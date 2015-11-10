US Stamps
Stamp marks 135th anniversary of Romania-U.S. diplomatic ties
Romania commemorated the 135th anniversary of its diplomatic ties with the United States on a 3.60-leu stamp issued Nov. 8.
The design depicts President Rutherford B. Hayes and Prince Carol I of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in front of the flags of the United States and Romania, respectively.
The flag theme also is featured on the Romanian postal administration’s official first-day cover, shown above.
The stamp was produced in panes of nine stamps and two labels in the upper left and lower right. In addition to the two flags, the labels show collector coins featuring Prince Carol and President Hayes.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?