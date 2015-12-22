January cartoon caption contest: 1993 29¢ Christmas Snowman

Dec 22, 2015, 4 PM

The cartoon caption contest stamp for January is this 1993 29¢ Snowman stamp. Put yourself under his hat and tell me what you might be thinking or saying about the snowman’s world, his future, stamp collecting, or any other subject. There will be a prize

By John M. Hotchner

Winter snows have already hit hard in the Midwest as this is being written, but the heaviest snows in the mid-Atlantic region where I live usually come after the New Year has made its appearance.

So, in expectation that the meteorologists have predicted correctly, and we will have many opportunities to shovel snow, clear off cars, go sledding, and build snowmen, I have selected the snowman on the 1993 29¢ Christmas stamp (Scott 2793) for the January cartoon caption contest.

Put yourself under the snowman’s hat, and tell me what you might be thinking or saying about your carrot nose, the children that built you, your future, or any other subject.

There will be two prizes given: one for the best philatelic line, and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

The important thing is to use your sense of humor, because entries with a humorous twist have the best chance of winning a prize.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125, or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. Be sure to include your mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be the book Linn’s Stamp Identifier, published by Linn’s (a retail value of $12.99), or a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension).

To be considered for the prizes, entries must reach me not later than Jan. 25. Why not enter now while you’re thinking about it?