US Stamps
1947 Christmas message expressed in rhyme
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
Christmas greetings don’t usually stray into the subjects of international relations or politics, but the 1¢ Jefferson postal card shown front and back here recently called out to me from a dealer’s box. Canceled on Dec. 17, 1947, its message reflects the sender’s views of the times with this post-war year-in-review:
Though ol Joe Stalin bars the way
To world-wide peace this Christmas day,
Though Ities fight and Frenchies scrap
To change the economic map.
Though ships crammed full of refugees
Are blocked by British on the seas,
And Marshall’s plan may strip us bare
By sending Europe food to share.
We discount all this stress and strife.
Continue with our peaceful life.
And as its been our wont to do,
We send our yearly wish to you.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
I am struck by the fact that the card and printing probably cost the senders a total of 2¢ per recipient. As I write this, just the stamp to mail a postcard would cost 44¢ (it will be 48¢ on Jan. 22), and most greetings are sent by greeting cards in envelopes with a total cost of several dollars per recipient. Ah, progress.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction