Nov 27, 2018, 4 PM

This cover, mailed in late 1967 to pay a magazine subscription, is currently the only known commercial cover bearing a "Look" magazine coil stamp that was not used for a "Look" magazine mailing.

By Jay Bigalke

The Dec. 10 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Nov. 26. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Nov. 24. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

‘Look’: a 1967 cover with a special glowing stamp

The holy grail for those who collect the United States Liberty series of 1954-80 is the so-called “Look coil” on cover; that is, the phosphor-tagged version of the 3¢ Statue of Liberty coil stamp inadvertently created by the U.S. Post Office Department for a Look magazine mailing. The Odd Lot columnist Wayne L. Youngblood explores the subject.

Canada Wildlife series stamp found in mixture

In the Kitchen Table Philately column in each issue of Linn’s, E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII analyzes the content of stamp mixtures offered to collectors. This week, E. Rawolik VI reviews a “Clearing house” mixture and reports that the mixture brought winning results and included a surprise high-denomination Canadian stamp. E. Rawolik, of course, is a pseudonym that is “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward.

Calculations from decades ago make it possible to better understand the use of business reply mail

Examples showing the return of business reply mail (often abbreviated as BRM) are quite common. However, examples where there is documentation on the return envelope or form, such that one can discern exactly what types of items were returned, are rarely seen. Modern U.S. Mail columnist Tony Wawrukiewicz discusses this subject in the Dec. 10 issue.

