World Stamps

New South Wales Centenary stamps, 1888-1906

Dec 28, 2015, 5 AM

Deciphering and organizing the myriad varieties of the New South Wales Cententary stamps can be quite a challenge. To make the task a little easier, consult this table, which Janet Klug put together for her Jan. 11 Stamps Down Under column.

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

Headlines