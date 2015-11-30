Spellman stamp museum gets into the holiday spirit

Nov 30, 2015, 9 AM

The Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History in Massachusetts is making sure families are prepared for the holidays this December.

By Colin Sallee

1. Catch holiday fever at Spellman Stamp Museum

Christmas is just around the corner, and the Spellman Museum of Stamps and Postal History in Weston, Mass., is making sure families of stamp collectors are prepared.

The museum will host a Holiday Family Day on Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon to 4 p.m., according to Weston Patch.

The event will offer a variety of activities for collectors, including a holiday stamp design booth, scavenger hunts with a variety of stamp prizes, a photo booth for stamp pictures, and a unique “North Pole Mailbox” for children to send their Christmas lists to Santa with their own personalized stamp.

“Tips about how to start a stamp collection will be offered and each child can make a free collection of holiday stamps to take home,” Patch reports.

2. Worldwide material available at Matthew Bennett auction

“The sale will take place at the Herald Square Suite of the New Yorker Hotel at 481 Eighth Ave., and will feature United States, Canada and worldwide stamps, collections and accumulations.”

Read about some of the sale's most notable items.

3. New Star Wars booklet from Royal Mail

“Great Britain’s Royal Mail has timed the issue of its Star Wars prestige booklet to coincide with the Dec. 17 opening of the film Star Wars: The Force Awakens in the United Kingdom. The film opens in the United States the next day, Dec. 18.”

Have a look at the 26-page booklet.

