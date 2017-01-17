New 1983 Official Mail error variety discovered, postmark honors Trump’s Inauguration Day: Week’s Most Read

Apr 28, 2021, 11 AM

The focus of this week's top story was a United States 20¢ Great Seal Official Mail coil stamp from 1983 that has been certified as a tagging-omitted error.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. A Canal Zone postal card to be on the lookout for: Mint postal cards and examples with first-day cancels are plentiful, but you will be lucky to find one commercially or privately used.

4. Why you can expect speedier FDC servicing in 2017: Along with the consolidation of first-day cover servicing at USPS Cancellation Services comes a change in the address format that collectors should use.

3. Jan. 20 Inauguration Day postmark announced: The U.S. Postal Service is offering a circular datestamp with four horizontal bars that includes the words “Presidential Inauguration Day Station” in the middle of the bar markings.

2. Monday Morning Brief | Northern Cardinal stamped envelope: Donna Houseman discusses the United States Postal Service’s unannounced Northern Cardinal stamped envelope that has been purchased by collectors in post offices in Ohio and other locations.

1. Collector discovers error variety of 1983 Official Mail coil stamp: The tagging-omitted error was found on a cover purchased as part of an auction lot comprising about 3,000 Official Mail covers.

