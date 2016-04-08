Fifth U.S. National Parks stamp pays tribute to Carlsbad Caverns

Apr 8, 2016, 5 AM

The United States Postal Service revealed the fifth of its 16 National Parks stamp designs April 8. The latest stamp depicts Richard McGuire's photograph of the interior of Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico.

By Charles Snee

The fifth of 16 National Parks stamp designs being revealed this month by the United States Postal Service depicts a stunning photograph by Richard McGuire of the interior of Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico.

Four of the five National Park stamp designs unveiled thus far — Acadia National Park, Arches National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore, and Carlsbad Caverns National Park — are based on photographs. The Bandelier National Monument stamp features a painting.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Keep up with us on Instagram

The Postal Service is revealing one stamp per day over the course of three weeks, and will issue the 16-stamp set on June 2 with a ceremony at World Stamp Show-NY 2016 at the Javits Center in New York City. The stamp set commemorates the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.

According to the National Park Service, Carlsbad Caverns features “high ancient sea ledges, deep rocky canyons, flowering cactus and desert wildlife — treasures above the ground in the Chihuahuan Desert. Hidden beneath the surface are more than 119 known caves — all formed when sulfuric acid dissolved the surrounding limestone leaving behind caverns of all sizes.”