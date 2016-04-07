National park quarter commemoration on April 11 Kentucky postmark

Apr 7, 2016, 12 PM

The dedication of the Cumberland National Historical Park quarter in Kentucky is the event that inspired this April 11 postmark.

By Michael Baadke

An April 11 postmark from Middlesboro, Ky., accomplishes the dual goal of honoring Cumberland National Historical Park, and celebrating the new 2016 quarter dollar that also commemorates the park.

The quarter was launched that day with an 11 a.m. ceremony at the park’s visitor center.

The United States Mint describes the new quarter by saying, “The design features a frontiersman gazing across the mountains to the West. Many pioneers used Cumberland Gap on their journey into the western frontiers of Kentucky and Tennessee.”

The postmark has a slightly different approach, with the image of a deer and the arrowhead insignia representing the National Park Service.

To obtain this postmark, send your request to:

CUMBERLAND NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK DED Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Middlesboro, KY 40965-9998, April 11.

The following cancels are also available.

100TH ANNIVERSARY OF US COAST GUARD AVIATION Station (round centennial emblem including aircraft, winged emblems, four stars, “USCG Aviation Centennial”).

— Postmaster, 220 Main St., Buzzards Bay, MA 2532-9998, April 1.

— Postmaster, 100 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL 33765-9998, April 1.

— Postmaster, 809 Nueces Bay Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX 78469-9998, April 1.

— Postmaster, Box 9998, Elizabeth City, NC 27909-9998, April 1.

— Postmaster/Marketing Office, 3600 Aolele St. #106, Honolulu, HI 96820-9998, April 1.

— Postmaster, 419 Lower Mill Bay Road, Kodiak, AK 99615-9998, April 1.

The following postmarks have received a 30-day extension.

100TH ANNIVERSARY Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Vestaburg, PA 15368-9998, March 4. (Small building with flag, mailbox, bare tree.)

USA/CUBA DIRECT WHITE HOUSE Station, National Postal Museum Post Office/Special Cancellations, 2 Massachusetts Ave., Washington, DC 20002-9998, March 16. (Circular marking with stylized text killer.)

USA/CUBA DIRECT POSTAL HQ Station, National Postal Museum Post Office/Special Cancellations, 2 Massachusetts Ave., Washington, DC 20002-9998, March 16. (Circular marking with stylized text killer.)

Requesting pictorial postmarks is easy and fun.