Monday Morning Brief | Year in Review

Dec 28, 2015, 6 AM

Watch as Linn’s Stamp News editorial director Donna Houseman reflects on the top stories published by Linn’s in 2015.

Full Video Transcript:

Good morning and welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for December 28.

As this year draws to a close, we reflect on the top stories published in Linn’s Stamp News in 2015.

The United States Postal Service alienated collectors and customers when it was reported that three lucky collectors had received an upright Jenny Invert pane free, complements of the Postal Service.

During 2015, it was revealed that PIMCO investment firm founder and philanthropist William H. Gross was the purchaser of the upright $2 Jenny Invert pane discovered in 2014 by David and Gail Robinson. Gross paid more than $51,000 for the pane.

USPS Stamp Fulfillment Services manager Khalid M. Hussain dealt a major blow to collectors when he unveiled a plan to put an end to moisture-activated adhesive on stamps, what collectors refer to as lick-and-stick stamps. But newly appointed acting stamp director Mary Anne Penner told Linn’s she would like to see a return to soakable stamps. Stayed tuned to see what happens in 2016.

The copper printing plates used to print the 1847 Mauritius 1-penny and 2d “POST OFFICE” stamps, the first colonial issues of the British Empire, were rediscovered by the family of tobacco industrialist and stamp collector Maurice Burrus, following the death of his niece Odile Burrus.

Linn’s reported the recovery in late September of a block of three of the 1845 5¢ New York postmaster’s provisional. The block was once part of a larger block of 10 that was stolen in 1977 from the acclaimed Benjamin K. Miller collection at the New York Public Library.

While these stories and others captured national media attention, one story focused the global spotlight on the world’s most valuable stamp, the unique British Guiana 1856 1¢ Magenta. In June it was disclosed that world-renowned shoe designer Stuart Weitzman was the buyer who had paid almost $9.5 million for the iconic stamp at an auction held in June 2014 in New York.

Looking to the new year, one of the top stories of 2016 promises to be World Stamp Show, the once-in-a-decade international stamp show that will take place in May in New York City. And taking pride of place among the exhibits at the international show will be none other than the British Guiana 1856 1¢ Magenta.

For the most up-to-date stamp news, visit Linns.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For Linn’s Stamp News and Scott Publishing, I’m Donna Houseman wishing you a safe and Happy New Year. Enjoy your week in stamps.