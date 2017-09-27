This 1913 stamp marking the discovery of the San Francisco Bay is here for the taking

Apr 27, 2021

The U.S. 10¢ Discovery of San Francisco Bay stamp (Scott 400A) from the Panama-Pacific Exposition issue is a good buy in mint never-hinged condition at a bit less than the 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers value of $360.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

In 1913, the United States Postal Service issued a set of five stamps commemorating the Panama-Pacific Exposition held in San Francisco, Calif., Feb. 20 to Dec. 4, 1915.

The 10¢ Discovery of San Francisco Bay stamp was issued in two colors: orange yellow (Scott 400) and orange (Scott 400A). Later, in 1914-15, a similar set of four stamps (Scott 401-404) was issued perforated gauge 10.

Of the two 10¢ Discovery of San Francisco stamps perforated gauge 12, the orange stamp (Scott 400A) is much scarcer in mint never-hinged condition than its orange-yellow counterpart (Scott 400).

The 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the orange stamp (400A) at $360 in mint never-hinged condition, while the orange-yellow stamp (Scott 400) is valued at $250 in the same condition.

You should be able to find a strictly graded, mint never-hinged example of the 10¢ orange stamp in very fine grade for a bit less than Scott catalog value.

When buying stamps from this period, beware of reperforated and regummed stamps purporting to be very fine and mint never-hinged. Expertizaton is always prudent when buying stamps of this era offered as mint never-hinged.