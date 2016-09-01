World Stamps
Why was this 1970 cover from Rhodesia rejected?
By Ken Lawrence
After the white minority government of Rhodesia (formerly Southern Rhodesia) issued its unilateral declaration of independence from Great Britain in 1965 to forestall the transfer of power to the African majority, its stamps became invalid on international mail to countries other than apartheid South Africa.
Although this June 4, 1970, cover from Essexvale, Rhodesia, to Luanshya, Zambia (formerly Northern Rhodesia), is franked with a 2½¢ Ruins of Zimbabwe stamp (Rhodesia Scott 277), the Zambian post office rejected it.
The recipient paid postage due, reflected by the canceled 5-ngwee International Year of African Tourism stamp (Zambia Scott 55).
In 1980, Rhodesia became Zimbabwe under black majority rule.
