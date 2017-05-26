Attractive 1960 Nepal 5-rupee Crimson Horned Pheasant stamp rising in demand

May 1, 2021, 5 PM

The 1960 Nepal 5-rupee Crimson Horned Pheasant stamp (Scott 117) is in demand and a good buy in mint never-hinged condition at $75 to $100.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

The Himalayan nation of Nepal has long fascinated Westerners. Lying astride the world’s tallest mountain range, it boasts eight of the world’s 10 tallest mountains.

Nepal became a republic in 2008 as a result of a long simmering Maoist insurgency and the murder of nine members of the royal family, including the king, by a disaffected prince.

Many collectors are attracted to Nepal by its very obscurity. During 1959-1960, Nepal issued a set of 14 stamps (Scott 104-117) to commemorate the country’s admission to the Universal Postal Union. The 2017 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the set in mint never-hinged condition at $150.30.

Most of the set’s value is in the 5-rupee Crimson Horned Pheasant stamp (Scott 117), which is valued in mint never-hinged condition at $100. Short sets abound, but the high denominations, especially the 5r stamp, are often missing. Because of its subject, this stamp is also popular with bird topical stamp collectors. With its bright colors, this stamp has a great deal of eye appeal.

This stamp is in demand and is a good buy at $75 up to full Scott catalog value. Unused hinged examples are a good buy at 50 percent to 75 percent of catalog value.