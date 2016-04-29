After all designs revealed, National Parks set on sale June 2

Apr 29, 2016, 10 AM

The design of a forever stamp for Theodore Roosevelt National Park was revealed April 22. The stamp will be part of the 16-stamp National Parks set to be issued June 2.

Bison are featured on the forever stamp for Yellowstone National Park. The design was revealed April 25 after Postal Service officials released one stamp design per day over a three-week period.

By Michael Baadke

Designs for United States forever stamps commemorating Theodore Roosevelt National Park and Yellowstone National Park were revealed April 22 and April 25, respectively, by the U.S. Postal Service.

The stamp for Theodore Roosevelt National Park shows a view of the Little Missouri River winding through the Badlands of North Dakota.

The Yellowstone stamp pictures a pair of bison backlit by morning sun.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

They represent the final two designs revealed by the Postal Service over a three-week period, for a set of 16 forever stamps that will be issued June 2 during World Stamp Show-NY 2016 at the Javits Center in New York City.

The other designs pictured previously in Linn’s honor Acadia National Park, Arches National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore, Bandelier National Monument, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Everglades National Park, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Grand Canyon National Park, Gulf Islands National Seashore, Haleakala National Park, Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, Mount Rainier National Park, and San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park.

The stamps will be issued in a single pane of 16 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.