-
Apr 30, 2023, 09:00 AM
Art of the Skateboard stamps assigned Scott catalog numbersHaving these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.
-
Apr 28, 2023, 13:00 PM
Columbian stamps with the values punched outOne reader surmised the values might have been punched out to be used with other cut-up stamps to make philatelic creations.
-
Apr 28, 2023, 09:00 AM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28The show will feature at least 35 dealers and up to 400 frames of exhibits.
-
Apr 27, 2023, 13:00 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectorsThere are many minor to major color misregistrations, misperfs, missing digits in the plate numbers, and some color intensity varieties to find on this Christmas stamp.
-
Apr 26, 2023, 08:15 AM
Interesting history behind Van Duzer revenue stampPrivate die proprietary revenue stamps remain one of the most popular and active areas of revenue stamp collecting.
-
Apr 25, 2023, 11:00 AM
Chief Standing Bear stamp to debut in Nebraska May 12The nondenominated (63¢) Chief Standing Bear stamp will be issued in panes of 20.
-
Apr 25, 2023, 08:30 AM
‘Life’ magazine’s invitation to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth IIThe cover is franked with a 1½-penny green Queen Elizabeth II stamp (Scott 294) and canceled Jan. 9, 1953.
-
Apr 24, 2023, 13:00 PM
Endangered Species May 19 ceremony detailsAmong the animals shown on the stamps are the black-footed ferret, Key Largo cotton mouse, Wyoming toad and Guam Micronesian kingfisher.
-
Apr 24, 2023, 08:15 AM
Time to fly like an eagle for May cartoon caption contestEntries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.
-
Apr 21, 2023, 11:30 AM
Exhibiting prospectus available for Sept. 22-23 Milcopex showThe show theme is postcards, and the show is welcoming postcard exhibits, too.
-
Apr 21, 2023, 09:00 AM
Netflix ending DVD mail service after 25 yearsSept. 29 is the last day Netflix will ship DVDs to subscribers.
-
Apr 20, 2023, 12:30 PM
Kenneth B. Grant, 1948-2023As an avid and respected philatelist, Mr. Grant served in a variety of roles and brought good cheer to all who knew him.
-
Apr 20, 2023, 10:30 AM
Siegel first auction house to make donation to Boston 2026Boston 2026 president Yamil Kouri announced that the Siegel firm and its president, Scott Trepel, have pledged a donation of $10,000.
-
Apr 20, 2023, 08:00 AM
Inside Linn’s: An unofficial and illegal promotional FDC folderAlso this week, an interpretation of postage due on a short-paid undeliverable U.S. postal card, and a crossword puzzle with clues featuring philatelic terms in Italian that must be translated into English.
-
Apr 18, 2023, 14:27 PM
Jean Wang named to research library board, Thomas Bieniosek named vice presidentJean Wang of Canada has been named to the board of trustees of the American Philatelic Research Library, and Thomas Bieniosek was elected by the board as its vice president.
-
Apr 17, 2023, 15:36 PM
Tulip Blossoms coil stamps present collecting challengeThe United States Tulip Blossoms coil forever stamps released April 5 presented a challenge for the Scott catalog editors in trying to figure out how to collect a plate number strip of an issue that does not follow precedents set by previous coil issues.
-
Apr 17, 2023, 09:00 AM
New U.S. stamp to celebrate acclaimed children’s author Tomie dePaola May 5Pictured on the nondenominated (63¢) Tomie dePaola stamp is a detail from the cover of Strega Nona, one of his best-known books.
-
Apr 14, 2023, 08:30 AM
Phonograph letters sent home after World War IIThe cover shown contains “A recorded message from Your Man In The Service.”
-
Apr 13, 2023, 11:00 AM
Wiscopex 2023 May 6-7 in Fond du Lac, Wis.Wiscopex 2023, the 91st annual postage stamp show and exhibition of the Wisconsin Federation of Stamp Clubs, will be held May 6-7.
-
Apr 13, 2023, 08:05 AM
Inside Linn’s: 2013 Jenny Invert stamps send a message in a bottleAlso this week, keep an eye out for a popular constant plate variety on a U.S. stamp from 1928, and our anonymous reviewer finds many attractive stamps in a sample from a 4-ounce packet of worldwide issues.
Headlines
-
US Stamps Apr 28, 2023, 9 AM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World Stamps Apr 27, 2023, 7 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US Stamps Apr 27, 2023, 1 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World Stamps Apr 27, 2023, 8 AM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?