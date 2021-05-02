US Stamps
For those who enjoy beer, there’s the 1871 50¢ Sherman beer revenue: Stamp Market Tips
By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
Revenue stamps continue as one of the most active U.S. collecting specialties, and beer revenue stamps are among the most popular in the category. Collectors who are fond of beer often like beer revenue stamps.
Not only are beer stamps beautifully engraved with classic designs, but some also have topical appeal beyond the substance for which they were produced to show payment of tax.
A good example is the 1871 50¢ red on white silk paper Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman beer revenue stamp (Scott REA26).
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
This stamp cries out to topical collectors of the Civil War because it depicts one of the Union’s great war generals who emphatically crushed the South and ended the rebellion.
The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp in used condition canceled with small faults at $55. The stamp is an excellent buy at Scott catalog value.
More Stamp Market Tips:
Look for 1899 Cuba 2½c Washington: Stamp Market Tips
Classic United States can be minefield online: Stamp Market Tips
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction