US Stamps
Paying attention to stamp albums, 'Postmaster Finder' a fun resource: Week's Most Read
By Joe O'Donnell
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Gandhi stamp legacy in danger in India: Stamps have always been a communication lens for culture, society, and government. As a result, cultural changes bring about postage changes.
4. The best and the worst of Great Britain’s Christmas stamp designs: Since issuing its first two Christmas stamps in 1966 (Scott 478-479), Great Britain has shown about 240 different designs on its Christmas stamps.
3. Colorful stamps showcase the culture and history of Polynesian islands: Stamps can add to our own information about Polynesia, in beautiful and highly collectible ways.
2. Use ‘Postmaster Finder’ to locate city’s postmasters and post office history: Recently Tony Wawrukiewicz was asked who was the postmaster of the post office at South Poland, Maine, an office supposedly established in 1862.
1. Have a second, closer look at that old stripped-down stamp album: It’s easy to strip stamps out of an old album obtained from the latest stamp bourse or auction and pay no attention to the album itself. After all, it’s the stamps you’re after.
