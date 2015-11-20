Scott Standard catalog to be reorganized, another upright Jenny Invert pane found: Week's Most Read

Nov 20, 2015, 4 AM

This week's top story regarded the 2017 edition of the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue being the last to be organized in six volumes. A decision regarding the reorganization of the 2018 edition is most likely expected before Vol. 1 of the 2017 Stan

By Joe O'Donnell

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. U.S. Postal Service records 2015 ‘controllable income’ of $1.2 billion, net loss of $5.1 billion: Postmaster General Megan Brennan and postal-union officials agree that the latest financial news from L’Enfant Plaza in Washington, D.C., bodes well for the deficit-ridden United States Postal Service.

4. Kendal Bevil pulls the curtain back on his 25 years of producing cachets: One of the most popular cachetmakers currently producing first-day covers is artist Kendal Bevil of Port Neches, Texas.

3. Promoting stamp collecting to a wider audience and new generations: Stamp enthusiasts actively devote time, money, and energy to their hobby. Most of the collectors in this category are from the older generation. This group is declining in size.

2. Maine book dealer latest to receive an upright Jenny Invert pane: A used book dealer in Waterville, Maine, is the most recent lucky purchaser of the upright variety of the 2013 Jenny Invert pane of six $2 stamps.

1. Scott to reorganize Standard catalog beginning with the 2018 edition: Each year the editors add thousands of new listings and useful information. As a result, the catalogs are now bursting at the seams.

