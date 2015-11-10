Stamp marks 135th anniversary of Romania-U.S. diplomatic ties

Nov 10, 2015, 7 AM

The first-day cover for Romania’s new stamp honoring the 135th anniversary of its diplomatic relations with the United States. The stamp shows flags and President Hayes and Prince Carol I.

Romania commemorated the 135th anniversary of its diplomatic ties with the United States on a 3.60-leu stamp issued Nov. 8.

The design depicts President Rutherford B. Hayes and Prince Carol I of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in front of the flags of the United States and Romania, respectively.

The flag theme also is featured on the Romanian postal administration’s official first-day cover, shown above.

The stamp was produced in panes of nine stamps and two labels in the upper left and lower right. In addition to the two flags, the labels show collector coins featuring Prince Carol and President Hayes.