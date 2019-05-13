1935 Commonwealth of the Philippines issue very affordable

Jun 18, 2019, 8 AM

A set of five stamps was issued Nov. 15, 1935, to commemorate the inauguration of the Commonwealth of the Philippines (Scott 397-401). The set is inexpensive, but beautiful.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

What can you buy nowadays for $1.85? Not much. Maybe a candy bar or a soft drink, but not even a cup of coffee in many places. But, if you are a classic stamp collector, you can buy beauty.

The United States acquired administration of the Philippines in 1898 as a result of victory in the Spanish-American War. In 1902, the United States Congress established the Insular Government of the Philippines under the U.S. Bureau of Insular Affairs. The status of the territory was changed to the Commonwealth of the Philippines in 1935 as the last step toward full independence, which was postponed until 1946 by World War II and the Japanese invasion.

The Commonwealth of the Philippines issued its first set of stamps Nov. 15, 1935 (Scott 397-401) to commemorate the inauguration of the commonwealth on that date. The beautiful Temples of Human Progress allegorical design is resplendent in carmine rose, deep violet, blue, yellow green and brown stamps.

The Scott Classic Specialized catalog values this 84-year-old set of five stamps in unused hinged condition at just $1.85 and at $2.75 in mint never-hinged condition. You can find it at Scott catalog value or less in unused hinged condition.

We recommend splurging and looking for the set in mint never-hinged condition. Just think how great the stamps will look on your album page.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter