria (4818); Djibouti (1062, 1063b, 1063d, 1064, 1065a, 1066, 1076d, 1081, 1082, 1083, 1085, 1100c); Fiji (1366, 1368, 1369); Greece (2776, 2783); Ireland (2148, 2151, 2155b, 2162, 2164, 2164b); Israel (2141, 2142, 2147, 2149, 2155, 2158, 2159); Malta (1603, 1604); Marshall Islands (1161h, 1161i, 1161r); Mexico (3052, 3054); Monaco (2900, 2901); Nevis (1913a, 1914, 1917a, 1917c, 1917f, 1921, 1922); St. Kitts (958, 959a, 959b, 959c, 960-962); St. Pierre & Miquelon (1045b, 1045d); Sierra Leone (3242-3243, 3283, 3313, 3317, 3319c, 3324, 3331, 3336, 3338, 3360b, 3360d, 3361, 3366, 3382a, 3423-3462, 3505d, 3507c, 3508a, 3511b, 3512a, 3516, 3518, 3520, 3526b, 3526c, 3527b, 3528b, 3529c, 3531, 3534, 3537, 3540, 3543c, 3548c, 3549a, 3549c, 3550b, 3551b, 3551c, 3552a, 3553b, 3553c, 3554b, 3559, 3563, 3568, 3572, 3579, 3583a, 3584, 3585a, 3586, 3627, 3628, 3630a, 3635, 3636, 3637a, 3637b, 3639b, 3639c, 3642d, 3645a, 3646, 3647, 3654, 3655, 3657, 3660, 3664, 3665-3666, 3721a, 3721b, 3741, 3743, 3802, 3805, 3806, 3807, 3808a, 3809, 3810, 3812, 3813, 3816a, 3817, 3818b, 3819, 3823d, 3825, 3826, 3827, 3828, 3829, 3830, 3831, 3832, 3833, 3835, 3837, 3838, 3839, 3841, 3843, 3844, 3847, 3848, 3852, 3855, 3857, 3859, 3860, 3862, 3866, 3870, 3873, 3877, 3878, 3926b, 3926c, 3927c, 3930b, 3935b, 3935c, 3936, 3940b, 3940c, 3941c, 3942c, 3946, 3948, 3955, 3960, 3961, 3964, 3965, 3967b, 3969d, 3970c, 3982, 3983, 3987, 4005c, 4017, 4023a, 4037, 4043); Solomon Islands (2326c, 2326d, 2327a, 2327b, 2328a, 2328b, 2329, 2332, 2335, 2336d, 2337, 2342b, 2343, 2351, 2354, 2357, 2360, 2362, 2367, 2368); Sri Lanka (2077, 2079-2082, 2082a, 2083-2085, 2085a); Sweden (2797, 2798, 2799, 2799f); Switzerland (1646-1648, 1653); Tuvalu (1373-1374, 1375c); United Nations (1168); Uruguay (2567, 2583, 2584, 2590, 2592)

Writers & Literature

Greece (2744B-2744C, 2778, 2785, 2794-2800); Ireland (2156); Sierra Leone (3338, 3505d, 3630, 3649, 3721b, 3721c, 3845, 3863, 3966, 3967, 3984, 3985, 4020a); Solomon Islands (2357); Sweden (2798-2799, 2799f); United States (5243-5246, 5246b); Uruguay (2584, 2592, 2596)

Journalism

Sierra Leone (3718a)

Addendum

Unaccompanied minors, such as Bulgaria (4709a, 4710a), will only appear in By Topic listings that differ from those of the original stamps.