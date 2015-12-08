Washington, D.C., postmark for Postal Museum exhibit features New York City theme

Dec 8, 2015, 9 AM

A pictorial postmark commemorating the opening of a new exhibit at the National Postal Museum in Washington features a New York City skyline.

By Michael Baadke

The Smithsonian National Postal Museum in Washington, D.C., opened its new exhibit, New York City: A Portrait Through Stamp Art, on Dec. 10.

The exhibit shows artwork commissioned by the United States Postal Service for use as potential postage stamp designs. The illustrations displayed are thematically tied together by their relationship to the city of New York.

Information about the exhibit was published in the Dec. 14 Linn’s on page 8.

A Dec. 10 Washington postmark commemorates the exhibit opening with the event logo: the Manhattan skyline and a group of theater marquees displaying the title of the exhibit.

To obtain this postmark, which has been granted a 30-day extension, send your request to:

SMITHSONIAN NATIONAL POSTAL MUSEUM Station, Postmaster/Special Cancellations, 2 Massachusetts Ave., Washington, DC 20002-9998, Dec. 10.

The postmark for A Charlie Brown Christmas continues to be offered by communities across Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The pictorial postmark is the same for each location, showing Charlie Brown holding his sparse little Christmas tree. It was pictured in the Dec. 7 Linn’s, and additional postmark locations were listed in the Dec. 14 Postmark Pursuit column.

To obtain an example of this Charlie Brown postmark from any or all of the stations listed below, send your request and include “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as the first line of the address, followed by the station name, when you send in your request.

These postmarks also have received 30-day extensions.

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS:

— Jordan, MT Station, Postmaster, 547 Main St., Jordan, MT 59337-9998, Nov. 20.

— Oakes, ND Station, Postmaster, 611 Main Ave., Oakes, ND 58474-9998. Dec. 2.

— Medora, ND Station, Postmaster, 355 Third Ave., Medora, ND 58645-9998, Dec. 4.

— Killdeer, ND Station, Postmaster, 48 Central Ave. S., Killdeer, ND 58640-9998, Dec. 8.

— Malta, MT Station, Postmaster, 207 S., First Ave. E., Malta, MT 59538-9998, Dec. 9.

— Dodson, MT Station, Postmaster, 300 Barrett Ave., Dodson, MT 59524-9998, Dec. 10.

— Cut Bank, MT Station, Postmaster, 37 S. Central Ave., Cut Bank, MT 59427-9998, Dec. 11.

— Scobey, MT Station, Postmaster, 219 Main St., Scobey, MT 59263-9998, Dec. 15.

The following postmarks are also available, and have been granted 30-day extensions:

BELIEVE IN MIRACLES Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Miracle, KY 40856-9998, Dec. 1. (Young girl as angel with star-tipped wand.)

SNOWMAN Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Elkton, KY 42220-9998, Dec. 1. (Snowman wearing knit hat with elk decoration.)

LET IT SNOW Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Elkhorn City, KY 41522-9998, Dec. 1. (Large snowflakes, reindeer pulling sleigh.)

STAR OF WONDER Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Nazareth, KY 40048-9998, Dec. 1. (Snow-covered evergreen tree, bright star.)

SILENT NIGHT Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Pineville, KY 40977-9998, Dec. 1. (Three evergreen trees).

PEAR TREE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Partridge, KY 40862-9998, Dec. 1. (Bird in tree.)

STARLIGHT Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Pine Knot, KY 42635-9998, Dec. 1. (Evergreen tree with star at top, within star frame.)

EASTERN STAR Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Bethlehem, KY 40007-9998, Dec. 1. (Bright star within round frame.)

PINE TREE Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Pine Top, KY 41843-9998, Dec. 1. (Christmas tree and bow.)

27TH CHRISTMAS IN WARRENSBURGH HOLIDAY Station, Postmaster, 3930 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885-9998, Dec. 5. (Gazebo and decorated trees within wreath, “Dashing Through the Snow.”)

VICTORIAN STROLL Station, Postmaster, 400 Broadway, Troy, NY 12180-9998, Dec. 6. (“33rd Annual,” “Troy” in large letters with wreath substituting for “O.”)

To request postmarks, see our instructions. Share information by writing to Postmark Pursuit, Box 4129, Sidney, OH 45365.