Scott Worldwide Stamp Cost

May 3, 2021

The editors of the Scott catalogs maintain a Worldwide Stamp Cost chart that tracks the face value and catalog value for stamps of the world.

The STAMP COUNT column notes the number of stamps issued by the country in the stated year. It is a count of major Scott listings only. Minor varieties are excluded. If such items were to be included in the base total for major numbers, the figures would increase dramatically for some countries. Because a Scott major number can identify a single stamp or a sheet of many different stamps, it can be difficult to compare the stamp outputs of two different countries.

The FACE VALUE column shows what a collector would pay for the stamps at a post office window in the country using that country's currency. No shipping or handling fees, common with mail orders for these stamps, are included.

The CATALOG VALUE column lists the catalog values at which the stamps were first listed. Some stamps have had value changes since then. Extreme changes in currency exchange rates can complicate the comparison of values in some countries from year to year.

Explanations and limitations are found in the NOTES column. In this column, we track items that we did not assign catalog values to when listed, items that are not included in the totals, and items with undetermined issue dates. Boxes that are shaded have information that we believe to be complete for the year.

The totals shown include stamps listed as of Dec. 11, 2017, which comprise stamps that appear in the January 2018 Scott New Listings Update.

