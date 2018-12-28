$5 Hamilton on tag from Yosemite Park concessioner: Inside Linn’s

Jan 18, 2019, 9 AM

This registered mailing tag, shown front and back, was sent in 1960 from the Yosemite Park and Curry Co. in Yosemite National Park, Calif., to the American Trust Co. in San Francisco. A colorful quintet of Liberty series definitives, including a $5 Hamilt

By Molly Goad

The Feb. 4 weekly issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Tuesday, Jan. 22. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Jan. 19. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.



$5 Hamilton on tag from Yosemite Park concessioner

Registered bank tags franked with the 1956 $5 Alexander Hamilton stamp (Scott 1053) are the most common way to find this stamp used on cover. Other on-tag uses are less frequently encountered. Dollar-Sign Stamps columnist Charles Snee shares one such tag, purchased in early November 2018.

Kitchen Table Philately: Hawley (Illinois)

“An ad that promises stamps that catalog for $1 and up is appealing, and Hawley also offered $150 in catalog value for just $12. In just a week those stamps were spread across my kitchen table, and I went to work,” E. Rawolik VII writes. (As a service to Linn’s readers, Kitchen Table Philately analyzes the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. The pseudonym “E. Rawolik” is used to protect the identities of our reviewers.) This week’s Linn's has the full review.

Magazines and more: online offerings of the APRL

In the Computers and Stamps column, William F. Sharpe looks at the numerous online benefits of subscribing to the American Philatelic Research Library.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter