World Stamps
Story of life-saving stamp collection told, Scott Classic Specialized changes detailed: Week's Most Read
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn's Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. $2 Waves of Color, $1 Patriotic Waves headline franking on media-mail parcel from Kentucky: Respected collector and philatelic literature dealer Leonard Hartmann of Kentucky sent Linn’s Stamp News a copy of a recent publication that came in a securely assembled parcel franked with a colorful quartet of stamps.
4. United States 1851 1¢, type Ib, realizes $7,073 at Sam Houston Philatelics September auction: Sam Houston Philatelics held a sale of Germany, U.S. and worldwide stamps in Houston on Sept. 19.
3. More than 35,000 value changes made in 2016 Scott Classic Specialized catalog: Thousands of value changes, hundreds of new listings, and myriad editorial improvements, including many hundreds of revised and expanded listings, can be found in the 2016 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940.
2. Set of four unissued Germany semipostal stamps realizes about $80,500 at Schlegel sale: The standout item was an unissued set of four Germany semipostal stamps from 2001 depicting ordinary citizens engaged in amateur athletic activities.
1. When a stamp collection saved lives in Nazi Germany: Not often are stamps associated with a journey quite like the one Max Lichenheim and his wife Margaret went through.
