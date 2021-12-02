2007 Wedding Hearts stamp meets current first-class rate

Dec 16, 2021, 8 AM

The United States 58¢ Wedding Hearts stamp (Scott 4152) issued June 27, 2007, is in demand and pays the current first-class letter rate for pieces weighing up to 1 ounce.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Collectors of U.S. stamps should always be aware of mint stamps that are in demand from mass mailers.

As personal letters have virtually disappeared from the U.S. mailstream, advertisers and wedding planners have become the major segments of first-class letter mail.

Wedding invitations with stamped, address reply envelopes enclosed are usually mailed at the 2-ounce rate, while the reply envelopes are franked as 1-ounce letters.

The first-class rate for letters weighing up to 1 ounce currently is 58¢. The 58¢ Wedding Hearts stamp (Scott 4152) meets this rate exactly. This stamp, issued June 27, 2007, paid the 2-ounce letter rate at the time it was issued.

The Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values a mint pane of 20 stamps at $25. Mint panes of 20 are currently selling for $25 to $30 against a postage value of $11.60. If you hold this issue in quantity, now might be a good time to sell.

