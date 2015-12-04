CHICAGOPEX 2015 Palmares Show yields plenty of winners, exhibits

Dec 4, 2015, 12 PM

David Wenzelman (right) presents the Chicagopex 2015 grand award to John Barwis for his exhibit "Philadelphia-Great Britain Mails."

By Colin Sallee

The 49th annual CHICAGOPEX wrapped up earlier this month in Itasca, IL.

The show featured four societies this year, one from Australia (Australasian Specialists/Oceania), India (The India Study Circle), and two from the states (The Eire Philatelic Association and The Institute for Analytical Philately)

Exhibitions, numerous bourses, and an awards ceremony highlighted the show.

Below is a full list of winners from a wide variety of categories feautured at this year's show.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Grand - President's Award

John Barwis Philadelphia-Great Britain Mails

Reserve Grand - Felix Ganz Award

David R. Pitts Bermuda: Postal History from the Early Days to the UPU

Single Frame Grand

Sandeep Jaiswal The 1904 Lithograph Issue of Jaipur

MULTI-FRAME EXHIBITS

Gold

Larry T. Nix Hiram E. Deats - Philatelist & Collector Extraordinaire

Jerry H. Miller - German New Guinea 1888-1914

Richard Malmgren - Hawaii Foreign Mail Will and Abby Csaplar A License and Stamp System for Waterfowl Conservation in the 20th Century U.S

Robert Mustacich - Freak or Fake: A New Fingerprinting Method Distinguishes between Original and Fraudulent Extra Perforations on 19th Century RevenueStamps

P. D. Allen, MD PhD - Victorian Outgoing Indian Mail to Great Britain, Europe and the USA from October 1854-July 1876

Ralph H. Nafziger - The 3c 1948 Wisconsin Statehood Issue

Leonard H. Hartmann - The Fresno and San Francisco Bicycle Mail of 1894

John A. Pare - The 1948 Wisconsin Issue: Production, First Day Covers, Postal Uses

Lawrence Haber - The Half-Penny (decimal) Machin

Robert P. Odenweller - New Zealand: The Pictorial Definitives of 1935-1947

Kathryn J. Johnson - Guardiola and Medina Issues of Honduras, 1903-1910

Steven Zwillinger - Indian Postal Stationery of Edward VII

John Barwis - Philadelphia-Great Britain Mails

K. Joe Youssefi - Classic Persia

Kathryn J. Johnson - Great Britain - Uses of the King George VI Definitive Series

Sandeep Jaiswal - British India Queen Victoria Postal Stationery

Alfredo Frohlich - Republic of Colombia - International Mail 1886-1899

Matthew W. Kewriga - Danish West Indies Foreign Mail: 1748-UPU

Irv Heimburger - The 1897-1902 Postage Stamp Designs of Ostrander Smith

Rob Faux - Postal History Featuring the 24 cent, 1861 Series Adhesive

Robert Schlesinger - 1938 Presidential Issue - Selected Rates

Alfred F. Kugel - The Germans in the Pacific--Postmarks & Unusual Items

Phillip J. Stager - Coconuts

Alexander Kolchinsky - Prisoners of the Great War Send Home Picture Postcards

Dr. Robert B. Pildes - The 1948 Do'Ar Ivri and Dmei Do'Ar Issue of Israel and Their Use

David R. Pitts - Bermuda: Postal History from the Early Days to the UPU

Vermeil

Sandeep Jaiswal - Indian Postal Stationery Issued During the Reign of King George VI

Stephen L. Suffet - The Twilight of the Prexies: 1954-1962

John Warren - Civil Censorship in India 1939-1945

Robert L. Glass - The Most Interesting Man in the World - Ernest Hemingway

Conrad Klinkner - Games of the Xth Olympiad, Los Angeles 1932

Leonard H. Hartmann Chicago Stampless to 1855

Raymond J. Pietruszka - The Dis-Union of the Soviet Union

Robert Gray - The Post Office of India During the World War I Era

Silver

Susan Jones - Searching for African Coelacanths

Leroy Crain - Ancient Egypt

Bill O Connor - A Visit to Ireland and The Irish International Exhibition, Dublin 1907 – As

