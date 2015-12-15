Great Britain Philatelic Society celebrates Diamond Jubilee in style

Dec 15, 2015, 8 AM

Bob Galland (left) is congratulated by Frank Walton, president of the Royal Philatelic Society London, for the fine displays from members of the Great Britain Philatelic Society.

The following is press release from The Royal Philatelic Society London:

There was a record attendance of 210 at the meeting of The Royal Philatelic Society London on 10 December at which The Great Britain Philatelic Society celebrated its Diamond Jubilee. The very first meeting of the GBPS was also held at the Royal in December 1955.

No fewer than 46 members of the GBPS provided displays that President of the Royal, Frank Walton, described as ‘fantastic’. This was a view reiterated by Alan Moorcroft giving the vote of thanks, who congratulated all those who had displayed such ‘wonderful material’.

In reply, Bob Galland, President of The Great Britain Philatelic Society, thanked all those who had worked so hard to make this day a success, both from the Royal and all those who had shown such superb material.

Those wishing to visit The Royal Philatelic Society London at 41 Devonshire Place, London W1G 6JY, or be a guest at one of its meetings, are asked to contact in advance the Administrative Office on 020 7486 1044.