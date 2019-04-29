May 6, 2019, 8 AM

A rare example of the United States 6¢ dull rose Abraham Lincoln stamps from the 1875 special printing will be offered during the May 21-23 Daniel F. Kelleher auction.

By Michael Baadke

The May 21-23 Flagship series sale from Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions opens Tuesday with Great Britain, British Commonwealth and worldwide stamps and covers.

The Wednesday, May 22, session features United States postal history and stamps of the 19th century, while the Thursday session brings in later U.S. material and U.S. possessions.

The auction includes an unused example of the U.S. 6¢ dull rose Abraham Lincoln from the 1875 special printing by the Continental Bank Note Co. (Scott 170). About 35 examples of this stamp have been certified, according to Kelleher, and fewer than one-third of those are sound with complete perforations, as this stamp is. The perforations have been cut through with scissors, as is usual for this issue, and the stamp is without gum (as issued).

The 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp at $18,000, with that figure in italics because reaching an accurate valuation on this issue can be a challenge. Kelleher has listed the stamp with a $7,500 opening bid.

A number of other appealing classics are featured in this sale, including a never-hinged 1903 $1 black David G. Farragut (Scott 311) graded superb 98, and a never-hinged centerline block of four of the imperforate 2¢ black Warren G. Harding graded gem 100.

The catalog for the Flagship sale can be viewed at www.kelleherauctions.com, with online bidding options available.

For additional information contact Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions, 22 Shelter Rock Lane, Unit 53, Danbury, CT 06810.