Seen Through the Picture Postcards of the Time

Douglas Sandler - Worldwide Postal Strikes 1890-2011

Dr. Donald B. Dahm - Great Britain: The "Jubilee Issue"

Silver Bronze

Liam Malone - Wild Flowers Definitives of Ireland

SINGLE FRAME EXHIBITS

Gold

Sandeep Jaiswal - The 1904 Lithograph Issue of Jaipur

Francois Guillotin - French Revenue Stamps Taxing Pharmacuetical Specialties 1918-1934

Richard M. Hanchett - Late Mail Strikes on 19th Century Indian Mail

Dr. Andrew Ward - Insufficiently Pre-Paid Mail of the Fiji Islands

Robert Mustacich - Scarce Extremes on Document of Pre-WWI Documentary Revenues

Mark Schwartz - Boston's "Paid in Grid" Cancels - U.S. Imperforate Issues: 1847-1856

Paul Larsen - Leeward Islands Federal Postal Stationery of the King George V Reign

Vermeil

Marc E. Gonzales - Forgeries of Mexico's First Design

Ed Fitch - Great Lakes Naval Station

Kathryn J. Johnson - Changing uses of the Money Order & Savings Bank Postmarks of Ceylon

Raymond Murphy - Official Mail of the Provisional Government and the Irish Free State

1922-1937

Silver

Alfred F. Kugel - British Forces in Ireland 1920-1922

SPONSORED AWARDS

American Philatelic Society Research Medal

Lawrence Haber --- The Half-Penny (decimal) Machin

American Philatelic Society Post 1980 Medal of Excellence

Raymond J. Pietruszka --- The Dis-Union of the Soviet Union

American Philatelic Society 1940-1980 Medal of Excellence

Lawrence Haber --- The Half-Penny (decimal) Machine

American Philatelic Society 1900-1940 Medal of Excellence

Robert P. Odenweller --- New Zealand: The Pictorial Definitives of 1935-1947

American Philatelic Society Pre-1900 Medal of Excellence

Richard Malmgren - Hawaii Foreign Mail

Best Exhibit by A Chicago Philatelic Society Member

Richard Malmgren --- Hawaii Foreign Mail

Chicago Philatelic Society Novice Award

Francois Guillotin --- French Revenue Stamps Taxing Pharmacuetical Specialties 1918-1934

Collectors Club of Chicago Award

K. Joe Youssefi --- Classic Persia

ISC Best 19th Century India

P. D. Allen, MD PhD --- Victorian Outgoing Indian Mail to Great Britain, Europe and the USA from October 1854-July 1876

ISC Best 20th Century India

Sandeep Jaiswal ---The 1904 Lithograph Issue of Jaipur

ISC Best India Postal Stationery

Sandeep Jaiswal --- British India Queen Victoria Postal Stationery

ISC Best One-Frame India

Sandeep Jaiswal --- The 1904 Lithograph Issue of Jaipur

Best Single-Frame Irish Exhibit

Raymond Murphy --- Official Mail of the Provisional Government and the Irish Free State 1922-1937

Joseph E. Foley Memorial Medal for the Best Irish Exhibit

Bill O Connor --- A Visit to Ireland and The Irish International Exhibition, Dublin 1907 – As

Seen Through the Picture Postcards of the Time

Women Exhibitors Sterling Achievement Award

Alfred F. Kugel --- British Forces in Ireland 1920-1922

United States Stamp Society Medal

Irv Heimburger --- The 1897-1902 Postage Stamp Designs of Ostrander Smith

United States Philatelic Classics Society Medal

Rob Faux --- Postal History Featuring the 24 cent, 1861 Series Adhesive

United States Cancellations Club Award

Mark Schwartz --- Boston's "Paid in Grid" Cancels - U.S. Imperforate Issues: 1847-1856

Postal History Society Medal

David R. Pitts --- Bermuda: Postal History from the Early Days to the UPU

Military Postal History Society Award

Alexander Kolchinsky --- Prisoners of the Great War Send Home Picture Postcards

United States Postal Stationery Society-Marcus White Award

Sandeep Jaiswal --- British India Queen Victoria Postal Stationery

Lighthouse Stamp Society Award

P. D. Allen, MD PhD Victorian Outgoing Indian Mail to Great Britain, Europe and the USA from

October 1854-July 1876

American Topical Association Medal

Phillip J. Stager --- Coconuts

American Revenue Association

Will and Abby Csaplar --- A License and Stamp System for Waterfowl Conservation in the 20th Century U.S.

