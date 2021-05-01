1951 Santa Claus cinderella proof signed by Arthur Engler

May 1, 2021, 2 PM

Arthur Engler signed this proof of this Christmas greetings stamp image dated 1951. It probably was created as a Christmas card front.

By John M. Hotchner

Over the years, stamp collectors have commissioned or created stamplike images for use on Christmas cards.

Linn’s readers John and Louise Ullmann of Barnegat, N.J., sent the example shown nearby, one of the most attractive I’ve seen.

The design of this proposed Santa Claus cinderella stamp is dated 1951 in the lower corners. The proof is signed in pencil by Arthur Engler. Handstamped on the reverse is “Arthur Engler, 6340 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland 9, California.”

The only information I have about Engler is that he is listed as a resident of New York, at 150 Nassau St., in the 1921 Directory of Book Plate Artists.

His short biography reads: “My bookplates are from hand-engraved plates. I specialize in symbolic, pictorial, armorial and allegorical designs. Cost: $10 and up. In business about 10 years.”

This leaves several questions: Who commissioned this artwork? Was the 1951 image actually used for Christmas cards? When did Engler move to California? Did he do any other Christmas art related to philately?

Linn’s readers who have answers to these questions are invited to contact me, John Hotchner, at jmhstamp@verizon.net, or at Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125.