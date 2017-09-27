US Stamps
This 1913 stamp marking the discovery of the San Francisco Bay is here for the taking
Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
In 1913, the United States Postal Service issued a set of five stamps commemorating the Panama-Pacific Exposition held in San Francisco, Calif., Feb. 20 to Dec. 4, 1915.
The 10¢ Discovery of San Francisco Bay stamp was issued in two colors: orange yellow (Scott 400) and orange (Scott 400A). Later, in 1914-15, a similar set of four stamps (Scott 401-404) was issued perforated gauge 10.
Of the two 10¢ Discovery of San Francisco stamps perforated gauge 12, the orange stamp (Scott 400A) is much scarcer in mint never-hinged condition than its orange-yellow counterpart (Scott 400).
The 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the orange stamp (400A) at $360 in mint never-hinged condition, while the orange-yellow stamp (Scott 400) is valued at $250 in the same condition.
You should be able to find a strictly graded, mint never-hinged example of the 10¢ orange stamp in very fine grade for a bit less than Scott catalog value.
When buying stamps from this period, beware of reperforated and regummed stamps purporting to be very fine and mint never-hinged. Expertizaton is always prudent when buying stamps of this era offered as mint never-hinged.
