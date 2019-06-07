1990 $1 Seaplane coil breaks new ground: Inside Linn’s

Jun 14, 2019, 9 AM

In Dollar-Sign Stamps, Charles Snee focuses on the top denomination of the 1981-95 Transportation coil series: the 1990 $1 Seaplane. The stamp broke new ground in the series in several ways.

By Charles Snee

The July 1 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, June 17. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, June 15. Here are three stories you won’t want to miss.

$1 Seaplane caps 1981-95 Transportation coil series

Did you know the 1990 $1 Seaplane coil was the first Transportation series issue printed in two colors? As Charles Snee explains in Dollar-Sign Stamps, the stamp can boast of two additional firsts, one of which requires close inspection to see. Read the entire column to learn more.

Consider all the fun ways to collect stamps

In Stamp Collecting Basics, Linn’s editor Michael Baadke serves up thoughtful approaches that you can use to decide what you want to collect. Stamps, of course, take center stage. But there are other exciting options, such as postal history and first-day covers. It’s never too late to get started.

Exploring a new online, on-demand learning tool

The American Philatelic Society recently launched its Collecting & Connecting Central Academy, or C3a. Computers and Stamps columnist William F. Sharpe takes you on a guided tour of this exciting and innovative learning portal featuring videos, learning modules and other resources.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter