Former APS President Peter P. McCann running for director

By Michael Baadke

Peter P. McCann, a former president of the American Philatelic Society, has filed a nominating application to run for the position of APS director at large.

McCann became president of the society in the summer of 1999, after serving four years on the APS board of vice presidents.

In the nominating application dated Oct. 26 and published on the APS website in early November, McCann officially announced that he was seeking the office of director at large.

“While it is unusual for a past president to return to a Board position,” McCann wrote, “it is clear that APS is at a crossroads, and with new staff leadership, I believe it is poised for a new era of growth. I want to contribute to making that happen, and would appreciate your vote.”

McCann added that his previous service on the board, his extensive contacts in the hobby, his knowledge from his professional life, and his knowledge of the recent history of the APS “can help the APS to move in a positive direction in the future.”

McCann has served for 12 years on the International Federation of Philately (FIP) board of directors, including two terms as the FIP vice president.

His application also notes that he is a past co-chairman of the Council of Philatelists of the Smithsonian’s National Postal Museum.

McCann has also served as a trustee of the Philatelic Foundation since 2004, and is a past president of the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors, the American Philatelic Congress, and the British Caribbean Philatelic Study Group.

He signed the Roll of Distinguished Philatelists in 2007, and in 2008 received the Luff award for outstanding service to the APS.

Second VP slate

The APS website also revealed that a second team of three candidates will run for the board of vice presidents in the upcoming election. Patricia (Trish) Kaufmann, Jeff Shapiro and Robert Zeigler are listed as candidates, though no nominating application was available on the APS site as of Nov. 5.

As reported in the Oct. 26 Linn’s, a team consisting of current APS vice presidents Alex Haimann and Yamil Kouri and new candidate John Barwis also have announced plans to run for the vice president slots.

That same Linn’s issue reported that Mark A. Butterline and Stephen D. Schumann are both running for the position of secretary.

Other candidates for positions previously reported are Ken Nilsestuen and Mick Zais for president; Bruce Marsden for treasurer; and Michael Bloom, Rich Drews, Gordon Eubanks, David McNamee, and Mark Schwartz for director at large.

Nominations for the upcoming elections will continue to be accepted with seconds through March 31, 2016. Voting will take place in May 2016.