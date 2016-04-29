US Stamps
After all designs revealed, National Parks set on sale June 2
By Michael Baadke
Designs for United States forever stamps commemorating Theodore Roosevelt National Park and Yellowstone National Park were revealed April 22 and April 25, respectively, by the U.S. Postal Service.
The stamp for Theodore Roosevelt National Park shows a view of the Little Missouri River winding through the Badlands of North Dakota.
The Yellowstone stamp pictures a pair of bison backlit by morning sun.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
They represent the final two designs revealed by the Postal Service over a three-week period, for a set of 16 forever stamps that will be issued June 2 during World Stamp Show-NY 2016 at the Javits Center in New York City.
The other designs pictured previously in Linn’s honor Acadia National Park, Arches National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore, Bandelier National Monument, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Everglades National Park, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, Grand Canyon National Park, Gulf Islands National Seashore, Haleakala National Park, Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens, Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park, Mount Rainier National Park, and San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park.
The stamps will be issued in a single pane of 16 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?