Help provide hearing dogs for the deaf with used Christmas card stamps

Dec 22, 2015, 8 AM

Cards for Good Causes is a charity derived from Stamps Saves Lives. Over the last year, they raised over £10,000 for the deaf who aren't fortunate enough to have a seeing eye dog.

During the last year, Cards for Good Causes has raised more than £10,000 for the deaf who aren't fortunate enough to have a hearing dog.

By Colin Sallee

1. Cards for Good Causes opens its doors

St. Joseph’s Church in Stamford, England, is providing a great opportunity for those with a surplus of Christmas cards and stamps.

The Rutland & Stamford Mercury is reporting that the charity has raised more than £10,000 for the deaf who aren't fortunate enough to have a hearing dog. These stamps are being recycled and put towards a greater cause.

Denise Taylor, an active member of Cards for Good Causes, told the Mercury that these stamps do have a lasting impact.

“This is enough money to train a puppy to transform the life a deaf adult or child,” Taylor said in a release. “It’s a really simple thing that everyone can do, doesn’t cost anything extra, but can make such a difference to a disabled person’s life.”

Stamps Saves Lives, which is the larger umbrella that allows the more categorical organizations to function, has raised more than £1 million in the last 30 years.

Read the full story on the Mercury's website.

2. DC and NYC’s stamp worlds collide

The Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C., opened its new exhibit, New York City: A Portrait Through Stamp Art, on Dec. 10. The exhibit shows artwork commissioned by the United States Postal Service for use as potential postage stamp designs. The illustrations displayed are thematically tied together by their relationship to the city of New York.

Learn more about this exciting new exhibit.

3. Here’s what readers enjoyed from Linn’s last week

World Stamp Show-NY 2016 has received a $25,000 grant to fund an enclosed 32-seat theater within the show’s Welcome to Stamp Collecting Pavilion on the exhibition floor.

It should make for some great learning experiences at next year's big decennial U.S. international stamp show.

4. Connect with Linn's Stamp News

5. Hot topics

Have a quick look at three interesting posts from the last few days on Linns.com: