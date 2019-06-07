US Stamps
1990 $1 Seaplane coil breaks new ground: Inside Linn’s
By Charles Snee
The July 1 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, June 17. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, June 15. Here are three stories you won’t want to miss.
$1 Seaplane caps 1981-95 Transportation coil series
Did you know the 1990 $1 Seaplane coil was the first Transportation series issue printed in two colors? As Charles Snee explains in Dollar-Sign Stamps, the stamp can boast of two additional firsts, one of which requires close inspection to see. Read the entire column to learn more.
Consider all the fun ways to collect stamps
In Stamp Collecting Basics, Linn’s editor Michael Baadke serves up thoughtful approaches that you can use to decide what you want to collect. Stamps, of course, take center stage. But there are other exciting options, such as postal history and first-day covers. It’s never too late to get started.
Exploring a new online, on-demand learning tool
The American Philatelic Society recently launched its Collecting & Connecting Central Academy, or C3a. Computers and Stamps columnist William F. Sharpe takes you on a guided tour of this exciting and innovative learning portal featuring videos, learning modules and other resources.