American Philatelic Congress Award

John Barwis --- Philadelphia-Great Britain Mails

American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors Award of Excellence-Plans and Headings

Lawrence Haber --- The Half-Penny (decimal) Machin

American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors Award of Honor

Susan Jones --- Searching for African Coelacanths

Will and Abby Csaplar --- A License and Stamp System for Waterfowl Conservation in the 20th Century U.S.

American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors Creativity Award

Robert Mustacich --- Freak or Fake: A New Fingerprinting Method Distinguishes between Original and

Fraudulent Extra Perforations on 19th Century Revenue Stamps

American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors Award of Honor

Marc E. Gonzales --- Forgeries of Mexico's First Design

NON-COMPETITIVE EXHIBITS

Eire Philatelic - Eire Philatelic Association

Northwest Stamp - Club Northwest Stamp Club

Park Forest Stamp Club - Park Forest Stamp Club

Chicagoland Chapter #5 - German Philatelic Society

Glen Ellyn Philatelic Club - Glen Ellyn Philatelic Club

K. Joe Youssefi- India Postal Agencies in Persia

CHICAGOPEX 2015 Jury Members

W. Danforth Walker , Jury Chairman

Michael J. Ley, Judge

Jonas Hallstrom, Judge

James P. Gough, Judge

Dr. Mark E. Banchik, Judge

Regis M. Hoffman, Apprentice Judge

LITERATURE EXHIBITS

Gold

Raymond Murphy --- Encyclopedia of Jamaican Philately, Vol 9: Military, censored and patriotic mails and Paul Farrimond

Richard T. Hall --- Philately of Switzerland: An introductory handbook, 2nd edition

Collectors Club of Chicago --- The prestamp period of El Salavador (1525-1866)

Michael D. Roberts --- Mexicana

Robert G. Rose --- NJPH, The Journal of New Jersey Postal History Society

Diane DeBlois & Robert Dalton Harris --- Postal History Journal

Nikolai Sorokin --- Rossica Journal

Vickie Canfield Peters --- Airpost Journal

Michael Mahler --- The American Revenuer

Vermeil

Eastern Auctions Ltd. --- British Columbia & Vancouver Island: The Jack Wallace Collection

Robert Conley --- Pennsylvania Local Deed Tax Stamps Catalog

Phillip J. Stager --- Mine to Mill, Part 1

Paul R. Lee II --- Parks, Postmarks and Postmasters: Post offices within the National Park System

David Wrisley --- State Revenue News

William T. Harris III --- The Circuit

Neil Donen --- The Flagstaff: Journal of King George V Silver Jubilee Study Circle

Peter Thy --- Forerunners

Silver

Prem Chand Jaiswal --- Philcent India 2014-15

Alexander Kolchinski --- Stalin on stamps and other philatelic materials: Design, propaganda, politics

Alan Borer --- Ohio Postal History Journal

Blanton Clement Jr. --- Journal of United Nations Philatelists

Martin Oakes --- The New CartoPhilatelists

Silver Bronze

Douglas Sandler --- Handbook of Postal Strikes 1890-2014

SPONSORED AWARDS

John Kevin Doyle Grand Award

Raymond Murphy --- Encyclopedia of Jamaican Philately, Vol 9: Military, censored and patriotic mails

Paul Farrimond







CHICAGOPEX 2015 Literature Jury Members

John Hotchner, Jury Chairman --- Falls Church, VA

Kenneth Trettin, Judge --- Rockford, IA

Alan Warren, Judge --- Exton, PA