STAMP PROGRAMS
-
Nov 28, 2022, 13:30 PM
2023 U.S. Stamp ProgramLinn's 2023 U.S. Stamp Program provides details about USPS products released in 2023, including stamps showing Chief Standing Bear, waterfalls, woodland animals and more.
-
Nov 17, 2021, 16:04 PM
2022 U.S. Stamp ProgramLinn's 2022 U.S. Stamp Program provides details about USPS products released in 2022, including stamps showing flags, cars, the Mississippi River and more.
-
Dec 7, 2020, 15:12 PM
2021 U.S. Stamp ProgramLinn's 2021 U.S. Stamp Program provides details about USPS products released in 2021, including stamps showing lighthouses, barns and more.
-
Jun 15, 2020, 13:15 PM
2020 U.S. Stamp ProgramLinn's 2020 U.S. Stamp Program provides details about USPS products released in 2020, including stamps commemorating Arnold Palmer and Earth Day.
-
Jan 6, 2020, 18:58 PM
2019 U.S. Stamp ProgramLinn's 2019 U.S. Stamp Program provides details about USPS products released in 2019, including stamps honoring Gregory Hines and Post Office Murals.
-
Nov 5, 2018, 08:40 AM
2018 U.S. Stamp ProgramLinn's 2018 U.S. Stamp Program provides details about USPS products released in 2018, including stamps honoring Sally Ride and John Lennon.
-
Jan 5, 2018, 14:20 PM
2017 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2017 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about USPS products released during 2017, including those honoring JFK and the Year of the Rooster.
-
Oct 18, 2016, 15:40 PM
2016 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2016 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about U.S. Postal Service products released during 2016, including those honoring Richard Allen and World Stamp Show-NY 2016.
-
Dec 15, 2015, 11:00 AM
2015 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2015 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about all of the U.S. Postal Service products released during 2015, including those honoring the Battle of New Orleans and Robert Robinson Taylor.
-
Dec 31, 2014, 21:45 PM
2014 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2014 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about all of the U.S. Postal Service products released during 2014, including those honoring the Year of the Horse and Shirley Chisholm.
-
Dec 31, 2013, 21:45 PM
2013 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2013 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about all of the U.S. Postal Service products released during 2013, including those honoring the Emancipation Proclamation and the Year of the Snake.
-
Dec 31, 2012, 21:44 PM
2012 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2012 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about all of the U.S. Postal Service products released during 2012, including those honoring Aloha Shirts and Glacier National Park.
-
Dec 31, 2011, 21:44 PM
2011 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2011 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about all of the U.S. Postal Service products released during 2011, including those honoring Ronald Reagan and jazz.
-
Dec 31, 2010, 21:44 PM
2010 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2010 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about all of the U.S. Postal Service products released during 2010, including those honoring the Sunday Funnies and Negro Leagues Baseball.
-
Dec 31, 2009, 21:43 PM
2009 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2014 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about all of the U.S. Postal Service products released during 2014, including those honoring Bob Hope and The Simpsons.
-
Dec 31, 2008, 21:43 PM
2008 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2014 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about all of the U.S. Postal Service products released during 2014, including those honoring Frank Sinatra and Mount Rushmore.
-
Dec 31, 2007, 21:42 PM
2007 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2007 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about all of the U.S. Postal Service products released during 2007, including those honoring Star Wars and jury duty.
-
Dec 31, 2006, 21:42 PM
2006 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2006 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about all of the U.S. Postal Service products released during 2006, including those honoring Judy Garland and Yosemite.
-
Dec 31, 2005, 21:40 PM
2005 U.S. Stamp ProgramThe 2005 U.S. Stamp Program contains information about all of the U.S. Postal Service products released during 2005, including those honoring Ronald Reagan and the Muppets.
