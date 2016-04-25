California youth wins 2016 federal junior duck stamp competition

Apr 25, 2016, 8 AM

This colored pencil rendition of a pair of snow geese by Stacy Shen, 16, of Fremont, Calif., was crowned winner of the national junior duck stamp art contest.

Below is a press release from the Sam Houston Duck Company:

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced today that artwork of a pair of snow geese was selected to appear on the 2016-2017 Federal Junior Duck Stamp. The design for the new stamp, painted by Stacy Shen, 16, of Fremont, Calif., was chosen by a panel of judges at the national Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest, held at J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Sanibel, Fla.

The colored pencil entry, which won the California State Junior Duck Stamp Contest, was judged the winner among best-of-show entries from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This year, 27,192 entries were submitted to the 52 state and territory Junior Duck Stamp contests. Proceeds from sales of the $5 Junior Duck Stamp support environmental education.

“I congratulate our winning artist and all the talented young people who participate in the Junior Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program each year,” said Service Director Dan Ashe. “As urbanization accelerates, many Americans, including many young people, find it increasingly difficult to experience nature. The Junior Duck Stamp Program remains one of the Service's hallmark efforts to engage youth and foster a lifelong connection with the outdoors.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sarah Clayton, 18, of Sidney, Ohio, took second place with an oil painting depicting a pair of ring-necked ducks.

Third place went to Chase Mascaro, 16, of Slidell, La., for his rendition of a pair of hooded mergansers.

The 2016 Federal Junior Duck Stamp Conservation Message Contest winner was 18-year-old Cassidy Fulton of Valley City, N.D., who wrote: “Our Environment, Our Responsibility, Our Future.”

The Junior Duck Stamp Contest winner receives $1,000. The second place winner receives $500, the third-place winner receives $200 and the Conservation Message winner receives $200. The winners were selected by a panel of five judges.

The First Day of Sale Ceremony for the 2016-2017 Federal and Junior duck stamps will be held June 24, 2016, at Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World in Springfield, Mo. It is free and open to the public. Both the Federal and Junior duck stamp artists will be available to sign stamps, and the U.S. Postal Service will have a special cancellation for collectors.

The Federal Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest is the culmination of a year-long Junior Duck Stamp conservation program used by educators across the nation. The program's Educators Guide and Youth Guide provide 10 lesson plans with exercises and activities focusing on conservation science, our changing natural world, and fun. Supplemental guides focus on homeschools and informal education settings such as nature centers, national wildlife refuges and after-school programs. The curriculum guides are available here.

Related Articles: