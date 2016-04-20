Olympian to speak on stamps and sports at World Stamp Show-NY 2016: Linn’s Buzz

Apr 20, 2016, 7 AM

Much like former Olympian and stamp collector John Everett did for the U.S. team in the 1976 and 1980 Olympics, teams of young men race their row boats in Sydney, Australia. Everett will be on hand and speaking at World Stamp Show-NY 2016. (Getty image)

By Colin Sallee

1. Sports stamps

The buzz around World Stamp Show-NY 2016 is building, and the Sports Philatelists International booth is expected to be a busy one, with numerous Olympic and sport-based activities.

Among those activities is a scavenger hunt for kids that lists 20 items, and includes a prize for winners.

Also, former U.S. Olympian John Everett, who competed for the U.S. Rowing Team in 1976 and 1980, will be on hand. Everett’s presentation, “Pulling Your Weight – A Philatelic Story of Rowing and the Olympics,” will happen at noon Eastern Time on Monday, May 30.

Nancy Clark, the former president of Olymphilex 1996, will be speaking before Everett, giving a presentation called “Not Just Stamps – a Philatelic Story of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.”

2. NY scenes on British stamps

Sticking to the New York City theme, Great Britain’s Royal Mail will be issuing stamp sheets depicting various landmarks of New York, host city of the aforementioned World Stamp Show.

“This pane of 20 nondenominated first-class Hello stamps includes 25 labels, five showing the Statue of Liberty in sections and the other 20 picturing different New York City scenes from Manhattan Island to Coney Island,” writes Denise McCarty.

Check out all the New York hot spots Royal Mail picked.

3. More National Park Service stamps

A stamp depicting the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park in Vermont is coming on June 2 from the United States Postal Service.

Michael Baadke goes into further details about the stamp, which is part of the 16-stamp salute to the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service.

