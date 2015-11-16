Website campaigning for stamp honoring Japanese-American soldiers

Nov 16, 2015, 12 PM

They Deserve a Stamp is an online effort that supports the issuing of a U.S. stamp that honors the Japanese-American soldiers who served during World War II.

By Colin Sallee

1. Japanese-American vets subject of stamp push

As those who served in our country’s armed forces are honored during Veterans Awareness Month throughout November, a movement is underway to put a particular group of U.S. soldiers — the Japanese-American soldiers of World War II — on a stamp.

They Deserve a Stamp is an online effort created to raise awareness about what these men did for the United States shortly after being labeled as “enemy aliens” following the 1941 Japanese attacks on the United States at Pearl Harbor.

“They fought for freedom abroad when their own government imprisoned their families at home,” the website reads. “A stamp is the least we owe the brave Japanese American Soldiers of World War II. The fact it’s been denied this long is up to us to change.”

They Deserve a Stamp provides historical information about the veterans and encourages users to show their support for the effort to get them a stamp.

Learn more about the Japanese-American vets and the push for an honorary stamp.

2. Cherrystone sale approaches

Cherrystone Auctions of New York City will present three sales Dec. 1-3, offering United States and worldwide stamps and covers, the John Pedneault collection of Ireland, and specialized Brazil from 1843 to 1893.

Some items are expected bring large realizations.

3. Postal workers endorse Bernie Sanders

Citing his “deep understanding of postal issues and workers’ concerns,” the American Postal Workers Union has endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders’s bid for the presidency in 2016.

The announcement came as no surprise to some.

4. Connect with Linn's Stamp News

5. Hot topics

Have a quick look at three interesting posts from the last few days on Linns.com: