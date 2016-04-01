New U.S. Nonprofit revealed, Shirley Temple stamp issue approaches: Week’s Most Read

Apr 1, 2016, 4 AM

This week's top story on Linns.com concerned the new U.S. nonprofit stamp being issued April 28.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Garry Shandling, who died Thursday at 66, was a stamp collector: Linn’s Buzz: The creator and star of the The Larry Sanders Show and It's Garry Shandling’s Show took an interest in stamp collecting when he was young, according to the Arizona Daily Sun.

4. Canada’s squared circle postmarks reward attentive collectors: Squared circle postmarks centered the datestamp in a single device, surrounded by a rectangular area of inked lines or heavy bars to make postage stamps it canceled impossible to re-use. To many, this smaller all-in-one postmark looked better, too.

3. Vintage Curtiss Jenny biplane to be displayed at World Stamp Show–NY 2016: One of the most storied aircraft in history — or at least, in philatelic history — will make a surprise appearance at World Stamp Show­–NY 2016, offering visitors an unprecedented opportunity to see in person the plane from the most famous U.S. stamp of all time.

2. Shirley Temple to be honored on 20th Legends of Hollywood stamp: The new stamp honors Temple as the precocious and talented young star of family films and musicals who won America’s hearts during the Great Depression with her blond curls and dimpled smile.

1. New U.S. Nonprofit issue April 28: The stamp design features the letters “USA” in blue along with a single large red star. The letters are arranged in a stack to fill the square stamp area, with “US” at top and the “A” and the star at bottom.