-
Dec 31, 2004, 21:40 PM
2004 U.S. Stamp ProgramJanuary 2, Pacific Coral Reefs. Ten 37¢ commemorative stamps in pane of 10 (Scott 3831) depicting plants and animals native to Pacific coral reefs: emperor angelfish (3831a); humphead wrasse (b); bumphead parrotfish (c); black-spotted puffer (d); hawksbill turtle (e); pink anemonefish (f); snowflake moray eel (g); lionfish (h); triton's trumpet (i); oriental sweetlips (j); AV; Honolulu, HI 96820; Linn's, Aug. 25, 2003, page 1; Dec. 15, 2003, page 1; Dec. 29, 2003, page 1; USPS item No. 457140 (pane).
-
Dec 31, 2003, 21:38 PM
2003 U.S. Stamp ProgramJan. 7, Thurgood Marshall. Single 37¢ commemorative stamp, Black Heritage series, pane of 20; AP; Washington, DC 20066; Linn's, Aug. 12, 2002, page 2; Sept. 2, 2002, page 1; Oct. 28, 2002, page 1; Dec. 30, 2002, page 1; USPS item No. 453820 (block of four); 453840 (pane of 20); Scott 3746.
-
Dec 31, 2002, 21:37 PM
2002 U.S. Stamp ProgramJan. 8, Winter Sports. Four 34¢ self-adhesive stamps showing ski jumping (Scott 3552), snowboarding (3553), ice hockey (3554) and figure skating (3555), pane of 20; SSP; Park City, UT 84060; Linn's, Sept. 10, 2001, page 1; Nov. 19, 2001, page 1; Dec. 31, 2001, page 1; USPS item No. 451840 (pane); 451820 (block of four).
-
Dec 31, 2001, 21:37 PM
2001 U.S. Stamp ProgramJan. 7, Federal Eagle. Six 34¢ stamped envelopes, No. 6¾ and No. 10 sizes, and No. 9 security; Washington, DC 20066; Linn's, Jan. 8, page 21; USPS item No. 268140 (No. 6¾ at 42¢), 268161 (FDC at 52¢), 268440 (No. 6¾ window), 268461 (FDC), 217640 (No. 10), 217661 (FDC), 218140 (No. 10 window), 218161 (FDC), 213840 (No. 9), 213861 (FDC), 213940 (No. 9 window), 213961 (FDC); Scott U646.
-
Dec 31, 2000, 21:36 PM
2000 U.S. Stamp ProgramJan. 6, Year of the Dragon. Single 33¢ stamp, pane of 20, AP, San Francisco, CA 94188; Linn's, Oct. 25, 1999, page 1; Dec. 20, 1999, page 1; USPS item No. 400220 (block of four), 400240 (pane), 400261 (FDC at 54¢); Scott 3370.
-
Dec 31, 1999, 21:35 PM
1999 U.S. Stamp ProgramJan. 5, Year of the Hare. Single 33¢ stamp, pane of 20, SSP; Los Angeles, CA 90001;Linn's, Sept. 14, 1998, page 2; Dec. 21, 1998, page 12; USPS item No. 447520 (block of four), 447540 (pane); Scott 3272.
-
Dec 31, 1998, 21:35 PM
1998 U.S. Stamp ProgramJanuary?, Johns Hopkins. New printing of $1 definitive stamp, pane of 20, with bleach-white paper, lighter blue ink and low-gloss gum, BEP; USPS item No. 109040 (pane), 109030 (plate block of 10), 109020 (plate block of four), 109010 (single stamp); Linn's,Jan. 26, 1998, page 2; Feb. 9, page 1
-
Dec 31, 1997, 21:36 PM
1997 U.S. Stamp ProgramJan. 5, Year of the Ox. Single 32¢ commemorative stamp, pane of 20, SV, Honolulu, HI 96820; Linn's, Dec. 30, 1996, page 2; Feb. 3, pages 2 and 16; USPS order No. 443020 (block of four), 443040 (pane), 443061 (FDC); Scott 3120.