Monday Morning Brief | World Stamp Show-New York 2016

Jan 18, 2016, 3 AM

Watch as Linn’s Stamp News managing editor Chad Snee discusses what to expect at the World Stamp Show-New York 2016, to take place May 28-June 4.

Full Video Transcript:

Greetings fellow stamp enthusiasts! Welcome to the Monday Morning Brief for January 18.

World Stamp Show-New York 2016, the once-a-decade philatelic extravaganza to be held in the United States, will open its doors at the Javits Convention Center in New York City in less than five months. Now is the time to start your planning in earnest.

What can you expect from this massive international exhibition when it opens May 28? Let’s look at some of the numbers.

More than 200 dealers are expected to attend the show. Many of them have been preparing for months, searching for new and exciting stock to entice collectors of all levels and budgets.

Competitive exhibits spanning just about any subject you can think of will be on display in 4,000 exhibit frames. There also will be around 500 frames housing noncompetitive exhibits.

The show’s organizing committee expects more than 200,000 collectors and their families and friends will visit during the course of the eight-day show.

Some 60 societies and specialty organizations will have displays on the show floor, conduct membership meetings, and present lectures and seminars on a broad spectrum of topics. Best of all, most of these meetings are open to the public, so bring a friend along.

In other news, since becoming Great Britain’s longest-reigning monarch last year, Queen Elizabeth II has been getting quite a bit of attention. On January 11, Canada Post issued an attractive stamp featuring a photo taken by David Bailey at Buckingham Palace in 2014 to celebrate the queen’s 88th birthday.

Finally, don’t forget to vote in Linn’s 2015 United States Stamp Popularity Poll. Online voting in the 2015 poll, via Linns.com, closes March 4, 2016. Completed paper ballots must be postmarked by March 4, 2016. Paper ballots are available in each issue of Linn’s, and photocopied ballots are accepted.

For Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs, I’m Chad Snee. Have a great week enjoying our wonderful hobby. Cheers!