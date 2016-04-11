Stamp will feature Everglades National Park in Florida

Apr 11, 2016, 7 AM

A photograph by Florida photographer Paul Marcellini will feature on the Everglades National Park forever stamp scheduled for June 2.

By Michael Baadke

In its day-by-day unveiling of the 16 National Park forever stamps planned for release June 2, the United States Postal Service has revealed a sixth design, depicting Everglades National Park and featuring an image by fine art photographer Paul Marcellini of Miami, Fla.

On his website, Marcellini notes that he specializes in natural images of South Florida. The Postal Service describes the image as having been created from nine variously exposed photos.

According to the National Park Service, the park spans across 1.5 million acres.

“Everglades National Park was established in 1947 to conserve the natural landscape and prevent further degradation of its lands, plants, and animals,” the National Park Service reports.

“Visitors can enjoy a multitude of activities from hiking, canoeing and biking, to camping, ranger led programs, tram tours and boat tours.”

The Postal Service is revealing one stamp per day over the course of three weeks, and will issue the 16-stamp set on June 2 with a ceremony at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 at the Javits Center in New York City. The stamp set commemorates the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.

Previous stamps revealed in this set honor Acadia National Park, Arches National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore, Bandelier National Monument, and Carlsbad Caverns National Park.