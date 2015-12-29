US Stamps
Changes coming to Linn's newsletter in 2016
In an effort to improve user experience by limiting the number of emails we send our readers each day, Linn’s Stamp News is making a couple of changes to its free newsletter send schedule in 2016.
Effective Jan. 1, our Auction House Planner, which currently goes out on Wednesday afternoons, will be sent out on Sunday morning.
Also, our Digital Edition notification will be sent at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday instead of 11 a.m. ET. Despite this change to the timing of the notification, each week's Digital Edition will continue to be available at the same time each Saturday.
We hope these changes will allow our readers to enjoy our newsletter even more.
If you experience any issues with our newsletter, or have further questions about these changes, please contact customer service.
