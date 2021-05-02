For those who enjoy beer, there’s the 1871 50¢ Sherman beer revenue: Stamp Market Tips

May 2, 2021, 10 PM

The United States 1871 50¢ red on white silk paper Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman beer revenue stamp (Scott REA26) is popular with general revenue collectors, beer revenue specialists, and Civil War topical collectors.

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Revenue stamps continue as one of the most active U.S. collecting specialties, and beer revenue stamps are among the most popular in the category. Collectors who are fond of beer often like beer revenue stamps.

Not only are beer stamps beautifully engraved with classic designs, but some also have topical appeal beyond the substance for which they were produced to show payment of tax.

A good example is the 1871 50¢ red on white silk paper Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman beer revenue stamp (Scott REA26).

This stamp cries out to topical collectors of the Civil War because it depicts one of the Union’s great war generals who emphatically crushed the South and ended the rebellion.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp in used condition canceled with small faults at $55. The stamp is an excellent buy at Scott catalog value.

