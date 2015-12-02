With 'Star Wars' buzz in full swing, Craigslist user offers stamp collecting kit

Dec 2, 2015, 5 AM

A Chicago-based Craigslist seller has made his 1977 Star Wars Stamp Kit available for $50. Perhaps the collector's trying to capitalize on the buzz surrounding the new 'Star Wars' movie, which inspired Royal Mail to issue a new crop of stamps in 2015 incl

By Colin Sallee

1. Found on Craigslist

Craigslist might not be the first place a collector thinks of when scavenging for stamp gold, but maybe it should be.

A Star Wars stamp collecting kit from 1977 is now available from a seller in Chicago who might be trying to capitalize on the hysteria surrounding the latest release in the movie series, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which has already caused a stir in the stamp-collecting world.

The kit for sale includes a stamp album, 24 star wars-themed seals, 32 postage stamps, a bag of about 300 stamp hinges, as well a magnifier. The asking price is $50.

The seller also notes that the collection is in “good condition.”

See images of the vintage stamps and contact the seller here.

2. New Purple Heart variety available

A new variety of the latest United States Purple Heart forever stamp uses the central design of the Purple Heart forever stamp with white background first issued Sept. 4, 2012 (Scott 4704), and has a purple 2014 year date at lower left, similar to the Purple Heart variety issued Oct. 11, 2014 (4704b).

Have a look at the latest Purple Heart variety.

3. Dec. 1: Rosa Parks arrested in Montgomery

“Sitting in a segregated Montgomery, Ala., city bus 60 years ago [this week], on Dec. 1, 1955, 42-year-old seamstress Rosa Parks, who was also a secretary for the Montgomery NAACP, was instructed by the driver to vacate her seat for a newly boarded white male passenger. She quietly refused, and subsequently was arrested for violating the segregation laws then in force.”

Here's the stamp for the woman whose arrest represented a huge moment in the Civil Rights movement.

4. Connect with Linn's Stamp News

5. Hot topics

Have a quick look at three interesting posts from the last few days on Linns.com: